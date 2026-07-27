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'90 Day Fiance': Mido and Debby get engaged, Mallorie drops "bullsh-t" bombshell on Rasit, Edward is unhappy

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2026



featured Mido shocking Debby with a marriage proposal, Mallorie dropping a "bullshit" bombshell on Rasit, Edward standing up for himself, and Catie and Josh bickering in front of Catie's family during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.



ADVERTISEMENT 's twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.



The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.



The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.



The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.



Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.



Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 's twelfth season.





CATIE and JOSH Catie and Josh were shown wedding planning. Catie said she wanted to invite about 50 guests and not act like a "Bridezilla."



The pair still needed to book a venue, make a cake, and pick out their wedding attire with only six weeks to go.



Josh explained to Catie how he didn't want to wait until the last minute to make decisions because then the process would be stressful for him.



Catie and Josh hoped to get married at Catie's parents' house, but her parents said it was too small for all of those people. Catie's mom hoped the couple could pull it together without the next month or so being chaotic.



Josh's belongings were being shipped from England, and they were apparently stuck in customs. Catie had been in communication with the shipping company without giving Josh any details, and so he seemed upset.



Josh was annoyed and frustrated because they had missed the four-hour window in which his possessions could've been delivered.

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Josh therefore excused himself from a cake tasting to make a phone call, and he asked Catie to take the situation more seriously since everything he owned was essentially in limbo.



Later that night, Catie's grandparents arrived for Easter dinner, and religion became a serious topic of conversation.



Catie's mom said it was important to her that Catie's children would be raised Lutheran.



Catie's mom admitted she was concerned because she believes a person needs to accept Jesus Christ as his or her Savior at the time of death in order to get into heaven.



Since Josh was agnostic, there was a bit of tension at the dinner table.





DEBBY and MIDO Mido had just told Debby that he wanted to return to Egypt, and so she was shown sobbing and struggling to breath.



"The tone changed so quick," Debby lamented to the cameras.



But then, suddenly, Mido got down on one knee and had an engagement ring in a box.



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Mido turned Debby around, hugged her and presented her with the ring.



"I got you!" Mido noted with a laugh.



"I'm going to kill you!" Debby said through laughs and tears.



Mido apparently thought this was a good time -- and a good way -- to pop the question.



Mido put the engagement ring on Debby's finger, and she called it "perfect."



"I'm going to kill you," Debby said while catching her breath.



Mido told the cameras that his experience in the United States had made him understand more about Debby and vice versa. He believed that Debby was "a good person" who had "a good heart."



"I complete her, and she completes me," Mido said in a confessional.



Debby admitted Mido really scared her, but the she celebrated "finally" being engaged.



"Will you marry me?" Mido asked in Arabic.



"I will think about it," Debby quipped.





MALLORIE and RASIT Mallorie was shown going wedding dress shopping, even though Rasit wouldn't agree on signing a prenuptial agreement.



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"But I need to have a heart to heart conversation with Rasit -- not about the prenup, but about something else," Mallorie told her friends at the shop.



"It's uncomfortable. There may not be a wedding; that's how big this topic is."



Mallorie went on to reveal, "I don't know if I ever want kids."



Mallorie's friends knew that Rasit wanted children -- and would have them right away -- and so she was afraid this revelation was going to scare him off.



Mallorie's friends said this conversation needed to happen right away because Rasit had openly talked about wanting a big family.



"He deserves to know. I just fear that he's not fully going to be able to understand," Mallorie said.



Mallorie explained how she didn't have a good example of a mother and she'd be afraid to repeat the toxic cycle. Mallorie's father also wasn't a part of her life.



"I haven't told Rasit because I'm terrified he's going to up and leave me. I wanted him to come to America so I could tell him in person," Mallorie explained in a confessional.



"I know that was probably really selfish of me, and I understand that, but it could end our relationship."



Later on, Mallorie opened up to Rasit how she didn't want to have kids at that time, although it was possible she may change her mind.



Rasit, who has eight siblings, told Mallorie how her mind set made him "sad."



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When Mallorie asked Rasit if he'd still want to be with her, Rasit told the cameras that he felt very confused.



Rasit thought it was "bullsh-t" that Mallorie waited until after her left Turkey to tell him this.



Rasit told Mallorie that she was scaring him, and he noted, "I want to make baby -- so much. Very bullsh-t."



Mallorie was afraid Rasit was going to want to return to Turkey instead of marrying her after learning this news.





ASHIA and MAXWELL Ashia's family was flying to Nigeria that day, but she had told them it was just for a "vacation" instead of her wedding.



Ashia figured her sisters would be supportive, but she wasn't completely sure how everyone was going to react. She planned to share the big news at dinner that night.



Ashia acknowledged she was "terrified" and "nervous" to deliver such an announcement.



Once at dinner, Ashia declared how she was going to get married in a few days, and everyone appeared shocked.



Ashia's relatives asked why she had kept this big secret from them.



Ashia's sisters were surprised and disappointed because they would have liked to prepare for a wedding.



Ashia's family was also worried when they heard about how badly Maxwell's family wanted the couple to have children considering Maxwell wasn't going to be able to make money in the United States for a while.



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MARISSA and EDWARD Marissa admitted she and Edward were starting to feel disconnected.



Marissa was shown having her final wedding dress fitting, but she realized something felt off because she wasn't excited with butterflies.



Marissa picked out a form-fitted dress with a corset waistline and a scarf around her neck.



"I want my second marriage to feel like I'm 100 percent in rather than 75," Marissa confessed to a couple of her friends.



Marissa explained how there was a lot that felt different since she and Edward had begun living in the same house. She said she wanted Edward to be independent of her.



Marissa vented about how she needed space sometimes and couldn't contact Edward every single time he wanted to hear from her when they were apart.



Marissa's friends said if she didn't feel completely certain about her future with Edward, then she shouldn't get married.



Edward then asked Marissa to meet up in person so they could talk about something serious. Edward explained to the cameras how Marissa didn't love him to the level he desired and needed.



Edward explained how he didn't feel good because Marissa was totally fine spending four or five days apart from each other.



"You didn't even hug me. You are so cold to me. I am begging for love and this is not acceptable for me at all," Edward explained to Marissa. "I like affection, and I don't see that you give me this."



Edward recalled how Marissa was affectionate in the beginning of their relationship, but Marissa shared how she's not a naturally affectionate person.



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Marissa said she felt "very anxious" and "unsure" about their relationship.



"At this point, I'm questioning our compatibility and if we are even the right fit to get married," Marissa shared.



Edward called this "bullsh-t" and complained about how Marissa had "balls" to say this to him.





THOMAS and PAULA Thomas and Paula were hoping to start a new life without family drama. Paula therefore tried to hash things out with Thomas' stepmom.



It apparently hurt Thomas' stepmom to watch Thomas want to reconnect with his biological mother, who wasn't around when he was growing up.



Thomas' dad was also upset about the idea of his ex-wife being at the wedding.



Thomas and Paula apologized to Thomas' parents, who initially felt betrayed, and so the trip to the farm in North Carolina was a success.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS featured Mido shocking Debby with a marriage proposal, Mallorie dropping a "bullshit" bombshell on Rasit, Edward standing up for himself, and Catie and Josh bickering in front of Catie's family during the Season 12 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.'s twelfth season stars seven fresh couples beginning their K-1 visa journey in the United States.The seven couples include Catie, a 26-year-old from Portland, OR, and Josh, a 30-year-old from England; Marissa, a 45-year-old from Blue Bell, PA, and Edward, a 32-year-old from Dominican Republic; Mallorie, a 29-year-old from Athens, AL, and Rasit, a 29-year-old from Turkey.The rest of the couples are Shea, a 54-year-old from Paducah, KY, and Anabelle, a 54-year-old from the Philippines; Debby, a 55-year-old from New Orleans, LA, and Mido, a 41-year-old from Egypt; Ashia, a 38-year-old from Alabaster, AL, and Maxwell, a 28-year-old from Nigeria; and Thomas, a 31-year-old from Long Beach, CA, and Paula, a 41-year-old from Brazil.The Americans and their international partners will "face emotional, cultural, and logistical challenges of building a life together," according to the network.Each couple will have 90 days to figure out if they will get married or break up.Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 's twelfth season.Catie and Josh were shown wedding planning. Catie said she wanted to invite about 50 guests and not act like a "Bridezilla."The pair still needed to book a venue, make a cake, and pick out their wedding attire with only six weeks to go.Josh explained to Catie how he didn't want to wait until the last minute to make decisions because then the process would be stressful for him.Catie and Josh hoped to get married at Catie's parents' house, but her parents said it was too small for all of those people. Catie's mom hoped the couple could pull it together without the next month or so being chaotic.Josh's belongings were being shipped from England, and they were apparently stuck in customs. Catie had been in communication with the shipping company without giving Josh any details, and so he seemed upset.Josh was annoyed and frustrated because they had missed the four-hour window in which his possessions could've been delivered.Josh therefore excused himself from a cake tasting to make a phone call, and he asked Catie to take the situation more seriously since everything he owned was essentially in limbo.Later that night, Catie's grandparents arrived for Easter dinner, and religion became a serious topic of conversation.Catie's mom said it was important to her that Catie's children would be raised Lutheran.Catie's mom admitted she was concerned because she believes a person needs to accept Jesus Christ as his or her Savior at the time of death in order to get into heaven.Since Josh was agnostic, there was a bit of tension at the dinner table.Mido had just told Debby that he wanted to return to Egypt, and so she was shown sobbing and struggling to breath."The tone changed so quick," Debby lamented to the cameras.But then, suddenly, Mido got down on one knee and had an engagement ring in a box."Do not do this!" Debby cried.Mido turned Debby around, hugged her and presented her with the ring."I got you!" Mido noted with a laugh."I'm going to kill you!" Debby said through laughs and tears.Mido apparently thought this was a good time -- and a good way -- to pop the question.Mido put the engagement ring on Debby's finger, and she called it "perfect.""I'm going to kill you," Debby said while catching her breath.Mido told the cameras that his experience in the United States had made him understand more about Debby and vice versa. He believed that Debby was "a good person" who had "a good heart.""I complete her, and she completes me," Mido said in a confessional.Debby admitted Mido really scared her, but the she celebrated "finally" being engaged."Will you marry me?" Mido asked in Arabic."I will think about it," Debby quipped.Mallorie was shown going wedding dress shopping, even though Rasit wouldn't agree on signing a prenuptial agreement.Mallorie said she felt like a beautiful princess while trying on gowns, and she fell in love with a strapless dress that featured draping pearls for the sleeves."But I need to have a heart to heart conversation with Rasit -- not about the prenup, but about something else," Mallorie told her friends at the shop."It's uncomfortable. There may not be a wedding; that's how big this topic is."Mallorie went on to reveal, "I don't know if I ever want kids."Mallorie's friends knew that Rasit wanted children -- and would have them right away -- and so she was afraid this revelation was going to scare him off.Mallorie's friends said this conversation needed to happen right away because Rasit had openly talked about wanting a big family."He deserves to know. I just fear that he's not fully going to be able to understand," Mallorie said.Mallorie explained how she didn't have a good example of a mother and she'd be afraid to repeat the toxic cycle. Mallorie's father also wasn't a part of her life."I haven't told Rasit because I'm terrified he's going to up and leave me. I wanted him to come to America so I could tell him in person," Mallorie explained in a confessional."I know that was probably really selfish of me, and I understand that, but it could end our relationship."Later on, Mallorie opened up to Rasit how she didn't want to have kids at that time, although it was possible she may change her mind.Rasit, who has eight siblings, told Mallorie how her mind set made him "sad.""What if my mind doesn't change in two years? I'm scared because I don't want to lose you," Mallorie said.When Mallorie asked Rasit if he'd still want to be with her, Rasit told the cameras that he felt very confused.Rasit thought it was "bullsh-t" that Mallorie waited until after her left Turkey to tell him this.Rasit told Mallorie that she was scaring him, and he noted, "I want to make baby -- so much. Very bullsh-t."Mallorie was afraid Rasit was going to want to return to Turkey instead of marrying her after learning this news.Ashia's family was flying to Nigeria that day, but she had told them it was just for a "vacation" instead of her wedding.Ashia figured her sisters would be supportive, but she wasn't completely sure how everyone was going to react. She planned to share the big news at dinner that night.Ashia acknowledged she was "terrified" and "nervous" to deliver such an announcement.Once at dinner, Ashia declared how she was going to get married in a few days, and everyone appeared shocked.Ashia's relatives asked why she had kept this big secret from them.Ashia's sisters were surprised and disappointed because they would have liked to prepare for a wedding.Ashia's family was also worried when they heard about how badly Maxwell's family wanted the couple to have children considering Maxwell wasn't going to be able to make money in the United States for a while.Rod admitted that he thought this was "the worst decision" Ashia had ever made, and he didn't think Maxwell was going to be able to provide.Marissa admitted she and Edward were starting to feel disconnected.Marissa was shown having her final wedding dress fitting, but she realized something felt off because she wasn't excited with butterflies.Marissa picked out a form-fitted dress with a corset waistline and a scarf around her neck."I want my second marriage to feel like I'm 100 percent in rather than 75," Marissa confessed to a couple of her friends.Marissa explained how there was a lot that felt different since she and Edward had begun living in the same house. She said she wanted Edward to be independent of her.Marissa vented about how she needed space sometimes and couldn't contact Edward every single time he wanted to hear from her when they were apart.Marissa's friends said if she didn't feel completely certain about her future with Edward, then she shouldn't get married.Edward then asked Marissa to meet up in person so they could talk about something serious. Edward explained to the cameras how Marissa didn't love him to the level he desired and needed.Edward explained how he didn't feel good because Marissa was totally fine spending four or five days apart from each other."You didn't even hug me. You are so cold to me. I am begging for love and this is not acceptable for me at all," Edward explained to Marissa. "I like affection, and I don't see that you give me this."Edward recalled how Marissa was affectionate in the beginning of their relationship, but Marissa shared how she's not a naturally affectionate person."I just feel like our relationship has a completely different dynamic... It's not the same. You are quiet. I feel like we have nothing to talk about. There is no stimulation," Marissa told her fiance.Marissa said she felt "very anxious" and "unsure" about their relationship."At this point, I'm questioning our compatibility and if we are even the right fit to get married," Marissa shared.Edward called this "bullsh-t" and complained about how Marissa had "balls" to say this to him.Thomas and Paula were hoping to start a new life without family drama. Paula therefore tried to hash things out with Thomas' stepmom.It apparently hurt Thomas' stepmom to watch Thomas want to reconnect with his biological mother, who wasn't around when he was growing up.Thomas' dad was also upset about the idea of his ex-wife being at the wedding.Thomas and Paula apologized to Thomas' parents, who initially felt betrayed, and so the trip to the farm in North Carolina was a success. 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 12) 90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS MORE 90 DAY FIANCE (SEASON 12) NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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