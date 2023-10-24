'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Kimberly and TJ get married, Kenny and Armando pick a donor, and Mary clashes with Brandan's mom
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/24/2023
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Kimberly and Tejaswi officially getting married, Kenny and Armando selecting an egg donor, Brandan's mother and Mary clashing, and Shekinah's sister giving Sarper another chance during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars returning cast members Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, as well as Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34.
The show also stars Brandan, a 23-year-old from Oregon, and Mary, a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Holly, a 44-year-old from Utah, and Wayne, a 40-year-old from South Africa; Tejaswi or "TJ," a 33-year-old from India, and Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Alabama; Kirsten, a 24-year-old from the Netherlands, and Julio, a 27-year-old from New York; and Sarper, a 43-year-old from Turkey, and Shekinah, a 41-year-old from Los Angeles.
Daniele and Yohan originally appeared on 90 Day Fiance's Love in Paradise: The Caribbean before appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season. They were last shown breaking up on the show's Tell-All.
Kenny and Armando previously starred on Season 2 and Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Below is what happened on Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fifth season.
MARY and BRANDAN
Brandan had been living in the Philippines for six months, and their wedding day was coming up in two weeks.
Brandan and Mary were shown picking out their wedding attire, and Mary noted how their relationship was getting better.
"The problem is, he's still playing his games so much that sometimes he doesn't help me with chores," Mary shared.
Mary tried on a wedding dress that was $152 and gushed about how she was "so excited" to become a wife, and she said it was important to her to get married since she was five months pregnant.
Mary was going to sell her cell phone in order to pay for the dress.
"We are still having [financial] problems, but I came up with this idea with one of my friends in Manila that... sells cell phones in order to make money," Mary explained.
"I ordered a bunch of phones, and friends on Facebook will message me that they would like to order. We will then deliver the items. They give me a profit, like $18 per unit, which is not a lot -- but for me, it's a lot."
Brandan had been hoping to do something a little simpler for the wedding to save money, but Mary pointed out how this was a once-in-a-lifetime event she had been dreaming of her entire life.
Mary said people typically invite many guests to a wedding in the Philippines and it's a big deal, but Brandan believed they were spending more money than they needed to on their nuptials.
Brandan, however, was trying to curb his anger and argue less with his fiancee. He wanted her to be happy.
"We don't need more drama or more stress, especially because my mom is coming to visit to be here for our wedding. And I want her to see that this is the right decision for me," Brandan shared.
That night, Brandan, Mary, and Mary's brother's friends went frog catching. They planned to cook them up and have a little party.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandan planned to trick his mother into thinking she was eating a baby chicken to break the ice.
Brandan's mother, however, already wasn't a fan of Mary, and so he hoped his mom would re-establish a connection with him and also be on good graces with Mary.
"I told her to have an open mind, but I'm not going to lie, I'm a little nervous too," Brandan said.
Mary noted how she and Brandan's mother had problems and she wasn't optimistic about their relationship improving. Mary recalled Brandan's mom "being a b-tch" to her on the phone.
Brandan looked forward to Mary and his mother having a healthy relationship, but Mary had her doubts, fears and reservations. Mary just asked Brandan to have her back first and make her the priority.
"If Brandan doesn't have my back, I'm just not going to marry him because husbands always have their wives' backs, no matter what," Mary told the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
Brandan anticipated life in the Philippines was going to be "a huge culture shock" for his mom, and he was nervous about how she was going to react to and interact with Mary. Brandan's mother apparently wasn't excited about the couple's baby news at all.
"Your relationship has been pretty tumultuous lately. I feel there are things you need to work on yourselves before bringing a human into this situation. There are a lot of concerns," Brandan's mother explained via FaceTime days earlier.
Brandan's mother had also recently overcome an addiction, and so Brandan worried about giving his mother a reason to potentially relapse.
When Brandan's mother arrived, she was blown away by the tiny houses and poverty. She wanted to feel at ease about Brandan's choice to move to the Philippines, but she wasn't sure that was going to happen during this trip.
Once Brandan and his mom reunited, Brandan asked Mary to hug his mom, but there was some tension in the air.
"It's so awkward and very nerve-wracking," Mary admitted in a confessional.
And Brandan's mother said she could recognize a look in Mary's eyes -- the look on someone's face when "you don't like someone" and "you're just pretending to be nice."
Brandan's mother called Mary "manipulative" and claimed she had isolated Brandan from her and the rest of their family. Brandan's mom thought Mary was making Brandan's life "a living hell," and she simply didn't trust Brandan's fiancee.
Mary said she felt out of place and didn't know what to say, and she called Brandan's mom "a mean girl." The women's body language was similar, but there was awkward silence.
Brandan's mom said she wasn't going to have a good relationship with Mary, nor was she going to walk around on eggshells with anybody. Brandan's mother intended to speak her piece, no matter the consequences.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Shekinah had introduced her sister to Sarper the night before, and it was a complete disaster.
Shekinah knew that Shariyah was just looking out for her, but she felt Sarper deserved another chance.
After getting some rest and taking a night apart from each other, Shekinah explained to her sister how Sarper wanted another chance because Shariyah didn't see their connection of the side of Sarper that Shekinah loved.
"I feel like the reason I didn't see that is because it's not there," Shariyah said.
Shekinah didn't think that was true, but Shariyah explained how Sarper had gotten very defensive when she was trying to get to know him.
Shekinah, however, accused her sister of firing off really intense questions, such as demanding to see Sarper's DMs on Instagram.
Shekinah therefore asked her sister to maintain an open mind, and Shariyah agreed to give it another go.
But Shariyah thought Sarper had showcased "a lot of immaturity and anger," and so she didn't think Sarper was going to change. She acknowledged how it was going to be hard for him to come back from that.
ADVERTISEMENT
Later on, Sarper and Shekinah went out to a bar together, and they invited Shariyah. Sarper hoped to give Shekinah's sister a better impression, mainly because he didn't want to cause strife in Shekinah's life or be a problem.
Sarper explained to Shariyah how he felt guilty for being "an assh-le" the previous day. Sarper admitted he needed to change for Shekinah's sake and for the sake of their relationship, and Shariyah said she appreciated that.
Shariyah just didn't understand why Sarper seemed unwilling to open their relationship up to the public. Shariyah wanted to see that Sarper loved and cared about Shekinah -- and that he was ready to show her off.
Shariyah shared how Shekinah deserved Sarper's respect, and Sarper confessed that he had been very defensive.
"I want to post, and I will post tonight. It's a sign of my good intention, just to show you how valuable you are for me," Sarper told Shekinah.
"Thank you! I'm so proud of you!" Shekinah responded.
Shariyah, however, still had some concerns and worries about Sarper and Shekinah's relationship. She couldn't erase the memories she had made of Sarper, but Sarper insisted that he was going to protect Shekinah until death and take their relationship very seriously.
Shariyah then took a photo of Sarper with Shekinah, and Sarper planned to post it on social media.
TEJASWI and KIMBERLY
At 7PM, TJ and Kimberly's wedding commenced. TJ said he was feeling like "the luckiest person" because he was about to marry the love of his life.
The wedding started with TJ on a horse as his family danced around him.
TJ joked about how his family isn't comprised of any dancers and they didn't exactly have moves.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once TJ got off the horse, Kimberly's mother and father welcomed him, and Kimberly's mother pinched TJ's nose, which is apparently "a sweet tradition."
Fireworks and lights then surrounded TJ, and he was very pumped up.
Kimberly was getting more nervous as time passed, but she said she couldn't wait to marry her fiance. Kimberly had six wedding dresses, but her pink one at the end was her favorite.
Kimberly's father -- who is Kimberly's biggest supporter, apparently -- walked her down the aisle. About 10-15 other people walked beside them, which turned Kimberly off a little bit, but her frustrations seemed to dissipate once she caught eyes with TJ on the stage.
"He's everything, and I love him!" Kimberly gushed to the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
TJ said Kimberly looked so beautiful and that they made a beautiful couple together.
"I'm going to be with the man I want to spend the rest of my life with. It feels like a fairy tale coming true," Kimberly shared.
Kimberly described her Indian wedding as "a marathon," as the nuptials continued until the early morning hours.
Kimberly's parents were a little surprised about some of the things they were asked to do, including the washing of TJ's feet.
At 4:05AM, Kimberly couldn't help but yawn after days of exhausting events, but TJ gushed about how their love was eternal and they were finally married.
KENNY and ARMANDO
Kenny and Armando returned to Mexico City for the weekend to get the ball rolling on their dream of having a baby. They visited the surrogacy clinic to pick their egg donor, and Kenny admitted it was "overwhelming" how fast things were happening.
"What a lucky guy I am to have someone like Armando wanting to have a baby with me at 60-years-old," Kenny gushed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once at the surrogacy clinic, Kenny and Armando were able to look through their egg-donor options.
"She's interesting looking," Kenny said. "Next!"
Armando said he was hesitant to say "next" because he didn't want to be rude, but the guys joked about how Kenny tended to be more candid and blunt.
Kenny and Armando discovered that they have the same taste in women, and they enjoyed a few laughs throughout the process.
Armando was very specific with the nose type while Kenny preferred taller ladies.
The men ended up narrowing down their options to five surrogate choices that they liked.