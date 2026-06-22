TLC / Reality TV World

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/22/2026



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MARISSA and EDWARD

DEBBY and MIDO

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SHEA and ANABELLE

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CATIE and JOSH

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THOMAS and PAULA

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MALLORIE and RASIT

MAXWELL and ASHIA

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Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.