'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Kenneth and Armando get engaged, Deavan and Jihoon start fresh, Brittany considers converting, Tim confesses he cheated
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/11/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Kenneth Niedermeier proposing marriage to Armando Rubio, Brittany Banks agreeing to consider converting to Islam for Yazan Abo Horira, Tim confessing he had cheated on Melyza to her dad, and Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee's fresh start appearing to take a sudden shocking turn during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny Slatten and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth told Armando he wanted to go to a bank and open up an account -- and do it by himself -- but it was a cover-up story. Kenneth was actually headed to a hotel, where his daughters Taylor and Cassidy were staying.
Kenneth had asked his daughters to fly in because the day had arrived in which he'd be proposing marriage to Armando.
Bryson and Madison weren't able to make it, but Kenneth said having his two daughters in Mexico with him was "amazing."
Kenneth showed the girls the spot on a beach where he planned to pop the question, and he gushed about how he had been waiting this moment "for a long time."
"When I came out in 1988, HIV and AIDS was running rampant, and by the early 90s, 80 percent of the people I knew were dead," Kenneth cried in a confessional.
"And it's hard because you'd like to go back and talk to some of these people that you came out with and tell them the world has changed for the better. So this is actually a big deal. I want my daughters to see the love between Armando and I have first-hand, and then maybe they'll understand better why I left."
Taylor hadn't met Armando yet so she was excited and nervous, and Cassidy had concerns as well, even though she was happy for her father.
Kenneth didn't think he was rushing the relationship because he had been in two long-term relationships before and never wanted to get married to either of those people.
Kenneth said he appreciated Armando's loving side and sensitive nature.
"I love him and I couldn't marry him fast enough," Kenneth told the cameras. "It's a fairy tale for me -- and for Armando."
Kenneth and Armando were going to pick up Armando's daughter Hannah in a week, and Kenneth said he'd prefer potentially meeting Armando's family and father as Armando's fiance.
Kenneth also wanted Armando to be an engaged man when introducing a male partner to his family, which was obviously a huge and scary step in Armando's life.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am not having any second thoughts proposing to Armando. Nothing is going to stop me from getting married and living my life here in Mexico with Armando. He is The One for me, and I want to marry him," Kenneth said.
The day of the proposal arrived and Kenneth told Armando to dress nicely because they'd be going out to dinner. Kenneth said he wasn't going to let Armando's parents -- in the back of his head -- question if it was the right time to propose.
Before eating, Kenneth told Armando that they should take some nice pictures down in the rocks near the water.
Kenneth asked Armando if he remembered the first time they visited the spot and Armando brought up their future together, and Armando nodded his head "yes" and apparently said it was "as wide as the ocean" at the time.
"I'm totally committed to you for life, but there is something I want to ask you," Kenneth said in tears.
Kenneth then took out a ring and got down on one knee, and Armando's jaw dropped and he seemed overwhelmed with joy and shock.
"I want to ask you," Kenneth began, presenting a ring.
"Are you serious?! Armando asked.
"If you will marry me," Kenneth continued.
"Baby, of course, yes!" Armando replied in tears.
The men hugged and Kenneth put the ring on Armando's finger. Armando told Kenneth that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with him, and then people shot confetti into the sky from the top of the cliff.
Kenneth was thrilled Armando had become his fiance, and Armando said this was a moment he had dreamed about for years. Armando then hugged Cassidy, who said she loved Armando, and Taylor was so happy to meet her father's love.
Armando insisted he had never suspected a proposal, but he was a little upset his family was still struggling to accept him. To see Kenneth's children were there and supported their love, it warmed his heart.
"You are perfect," Kenneth told Armando.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany said she needed to learn things about Yazan's culture in order to make their relationship work, so she decided to wear a hijab in the streets to show she was taking his religion seriously and respected him.
Yazan brought Brittany to a local mosque so she could embrace his religion firsthand, but she didn't consider herself a religious person and grew up Catholic.
Brittany considered herself "spiritual" and faithful, saying what a person puts out into the world is probably what will come back to them. Brittany, however, enjoyed the mosque, and Yazan was so excited and happy to teach his girlfriend about Islam.
Brittany had both an open heart and an open mind.
Yazan taught Brittany how Muslim people wash their hands and face about five times a day before meeting in order to reach the highest level of purity before prayer. Brittany, however, said she couldn't imagine putting a full face of makeup on just to wash it off.
Yazan taught Brittany how to pray, and she said she felt connected to Yazan and to God. Brittany asked God, or Allah in Islam, that Yazan's parents would like her again, and Yazan prayed that he could marry Brittany.
The couple had a peaceful and beautiful day together, but Brittany feared the situation would become rocky again like it was when she had first arrived.
Brittany said she was so happy to be in a better place with Yazan, but Yazan also wanted to make Brittany's relationship with his parents better.
"My parents are still upset Brittany hasn't converted to Islam yet and is not ready to get married," Yazan told the cameras.
Yazan then sat down with Brittany and asked her whether she wanted to stay with him and be Muslim.
"I don't know about being Muslim yet," Brittany replied. "But I definitely want to be with you and stay here. But I'm not going to commit to being Muslim right now, because I am just not ready for that."
Yazan said he really hoped Brittany would convert, and she at least said she was "thinking about it." Yazan wanted Brittany to think "faster" and then gave her three days to give him an answer, which apparently shocked Brittany.
Brittany didn't want to feel pushed or rushed, but Yazan said he had a lot of work to do and needed to know what Brittany's plans were. Yazan had to report back to his parents and said if Brittany didn't convert to Islam, they wouldn't get married and Yazan would want to move on with his life.
"If you want to marriage me, you must be Muslim," Yazan told a surprised Brittany.
"What the f-ck are you talking about? You should've said that when we first met -- not now," Brittany responded angrily. "You did not say, 'You need to be Muslim.'"
"Not you, my wife," Yazan said.
Brittany said Yazan was trying to force her into something she wasn't ready for or maybe didn't even want, and she was upset. Brittany felt a lot of pressure that apparently didn't exist in the beginning of their relationship.
"Look, you have a Quran. You reading anything? No," Yazan said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is bullsh-t," Brittany responded, before leaving the table and walking away.
Brittany threatened to go back home and was heated, but she decided to sit back down and talk to him so the situation wouldn't get worse.
Brittany told Yazan that she understood what he wanted but she needed more time that two days and wasn't going to allow him to give her an ultimatum. Yazan explained he was carrying a huge weight on his back to please his family, but he said he loved Brittany and would be willing to compromise and give her more time.
Yazan told Brittany that she could have all the time she wanted and he wouldn't force anything upon her.
Brittany acknowledged it was "crazy" how "hot and cold" she and Yazan could be, and she wasn't sure that was a good thing.
"I do love him and I do want to try to learn his religion and culture, but I still feel a little nervous because Yazan and I still need to deal with the situation with his parents, and I don't know if they're ever going to be onboard with our relationship," Brittany told the cameras.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan had given Jihoon a second chance, and the pair drove through a different neighborhood with Deavan's mom Elicia and Jihoon's parents so Elicia would hopefully approve of Deavan staying in South Korea.
With Jihoon's $3,000, he and Deavan found a much nice apartment to stay in, and even Elicia thought it was really nice.
Elicia was upset, however, she was losing ground in terms of convincing Deavan to return to America with her. Elicia also knew she'd have to force a relationship with Jihoon and get along with him if Deavan was going to ultimately stay in South Korea.
Elicia admitted to the cameras she was being "selfish" in wanting her daughter to come home with her.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deavan thought the new apartment was "fantastic," and she just hoped her mother would come around. Jihoon planned to treat this new apartment as a new start, but they planned to only stay there for one month until Jihoon could find them a more permanent apartment in which to stay.
Once Deavan, Jihoon and her family got settled into a nice place, they took Drascilla to a local park so she could play.
Elicia was so glad Deavan and Jihoon had found an apartment in a nice neighborhood with a place for Drascilla to have fun, and Jihoon took full responsibility for the previous situation.
Deavan said Jihoon's family needed to stop enabling him because Jihoon was very spoiled. Elicia just asked Jihoon to put as much effort into his relationship as Deavan was putting in.
Deavan wanted both grandparents on both sides to "stay back a little" while Jihoon stepped up as a father and husband.
Jihoon's mother said she'd be more than happy to let Jihoon be independent, and Jihoon promised to take care of his family.
Jihoon felt a lot of pressure and admitted he was stressed out, but Elicia was glad to hear what Jihoon had to say.
After playing in the park, Jihoon was walking back to the apartment with Drascilla in his arms but Drascilla asked to be put down so she could sit down.
However, Drascilla suddenly took off running and no one was quick enough to grab her.
"Stop!" Deavan yelled, as Jihoon began sprinting after Drascilla.
TIM AND MELYZA
Tim had moved to Colombia a week ago, and he said it felt great to get a lot of things out into the open. Tim, however, felt guilty about keeping his infidelity a secret from Melyza's father.
Tim didn't think Melyza's father would accept him or approve of his relationship with Melyza unless Tim told him man-to-man. Tim didn't think Melyza's father would respect him anymore if Melyza was the one to drop the bomb.
Melyza wasn't sure how her dad was going to react and she was nervous and worried, but she knew it was the right decision to make and could only hope for the best outcome or result.
Tim said Melyza's father's opinion was "very important" and he didn't want to forever damage the relationship they had built and developed. And Melyza said in her culture, having her father's approval and blessing is very significant.
Tim was then shown opening up about his feelings to Melyza's father.
"I cheated on her," Tim said, before Melyza translated that into, "He was with another person."
"Badly done man. We opened the doors of our home so that you could live with us. And well, for this to happen? That's no good in my book," Melyza's father replied, adding that he felt Tim was playing with his heart and playing with his daughter's heart.
Melyza's dad said he had looked at Tim like a son and "all that image has changed."
Tim believed he had killed his relationship with Melyza's father, and he cried, saying that really hurt. Melyza told her dad that she wanted to work on her relationship despite the obstacle, but her father said, "The healthiest thing would be to break up."
Melyza admitted that was hard to hear, but at the same time, Melyza is an adult and wanted her relationship to recover. She just knew she had to work through trust issues with Tim, and Tim promised his mistake "would never happen again."
"Love is based on trust. When trust is lost, as much love there is, nothing else is left," Melyza's dad said.
Tim feared Melyza felt like she'd be turning her back on her family if she stayed with him -- or that she would end their relationship because she wouldn't want to be with a man whom her family couldn't accept and embrace.