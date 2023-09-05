'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Julio dumps Kirsten via video call, Brandan can't pay the bills, and TJ's family rejects Kimberly
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/05/2023
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Julio dumping Kirsten over a Zoom call, Brandan and Mary struggling to pay the bills, Sarper trying to ditch his playboy lifestyle for Shekinah, and Tejaswi's mother calling his pending marriage to Kimberly "a nightmare" during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season also stars Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, as well as Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34.
Daniele and Yohan originally appeared on 90 Day Fiance's Love in Paradise: The Caribbean before appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season. They were last shown breaking up on the show's Tell-All.
Kenny and Armando previously starred on Season 2 and Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way also stars Brandan, a 23-year-old from Oregon, and Mary, a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Holly, a 44-year-old from Utah, and Wayne, a 40-year-old from South Africa; Tejaswi or "TJ," a 33-year-old from India, and Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Alabama; Kirsten, a 24-year-old from the Netherlands, and Julio, a 27-year-old from New York; and Sarper, a 43-year-old from Turkey, and Shekinah, a 41-year-old from Los Angeles.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Below is what happened on Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fifth season.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Shekinah was about to move to Turkey in a few days, and she said she was so excited to finally live with her boyfriend Sarper.
But first, Shekinah had to meet up with her ex-boyfriend, Berto, whom she had begun dating when she was 23-years-old. Berto is 24-years-older than Shekinah, but they had a beautiful relationship and welcomed a daughter Sophie together.
The pair, however, split up shortly after their child was born.
Berto apparently co-parented from a distance because he had opened up a hotel in Costa Rica and had been living there a while. And Shekinah and Berto's daughter was also away at boarding school.
Shekinah then broke the news that she'd be moving to Turkey, and Berto worried this was going to be another relationship to not work out for his ex-girlfriend. Berto accused Shekinah of choosing partners based on their looks rather than on morals and principles.
Berto had sold his hotel to spend more time with his child, so Shekinah said the timing of things actually worked out perfectly. Shekinah thought Berto could step in and take the lead with Sophie for a while.
Berto told Shekinah that if something didn't feel right in Turkey, he didn't want her to hesitate to call him. Berto got a little emotional, and Shekinah was happy to receive the love and support, even though he didn't necessarily agree with the decision she was making.
Sarper, 43, was then shown doing a modeling photo shoot in Istanbul, Turkey.
"I love to expose my body, so being sexy on-camera, I like it! I am so obsessed with my body and how I look that I did exotic dancing for seven years, and I enjoyed it a lot. But my parents weren't happy at all," Sarper explained.
"So a few years ago, I decided to try fitness and bodybuilding."
Sarper boasted about having an extremely high level of testosterone in his body, and he began working as a personal trainer after undergoing a little bit of training.
Sarper said he was expecting a one-night stand with Shekinah when they went on a first date but then their chemistry was through the roof and he thought their date was something out of a dream.
Sarper called her "a sex bomb" and said it felt as though they had already known each other for years.
"I am a tough guy, bad boy on the exterior, but I saw that soft side in her, and she saw that soft side in me," Sarper explained.
Sarper said after being with two other women, he went on a second date with Shekinah. Sarper said he felt exhausted and sick but then Shekinah offered to take care of him and they had a "perfect" sexual encounter.
"I wasn't expecting that," Sarper said.
When Shekinah left Turkey, he admitted that he wasn't expecting to see her again -- but then she returned to Turkey once more, just for her. Sarper said they essentially had a honeymoon together, and the wonderful experience changed everything for him.
Sarper gushed about how he was so happy to reunite with his love and he didn't want to live the single life anymore.
When Sarper's friend at the gym asked how many women he had been with, Sarper relied, "Probably like 2500... [but now], I am committing to only one."
Sarper confessed how he had dated a lot of women, many of whom were one-night stands, and that he danced in over 600 bachelorette parties. Sarper said many of the brides wanted to sleep with him, and he thought those were fun times.
"I never thought I'd want to settle down, but then I met Shekinah," Sarper shared.
Sarper said when women hit on him now, he rejected them. He wanted to be loyal to Shekinah, which would mark his first real commitment to a woman in over 43 years.
Sarper said Shekinah deserved for him to be faithful to her and that he had been for 79 days already.
"This is the longest duration I've been faithful to a woman. I've had sex with no one for 79 days. I am counting!" Sarper bragged.
Shekinah was also the first woman whom Sarper had said "I love you" too, and he joked about how he couldn't even recognize himself anymore.
Sarper's friend, however, called him a playboy and didn't think this new relationship was going to last long.
"It's not easy giving up my bad boy lifestyle, but I love her. So I hope I can get used to it. It will be difficult, but I'll do my best -- somehow. I don't know how. We'll see," Sarper said.
TEJASWI and KIMBERLY
Kimberly and TJ's wedding was only four days away, and so they were about to meet with their wedding planner, Amit, at their venue and go over some of the final details.
Kimberly admitted driving in India was crazy, especially because Stop signs were "suggestions." She therefore let TJ take over the wheel and continue their ride.
The couple was going to celebrate their wedding with a lot of little events at the same wedding venue over the course of two days.
"This is the first time I'm going to see how things look, and I'm really anxious to see what TJ has planned," Kimberly said.
Kimberly immediately wanted to change the seat covers. Her dream wedding would be in a forest with lights hanging from the trees and candles everywhere. She pictured marrying her dream guy surrounded by white and ballet-pink accents.
But in India, Kimberly wasn't going to have that. The venue was decorated with many different colors and shades of pink, but the wedding planner was willing to work with Kimberly on her vision.
"I feel a lot better now. I really do," Kimberly concluded.
TJ was glad that Kimberly was excited about the wedding, but he was worried about her needing very specific things and items in order to be pleased and happy.
TJ said Kimberly expected perfection in everything they did and so he didn't want her to get upset about something on the day of their wedding, which could potentially ruin everything.
TJ said his parents felt hurt because his brother Yash had told them that he was taking Kimberly's side in the family dispute.
TJ's mother told him that Kimberly had been rude and obnoxious to Yash, who deserved an apology. TJ's mother felt insulted and wondered if marriage was a joke to Kimberly.
When Yash tried to speak, TJ yelled at him to shut up because he was "talking nonsense."
As the fighting continued between TJ and his mother and brother, Kimberly left the room. She couldn't understand the language, and so she thought it was rude for them to talk about her without her understanding their words.
"This is a nightmare... [She] should at least learn some basic manners," TJ's mother vented about his relationship.
Kimberly, who grew up in a toxic household, said she wasn't going to live in that type of situation again.
TJ said his family was ruining his life, and then Yash noted how he was not in favor of this marriage. Yash thought Kimberly only cared about herself and that TJ's marriage was going to wreak havoc on their family and in their household.
TJ's mother agreed Kimberly had brought chaos and trouble into their lives.
JULIO and KIRSTEN
Julio had told Kirsten that he couldn't move to the Netherlands any time soon because his mother and brothers needed him, and so Kirsten was clearly disappointed and annoyed.
Kirsten asked Julio via Zoom what had changed, and Julio explained how his mother needed help at home and his brothers needed guidance to remain on the right path in life.
Kirsten complained that Julio should've told his mother the news a lot earlier, and he agreed that he had messed up.
"You talked like you're coming [here]. You talk so smoothly and I was, like, believing it," Kirsten lamented. "I cannot do another year."
Julio asked Kirsten not to put a timeline on things, but Kirsten said dating long distance was very hard for her and she simply couldn't wait that long.
"That's weak. I guess we'll just end it on that note," Julio snapped.
"You want to end it, just like that?" Kirsten asked.
Kirsten admitted in a confessional that she was "completely shocked" by Julio's attitude and it seemed he was giving up on their relationship and didn't care in the slightest.
Kirsten told Julio that he wasn't even sad and breaking up with her was clearly "easy" for him.
Julio was even smiling during the conversation, but he insisted that he felt "hurt" and had let Kirsten down. He didn't like watching his girlfriend cry, especially because he couldn't be there for her.
Kirsten, who was noticeably emotional, said Julio's laughter was disrespectful.
Julio asked if they could just end the call, and Kirsten couldn't believe Julio was treating her like this. She was also shocked that he'd be willing to end their call when she was in the middle of crying her eyes out.
"He is acting like a complete piece of sh-t. I am really hurt because I don't know if Julio had real intentions to spend the rest of his life with me. I feel like, 'Did he even care about me?' I'm not sure anymore," Kirsten said in a confessional.
Julio told Kirsten it would be best for them to just break up.
Julio said he felt like "an assh-le" for breaking Kirsten's heart but he needed to assess things for what they really were. Julio thought he and Kirsten had been living in a fairy tale and they weren't getting along well enough to make things work long-term.
MARY and BRANDAN
Mary and Brandan made up after a big fight and were back on good terms.
Mary took Brandan to her old home so he could see where she had grown up before meeting each other.
Mary's old house, and everything inside of it, apparently got ruined by a typhoon.