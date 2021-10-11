'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Evelin breaks up with Corey, Alina loses trust, Sumit's parents make a shocking demand, Kenny and Armando get license
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/11/2021
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Evelin Villegas breaking up with Corey Rathgeber and threatening divorce after learning the truth about Jenny, Alina losing trust in Steven, Sumit Singh's parents demanding to move in with their son and Jenny Slatten, and Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio receiving their marriage license during Sunday night's Season 3 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
The third-season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Victor, a 28-year-old from Providencia, Colombia, and Ellie, a 45-year-old from Seattle, WA; Biniyam Shibre, a 31-year-old from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Ariela Weinberg, a 29-year-old from Princeton, NJ; and Corey, a 34-year-old from Mill A., WA, and Evelin, a 28-year-old from Engabao, Ecuador.
The series also stars Jenny, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, and Sumit, a 33-year-old from New Delhi, India; Steven, a 25-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, and Alina, a 20-year-old from Russia; and Armando, a 32-year-old from Mexico, and Kenny, a 58-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL.
Below is what was shown on the seventh episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's third season.
STEVEN AND ALINA
Alina was surprised to hear Steven had lied to her throughout their entire relationship, and Steven admitted he's "not perfect or as chaste" as Alina, who then angrily took a sip of wine, which is against Steven's Mormon religion.
"This is the worst thing he could lie about, because people who are hypocritical, you can't trust them," Alina lamented in a confessional.
Steven said he had trouble living by the standards of the church but he's trying to improve himself, but Alina called him "a hypocrite" and said he had lied to her while preaching his faith.
"How many girls did you sleep with?" Alina asked.
"I probably made out with over 100, and of those, maybe, like two dozen, were kind of more intimate -- and maybe four or five where it was we slept [together] and had sex," Steven revealed.
Steven said he had last been intimate with another girl "last October," and Alina pointed out how they had been in a relationship at the time. But Steven assured Alina that they had just started talking and he wasn't ready to commit to a serious relationship yet.
Steven shared how a date led to sex while watching Star Wars.
Alina needed some air and some time to herself, and so she left Steven at the winery. Steven chased after her and confessed the situation was all his fault and he hated seeing Alina in pain.
"At this moment, I really don't know who Steven is. I am scared I made the worst decision of my life," Alina noted.
The next day, Alina was still super pissed at Steven, and the pair had barely spoken. Alina headed to the airport to pick up her mother, who was planning on visiting the couple.
Steven was worried Alina's mother would try to convince her daughter to leave Turkey and go back to Russia with her since Steven had lied so much. Alina, however, wasn't sure whether she was going to tell her mom about Steven not being a virgin.
Alina did share with her mother how Steven had broken Commandments in his Mormon faith and had behaved hypocritically, and Alina said she was no longer sure about getting married.
Steven hoped to impress Alina's mother with his ability to speak Russian, and he also gifted her a big box of chocolates. Steven also gifted Alina a red kitty purse because she's "hot" and likes cats. But Alina was still mad and needed Steven to win back her trust.
Alina found Steven "a bit odd" and said she found his behavior alarming, but Steven said he loved Alina with all his heart.
When asked why he hurts Alina and makes her sad if he loves her so much, Steven said he loved Alina more than the moon, stars and sky and wanted her mother's blessing to marry. Alina's mom wouldn't give Steven her blessing right away because she was "worried" and thought it was too early for Alina and Steven to get married.
COREY AND EVELIN
Corey told Evelin that he was going to look for jobs, but he said something more important needed to be done first.
Corey never properly ended his relationship with Jenny from Peru, who apparently moved to Ecuador and lived about an hour from Evelin's home in Engabao. Corey had last seen Jenny seven months prior during his trip to Peru, and he said he needed some closure.
Jenny apparently told Corey when they departed to figure things out with Evelin once and for all and she'd be waiting for him if he chose to return, but Corey got back together with Evelin during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic and essentially "ghosted" Jenny.
Corey apologized to Jenny and said their time together was "real" and he had developed a lot of feelings for her. Jenny called her relationship with Corey "very beautiful," even though they were together for a short time.
"But it was a relationship," Jenny confirmed. "I can't even find the words to tell you about it... What I had with him was very beautiful and magical."
Corey recalled being technically married when he and Jenny met, and he assured Jenny that he was not in a relationship with Evelin when they had met.
"When we first met, Corey told me he was single. I found out that he was married after we had been in a relationship for two-and-a-half months. When he decided to tell me the truth, I practically told him I was not willing to cause harm to a third party," Jenny explained.
"I would never in my life take part in infidelity nor would I want the same thing done to me."
Corey said he felt bad about not talking to Jenny after he left Peru, when he and Evelin began working things out. Corey told Jenny that he didn't want her waiting for him because he was back with his wife.
Jenny advised Corey to tell Evelin the truth and be sincere about their past romance, and Corey insisted that he was going to tell Evelin everything "because it's the right thing to do." He was just afraid about how Evelin was going to take and handle the news.
When a producer asked Corey if he still had feelings for Jenny, Corey replied, "That's a big one, man. That's a big question... Is there any tequila back there?"
Corey said he had feelings for Jenny "as a person" and cared about the time they spent together; however, he said his heart and his love and his future was with Evelin.
While eating a couple of coconuts, Corey came clean to Evelin about everything that happened while they were separated. Corey said he just wanted to be honest with his wife, and so Evelin braced herself for some news.
"It wasn't actually like a one-night thing with Jenny. It was more serious than I led on to believe... We were actually in a relationship. She was my girlfriend," Corey said.
"I am going to throw up," Evelin replied, before asking Corey why he had waited so long to tell her the truth. "What the f-ck?!"
Evelin was under the assumption Corey and Jenny had only spent four days together and Corey had tried to have sex with her but he "couldn't get it up." Evelin made herself believe that Corey couldn't perform sexually for another woman because he was "so into" her.
Corey insisted that he was in a really tough place, but Evelin yelled at Corey to stop playing the victim because she never would have behaved the same way.
"Who do you think you are? Some kind of Brad Pitt?" Evelin asked.
"No, I just decided to date someone when you broke up with me, and that's it," Corey responded.
"Could you be more gross?" Evelin complained. "Seems like your d-ck wanted to party, that's what it seems like to me."
Corey recalled Evelin telling him that it would be okay for them to see other people, but Evelin said the real problem was Corey lying about everything that went down.
Corey told Evelin he had "cut ties" with Jenny, but he didn't reveal that this conversation with Jenny had just taken place that week. Evelin accused Corey of changing into a "horrible" person, and she started to cry.
Corey apologized to Evelin and asked for her forgiveness, but Evelin said she wasn't going to accept him with open arms. Evelin asked Corey to pack up his bags and leave, and then she walked off alone with their dog.
"Corey f-cked up. He f-cked up big time. He did exactly what he knew was going to hurt me," Evelin told the cameras. "He lied to me for months. He created new lies to cover other lies. I cannot take this anymore, so I need a divorce."
Evelin apparently texted Corey later on calling him "a liar" and "a piece of garbage." She asked him to forget about her, and Corey felt he had "ruined everything" and broken all trust with Evelin, which he may never be able to get back.
Meanwhile, Evelin cried in her house and said she had always trusted Corey over other people. Evelin felt she had been played "real bad," and she said she felt "disgusted," especially because they had been planning a wedding together.
"I wasn't calling him. I didn't need him. I don't why he decided to come back just to screw up my life again," Evelin cried.
"What am I supposed to do now?... I'll punch him in the face if I see him...I want him to suffer. I hope it's so cold outside that there are a million mosquitoes to bite him."
Corey said he had only seen Evelin this mad once before, when she had broken up with him before his Jenny meeting. He hoped Evelin would want to work through things, and he planned to just set up a hammock somewhere for the night.
Evelin determined she may never be able to trust Corey again, but she decided to meet up with him to talk after taking some time apart.
Corey explained how he had made a big mistake but wanted to work through things. Evelin said Corey didn't regret his actions deep down inside and his apology didn't sound sincere at all. Evelin just wasn't buying Corey's story at all.
"You swear on your dead dad, and it's all lies!" Evelin said in tears.
"I'm your wife, Corey... [Did you want] to break all my barriers just so you could break my heart? If you think I'm going to put up with you anymore, you are crazy! There is no more wedding, there is no more nothing."
Corey shared how Evelin rarely cries and so it felt horrible to know he had caused her to break down and have this type of emotion.
Evelin said she couldn't even file for divorce because she had told her entire family about her marriage. Evelin told Corey that she had "zero trust" in him and had no idea how to proceed, either with Corey or without him.
Evelin insisted their relationship was over and Corey should book a flight home. She said that Corey didn't deserve additional chances and she was tired of his betrayals and lies to her face.
"I honestly feel like I don't deserve to be with her anymore... I wish I could take it all back, 100 percent," Corey said in a confessional.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Jenny and Sumit planned to meet with Sumit's parents, Anil and Sahna Singh, along with a family counselor, Ushma, to hopefully hash out their issues and alleviate some stress and tension in their relationship.
Sahna said she didn't like seeing Jenny and Sumit together, and Sumit's parents made it clear Jenny being almost double Sumit's age was the problem.
Jenny explained that if Sumit dumped and left her, she wouldn't want to get into another relationship and be with another man. Sahna therefore asked Jenny to be alone now and live with her daughter.
"You're not going to choose me. You're always going to go with what your parents want, and we'll never move past it," Jenny told Sumit at the session.
Sumit wanted his parents to understand his relationship and why he loved Jenny, adding how that he was not going to give up.
Sahna said she was sad and angry and thought about Sumit and Jenny's relationship constantly. Ushma asked Sumit's parents to try to understand Sumit and Jenny's love a little bit because lecturing wouldn't help or change anything.
Ushma said Sumit's parents should let Sumit live his life as an adult the way he wants to, but Sahna complained, "Marriage can't happen like this until I can see how she will be an Indian daughter-in-law. I will teach her."
Sahna and Anil therefore offered to live with Jenny and Sumit in their place so Sahna could teach Jenny her ways and maybe turn her into a proper Indian bride and future wife. Jenny's first reaction was "hello no" -- although she didn't say it out loud -- but Sahna wanted Jenny to learn some Indian traditions, at least.
Sahna made the decision to live with Sumit because she didn't want to let him go, and Sumit explained to Jenny that they'd have a chance to prove their love and why they deserve each other.
Sumit said the situation made him "happy," but he was nervous his mother would just start trouble for Jenny and himself.
"But I do think this is a positive sign... I consider it as a chance," Sumit shared with the cameras.
Jenny dubbed the scenario "crazy," but she didn't want to start a fight at the counseling session -- and so she remained silent as Sumit invited his parents into their home for a few months.
Jenny told Sumit that expecting her to live with his parents was expecting too much and she wasn't happy or comfortable with the situation at all, but Sumit thought it was a test that they could pass together.
Jenny, on the other hand, figured Sahna would try to make her life a living hell so she'd run back to America and she'd get her son back. Jenny thought Sumit's parents were essentially manipulative and up to no good.
KENNY AND ARMANDO
Kenny said having Cassidy in Mexico was such a blessing, but she was gone.
Since Armando and Kenny had picked an official wedding date, they needed to go back to the marriage office to hopefully get their union approved. The couple had previously been denied a marriage license in order "to save the human species."
Kenny and Armando had to get a human-rights letter before returning, and Armando said the process was very hard and had brought them a lot of heartbreak along the way.
Kenny and Armando provided all the paperwork but were told they didn't even need the letter anymore, as the marriage office was authorized to approve any type of marriage going forward, including same-sex marriages.
Many same-sex couples were apparently looking to wed in Mexico and so the demands of citizens pushed this change to apply to the entire state. Armando and his fiance were thrilled, and so was Armando's daughter Hannah.
Armando and Kenny shared their wedding date of May 22, and it was their claim that was "the straw that broke the camel's back" for same-sex marriages in Mexico. Their claim led to change, and Armando was overjoyed he played a role in making this process easier for future couples.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela was shown packing her bags for the United States so their son Aviel or Avi could undergo hernia surgery. Ariela planned to only spend one month in America, but Biniyam was nervous and anxious about her leaving him.
Biniyam said saying goodbye to his family was extremely difficult because he didn't want to lose another wife and child. Biniyam had even hid Ariela's passport the day before.
Ariela wasn't happy about the move, but she said she understood how Biniyam was "traumatized" from his first wife and child going to the United States and never returning.
"You are my family until the end of time," Ariela promised Biniyam. "I have a gift for you."
Ariela bought Biniyam a wedding band, and he said he'd never take it off. Ariela had the ring engraved and it read "forever family." She also bought herself a matching ring to hopefully ease Biniyam's suffering and make him feel secure in their future together.
Biniyam was feeling "very heavy" inside, but Ariela assured her husband that she loved him and would miss him so much.
But Ariela was excited for the trip, to see her friends and visit with family members, many of whom had yet to meet Avi.
When Biniyam dropped his family off at the airport, Biniyam cried saying goodbye to his son, and Ariela felt so sad leaving Biniyam behind. Ariela felt she was making the right decision regardless of the pain they were both feeling, and she figured they'd just be happier and stronger as a couple once she returned.
Biniyam hadn't seen his first-born child in two years, and he was apparently brokenhearted over that.