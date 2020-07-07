'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Deavan threatens to leave over Jihoon's lies, Jenny demands divorce proof from Sumit, Ariela hates new home in Ethiopia
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Deavan Clegg crying about Jihoon Lee disappointing and lying to her again, Ariela arriving in Ethiopia and hating her new apartment with Biniyam, Jenny Slatten growing frustrated over Sumit's lack of divorce proof, and Tim admitting he and Melyza stopped exchanging professions of love during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan Abo Horira, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany Banks, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth Niedermeier, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando Rubio, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan, Jihoon, Deavan's mother Elicia and Deavan's two children arrived in what Deavan described as "the ghetto of Korea," where Jihoon had rented them an apartment for one month. Deavan said the apartment wasn't even on a street -- it was in an alley -- and it was old and surrounded by trash and even toilets.
Elicia pulled Jihoon aside and gave him a piece of her mind by saying she had expected him to behave like a man and find a safe place for her daughter and grandkids to live.
Elicia appeared to be on the verge of tears and complained, "I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon."
Elicia said she didn't feel secure at all, and Deavan admitted she was "extremely angry" at her husband. She told the cameras that all Jihoon needed to do was check out the apartment before she moved there to make sure it was suitable for a young family.
Jihoon admitted the neighborhood sucked and he wanted to cry. Deavan snapped that she just wanted to go inside and change her son because her kids had been awake for 24 hours straight.
Deavan discovered the apartment was tiny, there was no stovetop or living room, and she barely had room for her suitcase. Jihoon told Deavan that she had picked out and rented the place, but Deavan yelled at Jihoon "it is your fault" because he should've found their family a place to stay given he actually lives in South Korea.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional.
Deavan wasn't willing to stay in that apartment for a month, and she vented, "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan was clearly tired of Jihoon's empty promises, and Jihoon acknowledged the situation was a mess and it truly was his fault. Jihoon admitted he never helped Deavan when she was pregnant and had failed to earn her trust on her first day in South Korea.
Jihoon cried outside after talking to Deavan and called himself a total "idiot."
The next morning, Deavan complained that she was exhausted and Jihoon was missing. Jihoon said he needed to grab his wallet and a couple of other things but apparently disappeared for two hours.
When Jihoon returned, he asked Deavan to speak with her outside. Deavan admitted she and Elicia were both "sad and upset" and the apartment was not good for their kids.
Deavan told Jihoon that they should find a new apartment and he should help pay for it. Jihoon said he was trying hard to pay for everything, like a new house and Deavan moving to Korea, but she argued, "You didn't pay for that."
Jihoon asked Deavan not to be grumpy and said he'd pay for everything after working a little while longer.
"I have no money," Jihoon confessed.
"All the things I was worried about were true," Deavan said.
The pair tried to communicate through a language-translating piece of technology but it wasn't translating correctly and so the pair couldn't have a clear conversation.
"If I would have known you didn't have money, I wouldn't have came here," Deavan said. "Why do you keep lying to me?"
"To be honest, I wanted you to come here fast," Jihoon said. "If you're worried about money, you can leave here."
Jihoon asked Deavan to stay for a few months, but she said she was going to leave when her mother planned to leave. Deavan cried saying she had nothing to go home to but she had nothing in South Korea either.
Deavan just held Taeyang and cried, and Jihoon expressed frustration outside about how the situation was "a mess."
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth was on his way to Mexico, and Armando took Hannah to the park to explain how they'd be moving a few hours away. Armando hoped his daughter would be excited about the move, but his family obviously wasn't thrilled.
Hannah apparently loved "Kenny" very much and wanted to live with him because they had fun and Kenny gave her toys, and so she was ecstatic to learn they'd have a home with Kenny and a room of her own. Hannah also looked forward to having two dads.
Armando was so pleased that his daughter was excited about the family they were about to have.
Kenneth was then shown driving to Mexico, about 11 hours a day for several days, with his 15-year-old dog Truffles. Kenneth adored his dog and said she had traveled all over the country with him.
Armando was admittedly "sick to [his] stomach" about the idea of introducing a man as his partner to his family. He also had an emotional goodbye with his mother, who still loved her son dearly regardless of his sexuality, and sister Deborah.
"I hope that you will welcome us together," Armando told his mother.
Armando wanted to feel accepted but his father didn't even show up to say goodbye. Armando felt, deep down, his father was upset because he was leaving to live with a man.
Armando said he was "hurting" because his mother was sad, but he was looking forward to his life and future with Kenny, who was "leaving everything he knows" for Armando.
TIM AND MELYZA
Tim was moving to Colombia in a week and said he had so much that still needed to be taken care of. His mother Robin offered to fly in from Alabama and help him get ready for the move, and Robin said she couldn't believe her son was actually following through with this.
Tim said things were starting to get "real" and he realized he and Melyza would have struggles to work through.
When Melyza traveled to the United States before on a Tourist Visa for about six months, Tim said the plan was to propose marriage to her but he ended up cheating on her a month before her arrival.
"When Melyza came to visit, she had her suspicions. She noticed with my social media that something was up and prompted her to start digging, and she eventually confronted me about it," Tim told the cameras. "After that, we started arguing all the time."
Tim's plan was to earn Melyza's trust back, but Robin wasn't a big fan of Tim moving.
Robin thought Melyza was trying to show her dominance and power in the relationship, and so she established that she wanted to visit Tim in Colombia soon to make sure everything was okay once he moved.
Tim worried Robin wasn't going to be supportive and it would make it even more difficult to adjust and start a life with Melyza in another country, but Robin said she just wanted to make sure Melyza reciprocated her son's strong feelings and cared for Tim.
Tim paid his therapist a visit one last time before leaving for Colombia because Melyza had apparently asked him to. Tim said talking to a professional had helped him out "immensely."
Tim said he thought Melyza's heart wanted to forgive and trust him again but her mind wasn't ready to do that yet, and Tim's therapist told him to always be honest going forward and bare his soul.
Tim wanted to be more vulnerable with Melyza, but he noted it had been a while since he last heard Melyza tell him, "I love you."
Tim, who also hadn't expressed his love for Melyza in quite some time, said he needed to feel 100 percent confident that moving was the next right step for them.
"There are things I still need in the relationship even though I'm the one that messed up," Tim explained. "And then I'm feeling guilty there are still things I need in the relationship because I messed up."
Tim therefore planned to be open with Melyza about his feelings and profess his love even though there was a chance she might not say those important three words back.
Tim was apparently leaving a great job behind without knowing Melyza 100 percent wanted him.
Tim thought it would take time for him to get settled in Colombia and find a new job, and he suggested he may return to America if he can't work in Melyza's country and make money.
Tim's therapist advised him to be "all in" if Melyza matters or else his relationship probably wouldn't work out.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela was about to arrive in Ethiopia, and Biniyam said he was so happy she was coming back and he loves children. Biniyam was nervous and fearful, however, to meet Ariela's mom Janice for the first time -- and Ariela recognized Janice would be hard to impress.
Biniyam called Ariela's decision to move to Ethiopia "a gift" and "tremendous blessing."
After about 24 hours of travel, Ariela and Janice's plane landed, and Biniyam was waiting for them at the airport with a bouquet of flowers in hand.
When Ariela and Biniyam reunited, she ran into his arms and he joked to be easy and not "smash the baby." Biniyam expressed love for Ariela, and then Janice met Biniyam and asked him to take care of her daughter.
Janice admitted she loved Biniyam right away because he appeared so happy to see Ariela, but she still wanted to make sure Ariela would be safe and secure living in Ethiopia.
Ariela thought Biniyam looked totally different because he was thinner and had cut his dreadlocks off. Biniyam was sporting a short hair cut, and Ariela admitted it was "weird."
Ariela had anxiety because she barely knew Biniyam and was about to essentially live with a stranger. They hadn't seen each other in three-and-a-half months.
Ariela just needed some time to calm down. After Janice and Biniyam dropped Janice off a guest house, the couple went to see their new apartment.
Ariela said she required electricity and hot running water, and she hoped Biniyam wouldn't disappoint her because her expectations were pretty high for a place in Ethiopia.
At first sight, Ariela called her apartment "terrible." She thought the colors were dark and "depressing," and Biniyam could tell Ariela didn't like the place.
Biniyam said his goal was to make everyone happy, but when Ariela saw the bathroom, she was far from it.
"This bathroom looks like one of the Saw movies. I can smell the mold," Ariela admitted. "I hate it! There's no toilet seat. It's awful. This is horrible."
Ariela laughed seemingly only to prevent tears, and Biniyam said he felt bad and disappointed in himself for not better providing for his family.
Ariela told Biniyam they needed to find a nicer place, mainly because a new baby was going to be living with him. Seeing this apartment gave Ariela "second thoughts" about moving to Ethiopia to begin with, but Biniyam said they could talk about finding a new place.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Sumit and Jenny agreed it was amazing to sleep with each other and wake up next to each other in the morning. Jenny said it felt great to be back in Sumit's arms, but her mind was not at ease because she had yet to see Sumit's divorce papers.
Jenny knew there was a chance Sumit might still be lying to her, and that apparently weighed on her heavily.
Sumit and Jenny got ready, went outside and had some tea. Jenny said she was really nervous to talk to Sumit about the divorce papers, which she hadn't pushed right after her arrival in India.
Once Jenny asked Sumit to see the evidence he was divorcing his wife, Sumit replied, "I don't have," and Jenny wasn't pleased. Jenny said she had taken a risk for their relationship and needed peace of mind.
Sumit explained to the cameras it was very hard to obtain divorce papers before finalization. Sumit therefore suggested he could show Jenny at court how difficult it is to go through the divorce process in India.
"This time I promise you, we will get married," Sumit told Jenny.
Jenny said if Sumit was lying or didn't live up to his words this time, she "would have to leave the relationship."