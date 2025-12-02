'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Greta falls out of love, Chloe's mom confronts Johny, Anthony's romantic plan backfires
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/02/2025
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Greta telling Matthew she fell out of love with him, Chloe's mom confronting Johny about his cheating, Anthony's romantic plan backfiring, and Madelein opening up to Luke during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's prior seasons, Season 7 follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will feature six couples -- including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who have previously starred on multiple seasons of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
The new four couples are Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.
JOHNY and CHLOE
Chloe had told her mother Michelle about Johny's cheating, and so Michelle wanted to spend some one-on-one time with Johny.
Chloe said she regretted telling her mother the truth because she was probably going to "grill" Johny even worse than before and pummel him with questions.
Michelle did admit the news had changed "a lot of things" and given her "new levels of concern."
Michelle told the cameras, "If it were up to me, I would bring my daughter home with me."
When Michelle confronted Johny about his cheating past, he insisted that he and Chloe were not an official couple at the time. He also said that it would never happen again since his relationship with Chloe was now "real and serious."
Michelle wondered if Johny was just telling her what she wanted to hear, and she let him know that being unfaithful to Chloe was "unacceptable" and really scared her.
Michelle said she was nervous to leave her daughter in Aruba if she was going to end up alone and single.
Johny told the cameras that he was going to prove to both Chloe and Michelle that he was a better man, but Michelle wanted him to have a serious chat with Chloe about what they both wanted in life.
Michelle ended up offering Chloe a first-class plane ticket home, but Chloe said she wanted to stay and figure things out.
"You'll be proud of me," Chloe insisted to her mom.
Chloe wasn't sure if she was making the right decision, but she said she was happy with Johny. Johny and Chloe therefore drove Michelle to the airport, and it resulted in a difficult and emotional goodbye for the women.
GRETA and MATTHEW
Greta admitted she was "completely spiraling" about her relationship with Matthew.
Greta had brought up her reluctance to have children, but she explained how she didn't want to take fatherhood away from the man she loved.
"He even said that he would choose me over having kids," Greta revealed.
Matthew had told Greta that he loved her and she made him happy, and so he'd stay with her even if she decided not to have children.
Greta was upset because she knew Matthew would be an amazing husband.
"But for the past six weeks, we did not feel very connected, and there was definitely a decline in the relationship. So I have started to wonder if he isn't my person," Greta lamented.
Greta remembered flirting with Matthew more and sending him nude photos. She wondered if the distance made her heart grow fonder because she no longer felt "a spark" in her heart for Matthew.
Greta said she'd have "a fine relationship" with Matthew but she wasn't sure if that was enough for her. The pair's chemistry had apparently fallen flat, even though Greta really cared about him.
Greta said the relationship would fulfill almost everything she wanted in life but she had changed a lot over the course of two years.
"I feel really sad saying that, and I truly just don't know what to do right now," Greta explained.
Greta suddenly realized she was pretending to be the woman that Matthew needed, which was someone who would cook Matthew dinner when he came home. Greta had also stopped sharing a lot about her life, which resulted in less of an emotional bond.
When Matthew returned home from work, Greta started to cry and said she wasn't being fair to him.
Greta told Matthew that he deserved the world and to be loved completely be somebody, who would appreciate him and reciprocate his affection.
"The honest truth is that I don't think I love you anymore," Greta confessed to Matthew.
MANON and ANTHONY
Anthony took mime lessons to surprise Manon because they apparently had an inside joke about Anthony potentially making some money by working as a mime.
Anthony said life had been so serious in France that he just wanted to make Manon laugh and cheer her up.
ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony thought dressing up and performing like a mime would bring some romance into their relationship; however, it did just the opposite.
When Manon saw Anthony performing on the streets, she appeared shocked, angry and disturbed.
"This is a complete turnoff! He took things way too far... It's very, very humiliating, and this is not helping our relationship whatsoever."
Anthony said he was just trying to have a little fun and be romantic, but Manon said lipstick on her man's face wasn't her idea of romance. Manon also accused Anthony of scaring their son Ben.
Manon was angry because she thought Anthony was going to make her look like the bad guy and a mean person.
"You did something you liked that you know is not my style and not my vibe. You do that in public and then I look like the crazy and [angry] b-tch. You know I don't like these type of things!" Manon yelled at her husband.
Manon was clearly embarrassed, but Anthony didn't seem to understand why she had gotten so upset.
DYLAN and PATTIYA
Dylan and Pattiya were shown going camping together, which Pattiya -- "a big city girl," according to Dylan -- had no clue about.
Pattiya was still bothered that Dylan had lied to his mother about the couple's age gap, but she decided to put it behind her and put on a happy face during their outing.
Dylan thought their night under the stars would be incredibly romantic, and Pattiya was impressed when he was able to start a fire.
Pattiya ended up loving her night with Dylan outdoors -- until his mother called and took Dylan's attention away from her.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She calls every day!" Pattiya complained.
Pattiya felt like Dylan's mother was "constantly invading" their relationship, but Dylan didn't view his relationship with her that way.
"What's the big deal? It's my mom! It's very normal," Dylan said.
Pattiya told Dylan that they needed to set some boundaries and he had to try to talk to her less.
"It's frustrating that Pattiya is still jealous of my mom calling me. To have Pattiya dictate what my relationship is with my mother, it's unreasonable," Dylan explained in a confessional.
"I shouldn't have to choose between my mom and my partner. If Pattiya can't move past this, I don't know how our relationship will work."
MADELEIN and LUKE
Madelein and Luke had a "super heated" car ride, according to Luke, who noted that they weren't making each other happy.
Luke said he and Madelein were doing nothing but fighting and bickering, which was "alarming" to him.
Luke told Madelein that this was a really bad sign and he just wanted some appreciation from her.
Madelein said she was grateful for everything Luke had done for her but he needed to be careful about how he spoke to her.
"I don't want to argue all the time," Luke told Madelein.
"Me either!" Madelein agreed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Luke therefore had doubt in his mind about whether Madelein was the right person for him.
Hearing this news made Madelein cry, but Luke felt the need to be honest with her.
Madelein acknowledged that she was a "difficult" person to make happy, especially because she had trauma. Madelein's mother gave birth to her at age 16, and Madelein's father apparently wasn't in the picture.
Madelein was also used to partners cheating on her, and so she explained to Luke how she often got mad or defensive in order to protect herself.
"When I was a child, I didn't have any control over my life," Madelein said.
Madelein told Luke that he was her first love and that she truly loved him. She had worked hard to have peace in her life, and she noted how Luke was a big part of that peace.
Luke was glad that Madelein was opening up to him and being vulnerable, and so he pointed out how he was hopeful about their future.