The pair met on a social media page that was a support group for gay fathers, given Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison.
"When we met, we didn't have an agenda, meaning that we weren't looking for each other. We weren't looking for a relationship. We didn't meet on a dating app; we just became friends. So that thought [of romance] was never there for us," Kenneth shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Kenneth and Armando eventually met up in Mexico and hung out for a few days.
"It was until a year that we actually met, and then it went from there," Kenneth said. "But we were already so close as friends and got to know each other and our sense of humors and things like that just meshed."
Kenneth then disclosed Armando was actually the one to make the first move, taking their relationship out of the friend zone.
"So initially, Armando brought it up and he was like, 'You're actually the type of guy I would go for,' or something like that. And I was surprised because of the age difference," Kenneth recalled.
"I said, 'What about our age difference?' And he said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [that was it!] It's been the best relationship I've ever had."
Armando clarified that the guys never discussed their ages up front, but once they got to know each other, age was just a number to Armando, especially since they had formed a unique and special connection.
"By the time I found out his age, you know, we had already been talking a lot," Armando pointed out to ET.
"We had already laughed a lot, so I had gotten to know him as a person. At that time, we were friends but I really liked his personality."
"And his looks!" Kenneth chimed in, joking around.
"As you can attest, he looks younger -- or he looks young in his pictures," Armando noted.
"And so it wasn't like I was seeing, like, an old guy or anything like that. It didn't make a difference. By the time I found out his age, it didn't matter, you know, we get along great. And I'm an old soul, so we kind of balance each other."
As shown on the premiere of90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Kenneth revealed he planned to move to Mexico in just a couple of weeks to live with the love of his life.
Kenneth predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is, but he said Armando was "worth everything" to him.
"[Armando] hasn't talked to [his parents] yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison during a heart-to-heart conversation.
ADVERTISEMENT
""Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny.
Armando admitted to Kenneth that his parents didn't know anything about their romance and he was "worried and scared" about coming out for the second time, but Kenneth gave him hope everything would work out.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while.
Armando managed to receive the support of his sister during the premiere episode after a difficult conversation, but he didn't anticipate his parents would respond with as much love.