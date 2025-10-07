'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way': Chloe begs Johny, Greta feels unwelcome, and Madelein and Luke fight
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/07/2025
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Chloe pushing Johny to quit his pirate-ship job, Greta not feeling welcome in Matthew's home once she arrived in England, and Madelein fighting with Luke within hours of his plane landing in Colombia during the Season 7 episode that aired Monday night on TLC.
Like 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's prior seasons, Season 7 will follow American citizens moving to or living in foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses and experiencing culture shock.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season will feature six couples -- including Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, who have previously starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise.
The new four couples are Greta from Oklahoma and Matthew from England, Anthony from California and Manon from France, Pattiya from Texas and Dylan from Tasmania, and Chloe from Massachusetts and Johny from Aruba.
Below is what happened on Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's seventh season.
MATTHEW and GRETA
Greta was about to arrive in the U.K., and he said he felt like he had "a butterfly sanctuary" in his tummy.
"It's been six months since we've seen each other. That's the longest we've been apart, and it hasn't been easy," Matthew told the cameras.
"It's definitely been a bit of a scramble to get things ready, but I want everything to be perfect. Greta is sacrificing everything she has to be here -- her friends, her career and her cat to be with me. It's a lot of pressure!"
Greta had traveled to England five times, but she said this time felt very different because she was about to start a new life in the English countryside.
"I feel like I'm living out of a romance novel right now, and it makes me very excited," Greta gushed in a confessional.
"It's been two years in the making, and it's an incredible feeling to finally start my life with the person I love."
Matthew waited for Greta at a train station, and when she finally arrived, the pair had a very sweet reunion.
Greta just wished she was less sweaty in the moment, and Matthew joked about how she had terrible body odor.
Greta, in turn, noticed Matthew's short haircut, and he quipped, "It will grow back out!"
Matthew admitted he felt a little disjointed at the moment and so he was excited for the puzzle pieces to fit together. He noted that this was the start of his future with Greta.
When Greta entered Matthew's home, which was a small space, she was excited to see his cat. But Greta, who preferred city life over a retirement-community style of living, said she wasn't looking forward to sleeping down the hall from Matthew's parents.
"It's not ideal, especially for the type of stuff I like," Greta quipped in a confessional.
Greta wished Matthew had made more space for her belongings in the drawers and closet. She admitted the space was so cramped that it was a struggle to even unpack.
Greta broke down into tears because she didn't feel "at home" at all. She had no space for her things, and so she feared having to live out of a suitcase.
"It's just a really weird situation," Greta cried.
"I just thought he would get ready more for me to come. It feels like I'm not welcome here... To feel like you're taking up space that you shouldn't be taking up, it just makes me realize, 'We need to find a place of our own,' because this is just not really going to work."
JENNY and SUMIT
Jenny said progress was good at the cafe and things were moving along. She and Sumit were about to have a Hindu ceremony to bestow blessings on their new house.
Sumit explained how his family is very religious and they chose to do a housewarming ceremony for the couple.
Jenny and Sumit crushed coconuts for blessings, Jenny attempted to walk with a flower pot on her head, and the family recited prayers in unison under the leadership of a priest.
Sumit called the experience a "really happy moment for him," especially because his extended family attended the ceremony as well.
But Sumit's aunt Santosh quickly made it apparent that she wasn't a fan of Jenny and Sumit's relationship.
"I think they need to get to know me, be happy for us, and get over it!" Jenny told the cameras.
While Jenny made some floral artwork with Sumit's sister-in-law on the floor, which was intended to keep negative energy out of the house, Santosh criticized Jenny's flower and said, "She didn't make it well."
Sumit argued that Jenny had done a fine job, and Jenny yelled at Santosh, "Why are you having a problem?"
Santosh explained to the cameras how she never thought Jenny and Sumit were going to live in the same house.
"People don't even like our family because of Sumit and Jenny," Santosh complained. "It's definitely an age problem. She looks like a grandma. She's older than me. How can I accept her?"
Sumit's mother stepped in to teach Jenny, but Santosh pulled her off the floor and demanded she stop helping Jenny.
Santosh complained about how society would never accept Jenny and Sumit's union -- and so she couldn't either.
Sumit insisted that he loved Jenny and she's the "perfect" woman for him, and Sumit had the support of his parents.
Santosh claimed people would only accept Sumit once he leaves Jenny, and there was a lot of tension at the gathering. Sumit was upset all the progress his family had made was going to be ruined by "one loud person."
MANON and ANTHONY
Manon and Anthony had been in Marseille for a few days, and Manon vented about how they were staying in a tiny house, especially with a 19-month-old baby boy.
The couple then met up with Manon's parents to play a game of Petanque.
Manon explained how she never felt like she fit into her French family or friend group.
"There was a lot of body-shaming. I know that I look different from others," Manon explained.
Manon's parents admitted they weren't perfect, and Anthony wasn't sure if this was going to give Manon closure or make her problems worse because she was seemingly dwelling on the past.
Manon vented about how she felt like a deeply-flawed girl when she was younger, but her parents were happy that she found joy later in life.
"I want them to be aware their ways of thinking need to evolve... I hope I'll see them making a change, but we'll see," Manon noted in a confessional.
MADELEIN and LUKE
While going over the cost of their wedding, Madelein said it seemed like Luke was accusing her and the wedding planner of spending his money on things other than their wedding.
Luke apologized for blaming the women, and Madelein yelled, "For me, it's so embarrassing!"
Madelein said Luke really "f-cked up" because he was making her look bad in front of her pageant coach.
The wedding planner said they could alter the wedding or cancel it entirely since Luke didn't have enough money to pay the final bill.
The wedding planner could tell that maybe Madelein was having some doubts about her wedding.
Madelein agreed to cancel the mariachis, and the wedding planner wished the couple love and success on her way out of the meeting.
Madelein told the cameras that she wasn't going to be quick to forgive Luke for his behavior. She didn't even want to sleep in the same bed with him that night.
Luke apologized for being rude and for making Madelein look bad, saying it wasn't his intention, but he was apparently exhausted and needed to sleep.
"I left the United States and all of my financial security," Luke told the cameras. "She doesn't understand the gravity of the situation. It's very troubling!"
JOHNY and CHLOE
Chloe said she was trying to become a less jealous partner but it was difficult given Johny basically "worked in a stripclub on the ocean."
Chloe told the cameras that Johny has a lot of big dreams and he had said they should go into business together, and so she was hoping part of him was truly considering that.
"I don't think I could see the trust coming back at his job, I really don't," Chloe explained in a confessional.
Johny apparently wanted to start a business in which he could work on the water, but he told Chloe that she'd need to help him with that. Johny also knew he'd need an investor to kickstart the venture.
"Within the year, I will start making bigger moves," Johny told Chloe, adding how he was probably going to stick with the pirate-ship job for two more years.
Chloe pointed out how there were many other jobs he could do and she didn't want him to continue entertaining drunk girls in bikinis.
"Even one more year is pushing it, like, you're going to be 33 working on a pirate ship?" Chloe complained in a confessional. "I think he would probably stay until the boat sinks."
Johny explained how he enjoyed his job and made great tips, especially when he took people snorkeling or climbed the rope.
Johny said it wasn't fair for Chloe to expect him to change his lifestyle and job for her, but Chloe apparently thought his job was disrespectful. Chloe said he could find work that didn't involve women in string bikinis.