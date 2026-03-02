'90 Day Fiance': Lisa appears to lose Daniel, Aviva stays with Stig after alleged cheating, Trisha forgives Rick
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/02/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Lisa devastating Daniel, Aviva giving Stig another chance after cheating allegations, Trisha forgiving Rick, Forrest giving his mother an ultimatum, and Elise and Joshua finally meeting during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love earlier this year. Elise is apparently hoping to settle down with a man named Joshua from Australia.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
In most90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
LISA and DANIEL
Lisa woke up in bed with Daniel and was very upset because she had pooped all over the bed and all over her man. Lisa wondered if she had eaten something that disagreed with her, and she was extremely embarrassed.
However, Daniel assured Lisa that it was okay and he loved her no matter what. Lisa said Daniel must have been telling the truth after what he just had to deal with.
Unfortunately for Lisa, Daniel already had a cooking class planned for the couple, so she intended to put a brave face on and try her best.
Daniel explained how an Igbo woman needed to know -- or learn -- how to cook, and Lisa said she understood. She learned how to make Oha soup during the class, and Daniel said it was delicious.
After enjoying his soup, Lisa dropped a bombshell on her fiance. Daniel apparently knew that Lisa had been married twice before, but she confessed that she had actually been married five times.
"I am worried I have lost Daniel and there's no coming back from this," Lisa sobbed, adding, "And [Daniel] doesn't even know [my spouse] is a SHE. I haven't even been with a man for 21 years. I don't have any hope anymore."
Lisa then FaceTimed her daughter and cried about how she didn't want to tell Daniel that she was still legally married to a woman. Lisa's daughter demanded she tell the truth, but Lisa cried about how she didn't want to lose The One.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest's mother Molly was angry and upset about her son's surprise engagement to Sheena.
Sheena told Molly that she's an adult who can make her own decisions, but Molly admitted she was worried about Forrest and his future.
"We talked and she explained herself to me," Forrest told his mother, adding, "She told me what was really up."
Molly was concerned Sheena was going to continue to lie to her son, but Forrest said Sheena had promised she wouldn't and could prove herself.
Molly just wished Forrest would give Sheena time to prove herself before getting married.
"We can't trust you!" Molly told Sheena.
Sheena admitted she was wrong but she was trying to be better and do better for Forrest.
"She's a pathological liar, I'm thinking," Molly snapped.
Molly thought Forrest would stay with Sheena even if she cheated on him, and so she was furious.
Forrest said he wanted to marry Sheena and that was his own choice to make.
Forrest didn't think his mother was acting appropriately, and so he said, "We're going to make things easy for you. Are you going to be a part of our lives or not? Mom, accept this proposal or you're not going to be a part of our lives.
Molly mocked her son and called him "a big man" who could suddenly make his own decisions. Molly said she always had to protect Forrest because of his autism and he had been used and hurt before.
Molly was convinced Sheena had manipulated Forrest just so he would propose to her.
"I really feel like I have lost my son, and it makes me really sad," Molly cried in a confessional.
TRISHA and RICK
Rick asked Trisha what he could do to make things right after confessing he had lied to her. Rick had hooked up with his ex-girlfriend during a trip to Colombia, and Trisha said Rick constantly accused her of hooking up with her ex.
Trisha said Rick was the one ruining their relationship, but Rick clearly wanted to fix things.
"How can I trust you?" Trisha asked.
Rick asked Trisha to forgive him, but she continued to cry.
"It just hurts so much," Trisha cried.
Rick promised that he'd never cheat on Trisha again and would do his best to make it up to her.
"Okay," Trisha conceded.
Rick told the cameras that he felt grateful for the second chance and he was totally sincere in wanting their marriage to work.
Trisha revealed that she decided to stay because she was already in love with him. But knowing he could cheat and lie like that really disturbed her. She wasn't sure if she could ever trust him again.
Trisha was still going to follow through with introducing Rick to her parents, but they were hoping she'd marry a younger man who wanted children. Rick therefore wasn't sure if they'd like and accept him.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Elise was packing for her trip to Australia, and she said she could wait to meet Joshua in person. Elise wondered if she was going to meet Joshua's family because she was going there to potentially meet her future husband.
"It's been six months since I've had sec, which is the longest I've gone without sex since I was a freshman in high school. I am literally a born-again virgin," Elise told the cameras.
Elise claimed she wanted to take things slow with Joshua, and she wasn't looking forward to having his roommate around.
Elise said Joshua was temporarily renting an apartment with his friend Chris for Elise because he couldn't afford it on his own. Elise said she would've split the cost with him had he asked but he must've wanted to impress her and make her happy.
Elise's friends were worried about Elise because Joshua struggled with money and didn't make the best decisions.
According to Elise, Joshua is a yacht broker who took a boat that his company was selling out for a joyride with some of his friends and ended up crashing it into rocks. Joshua was therefore given a final warning at work.
Elise just found out that Joshua lived with his parents and might lose his job, so these were red flags.
Once Elise got to the airport, she was excited to see her love, but her visa was denied. She had put her heart and soul into Joshua, so she couldn't believe this was happening to her.
Elise's visa was denied multiple times because she accidentally wrote her first name as her last name when she had applied for it and so it didn't match her passport.
Once the airport attendant caught the mistake, her visa was approved, and Elise was overjoyed to fly to Australia to meet the love of her life.
About 28 hours later in Sydney, Australia, Joshua got the apartment looking nice and stocked with food. He said he was excited to meet Elise.
Joshua had apparently been living with a female friend for three months, not his parents, and so Elise didn't know that.
"It is really important to me that this worked out. I dragged her halfway across the world... but I feel a little embarrassed because I don't have a lot of stability in my life at the moment, and I know that's important to my girlfriend," Joshua told the cameras.
"But I hope she'll see that I'm ready to get serious and settle down."
Joshua was a nervous wreck, but so was Elise, who was exhausted and quickly got herself together.
When Elise and Joshua met at the airport, they hugged and kissed, and she called him "so f-cking sexy." Joshua also told Elise that she looked amazing and perfect.
Elise felt like she had known Joshua for years, and so their connection was immediately apparent.
AVIVA and STIG
Stig claimed Aviva would be "stupid" for breaking up with him over her aunt Spring's allegations, but Spring's niece Corinth showed Aviva a photo of Stig kissing the woman in question on the cheek.
Corinth insisted Stig had a sexual relationship with this woman and she wasn't just "a fan" of his music, as Stig had said.
Corinth actually allowed Aviva to call the woman, and she asked the woman to reveal the last time she and Stig allegedly had sex. The woman said she and Stig had sex one month earlier in Placencia.
The woman also claimed she and Stig were still talking and communicating. Stig also allegedly told the woman that he was single.
Aviva realized this woman had no reason to lie, and the woman also claimed she and Stig had a trip planned to San Pedro together for a weekend at the end of the month. That trip was planned for immediately after Aviva's departure.
Aviva could tell this relationship was casual, but it was pretty clear he was hooking up with this woman while they were exclusive.
"I feel like I don't even know Stig at this point, and that's devastating," Aviva told the cameras.
Later on, Aviva confronted Stig about the woman's allegations, but he swore none of them were true. Even Stig's own father didn't believe him, as he had told the cameras Stig typically dates a bunch of women at once.
Stig repeated how he had "nothing to hide" and "no reason to lie."
Aviva said the woman in the photo couldn't provide solid evidence and so she decided to take Stig's word for it. Aviva wondered if the woman was just trying to cause drama.
Spring said she didn't believe Stig at all but Aviva had to make her own decisions.
"I'm going to be as transparent as I can in this relationship. I am going to live in a glass house," Stig told Aviva.
Stig confessed to the cameras that when he was unsure about his future with Aviva, he was talking to other women. However, he insisted he was done dating now that he met Aviva and really cared about her.