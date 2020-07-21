'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Kenneth arrives in Mexico but struggles to adjust, Brittany screams at Yazan, and Jenny receives proof of Sumit's divorce
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/21/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Kenneth Niedermeier reuniting with Armando Rubio in Mexico but struggling to adjust to the culture, Brittany Banks screaming at Yazan Abo Horira after being scolded by his parents, and Jenny Slatten finally receiving proof of Sumit's pending divorce case during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany stormed out of Yazan's parents' home crying and apologizing for not being Arabic, practicing Islam or being "good enough" for Yazan.
Yazan said Brittany was acting "insolent" with his parents and she had embarrassed him, but Brittany didn't understand what she had done wrong.
"Was it the look on my face?! What was it? I don't know!" Brittany cried to Yazan in the car.
Brittany told Yazan she didn't like being called "baby" and she felt like "the biggest idiot in the world." Brittany admitted she wished never traveled to Jordan to begin with, and she apparently felt like she was in the middle of an ocean alone drowning.
Yazan worried his parents thought Brittany didn't respect him, and Brittany said Yazan's father had originally said it would be okay for her dad to travel to Jordan and attend the wedding.
However, Yazan said his family would be willing to wait a couple of weeks for her father -- not three or four months. Brittany said, "You didn't tell me that. I kept telling you on the phone my dad can't come 'till January!"
Yazan disagreed but then Brittany started screaming, "I don't know," and crying. She yelled at Yazan, "I don't want to see your parents ever again! I am done!"
Brittany said she was in a foreign country and Yazan didn't tell her any of these things. She felt sad and confused, confessing to the cameras, "I might have made the worst decision of my life."
Yazan stopped the car to comfort Brittany, who was upset she and Yazan had been fighting nonstop ever since her arrival in Jordan. Brittany said the situation with Yazan's parents had made her "crazy," but Yazan told Brittany she's strong and they'd get through things together.
Brittany determined Yazan just had a lot of pressure on him, but it was simply too much for her.
Once the couple returned to Yazan's apartment, he had set it up really cute for them with rose petals leading to the bedroom. Yazan also created a big heart made of rose petals on the bed.
Yazan's gesture was so sweet that she had hope they could work out, and Yazan apologized for them getting off to such a rough start. Yazan repeated how he loved Brittany, and she realized Yazan was in a difficult spot because he didn't want to upset or offend his parents.
"I think Yazan really does love me, but I feel like his culture won't allow him to be happy in how he wants to be happy," Brittany told the cameras.
In Yazan's culture, he wasn't allowed to spend the night with Brittany since they weren't married, but Brittany hoped to change that since he was her fiance.
"I think it's definitely going to come to the point where Yazan is going to have to choose between me and his family," Brittany said.
"But I'm hoping for the best. I need Yazan to be a big boy because I'm expecting him to stand up to his parents."
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Armando was so nervous that he was shaking. He had been waiting years for Kenneth to move to Mexico, and it was finally happening in a matter of hours. Meanwhile, Kenneth had made it over the border and was driving through Mexico to reunite with his love.
Kenneth finally arrived at Armando's house, and Armando was cooking them a nice dinner. Kenneth said he had been waiting for this moment for a long time and he couldn't wait to see his face.
When the men reunited in their new home, Armando yelled, "Baby!" The couple embraced and Kenneth gushed, "You made my dream come true."
The couple said "I love you" to each other, and Armando had decorated his house with welcome-home signs. Armando then met Kenneth's old dog Truffles and the pair enjoyed a romantic meal together.
Kenneth and Armando were both thrilled to be together, and Kenneth had given up everything in his life for this relationship.
Armando revealed to Kenneth that his father did not say goodbye, but Kenneth assured Armando he would come around.
"It is difficult to hear that Armando's father was not out to send him off when he left because we are going to be picking Hannah up in a week, and that's when I'm going to be meeting Armando's parents as well," Kenneth said in a confessional.
"I don't know how they're going to feel about me; I don't know if they're going to accept us together. It's just a lot of pressure."
While Kenneth and Armando had picked out their apartment online together, Kenneth quickly came to discover there was no central heat and no air conditioners in the whole place. Armando also had to fix the hot water heater before Kenneth's arrival.
Armando also told Kenneth the closest bank was 40 minutes away, and Kenneth realized he'd have to make a lot of adjustments in Mexico.
"I just hope it won't take me a long time," Kenneth told the cameras with a laugh.
Kenneth thanked Armando for making dinner and the pair looked forward to being with each other in their own bed. Kenneth told Armando it was the first night of the rest of his life.
The next morning, Kenneth said his night with Armando was "amazing" and he was trying to give viewers "a clean version" of what went down in the bedroom.
Kenneth said he woke up extremely happy and well-rested, and then Armando told him it would be important to learn some Spanish, which Armando knew would be "a challenge."
Armando and Kenneth then explored the area, and Kenneth admitted it was difficult driving in Mexico because Stop Signs were not uniform and popped out in random places all the time. Kenneth was in a bit of a "culture shock."
The couple then drove up to a man's candy cart, which Armando was excited about. But Kenneth pointed out the candy -- which was uncovered -- probably had dust and "road dirt" on them. Kenneth is apparently a germaphobe, but Armando pushed him to try a candied plum.
Armando told the cameras Kenneth just needed to wash his hands and chill. Kenneth said the candy tasted like a rock, like some hot salsa, and so he spit it out on the road and apologized for not liking it.
Armando then brought Kenneth to a small store, which Kenneth said looked more like a garage than a store. Armando joked with Kenneth that he was being a little too "picky" because the store had everything they'd need.
Kenneth also had to learn how to pay with pesos, and he wished he had studied more about the currency in Mexico before traveling there. When Kenneth saw the hospital, he also hoped he wouldn't get sick.
Kenneth admitted the surroundings of his new home were run-down and it looked like a place he'd avoid in the United States.
"But this is where I'm living now," Kenneth said.
The pair then sat down at an outdoor restaurant and Kenneth asked what type of food they were serving, which a person sitting at a nearby table thought was ridiculous since they were in Mexico. Kenneth, however, pointed out American restaurants serve all different types of food.
When Kenneth ordered, Armando had to translate for him when speaking with the waitress, and it was clear Kenneth was becoming increasingly overwhelmed. Kenneth couldn't even order for himself or communicate with locals.
Kenneth thought his breakfast was "okay" but "greasy," and Armando called him "dramatic" -- but Kenneth clarified he was just being "cautious."
Kenneth realized he was just going to have to eat at home most of the time, and he was apparently shocked he was so out of his element because he had vacationed in Mexico before.
Kenneth said he had to learn how to get by on his own, without living through Armando, and it was a "scary" notion.
TIM AND MELYZA
The day had arrived for Tim to move to Colombia, and he said he couldn't believe it.
Tim was about to leave his American life in the past and move to Colombia permanently in the hope of winning Melyza's trust back and pursuing a long-term relationship with her.
Tim needed to rebuild the relationship since he had cheated on Melyza, and he noted, "If I can't make this right... by proving I'll do whatever it takes, I just don't know what else can be done."
Tim felt like he was making a huge risk for love, and he just hoped the romance was going to work out.
Meanwhile, Melyza from Medellin was shown walking her two dogs. She apparently works for a marketing agency and considers herself a hard worker. Melyza said, however, it takes her some time to warm up to people and so she can sometimes come off as b-tchy.
Melyza said family is everything to her, and when she was 20, she decided to live in the United States, work as an au pair and learn English. She claimed she wasn't looking for a relationship during her stay in America -- but then she met Tim.
Melyza insisted she wasn't looking for "a white boy," but they started talking at a bar and she just found him really nice, sweet, goofy and funny. Tim helped Melyza see the fun side of life and so they committed to a long-distance relationship.
"I definitely saw myself getting married to him and I saw myself having kids with him," Melyza shared.
Melyza said last year, she had decided to go visit him Tim and stay with him for six months so they could experience living together and then transition into getting married. But when Melyza arrived in the United States, she felt "something was wrong."
"I found out that he cheated on me. I never in a million years thought that he's the kind of person who cheats -- ever," Melyza explained in a confessional.
"The pain I was going through completely consumed me. I was angry and upset, but I love him and have been with him for years now, so he kind of deserves a second chance."
Melyza said her father was excited about Tim moving to Colombia but he was unaware of Tim's infidelity. Melyza's mother, who was told about Tim's unfaithfulness, was apparently shocked about his choice to move to Colombia.
Melyza acknowledged it was going to be hard for Tim to win her mother's affections back, and her mother admitted she was very "unsettled" about the idea and wasn't sure Tim was going to be Melyza's "forever."
Melyza asked her mother to try to get along with Tim, but Melyza wasn't even impressed Tim was moving to Colombia. Melyza's mom said Tim had a lot to prove in order to deserve Melyza, and Melyza confessed it was "going to be a long road for Tim to restore trust."
Tim had to prove he was a changed man, and Melyza just wasn't so sure at this point.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Sumit took Jenny to meet with his lawyer so she could finally receive confirmation once and for all that Sumit had filed for divorce.
Sumit said he understood why Jenny was so skeptical since he had told her so many lies in the past, and then Jenny was able to sit down with Sumit's lawyer, Nareh.
Nareh told Jenny that divorce can take a long time to finalize, between two and five years, in India. Jenny was shocked to hear that, but Nareh said Sumit's case was different since both parties agreed to divorce and the parties have completed the first motion.
"After six months, we can file the second motion," Nareh said.
Sumit therefore had five more months to wait, and then Jenny asked why there was no proof or documentation that Sumit had filed for divorce and made a payment.
Nareh explained it is written in the "Marriage Act" and was on record, however, this was a private document.
Sumit clarified to Jenny that getting divorced in India wasn't easy, but Nareh confirmed to the cameras Sumit was "doing everything to make the divorce possible."
As far as Jenny and Sumit getting married, Jenny said her knowledge was that she and Sumit would have to register and then wait for a 30-day notice to be sent out to his permanent address, which was actually his parents' home.
Jenny therefore asked what if Sumit's parents objected to them getting married, and Nareh responded, "You cannot marry, if they have sound reason to object."
Jenny didn't think Sumit's parents would have a valid reason to object because Jenny hadn't done anything wrong or bad to their son.
"What I took his virginity? There's no law against that," Jenny said.
Sumit admitted his parents would definitely object, and so that really scared Jenny. Jenny feared Sumit's parents were going to stop them from getting married, and she noted she'd be "devastated" in that case.
Jenny looked forward to getting married, and then Sumit brought her to meet some of his friends and their wives. Jenny hoped to have a girlfriend who could shop with her and go out to eat with.
However, once Sumit and Jenny showed up, Rajeev's wife was not there, and Rajeev admitted she changed her mind because she didn't really approve of Sumit's new relationship. Nitin's wife was also a no-show, and Nitin said it was because she was sick.
Jenny was disappointed but said she understood and it didn't really phase her. Jenny was used to people not liking her romance with Sumit, and she didn't believe that one of the wives was actually sick.
Sumit's friends were worried Sumit would lost contact with his whole family over Jenny, and Rajeev said the couple was going to find it very difficult "to survive" in India.
Jenny said Sumit was fighting really hard for her and their relationship, and Jenny didn't know how to respond to people saying that Sumit wasn't showing his family dignity.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Jihoon returned to his parents' home after he and Deavan got into a big fight over money and Jihoon lying to her. Jihoon said he felt "sad and desperate" and that Deavan, her mother and the two kids were going to be staying in a hotel.
"Before Deavan came here, I told her I had more money than I have," Jihoon admitted to his mother.
"When she came here, she realized I didn't prepare anything. She's saying that she sacrificed everything for this kids but I haven't sacrificed anything. I was just using the money on myself, and she was frustrated with that."
Jihoon's mother said that young people can be reckless and he should tell Deavan that all Korean guys are like that before they get married in that they lie about this or that.
"If a man likes a woman, he will use white lies, not malicious ones," Jihoon's mother said.
Jihoon insisted the situation was serious and this seemed to be "the last straw" for Deavan, who threatened to return to America alone and single.
But Jihoon's mother could tell Jihoon and Deavan loved each other, and so she hoped Deavan wasn't going to give up on her relationship so easily. Jihoon vented about how he had been living his life "all wrong" and felt like "a loser."
Jihoon broke down crying at the idea he might lose Deavan and was still in debt of about $30,000. Jihoon called his circumstances "embarrassing," especially because he kept borrowing money from his parents.
Jihoon's mother said she was giving her son money under the impression he would pay her back, and then she scolded her son for crying, saying "a man doesn't cry."
Jihoon said he should have saved money after getting Deavan pregnant but didn't, and his mother advised him to "snap out of it and change." She told him to cease the opportunity and be better for the sake of his son, Taeyang.
Jihoon acknowledged he was going through a difficult time but Deavan was in an even worse situation and deserved better than what he was giving her.