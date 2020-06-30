'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Brittany has second thoughts about Yazan, Jihoon disappoints Deavan, Tim reveals he cheated on Melyza
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/30/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Brittany second guessing her move to Jordan after Yazan's outburst, Deavan Clegg's mother expressing disgust over her daughter's future living conditions in South Korea, the introduction of Tim and Melyza, and Tim revealing why his relationship was on thin ice during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
And Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Below is what Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season featured.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Yazan was still fuming after Brittany hugged a member of the production crew and then took a bottle of tequila out of her luggage. Yazan felt like Brittany was making him look like "a fool," but Brittany said she wasn't going to entertain it and his behavior was concerning.
Yazan said Brittany's behavior was "forbidden" in his religion and so he was very "upset," and he worried his parents wouldn't approve of her or accept their relationship.
Yazan, however, told the cameras he still loved Brittany and wanted their relationship to work. But Yazan asked Brittany to respect him once they got in his car, and Brittany called Yazan "controlling," just like her ex.
Yazan didn't want to hear it, and so Brittany griped, "Don't talk to me then. Shut the f-ck up." As Brittany swore at Yazan, he threw his hand up in front of her face in attempt to shut her up.
Yazan repeated that he had heard "enough" and the pair screamed over each other in the car. Once Yazan got really loud, Brittany shut down and started to cry.
"I'm here by myself. I don't have anybody here. I changed so much about my life for you and it's never enough," Brittany told Yazan. "I can't even be myself, like, I can't do anything."
This was not how Brittany wanted her reunion with Yazan to be like, and she admitted to having second thoughts about her move to Jordan. She had left her career and comfortable lifestyle behind, only to get yelled at by her boyfriend.
Once Yazan dropped Brittany off at a hotel, he went home since he said they couldn't sleep in the same room before marriage. Brittany didn't hug or kiss her boyfriend goodbye, and she appeared disappointed and upset.
"This is not what I signed up for," Brittany complained. "I thought I had an idea of who he was. He was very affectionate, he never yelled at me, he was never controlling."
Brittany was planning on telling Yazan that she was still married to her ex, but based on Yazan's reaction to a hug and some alcohol, she worried about being honest and upfront.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan was on her way to South Korea for the second time in two months, but this time, she intended to live there permanently with her daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and son Taeyang with Jihoon.
Deavan's mother Elicia came along for the ride to make sure her daughter was going to be okay, and Deavan was nervous about giving up the comfortable life she had worked hard for to be with Jihoon. Deavan just hoped Jihoon was going to be able to take care of his family.
Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he was apparently very excited about her arrival. Jihoon had packed up all of his belongings from his parents' house to move into an apartment with his wife and kids, and he really wanted her to like being in South Korea.
Jihoon confessed Deavan was not the "ideal" daughter-in-law for his parents but he just didn't want to see them fight.
Jihoon feared Deavan wouldn't want to stay with him long-term, especially because Elicia would have influence over her daughter and is "hot-headed," according to Jihoon.
Jihoon and his parents picked Deavan, Elicia, Drascilla and Taeyang up at the airport, and Jihoon became increasingly more nervous because Elicia was allegedly "an angry person."
Deavan wasn't happy Jihoon's parents came along because she didn't want Elicia to meet them under those circumstances. Elicia, for instance, called herself "greasy and nasty" after the long trip.
Deavan just traveled for 22 hours with two kids and so she was admittedly exhausted and ready for bed. Everyone piled into a yellow van, and Elicia immediately started yelling and "freaking out," according to Deavan.
Deavan attempted to quiet her mother in front of Jihoon's parents because Elicia was swearing about Jihoon's mother driving too close to people on the tiny, narrow streets.
"Thank God my mom doesn't know the F-word," Jihoon noted.
Jihoon recognized everyone was in "a bad mood," and Deavan said it was going to be very difficult for her mother -- who's "very American" and had never been out of the country before -- to feel comfortable and relax in South Korea.
The area Jihoon's mother was driving too even made Deavan feel a little uneasy.
Elicia said there were no signs of parks or grass and the streets were dark and dirty. Elicia admitted she's probably a spoiled American but she simply didn't want to stay there.
Once they arrived at the apartment Jihoon and Deavan would be staying at, Jihoon's mother told her son, "You should've checked before you got it."
Elicia and Deavan appeared disgusted by the sight of Deavan's temporary home. The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t."
TIM AND MELYZA
Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, lives with his cat -- his "emotional support animal" --and said he exemplifies all the American stereotypes, like hotdogs and the Fourth of July.
Tim considered himself straight-laced growing up until high school, when he started partying a lot and hit rock bottom when he got arrested for breaking and entering into vehicles at 24 years old.
Tim said he was in jail for 28 days and got three years of probation, which made him re-examine who he is and what he wanted. Tim therefore enrolled in school at the University of Ohio, where he met Melyza.
Melyza is a 29-year-old from Colombia, and Tim called her "absolutely gorgeous," saying her legs go on for days and she has a nice butt. They met at a bar where he worked in college, and although Tim said he has "no game," Melyza probably liked him because he's goofy and funny.
Melyza was working as an au pair in Iowa when they met, and he said it didn't take long for them to fall in love. However, Melyza had to move to Boston a week after they met in order to take another job as an au pair.
The pair continued dating, but then Melyza returned to Colombia to "finish her studies," according to Tim.
Tim was then shown FaceTiming with Melyza, and he was clearly tired of dating long distance. Tim said he was going to move to Colombia in one week, and Melyza admitted she was nervous and scared because the couple had been arguing a lot.
Tim admitted he and Melyza were struggling and going through "some insanely tough things."
"The reason Melyza is not moving here is because of something I'm not proud of," Tim revealed to the cameras.
Tim told Melyza their relationship would probably grow and strengthen as they live together.
A little over a week before his trip to Colombia, Tim met up with his friends at a bar. He said his friends "instantly fell in love" with Melyza and so he hoped they would take the news of his leaving well.
After some beers and axe throwing, Tim explained to his group of friends that he'd be moving to Colombia. Tim's friends Mason and Michele said it was "the right move" for Tim to relocate to Colombia because Melyza seemed like "an amazing woman."
Tim's friends thought the original plan was for Melyza to come to the United States, but Tim admitted things had "transpired to change that plan."
"The main reason I decided to move there is -- I actually cheated on her," Tim admitted to his friends.
Tim then told the cameras in a confessional, "Last year, the distance between me and Melyza at that time was very difficult. I felt lonely. And the girl that I ultimately cheated with was a co-worker. It just started off as casual conversation and it got to a point to where we did have a full-out, intimate sexual encounter."
Tim's friends said they were angry and couldn't believe he could do that to Melyza.
Tim's friend Marisol said she wanted to "smack" Tim for Melyza and Tim was going to have to work extra hard to earn Melyza's forgiveness and trust back, especially because Melyza seemed so kind-hearted.
Tim said that Melyza rejected the idea of moving to the United States and leaving her family after he was unfaithful, and so he didn't have a choice -- if he wanted the relationship to work out -- but to move to Colombia.
Tim intended to prove his commitment to Melyza, saying she was "worth it" although he had a long, hard road ahead of him.
Michele admitted Tim didn't deserve Melyza at that point, but Tim was hopeful he'd eventually deserve to have a woman like that in his life.
"There's no way I expect her to trust me or believe me again, but everything I'm doing right now, I'm genuine about. And I genuinely want to do all of the right things to redeem myself and to just deserve her again," Tim cried to the cameras.
Tim acknowledged that he was prepared to earn Melyza's love back.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
Kenneth was shown packing his luggage to move to Mexico.
The day finally arrived when he was going to leave behind his life of 57 years to pursue love, and the trip was going to be bittersweet since Kenneth had to leave his children behind but would reunite with Armando.
Kenneth said he felt guilty about leaving his children and grandson, joking he "may need psychiatric help after this."
Kenneth's son Bricen was happy for his dad, but it was apparent all the kids were sad and deflated about him leaving America.
Kenneth's girls broke down into tears when saying goodbye, and Kenneth could barely hold it together as well.
Kenneth cried on his way to the airport and essentially had an emotional breakdown.
"I didn't think it would be this hard," Kenneth confessed.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela was traveling to Ethiopia, and she finally touched down after more than a dozen hours of flying.
Ariela said she was making "the biggest and riskiest decision" of her life because she was giving up so much to be with him.
Biniyam is a 29-year-old from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who lived with his brother and his sister-in-law in a one-bedroom house.
Biniyam apparently slept in the living room and his everyone took care of him since he's "the baby" in the family and his parents died from undisclosed illnesses when he was 13 or 14 years old.
Biniyam said his family was suddenly left with nothing but he took care of himself by doing a lot of jobs such as personal training, dancing in a nightclub and MMA fighting.
Biniyam met Ariela when going to practice and she was waiting for a taxi. He said she has beautiful eyes and is not like other girls. Biniyam also pointed out that Ariela supported him "like no one else has."
Biniyam suggested the baby was an accident but he was "so excited" to be a father again.
Biniyam was then shown working on a song called "Yene Yene" with his music producer Brook and friend Firezer in a music studio. Biniyam was apparently trying to get his music career off the ground and had recorded a total of eight songs.
Biniyam told his friends that he planned to propose marriage to "Ari," but he didn't want history to repeat itself. Biniyam had been married once before to an American woman and said he was "with her for six to eight months."
But because the woman got pregnant, Biniyam said he stayed in the marriage for four years. The woman went back to America with his son, and so Biniyam said he felt "so, so sad" being away from his child.
"He doesn't know me anymore," Biniyam said sadly, before mentioning that his ex-wife didn't trust him. "Ari understands me and trusts me. It is different."
Biniyam's friends said his ex-wife was nice until she changed and then Biniyam supposedly stopped smiling. Biniyam's friends therefore weren't sure whether they could trust Ariela and her intentions.