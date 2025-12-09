'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Greta devastates Matthew, Dylan and Pattiya fight, Chloe wants to get married
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/09/2025
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Greta breaking Matthew's heart, Dylan and Pattiya arguing over who's more "controlling" and "manipulative," and Chloe insisting she's ready to marry Johny during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's prior seasons, Season 7 follows American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will feature six couples -- including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who have previously starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
The new four couples are Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.
Below is what happened on Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.
DYLAN and PATTIYA
Pattiya was shown playing tennis with Dylan's mom Jo in Tasmania. Pattiya said she was nervous about being alone with Jo because she still had "a lot of issues" with how close Dylan and his mom were.
"I think she is the reason why we are not married today," Pattiya told the cameras.
Pattiya laughed about how Dylan's mom kicked her ass in tennis and it was embarrassing.
"Dylan does not have my back when it comes to boundaries, and if he's not going to fix it, I will!" Pattiya told the cameras.
Jo let Pattiya know that she was very easygoing and that Pattiya could talk to her about anything, and so Pattiya asked her how she felt about her move to Tasmania.
"You knew I hated you and wanted nothing to do with you," Pattiya bluntly said.
Jo admitted she was concerned about Pattiya not wanting to be around her or Dylan's father.
"I said, 'How is that going to work?'... I thought it was horrible," Dylan's mom confessed.
"Because I don't mean you any harm and I want you both to be happy," she added. "Seriously, I do. I never, ever resented you."
Pattiya thought Jo had said terrible things about her, but Dylan's mom clarified she had only complained about Pattiya's insults and spending.
Pattiya insisted her spending habits had improved, but Jo pointed out how she still had debts to pay off.
Pattiya explained how Dylan owed her money because when he broke her heart the last time, she had to move back to the United States and spend money to get her life back in order.
"I feel Dylan owes me that," Pattiya said.
Jo thought that was unfortunate, and she said she was going to advise Dylan against selling one of his rental properties nearby.
Pattiya really wanted Jo to back off, and so she asked her to stop calling Dylan every day. Pattiya admitted Jo's phone calls -- which were allegedly coming in several times a day -- really bothered her.
"I feel like you're a needy mother, Jo," Pattiya said.
Jo rejected the idea she's needy and told the cameras that Pattiya had no right to tell her how to behave or what her relationship with Dylan should be.
"I don't think Dylan is going to be in agreeance with that," Jo said.
But Jo told Pattiya that Dylan wanted to talk to her as well and so she'd have to get in his ear about this as well.
Following the tennis match, Pattiya said she felt a lot better because she finally got to speak her mind and get things off her chest.
Pattiya also realized Dylan's tight bond with his mother wasn't all on Jo.
Dylan was upset Pattiya had such a problem with his mother and didn't show her more upset.
Dylan found it "sad" Pattiya was more focused on how many times his mother called him in a day than on other important issues.
"Why don't you worry about the $20,000 debt that you have?!" Dylan scolded his girlfriend.
"You got me into it," Pattiya responded.
"It's funny that you're blaming me for everything you've got going on in your life," Dylan replied.
Dylan claimed he had saved Pattiya money, and then she called him "controlling."
Pattiya said Dylan always told her what to do, but Dylan, in turn called her "the most controlling one of us all."
Dylan told Pattiya that she tried to "manipulate" and "influence" him.
"You are just trying to destroy everything," Dylan told Pattiya.
Pattiya said whether Dylan wanted to acknowledge it or not, his mother was ruining their relationship.
"You can't keep nagging me until we're both dead or we're going to have a miserable life," Dylan told her.
MANON and ANTHONY
Anthony's last couple attempts of showing his love and affection for Manon had failed, including his mime performance, and so he planned a romantic getaway.
Anthony brought Manon to a nice hotel, but they had fought earlier in the day.
"So I don't know how this is going to go," Anthony noted.
Anthony explained how Manon had picked out a pair of seashell earrings earlier in the day and asked if he had his wallet on him to pay for them. Anthony apparently lied and said he didn't have his wallet so that she wouldn't purchase them.
Anthony said they couldn't be spending money all the time because no money was coming in and they needed to buy a house, but he took accountability for acting "juvenile" in that moment.
Manon argued with Anthony about how she only wanted one pair of inexpensive earrings and wouldn't have asked for more.
"Really?" Anthony asked in disbelief.
"Yes, stop assuming that I'd be a bitch or such a monster!... You are sabotaging us," Manon replied.
Anthony said he didn't want to go down this road because the fighting may never stop. Anthony told the cameras he was just trying to be smart with their money and their problems apparently followed them from Los Angeles.
Anthony had no support system in Marseille, and so he was feeling pretty alone.
"I feel you don't want this to work out," Manon said, adding, "You just don't care about losing me. You just don't care about saving us then. You just don't care about me, period!"
Manon claimed that every time she and Anthony talked about money, they fought. Manon started to cry and wondered if she needed to be an entirely different person to make Anthony happy.
"But sorry, I can't change for you," Manon lamented.
Anthony was hoping for some intimate, alone time with Manon that night, but neither of them were in a good headspace.
Anthony and Manon then entered a soundproof hotel room with no windows and a Jacuzzi. Manon realized Anthony had brought her to "a sex dungeon," which included a stripper pole.
Anthony then changed into his military uniform to put a smile on Manon's face. Anthony also did a striptease for Manon, who cheered him on and started laughing.
"You are a very, very rare breed," Manon told her husband. "You are a nice girl. I am a bad girl and the crazy one -- the big one and the loud one. But I'm not dramatic!"
Once inside the Jacuzzi, Anthony called his wife sexy, and her heart felt happy and full of love in that moment. Manon knew in that moment that Anthony was the right guy for her.
CHLOE and JOHNY
Chloe and Johny met with an immigration lawyer in Aruba to find out what steps they should take next. Johny assumed they could apply for domestic partnership papers and then find someone who will hire Chloe and be willing to pay for her work permit.
The lawyer, Anthony, advised Chloe to legally her status in Aruba and then look for work.
Anthony suggested the pair should get married and then they'd have no problem. But he told them the domestic partnership would probably cost them $600-700. That process, however, would take about five months and Chloe would have to wait in the U.S. for her approval.
"Well there's the bad news! It [sounded] too good to be true." Chloe said.
Once Chloe became legal in Aruba, Anthony said it would take another three months for her to get a job. The entire process would take around eight months, and Chloe acknowledged that was a long time.
"But with the marriage thing, everything goes quicker," Anthony shared.
"That's a big step," Johny declared.
Chloe was convinced long distance wasn't going to work because Johny had cheated and broken her trust before. She said they definitely would've survive being apart for months.
Johny told Anthony that he and Chloe had discussed marriage but it wasn't something they were looking to rush into.
Chloe agreed getting married would solve a lot of her issues in Aruba but she didn't want to marry Johny tomorrow either.
"The plan has always been to get married. Maybe we should just go for it," Chloe said in a confessional.
The couple went to lunch afterward, and Chloe said she was afraid of hearing her mother say, "I told you so."
Johny told Chloe that he had no problem taking care of her but he probably wouldn't be able to afford the lifestyle she was used to, such as going out for dinner and drinks.
"You would have to be patient," Johny said, to which Chloe replied, "I understand that."
Johny expressed how he was ready to get married and really loved Chloe but he wasn't sure if she was on the same page given their nine-year age difference.
"I wouldn't say that I'm not worried. I just think we have some work to do," Chloe noted.
Johny pointed out how it was much easier to get married than get divorced.
Chloe told Johny that she still wanted to have martini nights but she wanted to return home to him.
Chloe repeated how she was ready to get married and so Johny needed to stop doubting her and questioning her.
"I know it's fast and we have our issues, but to me, this feels right," Chloe told the cameras.
GRETA and MATTHEW
Greta had just told Matthew that she didn't love him anymore, and he appeared devastated.
Matthew thanked Greta for being honest, and Greta explained, "I can't force myself to love you. I love you as a person and I only want happiness for you. I just feel like there's so much about myself that I need to know about before I can commit to someone."
Greta told Matthew that she didn't think it was a good idea to move forward with their relationship as a result.
Matthew reminded Greta that she had only moved to England three or four days ago. He suggested they should spend more time together and just feel it out, without talking about marriage and kids.
But Greta said what she needed was to be alone.
"It's just so sudden," Matthew said.
"I feel like I was pulling back the last six months. I wasn't being very affectionate and I wasn't reciprocating your feelings. I wasn't calling you as much and I wasn't sharing as much about my life," Greta recalled.
Matthew suggested that maybe Greta wasn't seeing who he is because the cameras were around, but she confirmed her doubts and hesitation had nothing to do with the production crew.
Greta said she had to listen to her gut and it wouldn't be fair to Matthew to string him along.
Matthew couldn't believe what was happening, and he said he had "no idea" Greta was feeling that way for such a long time.
Greta said she'd only look back on her memories with Matthew fondly because they helped each other grow. Greta acknowledged she could've been making the biggest mistake of her life but she needed to do this no matter what.
Greta returned the engagement ring Matthew had given her, and he asked, "What do we do now?"
Greta said they should move forward individually. Matthew admitted he was "dead inside" after hearing this, and he was choking back tears.
Greta proceeded to pack her suitcase and go to a hotel.
"Greta has always been chasing the thrill in life, and I feel the roller coaster just ended," Matthew said.