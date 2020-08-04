'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Deavan gives Jihoon another chance, Jenny gets bad news, Ariela gets jealous of Biniyam's ex, Tim loses Melyza's mom's respect
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/04/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Deavan Clegg giving Jihoon Lee another chance despite her lack of trust in him, Ariela getting jealous over Biniyam's ex-girlfriend and dance partner, Tim reuniting with Melyza's disapproving mother, and Jenny Slatten learning Sumit's parents still didn't want them together during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan Abo Horira, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany Banks, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth Niedermeier, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando Rubio, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela's mother Janice still had a lot of reservations about leaving her daughter in Biniyam's care in a country neither she or Ariela knew or understood well.
Janice and Ariela therefore met some of Biniyam's family members, including his brother and two sisters. Janice told Biniyam's sisters she had heard a lot about them and was excited to finally meet them, and the girls said they felt the same way.
Biniyam's sisters promised to help Ariela, saying it was their "duty" to take care of and protect her.
Janice and Ariela were then served raw meat in two forms, and one of Biniyam's sisters admitted the food can be hard on the stomach and they take medicine for it. The raw meat, Gursha, was a tradition in their culture, and it's also a tradition to feed each other as a sign of respect.
The women told Janice that the man's duty in a marriage is to work and earn money for his family and wife, who usually stays at home with the baby.
Janice had yet to observe Biniyam's talent, but she didn't think it was acceptable for him to dance late into the night. Janice said taking care of a baby is "a shared responsibility."
Janice knew Ariela was "in love," but she predicted feelings would fade if Ariela felt alone in raising and taking care of her child.
Biniyam's sisters asked Ariela if she was going to take the baby away from Biniyam if their relationship didn't work out, and Ariela said she wouldn't do that.
Ariela realized she was "suffering some of the consequences" of Biniyam's previous relationship in which the American woman fled back to America with Biniyam's child, and it worried Ariela that Biniyam's family didn't trust her.
Ariela and Janice later went to a nightclub so they could watch Biniyam dance and perform. Janice said there was "a lot riding" on Biniyam's job and how his dancing came across to her.
Janice was focusing on whether Biniyam could provide the environment and financial support her daughter would need.
Biniyam apparently danced in the club every single night, and Janice wondered if he had more job options and opportunities. Biniyam apparently danced with his flexible ex-girlfriend, and Janice didn't like Biniyam dancing with an ex while Ariela would be home along with a child.
"Biniyam and his ex rekindled their friendship and she's his current dance partner. The idea of them dancing together every night, I don't know," Ariela said in a confessional.
"I'm definitely a jealous person. I think anyone who says they're not jealous is a liar."
Janice noticed chemistry between Biniyam and his dance partner, saying they seemed like "a great match." But Janice laughed and was just being playful.
Biniyam said his relationship with the ex-girlfriend didn't work out because he didn't pay enough attention to her and just wanted to go out and party. However, he promised Ariela he had grown up a lot since then.
Biniyam explained dancing is his talent and passion and his ex-girlfriend, apparently the American woman, didn't like his job or support him.
Biniyam went on to tell a story about how he had worked as an MC one night and a woman requested a song and got lipstick on his white shirt. Biniyam tried to remove the lipstick by washing it for three hours because his ex didn't trust him.
Biniyam told Ariela and Janice that he would tell them the truth, and the girls said he couldn't hide anything from Ariela or tell little white lies to avoid conflict.
"Lying to make things better only makes things worse," Ariela told the cameras. "Jackass."
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Jihoon stormed away from Deavan in the restaurant and told her to "go back to America," and she didn't understand what was happening. Deavan acknowledged the situation had gotten "out of control."
Deavan said she just wanted to be alone, so she left Jihoon's parents at the dinner table by themselves. Jihoon's mother apparently took Jihoon's side in believing the past should stay in the past, while his father agreed with Deavan.
Jihoon's mother said it was ridiculous and upsetting to hear Deavan say that Jihoon was "scamming" her. That apparently made Jihoon's mother "crazy."
Jihoon asked Deavan if she thought he was a liar, and Deavan said she thought he was saving money for his family while she was pregnant. Jihoon admitted he was being "selfish" and spending money on himself.
"Because of long distance, I didn't take it seriously," Jihoon confessed.
"F-ck you. I don't ever want to talk to you again. Don't ever talk to me again!" Deavan cried. "Apparently my pregnancy was not serious. You obviously f-cking didn't love me."
Deavan told the cameras everything she had believed was "a lie" and she felt "broken." She said Jihoon just wanted to have fun and she felt she had been scammed.
Jihoon said he really wanted to change for Deavan but she didn't believe or trust in him anymore.
Jihoon then sat down with Deavan outside of the restaurant and insisted, "I made [a] mistake. I will change." Deavan told Jihoon that she needed him to transfer the $3,000 he had into her account to prove he wanted her to be there and he would step up as a man.
Jihoon agreed to do that to prove he wasn't lying, and Jihoon found a nearby ATM and took out the money in cash. He called the situation very "embarrassing" but was willing to do it in order to make Deavan stay in South Korea.
"I'm at this age and I haven't done anything. And I haven't saved anything. I just spent it on going out and I didn't take care of the kids," Jihoon said in a confessional. "As a man, I'm embarrassed."
Jihoon's mother questioned whether Deavan really loved her son and called the situation "kid's play," adding, "If we give her $100,000, will she finally see the truth?"
Jihoon was afraid Deavan was going to leave South Korea, and he said he'd do everything Deavan wanted to convince her to stay. In fact, the told the cameras she could take "everything."
Deavan wasn't sure what she was going to do about her relationship, and she cried with her face in her lap. Deavan wanted Jihoon to take her back to her hotel room so she could "crawl into a hole and disappear." She felt she had "ruined" her life and her children's lives.
Jihoon went over Deavan's hotel room the next morning so they could talk, and Drascilla was excited to see Jihoon. Deavan said her mother Elicia was even "more pissed off" at Jihoon and so Elicia left the hotel so Deavan could talk to him alone.
Jihoon begged Deavan to forgive him and trust him one more time, but Deavan said hearing that was "a broken record" and she just needed to see "actions."
Deavan told Jihoon to never get mad at her and talk to her again like he did the night before, and she added that she and Jihoon must share a bank account in their own names -- not Jihoon's mother's name.
Jihoon promised that his money was going to be Deavan's money, and she suggested she could use his $3,000 to rent an apartment for one month. If she didn't see Jihoon change within one month, she swore she would move back to America and stay there for good.
"And I will take the kids back with me," Deavan said.
"Okay, I will do my best. I promise you," Jihoon replied.
Deavan decided to give Jihoon another chance because she thought her son deserved this second chance. Deavan told the cameras she was making this decision for the sake of their son, Taeyang.
"Let's fix it," Jihoon told his wife.
"No, you fix it," Deavan responded.
TIM AND MELYZA
Melyza was shown cooking Tim a nice breakfast, but she said everything wasn't okay between them. Tim agreed they were "on separate pages," but he was trying to make progress in their relationship as quickly as he could.
"Somehow, our love has survived, even if it's not as expressed as it used to be," Tim explained. "It gives me tremendous hope we can figure this out."
Tim planned to see Melyza's parents that night, and Melyza warned Tim that her mother Martha knew about Tim's cheating and was "very disappointed."
Melyza told Tim that her mother was actually "very vocal" about the couple not being together yet her father didn't know anything because she didn't want him to be disappointed in Tim.
Tim said he loved Melyza's father and they had gotten really close. Tim cried at the table, fearing his one mistake had changed others' view of him forever.
Tim insisted he was going to try his hardest to render the situation because he truly loved Melyza and wanted to "marry" her and "deserve" her again.
Melyza, however, noted Tim was good with apologies and expressing himself in words but it would be his actions that would make the difference and set them on a good father towards the future.
Tim was very nervous about the family gathering, knowing Melyza's mother was well aware of his infidelity. Melyza said it would be "almost impossible" to have a future with Tim if her parents weren't onboard or supportive of their relationship.
"It makes me upset obviously, because I doubt that he can win my mom back. But I do think it's worth a try, so I am still hoping for the best," Melyza said.
Tim then reunited with several of Melyza's family members, including her sister Sussana. Martha told the cameras that she's not made of stone, but she wasn't super happy about him moving in with Melyza either.
Martha immediately commented on Tim's weight gain, and then her father asked Tim why he had decided to move to Colombia when their initial plan was to live in the United States together.
Tim hesitated when answering, and Melyza told her father that she and Tim realized they had to work on some things while living together. Melyza felt "terrible" about keeping a secret from her father and almost "tricking him."
"When we tell him, I think he's going to completely lose respect for Tim. And I think he's gonna be really heartbroken obviously, because he really, really loves Tim," Melyza said in a confessional.
Tim asked for a moment to speak to Martha alone, and he immediately broken down into tears. Martha said she knew everything about his infidelity, and Tim took the opportunity to apologize and express his guilt and regret.
Tim said he felt bad about hurting Melyza's family and he was "purely being selfish" and wasn't thinking. Martha said there were excuses in what Tim was saying, but he promised to work harder to become a better man.
Martha was glad Tim took responsibility for his mistake, but she told the cameras that didn't mean Tim had changed -- just because he cried.
Martha also cried and said she was "very, very disappointed" in Tim, adding, "His good image for me, it's lost. Being very sincere, it's lost."
Tim said not having Martha's approval was more or less like "a death sentence" for his relationship.
"If it's something that I cannot earn back, I honestly don't think our relationship will survive," Tim said.
Melyza's father then came back to the table and gushed about how he loved and respected Tim, and the men took shots of alcohol together to celebrate his move to Colombia.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Jenny was certain she was going to marry Sumit "for sure," and the couple went out to dinner with Sumit's brother, Amit, to talk about Sumit's family.
Jenny hoped to win over Amit and that he talked to Sumit's parents in attempt to convince them Jenny was a good person and Sumit was happy in his relationship.
But Amit broke the news to Jenny and Sumit, "[My parents] don't want you guys to be together. I'm sorry for that, but the big thing is the age factor between you guys. This can impact our dignity, our social circle and society."
Jenny felt like Sumit's family cared more about society than their son's happiness.
Amit said he cared about Jenny and Sumit's feelings and emotions but didn't like making his parents feel bad or unhappy.
"Why don't you come home and meet mom and dad?" Amit asked Jenny.
Amit felt Jenny and Sumit should talk to Sumit's parents together, but Sumit thought he had tried everything already -- and a previous conversation ended in "intense fighting."
Sumit was afraid his parents were going to ask him to choose between them or a life with Jenny.
Sumit said he loved and wanted to marry Jenny but he didn't want to lose his family over it.