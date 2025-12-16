90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Madelein and Luke having a pregnancy scare and business dispute, Manon confessing a secret to Anthony, Jenny struggling to run the Indian cafe, and Matthew not giving up hope on Greta during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's prior seasons, Season 7 follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will feature six couples -- including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who have previously starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.

The new four couples are Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.

Below is what happened on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.


MANON and ANTHONY

Manon said everything was starting to get "easier and better" with Anthony and her son Ben.

"He's just being amazing with me," Manon gushed. "And he's also having a blast with my parents... but we're still looking for houses because we want to move as soon as possible."

Manon revealed she had partnered with her good friend, Dorianne -- who is a successful entrepreneur -- on her goat-milk skincare brand.

Manon and Dorianne had even met with an agency who were going to help them with the first steps.

Manon thought this brand could change their lives, but she had yet to tell Anthony about her work.

"Anthony thinks I've been spending all my time at Dorianne's office for the past two or three weeks to just work on the paperwork to get the house -- because we may have found the perfect one -- but I'm actually here to build the business from the ground up with Dorianne," Manon revealed in a confessional.

When Anthony arrived to pick Manon up, Manon shared how she and Dorianne were working together on a skincare brand.

Anthony said, "That's great. Why is it such a big deal?"

Manon revealed that they needed to invest money in the brand, which worried Anthony because they were trying to move into a new house.

Since Manon needed $5,000-10,000 for her brand, Anthony suggested maybe this was "too much, too fast." Manon, however, suggested that she could find the money elsewhere and not dip into the couple's house fund.

Anthony was also concerned that Manon was going to have to spend more time away from their son.

Dorianne admitted she struggled with her business in the beginning, which is when she missed out on family moments and events, but then things got better.

Anthony was surprised Manon had told him this news in front of someone else.

"I'm angry that I'm finding out now, and I'm angry that I'm finding out in front of her friend... It should've been a private conversation just between the two of us," Anthony vented to the cameras.

Anthony, who told Manon that he'd be "supportive" to her face, also expressed how he was afraid this project was going to hold them back.

ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony told Manon once they were alone that he was afraid this was going to be too much for her and she'd eventually crack under the pressure and responsibilities.

Anthony also expressed how he was upset that she had hidden this from him for weeks. Anthony accused Manon of going back to her old ways.


MADELEIN and LUKE

Madelein and Luke had a meeting about their property right before their wedding.

Luke apologized for cramming too much into the same weekend, but Madelein was clearly frustrated and in a bad mood.

"I just want to finish the designs and have a fruitful, prosperous meeting today," Luke explained.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

But Madelein admitted that she felt very dizzy and sick. Madelein said she loves pineapple but eating it tasted "very bad."

Madelein joked, "I feel so bad, but I look so good."

While the couple drove to the meeting, Madelein actually had to pull over to vomit. The only thing that she said was going to make her feel better was a lime with salt.

Luke tried to support Madelein by buying her a bag of limes, but she scolded him for not preparing them for her and making it easier.

Luke told Madelein that he needed to drive, and the pair bickered back and forth.

"I've been feeling dizzy and weird. We have sex with no protection. I say, 'No, no, no, I don't pregnant. I don't pregnant.' But oh my god, maybe I'm going to be?!'" Madelein told the cameras.

"I get so much stress. Oh my god, what is going on?! I don't think this is the moment we should be having a baby. We have so many problems, and I don't feel we are, right now, prepared for that."

ADVERTISEMENT
During the meeting, Luke told Madelein that one lot would be in their name but he was going to put the rest of the property in his name.

Madelein reminded Luke that he had said this was their business venture together.

"So right now you change your mind?" Madelein asked.

"All of this was going to be mine," Luke replied.

Madelein repeated her question, and so Luke responded, "This is going to be in my name."

"Okay, good to know," Madelein snapped.

Luke explained how there was a big lot and a small lot. He wished he didn't have to include Madelein at all, especially if they got married and quickly divorced, and so he explained how he wanted to protect what was his.

"You went back on what we already agreed on. F-ck you," Madelein told her man, calling him "selfish."

Madelein believed that Luke didn't want her in his future, and she called him a "motherf-cker." Madelein said she couldn't imagine having a baby with a man who could betray her like that.

Once the pair got to their hotel, Madelein broke the news to Luke that she thought she was pregnant.

"I have a test," she said, before tossing it on the bed.


JENNY and SUMIT

Jenny was shown making a small coffee for a customer at Sumit's cafe he and his family were running in India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sumit said business was going well and he wasn't going to let the opinions of others get to him.

Jenny asked Sumit to give one man change via an app, and there were still some kinks to work out with the payments. Jenny also struggled with the math when serving customers.

Jenny accidentally gave a customer too much money back and so they didn't make any money on that sale.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"See, this is why I don't want to deal with the money," Jenny complained while working at the front of the cafe.

Sumit told Jenny that he needed her in that position and she could make calculations on her phone.

"No, I cannot," Jenny argued.

Sumit told the cameras it was "basic math" and so he didn't understand what Jenny's issue was.

Jenny then snapped at Sumit, saying she didn't understand the change and they needed to talk about this more at home.

Jenny didn't think she was going to last long at the cafe because she apparently felt embarrassed.


GRETA and MATTHEW

After Greta ended her engagement to Matthew, he dropped her off at a hotel.

It was starting to hit Greta that she was alone, and that was difficult for her to wrap her head around.

ADVERTISEMENT
Greta said Matthew always supported and encouraged her.

"He wanted to give me the world. In a way, I am in shock with myself that I was willing to let that go," Greta lamented in a confessional.

"It was really hard when I told him that I'm not in love with him anymore, and it really hurts me to think about how much it hurt him. It's just all starting to hit me. I left a really good guy."

Greta admitted that she missed Matthew already and it was starting to "freak" her out a bit.

Matthew, for his part, felt crushed and blindsided. He said he couldn't sleep and felt nothing but sadness and loneliness.

Matthew therefore talked to his father for some guidance, advice and support.

Matthew said he felt like he was driving down a road and a plane fell from the sky and hit him.

Matthew's dad told him that some of the best things are worth fighting for.

"I feel like her expectation of love is this thrilled sensation every time you see someone -- a constant exhilaration every day," Matthew explained.

Matthew's dad acknowledged how that would be lovely but life is hard.

Matthew said he wanted to feel like he gave his relationship a good shot and that he and Greta tried, so he was hoping she'd talk to her dad and possibly give him another chance.

"I'm going to give her enough time to gather thoughts and give her that space that she needs," Matthew said.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY NEWS