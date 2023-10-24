TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/24/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

MARY and BRANDAN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

SHEKINAH and SARPER

ADVERTISEMENT

TEJASWI and KIMBERLY

ADVERTISEMENT

KENNY and ARMANDO

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.