'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Jenny and Sumit return as Sumit is divorcing his wife and three new couples are introduced!
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/09/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season premiered with the return of Jenny Slatten and Sumit as well as the introduction of three new couples, including same-sex couple Kenneth and Armando, during Monday night's episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season will feature a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny and her partner Sumit as well as Deavan Clegg and her husband Jihoon Lee.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, will be shown moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, will be shown officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, and Yazan, a 24-year-old from Jordan; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
The premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Jenny and Sumit, Kenneth and Armando, Brittany and Yazan, and Ariela and Biniyam.
Below is what Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season featured.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, is the oldest of five siblings and called himself a simple person and family man. He said he's engaged to Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL, his love.
"I see Brittany as the most beautiful girl in the world. I met her five months ago," Yazan revealed.
Yazan said there are obstacles preventing him from going to America and so it made more sense for Brittany to travel to him.
Yazan said Brittany was going to struggle with the culture, customs and traditions in Jordan given women typically stay home and take care of the house. Brittany apparently likes to work and is very energetic and doesn't like to stay put.
Brittany told the cameras she's adventurous, a girly-girl, funny, and a Barbie. She referred to herself as "a seven-layer cake," adding that she beats to the rhythm of her own drum and doesn't like to be told "no."
Brittany revealed she does marketing tours and modeling but she's most passionate about her rap career. Brittany lives with her father Gregory and dog Max. She was raised by a single dad after her parents separated when she was young, so she considered herself a Daddy's girl.
"When I was 17, I got into the wrong relationship with my first love. My ex was really controlling, and he was not a nice guy to me. After that relationship, I started dating people that are a little bit more settled. You'd have to be 45 or older to even talk to me," Brittany said, adding that older men really like her braces.
Brittany has apparently dated men in their eighties, but she said she was really lonely and then met Yazan, who is actually younger than she and Muslim.
Yazan recently graduated from college and has his mechanical engineering degree, but Brittany said he's currently working with his dad at his fish-market store.
"He doesn't have billions or millions of dollars, but I am super, super in love with him," Brittany gushed.
Yazan's sister actually lives above Brittany's sister in Chicago, IL, and would videochat with her family back in Jordan all the time. Brittany laid eyes on Yazan when he and his sister were videochatting, and Brittany said they both were "floored" and "so attracted" to each other.
Brittany said Yazan is sweet, supportive, loving and protective. And after four weeks, Yazan sent Brittany money to purchase a plane ticket so she could travel to see him. A week after Brittany's arrival, Yazan proposed to her and she said "yes."
Brittany therefore decided she wanted to move to Jordan so she could be with her love, but nobody knew about her plans. Brittany was especially worried to break the news to her father.
Brittany told her dad over dinner she planned to live with Yazan in Jordan, and Gregory couldn't believe it. Brittany was ready to leave in a week, and she acknowledged her father was "freaking out" inside despite the smile he was keeping on his face.
Gregory didn't like how he couldn't protect his daughter while she's in another country, and he warned her life in Jordan was going to be a culture shock. Brittany was, in fact, concerned about how different life was going to be in Jordan, and she was well aware women's opinions in Jordan do not matter.
Brittany said immigration laws prevented Yazan from being the one to travel, but she was sacrificing her career, her support system, her family and her friends.
But Brittany explained Yazan had her heart and going to Jordan was simply what she wanted to do, despite the risks and potential hardships that would come with her decision.
After talking to her father about moving to Jordan, Brittany was beginning to feel less confident about her decision to uproot her life. Brittany therefore FaceTimed with Yazan hoping to find some comfort, but he immediately spoke about showing Brittany the "beautiful" Islam life.
Brittany, however, said she was "not interested" in converting her religion.
"I'm such an independent person. I have my own thoughts and feelings, and I don't want to go by any book telling me what to do," Brittany said in a confessional.
Yazan said he and Brittany wouldn't be able to stay in the same apartment once she moves to Jordan because they're not married yet. Brittany didn't agree with that at all, saying she totally expected her man to stay with her.
Brittany asked Yazan when he planned to wed, and Yazan replied, "In a couple of days" after her arrival, but Brittany admitted that was way too soon for her and she wanted her family to be able to attend the wedding.
The first time Brittany went to Jordan, Yazan's parents were welcoming of her, but they're apparently "super strict" Muslims. Brittany knew Yazan's parents were going to be happy about pushing off the wedding, and she just hoped Yazan was going to stand up for her.
"I do want to marry you. I just want to do things on our own time," Brittany said.
Brittany confessed to the cameras she wasn't telling the truth in saying she wanted to delay their wedding so her family could attend.
"If Yazan and his family found out why we cannot get married right away, it could ruin our relationship. I'm really scared about how they're going to react," Brittany noted.
Brittany was then shown meeting with her attorney, Andrea Reid, and revealing she was still married to her ex, whom she had married five years ago. Brittany said her husband "was not playing nice" and had been taken by ICE and deported.
Brittany was married in 2015. Her husband apparently moved to the United States from Haiti when he was three years old and lived in America his whole life. She met him at age 17 and after three or four years of dating, they got married.
Brittany and the man were married for only three or four months before he was deported to Haiti. Brittany said it was ultimately a blessing because he had been "very controlling" in their relationship.
Brittany admitted her new fiance didn't know she was still married and her divorce had yet to be filed.
Andrea said the divorce could take six to 10 months to be finalized but the process would go faster if her husband was involved.
Brittany thought her divorce was going to be final by the time she got married again, which is why she said she had lied to Yazan to begin with.
Brittany realized she was in a complicated situation and could be involved in bigamy. Andrea advised Brittany to be honest with Yazan and have the conversation while she's still in the U.S.
"This is getting real, and I'm getting really scared about how Yazan and his family are going to react when I tell him the truth," Brittany admitted.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, was about to turn 62 years old, and she had been living with her daughter for five months and sleeping on the couch.
"I have no car, I have no job, no apartment, no furniture, nothing -- because I literally gave up my whole life to move to India to be with Sumit. Who starts over again at my age? Nobody," Jenny said.
Jenny met Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, online eight years ago when she was the victim of a catfishing scam. Sumit had told Jenny that his name was Michael Jones, a handsome 25-year-old man from London, England.
When Jenny found out he was actually Sumit from India, she was upset, but she still loved him. Jenny therefore decided to fly to India to meet Sumit in person, but his family didn't approve of their relationship.
Jenny then returned to the United States but continued her romance with Sumit long-distance online for another five years because they loved each other so much.
Last year, Sumit promised Jenny that he would tell his family about their relationship and they could get married, so Jenny gave up everything in America and took out her 401K savings to move to India once she determined she wanted to be with Sumit forever.
Jenny was "so happy" to be with Sumit, but once she got to India, she realized Sumit had been lying to his parents about her and about living with her. Jenny felt like she was Sumit's mistress, and Sumit would often leave Jenny alone to spend time with his parents and keep them happy.
"Just when I thought things were bad enough, I found out the worst news of my life," Jenny said in a confessional. "Sumit actually had a wife [in India]. Sumit was in an arranged marriage and he was being pressured to stay with his wife."
Sumit's family staged an ambush or intervention and removed Sumit from his home with Jenny, and then Sumit disappeared for a little while. Jenny said it was "horrible," but Sumit later returned home and Jenny begged him to make things right again so they could be together.
"We were both devastated and scared at that point," Jenny cried. "All we were probably both thinking was, 'This is it. We're not going to be able to see each other again. We're not going to be able to be together. This is it. It's over."
Jenny admitted it was heartbreaking to leave India after discovering Sumit had been lying to her, but she forgave Sumit since he never wanted to get married to begin with.
"Sumit is filing for divorce. He has proven to me that he wants to be with me and I'm the one he loves," Jenny noted.
Jenny loved being with her daughter Christina and her daughter's wife Jen again, especially since they were so supportive, but her family still worried about the relationship.
Jenny told her daughter and Jen that Sumit was no longer living with his wife and they're no longer together after the big "blowup happened." Jenny added Sumit and his wife had agreed to a mutual divorce, so she anticipated it would take up to six months to make it official.
Jenny explained Sumit's lawyer was trying to move the process along quicker, and Jenny appreciated how Sumit was fighting for her and fighting for "us."
Christina asked Jenny if Sumit was lying about the divorce, and Jenny said "no." However, Jenny hadn't seen any paperwork -- claiming there were no papers to see -- and Christina said if Sumit was lying again, she couldn't support her mother anymore and she'd be "done."
"I think he's done lying. I hope so. At least he better be," Jenny told her daughter, before telling the cameras, "If Sumit's not being truthful about his ability to get a divorce, if he lies to me again, that's the worst thing he can do to me... I don't deserve that."
Jenny said if her romance with Sumit didn't work out, she would be destroyed. Jenny was hoping her third trip to India was going to be the charm.
Jenny admitted life in America was sad and lonely and the highlight of every day for her was getting to videochat with Sumit. Jenny told Sumit she really missed him and had booked her flight to India one week from that point.
"I know what I'm getting myself into. My eyes are wide open. This time, Sumit has stood up and fought for us. It's going to work out and we're going to be married," Jenny told the cameras.
Sumit revealed to Jenny that he had found a big house, a nice place, where no one would bother them. Sumit promised Jenny no one was going to ambush them again and split them up.
Jenny begged Sumit to tell her nothing but the truth going forward, and Sumit insisted he had learned his lesson from their past experience together.
On the topic of divorce, Sumit explained to Jenny he had already made one payment and the next payment was due in six months. But Jenny argued that was a different story from what Sumit had told her before.
"Sumit told me the divorce was going to be completed in two months, and now he's saying it could be six months," Jenny complained. "I thought he had a court date in November to make that second -- and final -- payment and this divorce was going to be done."
Sumit explained to Jenny he thought the November 29 date was his divorce date but it's actually the date for his case that his wife had filed against him before they agreed to a mutual divorce.
Jenny told the cameras Sumit's wife had made "false allegations" against Sumit that he had treated her poorly and hurt her during their relationship. Jenny thought Sumit's wife was going to drop the charges, but she never did, and so Sumit had to go to court.
Jenny told Sumit that she needed to see proof -- the paperwork -- that he's getting divorced.
"We will get married. No hiding. No lies. Nobody is going to bother us, and we will be together happy forever," Sumit promised Jenny.
Sumit said his parents knew Jenny would be returning to India, and so she asked him to allow his parents to join their conversation so she could confirm that. Jenny didn't want to be viewed as a homewrecker, and she didn't want to date Sumit behind his parents' backs.
Jenny needed to know Sumit's family wasn't going to cause trouble for them, but Sumit said his parents didn't want to talk to her. Sumit admitted his parents still didn't accept or agree with his new relationship just because he was getting a divorce.
"This time, there's lots of obstacles in our way -- Sumit getting divorced and his parents and potentially his in-laws. If it doesn't work out this time with Sumit, I am done," Jenny insisted in a confessional.
Sumit told the cameras it had been five months since he last saw Jenny and her leaving was one of the hardest days in his life. Sumit said Jenny has always supported and loved him, which gave him the strength to fight and file for divorce from his wife.
Sumit said he was really scared about lying to Jenny ever again after the consequences he had faced, and he revealed plans to marry Jenny right after getting divorced.
While playing sports with his friends, Sumit disclosed he had already filed for divorce, a mutual divorce, but he has to pay his wife's family $20,000. The woman's father apparently said he'd let Sumit separate from his daughter as long as Sumit could pay back the money he had spent on Sumit's marriage.
Sumit said he had already paid half of his debt but $10,000 was still pending. Sumit said his father was helping him pay, which shocked his friends and made them question if Sumit was telling the truth since they didn't respect his relationship with Jenny.
Sumit insisted his parents still loved him as a son and so they were willing to assist him during this difficult time.
Sumit told his friends that he and Jenny were not going to have any children together, and the friends warned Sumit that he was "making trouble" for himself. Sumit said no one was going to accept his romance with Jenny in India but nothing was going to stop him from being with her.
Before Jenny left for India, she met with her financial advisor. Jenny had blown through a lot of her savings and only had $2,000 left. Jenny therefore wanted to apply for her social security benefits early since she had no other income.
Given the minimum retirement age is 62 years old -- the minimum retirement age -- Jenny's advisor told her there are huge penalties with accepting social security early, including a 30 percent reduction from her normal retirement benefits.
Jenny said she was doing what she needed to do rather than what she should do. Jenny needed rent money in India, and that was her main concern.
Jenny would make $625 a month in benefits if she took the money out early, but she only needed $350 a month for rent and utilities. Jenny would be at about $550 a month for the cost of food. Christina didn't like the idea of Jenny supporting Sumit.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, is in property management and has three children -- son Bricen, 26, and triplet daughters Taylor, Cassidy and Madison, all 23.
Kenneth lived with Madison and her three-year-old son Cooper, but his other children had moved out. Kenneth said being a father is "nothing but a blessing" and family is very important to him.
Kenneth was born and raised in Toledo, OH. He said he had a very "normal and happy" childhood but left the city because he knew something was happening in him and that he was "different."
Kenneth moved to Florida in attempt to find himself, and he said he found "home" after going out one night to a gay club. He was 19 years old when he came out in Florida, which was a relief. However, he had to come clean to his family, and his mother is a strong, moral Catholic while his dad was a football coach.
"I wrote an eight-page letter to them, and then I got a call. Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter," Kenneth shared in tears.
In the 1980s and 1990s, Kenneth said gay men were having children and he always wanted to be a father, so a friend of Kenneth's offered to have a child for him. The pair therefore faked being married, and Kenneth joked, "I didn't tap that."
After having Bricen through in vitro fertilization, he and his friend tried again and then he welcomed triplets. While raising his kids, Kenneth said he had two long-term relationships but neither of them lasted.
"My life has taken another path at my age I didn't think it was going to take. I'm moving to Mexico in two weeks to be with the love of my life," Kenneth said.
Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, has "got it all," according to Kenneth, so said he has beautiful eyes, a beautiful smile and a great body. The pair met on a social media page that was a support group for gay fathers, and Armando has a six-year-old daughter.
Kenneth said he and Armando became fast friends. When Kenneth attended a wedding in California, he and Armando met up in Mexico, hung out for a few days, and then Armando told Kenneth that he could see them being together once Kenneth returned home.
Kenneth admittedly had reservations considering Armando lives in another country and there's a huge age gap between them, but Kenneth had to be the one to move since Armando couldn't leave his young daughter to come to the United States.
Kenneth said he had never done anything like this before but he was ready to move to Mexico and reunite with his man. A couple of months ago, Cooper had moved into Madison's apartment because he was selling his house to have the funds to start a new life with Armando.
Kenneth planned to support his family for the first few months of his stay in Mexico since Armando had left his job, but he said he had no problem with that. Kenneth also planned to find a job and start working within six months of his move to Mexico.
Kenneth predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is, but he said Armando was "worth everything" to him.
Kenneth was leaving for Mexico in a little over two weeks, and he said he couldn't wait. Kenneth, however, wasn't happy about having to leave Madison and his grandson Cooper. Kenneth helped raise Cooper for three years, and he had never lived apart from them.
Madison told her father that she was worried about him because no one cared that he's gay in Florida. Kenneth admitted Armando's parents aren't accepting of him being gay and didn't even know Kenneth was moving to Mexico to be with Armando.
"He hasn't talked to them yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison. "Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Madison cried about the idea of her dad leaving his entire family behind, and she felt like she was losing her "entire support system." Madison was very upset and didn't want her dad to leave.
Madison cried about Kenneth not being around to hug and kiss Cooper going forward, and her emotions made Kenneth break down into tears as well. Kenneth knew leaving his family was going to be very "hard," and he felt a lot of guilt about it.
Madison wanted to see her father happy; she just said she wished it didn't mean him moving so far away. Kenneth promised Madison that he's always love her and she'd stay in his heart.
Armando said he grew up in a small town and his family is very close. He has two older sisters and one younger sister, and they all apparently attended bi-lingual school.
Armando owns a pet resort and does boarding and daycare, and one of his sisters works as a groomer at the shop. Armando lives in a little house behind the facility, with his parents only a matter of meters away.
Armando called his daughter Hannah "the sweetest" little girl. He welcomed Hannah from his relationship with a woman, although he said he knew from a young age he's gay.
Armando thought having a relationship with a woman would rid him of his gay feelings, but he decided to tell Hannah's mother he's gay eight years into their marriage. Hannah's mother was apparently lost and upset at first, and then she told Armando's mother.
Armando's mother broke down into tears and couldn't accept the news, so Armando said he was "pushed back into the closet." Armando and his then-wife decided to separate, and two or three months later, the woman passed away in a tragic car accident on the scene.
"She was my best friend, so that was very hard," Armando cried. "To become Hannah's mother and father, it was definitely a challenge to get used to, so I joined a father's support group on social media and eventually crossed paths with Kenneth."
Armando said Kenny had surpassed all of his expectations and they had a very "unique" and "special" relationship. However, Armando's family had no idea a man was coming to live with him soon. Armando looked forward to making a living in a new town with Kenneth by his side.
Armando told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his relationship with Kenny. Armando admitted Mexican culture is not very accepting of same-sex couples and so he felt a bit overwhelmed by it all.
Armando also had to break the news to his parents he'd be moving hours away with Hannah -- and a man he's dating.
Armando admitted to Kenneth that his parents didn't know anything about their romance and he was "worried and scared" about coming out for the second time. Kenneth told Armando that his family loved him and would probably stand by him even if they didn't encourage or support his sexuality.
Armando decided to come out to his sister again first, but his sister had yelled at him the first time, saying Armando was a sinner and had the devil in him.
"I ran and laid out in the desert and was just like, 'I hope something comes out, bites me and kills me," Armando confessed in tears.
Armando begged his sister to continue loving and supporting him, but she said, "It's hard."
Armando's sister cried and admitted she was hurt and would struggle to accept her brother's sexuality, but Kenny insisted he was in love. She also cried about the idea of not having Armando close anymore to help her with her children considering he had been a second father to them.
Armando was so happy to still have his sister's love and support, but he didn't expect his conversation with his parents to go that well.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, was shown visiting her father Fred. She works as a freelance writer and also helps out at her father's cardiology practice.
Ariela describes herself as very sensitive, adventurous and lovable. She's been traveling the world since a young age, and at age 17, she traveled to Argentina with her mother and fell in love with the country.
Ariela apparently decided she wanted to live there and learned Spanish, and she refused to come home.
She lived there for two years, when she met a man named Landro. Ariela wanted to take Landro back to the United States with her, so she married him.
The pair got married six months later and remained married for 10 years. However, they were separated for the last three years.
"I was young and immature and I definitely rushed into a responsibility I wasn't ready for," Ariela admitted. "Last year, we got a divorce. I definitely was not looking for love after my divorce. I wanted to get to know myself and see the world."
Ariela booked a cheap trip to Ethiopia and stumbled across a very attractive guy while waiting for a taxi outside a local hotel. She yelled at the guy, "Don't I know you from somewhere?!" And she joked it actually worked to pick him up.
Biniyam is 29 years old and everyone calls him "baby." He's a dancer, choreographer, martial artist and gymnast. Ariela said she didn't want a boyfriend at the time so she did her best to avoid him and not talk to him, but she kept finding herself wanting to spend time with him.
"After dating for three months, I got some unexpected news. I found out I was pregnant," Ariela revealed.
"I am six months pregnant with a baby boy. When I found out I was pregnant, I was really scared, so I came back to the United States for prenatal care."
Ariela shared with a group of expectant mothers she planned to give birth in Ethiopia, where her boyfriend lives. She was prepared to leave in a week-and-a-half and planned to live there permanently.
Ariela wanted both parents to be present at the birth, and since a K-1 visa was going to take too long for Biniyam to come to America, she felt she had no choice but to move to Ethopia.
Ariela had her concerns, however, about their language and different culture. Ariela also expected inferior health care to what's offered in the United States, and she said the idea of not having an epidural while in labor really scared her.
Ariela contacted multiple hospitals in Ethiopia and they all said they didn't have anesthesiologists, and there was also a shortage of medications. Ariela was filled with worry and fear, but she was ready to face pain and hardship for love.
Ariela learned Christmas Day was her due date, but she broke the news to her doctor -- a family friend for over 30 years -- that she wanted to have her baby in Ethiopia, which really concerned Ariela's mother.
Ariela had two hospitals in mind to deliver her baby, and her doctor said, "God forbid if you need to have a c-section... or a blood transfusion. Sometimes blood is not available."
There was a high mortality rate in Ethiopia for pregnant women delivering their babies, but Ariela said that's just because many women didn't give birth in hospitals.
Ariela's mother, an emergency trauma nurse, wanted to travel to Ethiopia with her daughter to make sure the maternity ward in the hospital would be safe for her Ariela to deliver a baby.