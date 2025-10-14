'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Madelein cakes Luke and dumps him, Greta and Matthew argue, Pattiya and Dylan debut
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/14/2025
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Madelein taking off her engagement ring and dumping Luke, Greta and Matthew arguing over finances, and the introduction of Pattiya and Dylan, who have a huge age gap and already broke up "20 times" during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's prior seasons, Season 7 will follow American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will feature six couples -- including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who have previously starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
The new four couples are Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.
Below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.
GRETA and MATTHEW
Matthew asked Greta if he cleared enough space for her clothes, and she sheepishly replied, "No."
Greta was tired, sad and overwhelmed, and Matthew thought his best course of action would be to give her some space.
Greta then reunited with Matthew's parents, who gave her warm hugs. Greta said she was so thankful they were letting her stay in their home, even though she initially thought it was small and unwelcoming.
Matthew's parents then surprised Greta with a beautiful vegan cake that had little cat cookies on top. She thought the gesture was so sweet that she was about to cry.
Greta's mother had passed when she was five years old, so she said the feeling of a loving and happy family was wonderful.
Greta admitted to Matthew that she felt "unsettled" and his bedroom wasn't prepared well for her arrival, but he insisted that his room was going to be her room and she could move whatever she wanted.
This wasn't the night with Matthew she had envisioned, but she remained optimistic about the future.
"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Luke told his fiancee.
Luke then seemed a bit off, and Madelein asked why he was acting weird.
"We talked about me not doing a bachelor party, and I totally get where you're coming from... Remember when I had said I was going to David's house?" Luke asked.
"The night you didn't respond to me," Madelein interjected.
"Basically, they threw a small little bachelor party for me," Luke revealed.
"What the f-ck did you do?" Madelein asked.
"A stripper came over," Luke replied, before adding how "the stripper did stripper stuff" by dancing.
Luke insisted he didn't touch the stripper, but Madelein wasn't buying it.
"Do you think I am f-cking stupid?!" Madelein asked.
Madelein threw all the cake and plates at Luke, making a total mess and quite the scene.
Luke had cake dripping off his face, and then Madelein stormed out of the bakery and cried alone in the car.
Madelein then called her Aunt Paola on the phone because Luke had broken her "rules" for him.
"I honestly don't think we're getting married anymore," Madelein cried. "I told him; I warned him many times."
Luke said he knew Madelein was going to be pissed but he didn't plan his own party. Luke apparently didn't want to start his marriage on a lie, and so he thought he had done the right thing by telling her.
Once Luke joined Madelein at the car, she yelled at him not to make excuses.
"I'm sorry," Luke said.
"Go. Go get married with the f-cking stripper," Madelein shouted.
Madelein proceeded to slam the car door, and she said Luke had "lost" her for a stripper.
Madelein took her ring off and showed Luke her bare finger.
"Look! It's over!" Madelein snapped.
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny asked Sumit why his aunt had such a problem with her because she thought the family finally accepted her.
Jenny was worried that if some of Sumit's relatives were negative and criticized her, it might change Sumit's mother Sahna's mind. However, Sumit pointed out how his mother had supported and stood up for Jenny, which was a proud moment for him.
What happened at the party was another reason why Jenny didn't want to live with Sumit's parents, but she was glad Sumit had her back as well.
PATTIYA and DYLAN
Pattiya, a 58-year-old from Dallas, TX, was shown making money as an exotic dancer in a bar. She was dressed up as a cowgirl and dollar bills were flying through the air.
Pattiya joked about how she's a "dinosaur" yet dancing at her age made her feel energetic and youthful.
Pattiya was dating Dylan, a 38 year old plumber from Launceston, Tasmania.
"I've been as busy as a bull's ass during fly season," Dylan quipped.
But then it turned out Dylan is also an exotic dancer, the only male stripper in Launceston. He had ripped his plaid plumber's shirt off for a group of screaming women in the crowd.
Dylan said he loved being onstage and getting attention. He even made it to the finals of Australia's Got Talent, which landed him a job as an MC in Las Vegas, which is where he met Pattiya.
Pattiya had been married twice before and was separating from her husband when she met Dylan.
Dylan was apparently drawn to Pattiya when he saw her working one night "on the podium." He said he was immediately smitten with her.
"It was love at first boobs sight," Pattiya joked, before comparing the "handsome" Dylan to Brad Pitt.
"I never thought I would date somebody who's 20 years younger than me, but his personality won me over. He made me laugh, he made me smile, he's very romantic and he's very passionate. He has an old soul."
Dylan, in turn, gushed about how Pattiya was loving, nurturing and amazing.
"I don't want to be with anyone else. I only want to be with Pattiya," Dylan told the cameras. "She's the sunshine in my life."
Dylan and Pattiya had been together for 12 years and lived in Las Vegas together for seven of those years.
"He had to move back to Australia for visa stuff, and shortly after that, I moved back to Texas and we've been doing the long-distance, back and forth, off and on. But all of that is about to change because I'm moving to Tasmania to be with Dylan," Pattiya told the cameras.
Pattiya figured her life in Tasmania was going to be quiet, but her friends didn't understand how she was going to live that way.
Pattiya said she was nervous to give up dancing because she had moved to Thailand for Dylan about four years prior.
"It did not go as I planned. We were fighting constantly and it was not working," Pattiya explained.
"I felt more alone than ever. It was just awful. All of this fighting became very toxic and I couldn't take it anymore, so we broke up. And then I came back to the States."
Pattiya said despite her and Dylan's problems, they loved each other and always came back to each other.
Pattiya cried to her friends about how she was tired of the long distance and going home to an empty apartment. She hoped this was going to be her final move and that she and Dylan wouldn't fall back into the same patterns.
Pattiya was then shown inviting her nephew over for dinner to break the news that she was moving to Tasmania. Pattiya insisted that Dylan was a mature man, despite their age gap, and she couldn't live without him.
"In Las Vegas, doing what we both did -- we were performers -- we get into fights about jealousy and insecurities. So Dylan and I have broken up 20 times," Pattiya revealed to the cameras.
"He was a runner who definitely ended up breaking up with me, but now as he gets older, he's realizing, 'This is the girl I want to be with -- my dream girl.'"
Dylan had proposed marriage to Pattiya three years into their relationship but he ended up taking the ring back during one of their breakups. Pattiya said Dylan was young at the time and he wasn't ready nine years ago.
Pattiya's nephew didn't like the sound of this, and he said he wasn't sure if Pattiya knew what the hell she was doing.
"But we're going to get married, so it will work. He's going to propose to me, and I'm going to give him one last chance," Pattiya explained, before breaking down into tears.
Pattiya knew she had a lot on the line and could lose a lot, but she was positive it was going to work out with Dylan this time around.
Pattiya said if Dylan didn't commit to her, she was going to move on. However, she noted it would be hard to stomach wasting 12 years of her life with this man.