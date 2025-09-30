'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Luke runs out of wedding money, Johny teaches Chloe, and Greta breaks down
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/30/2025
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Luke surprising Madelein in Colombia but running into financial troubles, Johny teaching Chloe how to boil an egg, and Greta breaking down during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's prior seasons, Season 7 will follow American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will feature six couples -- including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who have previously starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
The new four couples are Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.
Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.
LUKE and MADELEIN
Luke landed in Colombia a day early to surprise Madelein. The pair, however, hadn't spoken, and so Luke said he didn't know what he was about to walk into.
"I don't know if she's still super upset with me. I don't know if she's going to be happy to see me. There's a lot going on," Luke told the cameras.
The last time Luke had surprised an ex-girlfriend, he walked into her apartment and found her cuddling in bed with another man, who just so happened to be one of her ex-boyfriends.
Luke said his wedding was just a few weeks away but the couple couldn't stop arguing about their finances.
Madelein, meanwhile, was working hard in her beauty salon. Madelein said her mother was very supportive of her business but she wasn't around much when Madelein was growing up.
Madelein talked to her mother about wanting the wedding of her dreams, which Luke had to help pay for.
"Luke [doesn't] validate everything I do for the marriage," Madelein complained. "He always gets crazy and rude when I [talk] to him about money. I hate that. I don't have time to fight with him so I just block him. Block, block, block."
Luke explained how he had quit his job for Madelein and gave up everything for her, and so he was really hoping she'd be pleased to see him.
"Or what the heck am I doing here?!" Luke noted.
Luke surprised Madelein at her salon, but she didn't react to his presence. Madelein, in fact, ignored him while she was doing her mother's nails.
"Liar," Luke said.
Madelein was, in fact, pretending to be angry, and then she jumped into Luke's arms and kissed and hugged him. Madelein seemed overjoyed about his arrival, but she said she didn't want anymore surprises.
Madelein told Luke that if they didn't give the wedding planner a certain amount of money in two days, the wedding was going to be canceled. Luke said they had decided on a budget but everything was going to be okay.
Luke told the cameras that he had to look into financial "discrepancies" and he wasn't sure if Madelein or the wedding planner was to blame.
The couple later met with their wedding planner, who gave Luke and Madelein the grand total of their wedding. Luke and Madelein had agreed on $12,000, which Luke thought he had already paid for.
Luke therefore said he was pissed off to hear there was an outstanding balance. Luke said there was no accountability on Madelein's part, nor had she done any bookkeeping.
The wedding planner revealed that Luke and Madelein still owed $4,000 and if they didn't pay that amount, she'd have to cancel the wedding.
Luke said he had sent money in December, but the wedding planner claimed that was just for Madelein's dress.
Luke accused Madelein of spending his money on other things, and she called him "so rude."
Madelein claimed money Luke had sent her was for rent and he was a "liar."
"You said you sent me more money when you [didn't]. Be real with me!" Madelein shouted at her fiance.
Madelein said Luke liked to blame her for mishandling money when he couldn't even remember how much he sent her.
Luke admitted there was miscommunication but the wedding planner needed how to figure things out on a budget.
ANTHONY and MANON
Manon and Anthony finally arrived in France, and they realized it was going to be a tight squeeze for their family in Manon's parents' home.
Manon shared with Anthony how he hurt her feelings when he said he felt like he was the solo or primary caretaker in the home. Manon wanted to feel like she contributed, both financially and emotionally.
"I do my best!" Manon shouted at Anthony. "You are an amazing dad, but right now, you are not a good husband to me."
Manon didn't want to feel like Anthony's "roommate," and she told the cameras how their marriage needed saving.
Manon said she wanted to find a good balance for the couple of being mom and dad -- but also as a husband and wife team.
"If we don't get on the same page, I don't know if this move is going to be worth doing," Manon vented in a confessional.
Anthony ended up apologizing to Manon, who acknowledged that she also had a lot to work on.
Anthony said if he and Manon both worked on their marriage with determination and effort, they could end up in a good place.
CHLOE and JOHNY
Chloe gushed about how her first night with Johny was great but the pair just went to bed because she was totally exhausted.
In the morning, Chloe boasted about how she had unpacked one of her bags.
"I'm so proud of you!" Johny quipped.
Johny had taken a couple of days off from work so he could spend time with Chloe and show her around her new neighborhood.
Chloe wanted breakfast, but she said she didn't know how to use the stove. Chloe explained how she and her mother used to go out to eat for most meals.
Johny asked Chloe to boil eggs, saying he believed in her, and so she gave it a shot.
But Chloe found the gas stove to be very intimidating, and so she asked Johny for help.
"I'm not expecting a full meal every day, but she needs to know how to cook dinner," Johny explained to the cameras.
Johny wanted to have a family and stability, and so he hoped to have that new life with Chloe.
GRETA and MATTHEW
Greta was shown saying goodbye to her cat Hazel, who was about to live with Greta's two friends.
"It's destroying me to leave Hazel behind, but moving her across the pond to a small house with other animals wouldn't be fair to her," Greta told the cameras.
Greta had tears in her eyes and gave her friends instructions, such as letting Hazel fall asleep in their arms.
Greta thanked Hazel for healing her heart and being such a good friend to her over the years.
"I love you so much," Greta cried to her cat. "Bye honey."
Greta knew she was moving to the U.K. to be with the love of her life, and so she remained optimistic about the future. Once she and Matthew found a place of their own, Greta would be able to reunite with Hazel in the U.K.