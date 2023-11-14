'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Daniele's marriage is "over," Sarper pressures Shekinah to have a baby, and Mary considers calling off wedding
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/14/2023
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Daniele realizing her marriage to Yohan was probably over, Sarper losing motivation to propose marriage to Shekinah, Mary considering calling off her wedding, and Tejaswi's family making rules for Kimberly during the Season 5 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars returning cast members Daniele, 42, and Yohan, 33, as well as Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34.
The show also stars Brandan, a 23-year-old from Oregon, and Mary, a 23-year-old from the Philippines; Holly, a 44-year-old from Utah, and Wayne, a 40-year-old from South Africa; Tejaswi or "TJ," a 33-year-old from India, and Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Alabama; Kirsten, a 24-year-old from the Netherlands, and Julio, a 27-year-old from New York; and Sarper, a 43-year-old from Turkey, and Shekinah, a 41-year-old from Los Angeles.
Daniele and Yohan originally appeared on 90 Day Fiance's Love in Paradise: The Caribbean before appearing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fourth season. They were last shown breaking up on the show's Tell-All.
Kenny and Armando previously starred on Season 2 and Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
Below is what happened on Episode 19 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's fifth season.
KIMBERLY and TEJASWI
Kimberly was shown saging her apartment that she shared with TJ, who was slowly moving his belongings upstairs.
TJ said he had been dreaming about living with Kimberly for months, and the couple was about to meet with his mother to go over "the household duties." TJ was feeling a little nervous and anxious about the conversation given Kimberly and his family didn't always see eye to eye.
Kimberly shared how things had been going smoothly between TJ's family and herself, but she was about to participate in a tough conversation.
TJ's mother explained how things were about to change and Kimberly was going to have to follow the rules.
With that being said, Kimberly was asked to wake up at 6AM and never leave dirty dishes in the sink overnight.
Kimberly, however, told TJ that if she cooked, he should wash the dishes for her. TJ agreed to wash the dishes sometimes, and Kimberly's reaction surprised TJ's mother and brother.
TJ's mother also requested that Kimberly sweep the house and help her cook the meals. Kimberly didn't know many Indian recipes, but TJ's mom said she'd love to teach her and show her the ropes.
TJ's brother thought it was good that Kimberly was going to take responsibility and accept their culture. Kimberly hoped they'd all learn how to live together peacefully, and she was feeling happy and optimistic.
But Kimberly was surprised because TJ had apparently told her early in the relationship that she wouldn't have to worry about household chores or taking care of him -- only for that to do a 180 and change after marriage.
"I feel disrespected because I'm supposed to be your partner," Kimberly complained.
"Baby, I didn't know much about the thing. That's why we had a meeting with my mom," TJ explained.
Kimberly explained how she would've appreciated some warning and wished TJ had been "straight up" with her about his family's expectations and demands of her. Kimberly hoped they could come to a compromise rather than just having to adapt to everything his family wanted.
Later on, Kimberly had a problem with TJ's family sprinkling cow urine on the floor and having cow manure on a table.
TJ's family thought the cow symbolized God and that they had purification qualities, but Kimberly was grossed out and not okay with that.
Kimberly thought it made the house unclean, and so she wasn't going to agree with all of their customs and traditions.
"From this point on, we are doing things my way in my house," Kimberly insisted.
MARY and BRANDAN
Mary and Brandan were supposed to get married in one day, and they had just gotten into a huge fight.
Everything had been going well for their relationship for a while, but they apparently got into an argument over money. Mary lamented about how she couldn't handle everything and was feeling stressed.
"It's always me budgeting money and taking care of debt, and he knows himself that he's not helping me," Mary explained to the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
"I'm really worried and I'm now 50/50 about marrying Brandan because I don't want to be with a man like that."
Brandan's mother Angela found Mary alone in a Catholic church. She knew Mary probably needed help and someone to talk to, and so she rushed to her side.
Mary explained how the electric bill was due and they were in debt, and that Brandan was allegedly blaming her for being unable to budget. Mary wanted Brandan to help her with the finances, but she said he was "too focused on playing games."
Mary feared Brandan was always going to make his games the priority and ignore his responsibilities. Mary was trying to sell phones for income, but she admitted it wasn't enough.
"I'm worried we don't have a plan on how to make money in our future," Mary shared.
Angela agreed that Brandan needed to figure out a way to take care of Mary and help them survive, especially because she was pregnant.
She was disappointed in her son for not having made a plan before moving to the Philippines.
Mary cried about having a baby and potentially being forced to handle all the finances. She didn't want to be sad or stressed during her pregnancy, and so she considered walking away from Brandan -- which was hard for Angela to hear.
"When you picture your life, do you picture your life without Brandan? Can you imagine your life and raising this baby without him?" Angela asked Mary.
"No," Mary responded. "I know that I love Brandan, but I don't want to carry this alone. I just need the assurance for the future."
"Yeah, you need a partner. I get it," Angela concluded.
Angela believed that her son was going to step up to the plate, and she told Mary that she'd talk to Brandan and help him see the light. Angela hoped that with her support, Mary and Brandan would be able to work through their issues and overcome adversity together.
Mary and Angela were finally getting along, and they appeared to establish a mutual respect for each other. Angela told Mary that she had the potential to be a great mother and wife.
"But you guys are really young, and it's going to take some time to get there," Angela noted.
Mary said she appreciated Angela's advice and that Angela wasn't just taking Brandan's side.
SHEKINAH and SARPER
Sarper had told Shekinah that he'd like to have a baby with her, but she revealed that she doesn't want to have another child.
"I'll be disappointed if she doesn't change her mind," Sarper admitted.
Sarper therefore met with his parents to have a conversation about this conflict in his relationship.
Sarper's parents really liked Shekinah and had welcomed her into the family, but he was curious about how they'd feel about not having any grandchildren in the future.
Sarper's mother explained how pregnancy is hard on a woman and it's a huge sacrifice to raise a baby, but the news made her very sad. Sarper's parents apparently want a grandchild very badly.
Sarper had been thinking about proposing marriage to Shekinah, but he said this revelation made him lose motivation.
"Why would I propose if she doesn't want a kid? I have to reconsider everything," Sarper told the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
For Shekinah's part, she was blindsided by Sarper's desire to have kids. She thought they had been in agreement about this topic.
Although the couple wasn't seeing eye to eye, Sarper planned a romantic date for them at a Turkish bath house so they could relax and unwind.
When the pair could put their issues aside, Shekinah pointed out how she and Sarper had something very "unique and special" together. Sarper's thoughtful gesture also reminded Shekinah of why she had fallen in love with him to begin with.
During their date, Sarper brought up the child issue again and how his parents want a grandchild.
"I want you to reconsider because I really want to [have a baby]," Sarper told his girlfriend. "That's the purpose of life; you have a daughter."
But Shekinah explained how she had been left with most of the responsibility of raising her daughter and it was so incredibly hard. Sarper insisted he wouldn't put Shekinah in that position, but Shekinah apparently lacked trust in her partner.
Sarper told Shekinah that if she couldn't envision the same future that he wanted, she should return to the United States.
"You sound like a little spoiled brat right now," Shekinah complained.
Sarper believed this was "karma" for him after claiming to have been intimate with 2,500 women.
"I don't like it when you're like this. This is a f-cked up conversation. Don't talk to me for the rest of the f-cking day. You just f-cked yourself!" Shekinah shouted.
DANIELE and YOHAN
Daniele said she and Yohan were on the brink of divorce but they had taken some time to calm down and have a real conversation. They kept having the same argument over and over again.
"Yohan explained to me that since we're married, he felt like he could take money out of the bank. When I grilled him about it, he was embarrassed, and so he lied," Danielle told the 90 Day Fiance cameras.
"I don't think we've solved all our problems, but we're married -- it's a commitment. And he's willing to work on it, so I'm deciding to give him the benefit of the doubt."
Daniele therefore said she and Yohan were trying to move forward.
Christmas was only a few days away, and so Yohan was dressed like Santa Clause and Daniele was dressed like an elf. They had started a toy drive online in which fans in the U.S. were able to buy gifts off a wish list and they'd pay for the shipping cost.
Yohan had the idea to gather these presents and give them out to kids in their neighborhood, and Daniele gushed about how this was "the generous and loving" man she had fallen in love with.
Daniele then asked Yohan to give her 75,000 pesos for their rent in January, which would cover half of the expense. Yohan, however, apparently didn't have the money or any savings to share with her.
Yohan said he had spent all of his money on their house and had nothing left -- not even enough to buy himself a pair of shorts.
"So I'm not paying a dime of rent," Yohan firmly stated to the 90 Day Fiance cameras. "I haven't told Daniele this after the fight we had, but I'm telling her now."
Before Yohan met Daniele, he had been living with his parents. Yohan expected Daniele to pay their rent and pay for their car, but Daniele wasn't okay with carrying the burden of their financial demands.
"You said we'll have a good life. And you said I'd get my papers. I don't have sh-t," Yohan complained to his wife.
"Honestly, I've given you everything!" Daniele countered. "I pay for your Zumba classes and I bought you a computer, and you don't even say thank you! You expect it!"
Yohan stuck to his guns and argued that Daniele had helped him with "nothing," but Daniele disagreed. Daniele said she loved Yohan immensely but he clearly had no love for her.
"You just want a house and a car. You don't want a wife," Daniele lamented.
"This relationship isn't going anywhere," Yohan complained in reply.
Yohan said he didn't want to live a life where they had to pay rent all the time, and so Daniele asked him what he wanted and what would be a solution for them. Yohan responded by saying that he didn't want to pay for anything.
"I'm leaving. I'm not staying here. I'm tired," Yohan said. "I've put up with too much of your crap. That's it."
Daniele started crying and said, "I've given you everything I have. How could you do that?!"
Daniele couldn't even process what was happening, and she came to the conclusion that Yohan didn't value their relationship in the same way that she did.