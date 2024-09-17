'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Sarper makes grand gesture, Dempsey threats to dump Statler
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/17/2024
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Sarper pulling out all the stops to win Shekinah back, Dempsey threatening to dump Statler mid-panic attack, and Joanne and Sean shocking their family with their marriage news during the Season 6 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The four new couples starring on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Josh from South Carolina and Lily from China, James from Maine and Meitalia from Indonesia, Corona from Pennsylvania and Ingi from Iceland, and Joanne from New York and Sean from Ireland.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows six couples who fell in love with partners from foreign lands deciding to move abroad to live with them.
"One couple is packed and ready to start their van life together traveling through Europe; financial differences and family rifts are on full display, while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play," TLC teased of the currently-airing season.
The new season has featured Americans moving to China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England.
Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's sixth season.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Sarper had to prove to Shekinah that he could change for the better, and so he surprised her with dozens of bottles in the trunk of his car that he planned to destroy with her. Shekinah was shocked and said it was "finally" time to get rid of them.
"These bottles are trophies for Sarper. They represent the women he's been with in his past, and they really caused a lot of issues," Shekinah explained to the cameras.
"They resulted in a lot of disagreements and just a lot of unhappiness for me because I feel like I'm not being heard or understood and nothing's being done. It's really important that he's willing to take this step to show me how serious he is about us, especially after this big fight.
But a part of Shekinah was also wondering if this was going to become "a reoccurring thing" in which it takes something drastic to happen for Sarper to make up for it. She didn't want to deal with this over and over again in their life together because she found it "draining."
Sarper took Shekinah to an old junk yard, where they'd smashed the bottles and released some of their pent-up anger and frustrations. Sarper said it felt great to get rid of his past and he looked forward to doing it again sometime.
Sarper proceeded to burn his black book for Shekinah, which had endless women's phone numbers in it.
"It is maybe a small step for humankind but a big step for me," Sarper acknowledged.
Shekinah thanked Sarper for the gesture but noted that they still needed to go to therapy together.
According to Shekinah, this was only Step 1 of their healing journey, and Sarper agreed to do whatever Shekinah wanted.
"I am proud of him," Shekinah said. "But there is more change I need to see to feel 100 percent confident that this is the right relationship with me."
Shekinah therefore refused to go home with Sarper that night. She said that while she loved Sarper, she loved herself more and she wasn't going to offer "unlimited chances."
It then became time for therapy. Shekinah asked Sarper to be honest and open in therapy, and she didn't want him to hold back. Shekinah was aware that many men in Turkey view needing therapy as being weak, but Shekinah said she wasn't going to move in with Sarper until she saw some real change.
Sarper admitted during the session he's "a control freak" and when something got out of his control, he tended to overreact.
Shekinah recalled how she had asked for a vanity and the pair looked at three of them.
After their joint birthday party, Sarper wanted to buy the vanity immediately online but Shekinah wanted to wait until she could find one she really liked. Sarper allegedly became increasingly more upset about it, and Shekinah thought it was maybe because Sarper wanted to give her a birthday gift right then and there.
"Kind of. I just want to make you happy and then I couldn't. That was an overreaction," Sarper explained.
"You were trying to do something nice for me and I wasn't accepting it, and that's the problem with most of our fights -- it's about something silly and then it becomes really big," Shekinah explained.
"He was yelling at me and he grabbed the phone out of my hand and pulled some of my hair out."
"Not intentionally," Sarper interjected. "But I'm sorry about that."
Sarper said he felt angry when Shekinah didn't want the vanity, and when diving deeper into his feelings, he said he felt "disappointment" because Shekinah wouldn't accept his gift.
"I never do such a thing for anyone, but she refuses me," Sarper said, adding how he "kind of" felt rejected.
"I have a fear she is starting to get a little rebellious to me, like, oh my god, she is not loving me that much. And I get mad at her."
Shekinah asked if having a voice and an opinion made Sarper angry, and he confessed, "Yes, maybe."
Shekinah acknowledged how that wasn't good and she didn't understand how being frustrated or upset made Sarper angry. Shekinah said she wanted to be embraced and comforted in those moments.
Sarper confessed a fear of losing Shekinah made him "crazy," and so he was advised to validate Shekinah's feelings and work with her instead of against her.
JOANNE and SEAN
Joanne and Sean were shown meeting Joanne's best friend Noelle at a pub so that Sean could get to know her and vice versa.
Noelle had many questions for the couple, including what they had planned for their future and where they were going to live permanently.
Joanne and Sean said they'd like to get everybody under the same roof, but they had no specific plan for getting that done. Joanne and Sean were vague about what was next for them, but they were still keeping the secret that they had already wed about two years ago.
Sean was apparently banned from the United States for a few years because he had overstayed his visa. When Noelle asked if Sean liked America, he said he did but he got very "homesick" for Ireland.
"Is Joanne just going to up and leave her whole life? She has a whole crew, a whole circle of people, and that would just be really sad if that happened," Noelle lamented to the cameras.
Joanne simply told Noelle that she and Sean were still trying to figure everything out.
Joanne intended to tell her family about the couple's marriage the very next day, and she was very anxious about how the news was going to be received.
Sean took Joanne, Noelle, Sean's daughter Bella, and Joanne's sons Jesse and Joey to Ardgillan Castle to see a little bit of Ireland and how beautiful it is.
Joanne said she was "super anxious" to tell her family that she was already married, and had been for quite some time.
"I for sure know that they're going to be shocked -- possibly a little angry," Joanne said.
She hoped their negative feelings wouldn't outweigh or overpower the happiness and excitement they felt for the couple.
While eating lunch, Joanne said she had an announcement to make, and the anticipation made everyone a little nervous.
"So we did a little thing about almost two years ago. Umm, we're married!" Joanne shared.
"No you're not," Bella quipped. "Where is the ring?! We're not stupid!"
When asked if their marriage was legal and licensed, Joanne repeated, "We are married."
Noelle jumped in with questions, but Sean had been hoping to hear "congratulations" first.
Joanne said it was important for everyone to meet Sean before sharing the news.
Joanne's sons were shocked and "annoyed" because she had been keeping her marriage a secret from them for so long.
Joanne's older son Joey suggested that Joanne was a hypocrite because she always asked her kids to be honest and forthcoming with information, and Bella appeared totally overwhelmed by the news.
"Sean and I were so wrapped up in our own little world, in our own little bubble, that neither one of us really thought about the fact that we maybe hurting the people that we love the most by keeping the truth from them," Joanne said.
"Seeing the look on everyone's faces makes me realize this hurt them the most. The kids are upset and confused, and that makes me feel like sh-t."
STATLER and DEMPSEY
After Statler essentially experienced a panic attack on the boat, she and Dempsey were at odds about how Statler was handling her anxiety.
Statler explained how she just needed space and time alone to calm down, but Dempsey complained about how her partner had been very "rude" and "snappy" to her.
Statler admitted in a confessional her anxiety had been "a major problem" in her past relationships and Dempsey was well aware of this. However, Statler noted that maybe the reality of her anxiety was too much for Dempsey to handle.
Dempsey was upset because she wanted Statler to be excited with her and celebrate with her. It was apparently taking a toll on Dempsey that Statler was "comfortable in misery," which she saw as a big red flag.
When Dempsey tried to tell Statler how she felt, Statler was receptive but asked to talk about the issue later so she could have a moment to relax and lose her irritability.
Dempsey vented to Statler about how there always seemed to be a problem right as they're about to reach a milestone.
"Maybe we just don't really get each other period, full stop," Dempsey said. "I enjoy life."
Statler wished Dempsey could be in her body to better understand what was happening to her.
"Instead of calming me down, Dempsey is over here saying maybe we shouldn't be together. I already have so many insecurities about my anxiety, and now on top of it, I'm getting sh-t from the person I love about how I'm handling it," Statler complained in a confessional.
"It's like really, am I going to get broken up with while I'm in the middle of a panic attack on the frickin' boat in the middle of the ocean?!"
Statler told Dempsey, once again, that she couldn't talk about that right now and needed to be alone.
JOSH and LILY
Lily told Josh that she was ready to put the red sheets on her bed, which implied that she was ready to have sex.
Lily said it was a tradition that signified happiness, prosperity and best wishes to the couple in the bedroom. The sheets even said "because love" on them.
Red on the bed was for good luck.
"In China, before wedding, you don't make love until you make the bed red," Lily explained to Josh.
Lily told Josh that she was ready to "make love" and she was "excited" to take that next step with him.
"I'm looking forward to it, too," Josh replied.
Josh, however, was feeling extremely tired and a little sick. Josh was still adapting to the time change and had a cold, and so he apparently needed to rest.
Josh therefore promised Lily that they'd make love soon and he loved her body. He didn't want her to interpret his postponement as a lack of attraction to her or a lack of a desire to have sex with her.
Lily hoped Josh was taking their discussion seriously, and she wanted him to make the first move.
"I do want to. I promise you that you will be excited and happy -- just give me a few more days," Josh said.