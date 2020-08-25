'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Kenneth and Armando called a homophobic slur, Brittany and Yazan reveal fight over sexy pic, Deavan meets Jihoon's extended family
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/25/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured a stranger calling Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio an offensive homophobic slur, Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira revealing an explosive fight over a sexy Instagram photo, and Ariela having a breakdown over not wanting to be alone with Biniyam after her mother left during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children, Drascilla and Taeyang, to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 12 of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan had been in South Korea for a week, and she was looking forward to celebrating Taeyang's 100-day birthday party, which Jihoon said is a tradition in his country.
Deavan said she was nervous to see and have to cook with Jihoon's mother, but Jihoon planned to tell her that everything was okay after his big fight with Deavan.
Deavan wasn't sure Jihoon's mother liked her and only tolerated her since Deavan is the mother of her only grandson. Deavan didn't know what to expect at the family gathering, but she certainly dressed the part in the kitchen.
Deavan told Jihoon to hold Drascilla's hand and watch out for cars while she cooked with Jihoon's mother. Jihoon's mother laughed at Deavan while she attempted to chop a carrot thinly, and Deavan didn't like being treated like "a dimwit."
Jihoon's mother laughed about how Deavan was bad at chopping vegetables, but Jihoon's mother said she didn't expect a lot from her daughter-in-law.
Jihoon's mother told Deavan to say hello and thank you to everyone for gifts that would be coming her way, but Deavan said she just wanted to relax and enjoy the party, without worrying about what people thought about her.
When the party commenced, there was a lot of food, balloons and guests from Jihoon's family.
Deavan was grateful Jihoon's parents had thrown this party, but Elicia still couldn't get the image of Jihoon letting go of Drascilla's hand and allowing the child to run out of her head.
However, Elicia decided to put her "boiling anger" aside for one day, and then Deavan and Jihoon dressed in traditional Korean attire for the special occasion.
Deavan said it felt good to be part of the 100-day tradition for a child, and then she met Jihoon's extended family.
"I'm really concerned Jihoon' family won't accept me and Drascilla, because in Korean culture, it's really looked down upon to be a single mother or have a child from a previous relationship," Deavan explained to the cameras.
But Jihoon's relatives approved of Deavan and seemed to adore her son, Taeyang. Deavan even won over Jihoon's grandmother, whom Deavan figured would be the hardest person to please and impress.
Jihoon's grandmother thought Deavan was pretty and Drascilla was cute, and she even gifted Deavan some cash for Taeyang. Jihoon's grandmother said she would consider Drascilla a great granddaughter, and Deavan was so relieved.
Jihoon's aunts also said Deavan fit in nicely with their family and their preconceived idea of Deavan floated away after they met her and saw the beautiful baby.
"Experiencing this party has made me really feel I am more accepted by Jihoon's family and I could potentially be a family member to them," Deavan shared in a confessional.
"It's finally starting to feel like Jihoon is stepping up and he does take our relationship seriously and that he does love me and the kids."
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
After two weeks in Ethiopia, Ariela's mother Janice was leaving and Ariela felt "very sad." Ariela knew she was going to miss her mom terribly.
Janice planned to visit after the baby's birth with supplies and gifts, and Janice determined that Biniyam was "very good to" her daughter.
Janice told Ariela, however, not to hesitate if she changed her mind and wanted to come home. Janice assured her daughter that she shouldn't be embarrassed in that case because Biniyam was going to be busy with work and Ariela didn't know many people in Ethiopia.
Ariela acknowledged having Janice around had been a buffer for her and it was going to be "really hard" not to have her around. When Ariela drove her mom to the airport, she broke down into tears.
Janice told her daughter to have "positive thoughts" only, but Ariela wished her mother -- and best friend -- could stay with her forever.
Ariela and Janice had an emotional goodbye, with Ariela crying in her mother's arms at the train station. Janice asked Ariela not to make the baby sad, but Ariela didn't want to see her mom go.
Ariela said all of a sudden, everything felt "real" and her mother leaving had hit her "like a ton of bricks."
This was going to be Ariela's first time alone with Biniyam in four months, and she worried she wasn't going to feel the same way about her boyfriend as she had in the past.
After Janice left, Ariela suddenly felt overwhelmed with loneliness. She said having Janice in Ethiopia made the trip feel more like a vacation.
Ariela said she and Biniyam had to make an effort to get to know each other again because they hadn't seen each other in a really long time. Ariela told Biniyam that she loved him, but she was definitely sad.
The couple clearly had communication problems because Biniyam didn't know much English, but Biniyam said he would practice. Ariela admitted she felt lost when trying to talk to Biniyam, especially because he only knew three words for emotions -- "mad," "jealous" and "sad."
Ariela was going to have her baby in 10 weeks, and she started to cry about feeling "stuck" in Ethiopia with no friends or family.
"I'm not looking forward to being alone with you. I am not happy about it," Ariela confessed to Biniyam in tears. "I am not happy about it... I don't want to hurt your feelings, but I feel like you don't know me at all or understand me."
Ariela also said she was nervous around Biniyam because they hadn't seen each other in a while and the whole situation felt "weird."
"It'll be okay. I love you. I want to make family with you. I want to be a good father, I promise. But don't leave me," Biniyam begged his girlfriend.
Biniyam felt confused and worried Ariela was going to leave, so he promised that he would make her happy.
"I just feel like this is going to be really, really hard," Ariela admitted.
Ariela had looked forward to building a new life in Ethiopia, but she said she felt very lonely and maybe this wasn't what she wanted after all.
Biniyam told Ariela they could fix everything together and once again asked her to stay.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth, Armando and two of Kenneth's daughters, Taylor and Cassidy, went out for some authentic local tacos.
When Kenneth went to use the bathroom at the taco stand, he was totally disgusted because the toilet wouldn't flush without pouring water into it and it smelled. Armando taught Kenneth how to clear the pee, but Kenneth wasn't having it and was grossed out.
Armando touched and tickled Kenneth once the guys returned to the table together, which seemingly marked Armando's first attempt at PDA since Kenneth's move to Mexico.
Suddenly, a man walked by and said, "Bye," along with an expletive that TLC censored out. Armando seemingly revealed to the group the man had said in Spanish, "Adios f-gg-t."
Armando was clearly upset and shaken by the derogatory, homophobic slur often used in Mexico.
Kenneth said he wished he had heard the slur because he would've said something back to the man, but Armando said that could've caused a fight and so that's not the right way to go about it.
Kenneth's daughters had never seen someone be nasty to their father before, and it even brought Cassidy to tears. Cassidy wanted to "punch that guy in the face" and cried about how people are "so blind."
Armando said what just went down is why he's scared to be affectionate in public but he must learn not to care. However, Armando admitted the hate still bothered and affected him.
"We can't give him the power," Armando told his fiance. "If we give him the power, he gets exactly what he was looking to get out of us -- a rise."
Kenneth said the sad part was Armando was just starting to feel more free with himself and open and flirtatious with Kenneth.
"One word from a guy can tear it all down," Kenneth told the cameras, before telling Armando to just live the way he wants.
The incident, however, made Armando doubt how affectionate he'd like to be in the future.
TIM AND MELYZA
Tim set out to prove he was serious about rebuilding his relationship with Melyza after being unfaithful to her, so he headed to an employment agency in the hope of starting a life and career in Colombia.
Tim was proud of himself for hailing a cab, but it ended up being a motorcycle, which made him feel really uncomfortable.
"Once I do find a job, that would boost my confidence immensely -- just knowing I can truly take care of us so we can focus on our issues," Tim said.
When Tim was able to hop in a normal taxi cab, he arrived at the employment agency and shared he's a software support technician. Tim described himself as finances and teamwork, and admitted he didn't really know what he was talking about.
Tim explained he'd like to have a life in Colombia, but he only had a visa to visit Colombia. Tim was therefore told he needed a worker's permit in order to get a job or a visa or a residency card.
Tim was told a company can sponsor him but it's very difficult.
"This isn't as easy as I thought it was going to be. I was ignorant to it in thinking that, 'Oh this is Colombia and I'm an American; I won't have any problems finding a job,'" Tim admitted.
Tim learned he must get married in Colombia first, before obtaining a work permit, and he could obtain all "the legal stuff" from his wife's side.
"Hearing her say getting married is the easier option is very unfortunate because I don't think that's on Melyza's radar or mine right now. It's one more hurdle to cross that I wasn't anticipating," Tim shared.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany and Yazan went to a cafe for a date night, and Brittany had been in Jordan for three weeks. She was finally starting to feel "at home," especially because Brittany and Yazan were granted more time to get to know each other before marriage.
However, Brittany said someone in Yazan's family had caused some "crazy drama" the night prior and they needed to talk things out in order to make their relationship work.
Brittany and Yazan apparently got into a huge fight because a member of Yazan's family looked through Brittany's Instagram account when the person noticed Brittany had tagged Yazan in one of her pictures.
"Someone in Yazan's extended family saw the post and decided to be nosey and go through my entire feed. They came across a picture I posted of when I was still in Florida and then they went and texted Yazan's whole family saying they have a picture of me naked," Brittany explained.
The photo featured Brittany and a girlfriend showing off their backsides in skimpy bikinis while at a backyard pool in Florida.
"Someone said something that you don't respect Islam," Yazan said.
"Is gossiping a part of Islam?" Brittany asked.
Brittany said Yazan's extended family was always trying to cause drama so they'd break up and an incident like this was "not new."
But Yazan allegedly flipped out over Brittany's photo. Brittany claimed Yazan said he no longer wanted to be with her and didn't want to marry her. Brittany said she had "enough" and so she gave Yazan "a piece of my mind."
Footage then flashed back to Yazan having a man read Brittany's "stupid" text messages aloud on-camera.
Brittany apparently swore at Yazan and said, "Every day you want to marry me, then you don't because of what someone asks you. You are weak and insecure. I don't ever want to see your face ever again because you're weak as f-ck."
Yazan said he was upset because his parents were upset and they thought Brittany was going to delete her social media profile.
"I'm not going to let them bully me into deleting my social media and even give them the thought that they have any kind of authority over me," Brittany said in a confessional.
"I leave my social media up on purpose just to show them that I don't care what they say and I'm going to lead my own life."
Brittany admitted she had gotten really petty when mad, which is typical behavior, but Yazan said they needed to find a solution. Yazan ultimately felt he had to choose between love and his honor.
Yazan, however, told the cameras he loved Brittany so much, and so it seemed he was ready to choose her over others' approval and support.
Brittany then asked Yazan to stay at her hotel that night since they were in love, but Yazan said, "No," because they had to be married before spending the night together. Yazan told Brittany he didn't want to do anything that's wrong.
Brittany said Yazan's parents would probably kill him if Yazan had sex, and so she decided to respect her boyfriend's body and choices.
"Despite everything, I still love you, Yazan," Brittany said. "But we still have a lot of obstacles to face in our relationship. We have his family, we have cultural differences, we have language barriers -- but I am willing to do some work."
Brittany told Yazan that he's the sweetest person she knew even though he acted crazy sometimes.
"But what's a relationship without a little crazy?!" Brittany asked Yazan with a laugh.