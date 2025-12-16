'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Madelein has pregnancy scare, Manon drops a big secret, Jenny struggles
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/16/2025
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Madelein and Luke having a pregnancy scare and business dispute, Manon confessing a secret to Anthony, Jenny struggling to run the Indian cafe, and Matthew not giving up hope on Greta during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Below is what happened on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.
MANON and ANTHONY
Manon said everything was starting to get "easier and better" with Anthony and her son Ben.
"He's just being amazing with me," Manon gushed. "And he's also having a blast with my parents... but we're still looking for houses because we want to move as soon as possible."
Manon revealed she had partnered with her good friend, Dorianne -- who is a successful entrepreneur -- on her goat-milk skincare brand.
Manon and Dorianne had even met with an agency who were going to help them with the first steps.
Manon thought this brand could change their lives, but she had yet to tell Anthony about her work.
"Anthony thinks I've been spending all my time at Dorianne's office for the past two or three weeks to just work on the paperwork to get the house -- because we may have found the perfect one -- but I'm actually here to build the business from the ground up with Dorianne," Manon revealed in a confessional.
When Anthony arrived to pick Manon up, Manon shared how she and Dorianne were working together on a skincare brand.
Anthony said, "That's great. Why is it such a big deal?"
Manon revealed that they needed to invest money in the brand, which worried Anthony because they were trying to move into a new house.
Since Manon needed $5,000-10,000 for her brand, Anthony suggested maybe this was "too much, too fast." Manon, however, suggested that she could find the money elsewhere and not dip into the couple's house fund.
Anthony was also concerned that Manon was going to have to spend more time away from their son.
Dorianne admitted she struggled with her business in the beginning, which is when she missed out on family moments and events, but then things got better.
Anthony was surprised Manon had told him this news in front of someone else.
"I'm angry that I'm finding out now, and I'm angry that I'm finding out in front of her friend... It should've been a private conversation just between the two of us," Anthony vented to the cameras.
Anthony, who told Manon that he'd be "supportive" to her face, also expressed how he was afraid this project was going to hold them back.
Anthony told Manon once they were alone that he was afraid this was going to be too much for her and she'd eventually crack under the pressure and responsibilities.
Anthony also expressed how he was upset that she had hidden this from him for weeks. Anthony accused Manon of going back to her old ways.
MADELEIN and LUKE
Madelein and Luke had a meeting about their property right before their wedding.
Luke apologized for cramming too much into the same weekend, but Madelein was clearly frustrated and in a bad mood.
"I just want to finish the designs and have a fruitful, prosperous meeting today," Luke explained.
But Madelein admitted that she felt very dizzy and sick. Madelein said she loves pineapple but eating it tasted "very bad."
Madelein joked, "I feel so bad, but I look so good."
While the couple drove to the meeting, Madelein actually had to pull over to vomit. The only thing that she said was going to make her feel better was a lime with salt.
Luke tried to support Madelein by buying her a bag of limes, but she scolded him for not preparing them for her and making it easier.
Luke told Madelein that he needed to drive, and the pair bickered back and forth.
"I've been feeling dizzy and weird. We have sex with no protection. I say, 'No, no, no, I don't pregnant. I don't pregnant.' But oh my god, maybe I'm going to be?!'" Madelein told the cameras.
"I get so much stress. Oh my god, what is going on?! I don't think this is the moment we should be having a baby. We have so many problems, and I don't feel we are, right now, prepared for that."
During the meeting, Luke told Madelein that one lot would be in their name but he was going to put the rest of the property in his name.
Madelein reminded Luke that he had said this was their business venture together.
"So right now you change your mind?" Madelein asked.
"All of this was going to be mine," Luke replied.
Madelein repeated her question, and so Luke responded, "This is going to be in my name."
"Okay, good to know," Madelein snapped.
Luke explained how there was a big lot and a small lot. He wished he didn't have to include Madelein at all, especially if they got married and quickly divorced, and so he explained how he wanted to protect what was his.
"You went back on what we already agreed on. F-ck you," Madelein told her man, calling him "selfish."
Madelein believed that Luke didn't want her in his future, and she called him a "motherf-cker." Madelein said she couldn't imagine having a baby with a man who could betray her like that.
Once the pair got to their hotel, Madelein broke the news to Luke that she thought she was pregnant.
"I have a test," she said, before tossing it on the bed.
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny was shown making a small coffee for a customer at Sumit's cafe he and his family were running in India.
Sumit said business was going well and he wasn't going to let the opinions of others get to him.
Jenny asked Sumit to give one man change via an app, and there were still some kinks to work out with the payments. Jenny also struggled with the math when serving customers.
Jenny accidentally gave a customer too much money back and so they didn't make any money on that sale.