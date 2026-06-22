'90 Day Fiance': Mido says it's "over" with Debby, Thomas is "terrified," Josh calls Catie out on "bullsh-t"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/22/2026
90 Day Fiance featured Mido claiming his relationship with Debby was "over," Thomas "terrified" to trust Paula with his money, Josh forced to hang out with one of Catie's former flings, and Anabelle forgiving Shea during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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90 Day Fiance's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.
The seven 90 Day Fiance couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.
The rest of the 90 Day Fiance couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.
The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.
Each 90 Day Fiance couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.
Below is what happened on Episode 7 of 90 Day Fiance's twelfth season.
MARISSA and EDWARD
Marissa was nervous because she was having her Italian parents and relatives over the house to spend time with Edward while her sons were in "vacation mode."
Edward complained about how the boys sometimes made him feel like he's "nothing," possibly because they're rich.
Marissa's family warned Marissa and Edward that it wasn't going to be smooth sailing all the way.
Marissa's mother Joann acknowledged there were "red flags," including the couple's age difference and Edward's inability to make a living and support himself in the United States.
Joann wanted to see if Edward's actions were going to align with his words.
Edward said it wasn't a good feeling to be questioned by Marissa's family, especially by her skeptical and concerned mother.
Edward talked to Joann about how he liked Marissa because she was loyal and respectful, but there were a lot of other qualities Marissa wished Edward had touched on. Marissa didn't like the fact Edward had made her sound submissive.
DEBBY and MIDO
Mido complained about how Debby didn't listen to him, but Debby's friends Astra and Laura thought his behavior was completely disrespectful and inappropriate.
Debby's friends didn't like how Mido talked to Debby or treated her.
Mido, however, also felt wronged, and so he threatened to go back to Egypt, his native country.
A producer later asked Debby what happened, and she admitted she had "a mini meltdown," which resulted in Mido criticizing her rather than offering comfort, love and support.
"He completely dismissed anything I was feeling at all," Debby complained, adding how Mido often threw the sacrifice he had made for her in her face.
Mido said Debby had seen a picture of him with a woman in Egypt and simply took things too far. Mido didn't think Debby trusted him, and so he said their relationship was "over."
Catie told Josh that they were going to go out to a bar that night, with some of her friends, for her birthday party -- including her pal Ryan.
"I'm realizing I should not have invited him," Catie admitted to the cameras.
Catie had met Ryan at a club after running a marathon, and she said they had "a little too much fun together" during her "chaotic era."
Catie shared how she had made out with Ryan multiple times and Josh was there "at two of the four times."
Catie apparently felt guilty about the makeout sessions, telling the cameras how she "hates keeping secrets."
Josh said he was looking forward to partying that night, but he also previously said, allegedly, that he never wanted to be within 20 feet of Ryan again.
When Josh found out Catie had invited Ryan, he called the situation "awkward" but seemed calm. Josh said he couldn't promise that he wasn't going to be "a d-ck," but he also acknowledged that it was Catie's birthday and so he'd try to be good.
Catie and Ryan's hookup was apparently the last straw for Josh, when he had to tell Catie to stop being reckless or else she'd lose him.
"I don't want to be living in a relationship where I'm second guessing things, but I'm choosing to take her at her word," Josh explained in a confessional.
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Catie hoped the gathering wouldn't go horribly wrong, and Josh hoped Catie wasn't going to flirt with other guys at her party.
Catie ultimately hoped Josh and Ryan could co-exist, but Josh said Ryan even being invited was "bullsh-t." Josh felt like Catie was taking advantage of his nice-guy attitude.
"She can play games and then see how that works out. I don't think it's a good idea," Josh told the cameras.
Josh shared with Catie how he never signed up for a girlfriend who partied all the time and made out with other people, and she seemed to understand that.
During the party, Josh asked Catie if she could see herself marrying him -- right in front of Ryan.
THOMAS and PAULA
Paula asked Thomas to be more of a gentleman and open the car door for her.
Thomas apparently didn't let Paula drive much, and she said she hated that because it felt like a way he could control her.
Thomas then started complaining about his runny nose. He assumed he had caught a cold or something, but Paula was annoyed by his constant allergies.
She accused him of suddenly changing and having a double personality.
Paula then vented about how Thomas tended to put her down and make her feel bad about herself. Thomas apologized for making her feel that way, but he acknowledged how they're so different from each other.
Paula told Thomas that she wanted their relationship to work but he needed to treat her better.
The couple then laughed about how Thomas had almost sent Paula back to Brazil after only two days together.
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Paula said she wanted to have kids with Thomas in the future but they needed to find a middle ground with some things and try harder to get along.
Thomas and Paula proceeded to clean the apartment, and then they started bickering about money. Paula apparently spent more than Thomas felt comfortable with.
Thomas said he'd have to pay for Paula's spending and so he wanted to feel like they were on the same team and on the same page.
"If Paula wants any independence in her new country, she really needs her own credit card. But I am terrified about what she's going to do with it. Paula fluctuates in and out of credit card debt," Thomas shared with the cameras.
Thomas wanted to give Paula a credit card with a $25,000 limit, but that made him extremely nervous.
MALLORIE and RASIT
Mallorie hoped Rasit could get along with her friends because they were always going to be in each other's lives.
Mallorie said Rasit had to be amicable with Brandy because she needed to be able to spend time with her best friend.
"I am totally fine with him being the man of the house and acting like the man of the house, but it's not just some little culture adjustment. I'm not going to let him come in and change everything about my life," Mallorie explained in a confessional.
Mallorie said if Rasit had such a problem with her American culture, then maybe he should've dated a Turkish woman.
MAXWELL and ASHIA
Ashia explained how Maxwell loved it when she dressed sexy but he wanted her to look conservative around his family.
Ashia ended up spending time with Maxwell's family, and his sister admitted she was very protective of her brother.
Ashia laughed about how Maxwell's sister sometimes acted like a private detective, and so she was a little worried about his family digging into her life and finding something they didn't like.
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Both families then got together for dinner, and Ashia was so happy to see everyone in one place.
The topic of children came up during the dinner, and Ashia shared how it's very expensive to raise children in the United States.
Ashia was told that she needed to be a submissive wife, but Maxwell admitted that Ashia wanted to change his look. She had even asked him to get a chemical peel on his face!