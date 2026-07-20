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'90 Day Fiance': Mido decides to return to Egypt, Anabelle pisses Allison off, Brandon blows Mallorie's mind

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/20/2026



featured Mido deciding to return to Egypt, Anabelle pissing off Allison, Brandon blowing Mallorie's mind, and Marissa claiming Edward was changing her for the worse during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT 's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.



The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.



The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.



The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.



Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.



Below is what happened on Episode 11 of 's twelfth season.





MARISSA and EDWARD Marissa and Edward were shown getting ready for a neighborhood cocktail party where Edward was going to meet a group of her sophisticated friends.



Marissa dressed Edward for the event, and he called her "a diva" for taking so long to get ready.



"It's really important that Edward makes a good impression... These are the people I hang out with, and I want them to feel happy about this relationship," Marissa said, adding how she hoped Edward was going to "fit in" with everybody.



During the drive over, Marissa asked Edward not to drink too much or talk about baseball the whole time.



At the party, the men asked Edward what he planned to do for a living, and Edward said he hoped to find a job involved with baseball because that was his passion.



Edward talked to a financial advisor and an insurance agent, and he seemed a little intimidated by them.

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Towards the end of the night, Marissa admitted to her pals that she had "a hard time matching up" to Edward "intellectually." She wondered if she was eventually going to regret marrying him.



"Lately I've really been experiencing some serious doubts about whether Edward and I should get married," Marissa told the cameras.



Marissa worried she may have made a mistake because her relationship with Edward was about physical attraction at first.



Marissa's friends seemed to think Edward wasn't good enough for Marissa, but Marissa said she loved Edward a lot and he definitely wasn't a "stupid" man.



Marissa acknowledged how Edward simply hadn't been exposed to things she talked about with her friends and she'd been acting pretty "harsh" with him.



"I feel like I'm losing who I am because I'm just so frustrated and angry all the time," Marissa cried to her friends.



"This is not me. I'm actually really patient, and I'm actually really kind. Who am I being to this person who is nothing but nice to me? It makes me feel evil."



One of Marissa's friends admitted, "This is not the Marissa I know."



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CATIE and JOSH Catie and Josh were shown packing for a trip to California, where they planned to do some wedding planning and celebrate Easter with Catie's family.



Josh said he was "excited" to see Catie's family but he was a little bit nervous.



"I'm still trying to work out what religion is in America and the way people talk about religion. I don't want to say the wrong thing during Easter. I want to be respectful [of her Lutheran parents]," Josh explained to the cameras.



Catie asked Josh if they could raise their children Lutheran, and Josh asked what would happen if he didn't agree to that.



"That would be bad. I think that might be a dealbreaker," Catie noted, revealing her mother had read the entire Bible.



Josh said Catie didn't attend church regularly and so he didn't know what this meant for their future family.



"I don't want [my kids] to be indoctrinated heavily be something they may not want to [practice] later," Josh said.



Catie told her fiance that she would want her children to learn about her faith and practice it for the most part, and she added, "If you change your mind about it, Lutherans do believe in divorce."



While getting ready, Josh appeared to rush Catie because they were going to be late.



Catie, who has ADHD, apparently found that annoying, and she confessed that she was acting "moody and bitchy."



"Josh does not chill when it comes to travel," Catie vented in a confessional.



The pair bickered after going through security, and Catie ultimately apologized.



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Catie's mother thought Josh was "really good" and "stable" for her daughter, and so she hoped they were going to make it work.



"He does seem to make her think less of herself and more towards others, and that's a character flaw that she's had her entire life. She was just bossy as a little kid... and it was definitely annoying," Catie's mom told the cameras.



Catie admitted that she tried to kiss everyone when she went out partying, and this really disappointed her mother, who said she was going to burn another relationship and really hurt somebody one day.



"She's a lot, and people get tired of it," Catie's mom told the cameras.



Catie acknowledged that she'd need to change in order to get married but she didn't know if she could make such big changes in such a short amount of time.





DEBBY and MIDO Debby and Mido were shown kayaking after their big fight, and Debby said the lines of communication were starting to open again.



Debby said she decided to take the pressure off and let conversation unfold naturally, even though they were "running out of time" on the K-1 visa.



Mido told the cameras that he wasn't sure if he was going to marry Debby but he wanted to pursue acting in the meantime. Mido therefore FaceTimed with a Hollywood agent, who advised him to continue the acting classes and improve his English.



The agent told Mido that they could probably work together in the future but making it in Hollywood is difficult.



"I know myself. I'm a good actor. I deserve the good," Mido told the cameras, explaining how he wanted to be like



Debby told Mido that they needed to focus on thre wedding for a while, and he responded, "Okay."



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"I just need to make sure you're here for us and not anything else," Debby said.



"You know that," Mido replied.



"Sometimes I just need to hear it," Debby noted.



"Okay," Mido said.



Debby told the cameras that if Mido couldn't show he was 100% in with her, he could forget about acting classes and return to Egypt.



In order to get the wheels turning on their wedding plans, Debby brought Mido to a chapel and discussed having a ceremony in three weeks.



Mido appeared completely unenthused about seeing any wedding venues.



Once inside the venue, Mido told Debby that he thought it was time to return back home.



"I can't find myself here," Mido admitted.



Debby walked outside the chapel and broke down sobbing.



"Oh my god!" Debby cried.



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MALLORIE and RASIT Mallorie and Rasit were shown attending a cookout hosted by two of her friends.



Brandon was also invited to the party, and so everyone told Rasit that he had to get over it and stop being "a d-ck."



Rasit said he really liked a man named Ryn, but Ryn admitted he was going to side with Brandon -- his longtime friend -- if Rasit couldn't come around to the idea of hanging out amicably as a big group.



Brandon told the cameras that Rasit repeatedly disrespected him and their meeting at the baseball game -- which was supposed to bring them closer together -- just made things worse.



During the party, Mallorie explained to the group how she wanted a prenuptial agreement and Rasit wasn't okay with that.



Mallorie said she wanted to protect her assets, but Rasit insisted that he wasn't going to sign anything.



Surprisingly, Brandon took Rasit's side.



"Did you ever consider that he packed up his whole life to move here?" Brandon asked Mallorie. "He gave up everything... family, culture, friends, and a working life."



Brandon said signing a prenup would defeat the whole purpose of Rasit's sacrifices and the couple's love story.



Rasit explained how he didn't want to start his marriage with "bad energy" by already thinking about its endpoint.



"You're already thinking about what's going to happen when he went all in on you," Brandon noted.



Mallorie said Brandon taking Rasit's side was "mindblowing" to her, but Brandon explained how there's nothing wrong with being a hopeless romantic who desires longevity with a partner.



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"I appreciate that as a man," Brandon said.



"My heart [says] you are not bad. I feel this, and I am so sorry," Rasit noted.



Rasit clearly appreciated that Brandon didn't think he had moved from Turkey just for a green card, and Brandon told Rasit that he respected him as a man.





MAXWELL and ASHIA Maxwell and Ashia planned to get married in Nigeria and pursue the spousal visa, but they didn't receive much family support.



Maxwell's family was concerned about the age gap in Ashia and Maxwell's relationship as well as the fact they seemed to be rushing into marriage.



"Right now, I have less than a week to get all of this wedding stuff together," Ashia shared.



Maxwell's mother asked Ashia to be content with who Maxwell is because "God had created him in His own image."



Maxwell's mother told Ashia that she had no right to change her son or try to "fix" him.



Ashia explained how she was just trying to help her future husband with his acne, but Maxwell's mom claimed his skin would clear up once they welcomed children together.



Ashia laughed about the idea Maxwell's skin was going to improve with more children.



However, Maxwell's mom told Ashia that she was praying for them and that God would bless their marriage.



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Ashia still had to tell her family that she and Maxwell were going to have a small and intimate wedding in Nigeria.



When Ashia let her godbrother and friend, Rod, know the news via FaceTime, Rod flipped out and complained about how Maxwell wasn't of Ashia's caliber and she was lowering her standards and making a huge mistake.



Rod slammed Ashia for rushing a wedding, and he also accused Maxwell of scamming and fooling her. Rod said Ashia was about to lose everything, but Ashia argued that she only had things to gain by getting married.



"He has nothing!" Rod shouted.



"He has enough," Ashia countered, before hanging up on her godbrother for getting on her nerves.





SHEA and ANABELLE Shea woke up the morning after his birthday party feeling pretty terrible, and Anabelle -- who was clearly displeased with her fiance -- accused him of still being drunk.



"[His behavior] was horrible. He was flirting, he was dancing, and he was so drunk. He pissed me off," Anabelle explained in a confessional.



Shea begged Anabelle not to yell at him because his head was killing him, and so she decided to massage his back and take care of him.



"Even though you acted terrible last night, I still love you," Anabelle told Shea.



Shea then drove Anabelle to check out his non-denominational church that has a southern Baptist feel. Since Anabelle is Roman Catholic, Shea was anxious and unsure how everything was going to play out.



Anabelle clearly felt uncomfortable in this church, and she compared the experience to going to a concert.



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Shea's daughter Allison said Anabelle had made "rude comments" and made a "horrible resting bitch face" throughout the entire service.



After the mass, Anabelle said she didn't like the church, and Allison was critical of Anabelle's behavior.



Allison was "pissed off" about Anabelle's "horrible attitude," and she complained about how Anabelle was trying to change everything about their lives without being willing to make any changes herself.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Mido deciding to return to Egypt, Anabelle pissing off Allison, Brandon blowing Mallorie's mind, and Marissa claiming Edward was changing her for the worse during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.'s twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.Below is what happened on Episode 11 of 's twelfth season.Marissa and Edward were shown getting ready for a neighborhood cocktail party where Edward was going to meet a group of her sophisticated friends.Marissa dressed Edward for the event, and he called her "a diva" for taking so long to get ready."It's really important that Edward makes a good impression... These are the people I hang out with, and I want them to feel happy about this relationship," Marissa said, adding how she hoped Edward was going to "fit in" with everybody.During the drive over, Marissa asked Edward not to drink too much or talk about baseball the whole time.At the party, the men asked Edward what he planned to do for a living, and Edward said he hoped to find a job involved with baseball because that was his passion.Edward talked to a financial advisor and an insurance agent, and he seemed a little intimidated by them.Towards the end of the night, Marissa admitted to her pals that she had "a hard time matching up" to Edward "intellectually." She wondered if she was eventually going to regret marrying him."Lately I've really been experiencing some serious doubts about whether Edward and I should get married," Marissa told the cameras.Marissa worried she may have made a mistake because her relationship with Edward was about physical attraction at first.Marissa's friends seemed to think Edward wasn't good enough for Marissa, but Marissa said she loved Edward a lot and he definitely wasn't a "stupid" man.Marissa acknowledged how Edward simply hadn't been exposed to things she talked about with her friends and she'd been acting pretty "harsh" with him."I feel like I'm losing who I am because I'm just so frustrated and angry all the time," Marissa cried to her friends."This is not me. I'm actually really patient, and I'm actually really kind. Who am I being to this person who is nothing but nice to me? It makes me feel evil."One of Marissa's friends admitted, "This is not the Marissa I know."Marissa said she missed Edward bringing out the best in her and that she had clearly changed into a mean person whom she didn't like.Catie and Josh were shown packing for a trip to California, where they planned to do some wedding planning and celebrate Easter with Catie's family.Josh said he was "excited" to see Catie's family but he was a little bit nervous."I'm still trying to work out what religion is in America and the way people talk about religion. I don't want to say the wrong thing during Easter. I want to be respectful [of her Lutheran parents]," Josh explained to the cameras.Catie asked Josh if they could raise their children Lutheran, and Josh asked what would happen if he didn't agree to that."That would be bad. I think that might be a dealbreaker," Catie noted, revealing her mother had read the entire Bible.Josh said Catie didn't attend church regularly and so he didn't know what this meant for their future family."I don't want [my kids] to be indoctrinated heavily be something they may not want to [practice] later," Josh said.Catie told her fiance that she would want her children to learn about her faith and practice it for the most part, and she added, "If you change your mind about it, Lutherans do believe in divorce."While getting ready, Josh appeared to rush Catie because they were going to be late.Catie, who has ADHD, apparently found that annoying, and she confessed that she was acting "moody and bitchy.""Josh does not chill when it comes to travel," Catie vented in a confessional.The pair bickered after going through security, and Catie ultimately apologized.Josh, however, questioned the sincerity of Catie's apology, and he wondered if it was silly to get married when they argued about "dumb" stuff all the time.Catie's mother thought Josh was "really good" and "stable" for her daughter, and so she hoped they were going to make it work."He does seem to make her think less of herself and more towards others, and that's a character flaw that she's had her entire life. She was just bossy as a little kid... and it was definitely annoying," Catie's mom told the cameras.Catie admitted that she tried to kiss everyone when she went out partying, and this really disappointed her mother, who said she was going to burn another relationship and really hurt somebody one day."She's a lot, and people get tired of it," Catie's mom told the cameras.Catie acknowledged that she'd need to change in order to get married but she didn't know if she could make such big changes in such a short amount of time.Debby and Mido were shown kayaking after their big fight, and Debby said the lines of communication were starting to open again.Debby said she decided to take the pressure off and let conversation unfold naturally, even though they were "running out of time" on the K-1 visa.Mido told the cameras that he wasn't sure if he was going to marry Debby but he wanted to pursue acting in the meantime. Mido therefore FaceTimed with a Hollywood agent, who advised him to continue the acting classes and improve his English.The agent told Mido that they could probably work together in the future but making it in Hollywood is difficult."I know myself. I'm a good actor. I deserve the good," Mido told the cameras, explaining how he wanted to be like Brad Pitt and Denzel Washington Debby told Mido that they needed to focus on thre wedding for a while, and he responded, "Okay."Debby claimed that Mido came "alive" every time he spoke about acting and she wished he would get that excited when talking about their wedding and future together."I just need to make sure you're here for us and not anything else," Debby said."You know that," Mido replied."Sometimes I just need to hear it," Debby noted."Okay," Mido said.Debby told the cameras that if Mido couldn't show he was 100% in with her, he could forget about acting classes and return to Egypt.In order to get the wheels turning on their wedding plans, Debby brought Mido to a chapel and discussed having a ceremony in three weeks.Mido appeared completely unenthused about seeing any wedding venues.Once inside the venue, Mido told Debby that he thought it was time to return back home."I can't find myself here," Mido admitted.Debby walked outside the chapel and broke down sobbing."Oh my god!" Debby cried.Mallorie and Rasit were shown attending a cookout hosted by two of her friends.Brandon was also invited to the party, and so everyone told Rasit that he had to get over it and stop being "a d-ck."Rasit said he really liked a man named Ryn, but Ryn admitted he was going to side with Brandon -- his longtime friend -- if Rasit couldn't come around to the idea of hanging out amicably as a big group.Brandon told the cameras that Rasit repeatedly disrespected him and their meeting at the baseball game -- which was supposed to bring them closer together -- just made things worse.During the party, Mallorie explained to the group how she wanted a prenuptial agreement and Rasit wasn't okay with that.Mallorie said she wanted to protect her assets, but Rasit insisted that he wasn't going to sign anything.Surprisingly, Brandon took Rasit's side."Did you ever consider that he packed up his whole life to move here?" Brandon asked Mallorie. "He gave up everything... family, culture, friends, and a working life."Brandon said signing a prenup would defeat the whole purpose of Rasit's sacrifices and the couple's love story.Rasit explained how he didn't want to start his marriage with "bad energy" by already thinking about its endpoint."You're already thinking about what's going to happen when he went all in on you," Brandon noted.Mallorie said Brandon taking Rasit's side was "mindblowing" to her, but Brandon explained how there's nothing wrong with being a hopeless romantic who desires longevity with a partner.After Brandon stood up for Rasit, Rasit pulled him aside to apologize."I appreciate that as a man," Brandon said."My heart [says] you are not bad. I feel this, and I am so sorry," Rasit noted.Rasit clearly appreciated that Brandon didn't think he had moved from Turkey just for a green card, and Brandon told Rasit that he respected him as a man.Maxwell and Ashia planned to get married in Nigeria and pursue the spousal visa, but they didn't receive much family support.Maxwell's family was concerned about the age gap in Ashia and Maxwell's relationship as well as the fact they seemed to be rushing into marriage."Right now, I have less than a week to get all of this wedding stuff together," Ashia shared.Maxwell's mother asked Ashia to be content with who Maxwell is because "God had created him in His own image."Maxwell's mother told Ashia that she had no right to change her son or try to "fix" him.Ashia explained how she was just trying to help her future husband with his acne, but Maxwell's mom claimed his skin would clear up once they welcomed children together.Ashia laughed about the idea Maxwell's skin was going to improve with more children.However, Maxwell's mom told Ashia that she was praying for them and that God would bless their marriage.Ashia also agreed to have two boys and one girl with Maxwell.Ashia still had to tell her family that she and Maxwell were going to have a small and intimate wedding in Nigeria.When Ashia let her godbrother and friend, Rod, know the news via FaceTime, Rod flipped out and complained about how Maxwell wasn't of Ashia's caliber and she was lowering her standards and making a huge mistake.Rod slammed Ashia for rushing a wedding, and he also accused Maxwell of scamming and fooling her. Rod said Ashia was about to lose everything, but Ashia argued that she only had things to gain by getting married."He has nothing!" Rod shouted."He has enough," Ashia countered, before hanging up on her godbrother for getting on her nerves.Shea woke up the morning after his birthday party feeling pretty terrible, and Anabelle -- who was clearly displeased with her fiance -- accused him of still being drunk."[His behavior] was horrible. He was flirting, he was dancing, and he was so drunk. He pissed me off," Anabelle explained in a confessional.Shea begged Anabelle not to yell at him because his head was killing him, and so she decided to massage his back and take care of him."Even though you acted terrible last night, I still love you," Anabelle told Shea.Shea then drove Anabelle to check out his non-denominational church that has a southern Baptist feel. Since Anabelle is Roman Catholic, Shea was anxious and unsure how everything was going to play out.Anabelle clearly felt uncomfortable in this church, and she compared the experience to going to a concert.As the pastor spoke, Anabelle rolled her eyes, yawned and seemed to fall asleep at one point.Shea's daughter Allison said Anabelle had made "rude comments" and made a "horrible resting bitch face" throughout the entire service.After the mass, Anabelle said she didn't like the church, and Allison was critical of Anabelle's behavior.Allison was "pissed off" about Anabelle's "horrible attitude," and she complained about how Anabelle was trying to change everything about their lives without being willing to make any changes herself. 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 12) 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 12) NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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