'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Deavan and Jihoon have explosive misunderstanding, Ariela decides to give birth in Ethiopia, Armando struggles with PDA
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee having an explosive misunderstanding, Ariela determining she'd like to give birth in Ethiopia, Melyza bringing up the past after Tim's arrival in Colombia, and Armando Rubio expressing discomfort over PDA with Kenneth Niedermeier during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny Slatten and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny Slatten, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan Abo Horira, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany Banks, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what was shown on Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela woke up to her second day in Ethiopia, and because she and her mother Janice found the two apartments Biniyam had showed them unacceptable, Ariela and Biniyam were invited to sleep in Janice's hotel room, which was a little awkward.
Ariela said it was "very disappointing" not to be able to settle into a new home, but at the same time, she gushed about how much she really loved Biniyam.
The most important thing for Ariela was to make sure she felt safe delivering her baby in an Ethiopian hospital. If the hospital didn't meet Ariela and Janice's expectations, Ariela would have to give birth in the United States and Biniyam wouldn't be able to be there.
Janice is a nurse and her husband is a doctor, so they had many concerns for Ariela.
Ariela's mother was looking to see if the hospital was clean and they had good midwives. She also wanted to make sure Ariela would have a private room and there would be certain equipment and pain medications available to her daughter in the case of an emergency.
Janice was surprised to learn the hospital has a neonatal ICU with a lot of good equipment. She was also shocked, in a positive way, by the hospital's cleanliness and how things flowed.
The hospital also gave out security tags to newborn babies and a surgical ward was right near by.
The doctors told Ariela they would start with a natural childbirth, like to induce labor, but they had all different types of medications to help with pain or stop with bleeding.
Janice was impressed overall, and that gave Ariela "huge relief." The midwives assured Ariela that everything was going to be okay, and so Ariela determined she could see herself giving birth in that hospital.
The Ethiopian hospital passed Janice's, but she almost wished the hospital was a disaster so she could take her daughter back home to America with her.
Later on, Ariela, Biniyam and Janice enjoyed some local coffee and popcorn, and Janice fired away some questions at Biniyam, putting him on the spot to make sure he really loved Ariela and would care for her in Ethiopia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Janice asked Biniyam about his first wife and how she left him to go to America, and Biniyam insisted he was confused why the woman divorced him. The woman apparently found messages Biniyam had "from an old friend" and she wasn't happy with that.
Biniyam apologized for everything to his first wife, but Janice thought Biniyam had done nothing wrong, so she was confused.
"I didn't do anything, but she left and then she blocked me," Biniyam told Janice. "There was no reason."
Biniyam and Janice were having trouble communicating, and so Janice flat out asked Biniyam if his plan was to come to the United States since he got two American women pregnant.
No, absolutely no," Biniyam responded.
Biniyam said his plan was to rent a guest house and assured Janice he'd make enough money to support his family. Biniyam explained his job is dancing and he was about to start singing as well, which would bring enough money in for his wife and child.
Ariela admittedly felt overwhelmed because she and Biniyam had not established themselves. Ariela also didn't want to rely or depend on her parents.
Ariela feared the financial burden would fall mostly on her as a freelance writer and editor, and she noted this could potentially become a big problem.
"I'm still apprehensive about Biniyam's ability to understand everything that Ariela needs. I don't want to leave my baby here until I'm 100 percent," Janice told the cameras.
TIM AND MELYZA
Tim's plane touched down in Colombia and he had finally arrived to reunite with Melyza. Tim brought his cat with him, and it marked the first time Tim was going to see Melyza in seven months.
Melyza had mixed emotions, saying she and Tim had "a really great relationship" before he cheated on her. Melyza said Tim helped her grow and open up more to people.
"I do feel real love for him, but obviously I am still very hurt and just scared to trust him again," Melyza told the cameras.
Melyza was excited and also a little bit nervous to see Tim again. She anticipated her reunion with Tim would be a little bit "awkward," and Tim also worried how Melyza was going to receive him at the airport.
However, Melyza gave Tim a huge hug when she saw him and was thrilled to see her cat that she loved. Melyza also brought her two dogs to the airport to greet and welcome Tim.
"It does look like he's gained a little weight, which I feel bad saying, but it is very evident. He looks so different," Melyza said.
It was tough to squeeze a cat, two dogs, Tim, Melyza and all of Tim's luggage into Melyza's tiny car. It wasn't the most comfortable right back to Melyza's place, but Tim, at 6'4", was happy to rest in Melyza's bed and relax.
Tim promised Melyza in the car that everything he told her was "genuine" and he knew he didn't even deserve the opportunity to be with her again.
"I definitely want to believe it's going to be different now that he's here, but I still have my guard up. I need someone I can completely rely on, and if he's not committed to it, I don't think we can make it," Melyza said in a confessional.
Tim and Melyza later explored Melyza's city in Colombia together, and Tim was starting to process that this was going to be his new home. Tim called it a "pinch-me situation."
While enjoying lunch, Melyza brought up the past and asked Tim about his affair.
Tim explained he had hooked up with a woman he worked with. Tim said friendly conversation turned into flirting and texting back and forth, and then he invited the woman over to his place.
Tim claimed he had no intention of crossing the line and didn't know what was going to happen with this girl, but Melyza wasn't buying that at all and called it "bullsh-t."
Melyza knew Tim had intended to hook up with the woman when he invited her over, and Tim said, although he and Melyza were looking to get engaged at the time, he was focused on "satisfying [his] physical urges."
"I don't know why. I got tired of the distance I guess," Tim told Melyza of why he was unfaithful. "I still wanted to be with you; I just didn't want to be thousands of miles apart."
Melyza found out Tim had cheated by looking at his social media, and so she upset that he never actually came clean to her. Tim explained he had withheld information in fear Melyza would get angry at him or leave him, so Melyza called him "so selfish."
"You keep telling me to be open and honest with you, but then every time I am, you just break up with me. So that prevented me from being open and honest with you," Tim said.
Melyza complained Tim was trying to blame his mistakes on her when they weren't her fault, but Tim insisted he was just trying to make a point. Melyza admitted she was "extremely pissed off" and Tim was trying to be manipulative by making her feel bad about wanting to know the truth.
"This conversation puts doubts in my mind. It's been over a year, and I thought we discussed this at nauseam. The fact that she still feels like she needs to know the same things, I don't know if we're ever going to get past that," Tim told the cameras.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan had arrived in South Korea two nights prior, and she said the trip had been "an absolute nightmare." First, her apartment turned out to be a "disaster" and then Deavan found out Jihoon had been lying about his finances.
Deavan's mother Elicia believed Deavan had made a huge mistake in moving her family to South Korea, and Deavan was beginning to think she was right.
However, Deavan brought Elicia to a crazy and fun Korean market to show Elicia the cool culture, shops and food vendors. Deavan wanted to show her mother a positive side of South Korea.
Deavan was proud of herself because she was able to order things in the market, including a dead fish for her curious daughter Drascilla. Drascilla was amazed by the octopus and seafood everywhere.
Deavan, Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang then ate a restaurant, but Deavan felt really overwhelmed because there were no pictures and she couldn't read the language. This was the first time Deavan had to navigate something like this without Jihoon by her side.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deavan attempted to order beef and rice but they received a big container of bugs and a dish with onions Elicia clearly didn't like. Elicia admitted she doesn't like exotic food and she appeared pretty grossed out.
Deavan admitted to Elicia that Jihoon hadn't been saving any money and all of his money was being sent to his mother's bank account.
Deavan considered using the rest of her money to return to America, but she wanted answers and figured the only way to do that would be to sit down with Jihoon's mother and have a talk about Jihoon's finances.
Deavan acknowledged Jihoon's mother, however, didn't like her very much.
"If this conversation doesn't go well, I will leave and go back to America and never speak to [Jihoon] again," Deavan said.
"If I were to make the decision, we'd be on the plane right now," Elicia confessed.
Deavan then met Jihoon and his parents at a restaurant to get to the bottom of what was going on. Jihoon told his parents that while not having money was a problem, his decision to lie to and disappoint Deavan again was the bigger issue.
Jihoon wanted to make the situation better, but Deavan was essentially furious at him. Jihoon ignored Deavan at first at the restaurant, which Deavan couldn't believe, but Jihoon said he couldn't even face his wife because he felt so bad about his behavior.
Deavan and Jihoon then communicated through a translator, and Jihoon admitted he was wrong and would work hard to provide money for his family. Deavan, however, said she had heard that before and Jihoon said the same exact thing four months ago.
Jihoon apologized for being selfish and explained his money was in his mother's bank account for safekeeping, with Jihoon's father dubbed "a mistake" since his wife and baby needed money.
Jihoon said his mother had his money because he was afraid of making another mistake, and the translator changed his words to, "I'll make another mistake. I'll waste that money again."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jihoon was so frustrated with the translator, and when he asked Deavan for another chance, the translator failed to relay that information.
Jihoon grew furious and then he and his parents started shouting at each other about how to communicate with Deavan, but all Deavan could comprehend was that Jihoon was yelling.
"They seem like they're very angry at me," Deavan said.
Jihoon wanted to explain that his mother had his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, but he was just shouting the words in Korean at Deavan and she couldn't understand.
Deavan said it was "disgusting" how Jihoon had lost his temper, and she said, "You made me give up my life to come here. You scammed me; you tricked me. My life is ruined now."
Jihoon's mother laughed, and then Deavan said in tears, "This isn't a joke. I don't want to do this. They think it's a joke. I want to end this. I don't want to do this anymore. I am uncomfortable."
With that being said, Jihoon stormed away from the table and said Deavan was pissing him off.
"Am I a joke?" Jihoon vented. "I'm not a f-cking joke... I am really serious -- more than Deavan. F-ck this!"
"I don't want to be here right now," Deavan told the cameras.
There was clearly a huge misunderstanding and the couple just couldn't communicate.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth and Armando walked around and explored their town, and everything was totally different from what Kenneth was used to in the United States -- including the people and the surroundings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kenneth said it was "surreal" to be with Armando, but Armando refused to hold Kenneth's hand while they were walking through the city streets and people were around.
"He does not like any kind of PDA, but I moved here and this is our life now. And I know I plan on asking him very soon to marry me. I would think he would be further along than what he is," Kenneth told the cameras.
Kenneth also wanted to kiss Armando, but Armando wouldn't let him. Armando was afraid people were going to judge them for being affectionate and gay, but Kenneth insisted he didn't care at all.
Armando was nervous and admitted to Kenneth it was going to take him some time to be comfortable with public displays of affection. Armando admitted Kenneth can be "pushy" and was more comfortable with his sexuality because he's been out since age 19.
Kenneth is also much older than Armando, who hadn't been out for very long, so Armando thought Kenneth's expectations were a little high and unrealistic.
"I have to admit I am worried about our safety as a gay couple. Our culture is very mach-centric and people in Mexico are still homophobic... I'm afraid that we might get hurt," Armando told the cameras.
Kenneth told Armando that coming out to his family should have been harder than holding a man's hand in public, but Armando said he had a lot of things to overcome and feared either of them getting hurt.
Kenneth told Armando they couldn't live in fear, and Armando felt bad for allowing Kenneth to feel "rejected" and hurt. Armando asked Kenneth to be patient with him because people in Mexico barely accepted homosexuality and his culture was very different from Florida.
"I am where I am because of you, and that's the truth," Armando told his boyfriend.
"Well, I'm not going anywhere," Kenneth replied, adding that he hoped Armando's parents would see their relationship was going to be "forever" and it wasn't "a fling or a phase."
Kenneth said he had "no doubts" he wanted to marry Armando and everything felt right, but he was worried about outside influences causing problems.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Two days into Brittany's trip in Jordan, Brittany said her stay had been horrible thus far and she was definitely questioning her choice to move for Yazan. However, she still loved Yazan and was willing to fight for him and their relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brittany and Yazan were then shown meeting with Yazan's uncle Ibrahim, who is apparently an educated guy Yazan looks up to and tends to have influence over Yazan's father's opinions.
Brittany and Yazan hoped to convince Ibrahim to talk to Yazan's father and convince him that Yazan and Brittany needed more time to get to know each other before getting married.
Brittany and Yazan simply needed more time before exchanging vows, and Yazan's parents didn't understand that or the concept of just dating somebody.
Yazan hoped Ibrahim would understand him.
Yazan explained his parents thought Brittany was trying to intentionally delay their wedding when she just wanted her father to be able to attend. Yazan said he needed time because Brittany wasn't ready to convert to Islam, and Ibrahim agreed you cannot force a person to convert to Islam.
"It is forbidden in our religion to force a person to convert to Islam against their will," Ibrahim said, adding that Yazan's father is conservative but it must be Brittany's own decision to convert.
Ibrahim also warned Brittany there must be a lot she changes, such as her job and appearance, if she decided to follow their religion. Yazan also wasn't sure Brittany knew what she was getting into and whether she was prepared for the Islam religion.
Yazan wanted Brittany to have the time to make up her own mind and feel confident in her decisions about whether to fully embrace his faith and culture.
Ibrahim ultimately agreed to speak to Yazan's father on the couple's behalf, and Brittany said she was open to learning and had no malicious intent.
Yazan wanted everyone to understand what he and Brittany were doing and how they truly loved each other. Brittany was just happy to have support from someone in Yazan's family.