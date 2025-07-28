'90 Day Fiance': Kara and Guillermo separate, Tigerlily loses trust in Adnan, Julia fights with Brandon's parents
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/28/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Kara Leona Bass and Guillermo Castillo separating, Tigerlily Taylor losing trust in Adnan Abdelfattah, Julia Trubkina fighting with Brandon Gibbs' parents, and Jasmine Pineda reeling from Gino Palazzolo's divorce request during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.
"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's."
The network added, "With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."
Below is what happened on Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
BRANDON and JULIA
Brandon and Julia were shown living in Virginia and trying out a little role playing in the bedroom. They were doing better after couples' therapy, and Julia had agreed to get a second opinion from her doctor about her fertility.
In exchange for Julia agreeing to follow up with a fertility specialist, Brandon was working on bringing Julia's parents from Russia to the United States.
Julia and Brandon, however, didn't have much room in their house for in-laws. Brandon's mother had apparently taken over the couple's guest room.
"When Julia's parents stress her out, guess who she takes it out on? Me," Brandon lamented in a confessional.
Brandon's mother Betty was upset to hear that she was going to lose her room in their house. Betty complained about having to drive home 90 minutes after a visit.
"You guys just came home from couples' therapy. What did you learn?!" Brandon's father Ron vented to the pair.
Brandon then complained about how Julia had made no effort in the pregnancy department yet.
The doctors in Russia had said Julia can't have kids, but she had agreed to schedule a second opinion. Brandon claimed weeks had passed and no appointment was made.
"I'm afraid Julia is never going to book this appointment," Brandon said.
Betty offered to take Julia to the appointment, but Julia said she didn't want anyone with her.
Ron accused Julia of being "anti-family" all of a sudden, and then Betty yelled about how Julia was turning into "a spoiled brat" and didn't appreciate anything they had done to help her.
Julia said Brandon was trying to push her into visiting a fertility clinic and she didn't feel loved or supported. Julia explained how this was a painful experience for her and Brandon's actions were convincing her not to go at all.
TIGERLILY and ADNAN
Adnan joined Tigerlily for his first ultrasound to see their baby Zayn. Tigerlily had wanted to name their son Air, but Adnan said it means a private part in Arabic.
While driving to the doctor's office, Tigerlily complained about Adnan's driving.
"I don't want us to get pulled over, and I don't want you to go to jail!" Tigerlily complained.
Tigerlily knew that Adnan didn't like to be criticized, but she said she was always going to put her and her son's safety first.
Tigerlily told the cameras that Adnan needed to play by her rules in America whether he liked it or not.
Tigerlily started to cry about how Adnan had ruined this big day for her with his poor driving and angry outbursts, but Adnan insisted he was just trying to do his best.
Adnan promised Tigerlily that he'd work on his driving and his mistakes wouldn't happen again.
Adnan then asked the male production crew members to leave because he didn't want them seeing his wife's pregnant belly. Tigerlily thought Adnan was being protective of her and had good intentions, so she didn't mind.
Adnan and Tigerlily were thrilled to see their little baby on the screen, and Adnan kept saying how his son looked just like him.
"You make me so happy that you are giving me my baby," Adnan told Tigerlily.
Tigerlily hoped Adnan would help her take care of their baby by feeding him and changing him, and Adnan, once again, promised to do his best.
After the ultrasound, Tigerlily and Adnan went to a restaurant for lunch, and Tigerlily was clearly bothered or upset. Tigerlily asked Adnan, "Is there anything you want to tell me?"
Adnan said he had done nothing, but Tigerlily apparently caught him smoking a cigarette.
Adnan had promised Tigerlily that he'd quit smoking, and she didn't like that he was being secretive about it.
Tigerlily said Adnan had broken her trust and he didn't accept responsibility for anything.
"How can you have a relationship with someone when you don't trust them? I don't know how," Tigerlily told the cameras.
Adnan said he was so tired of Tigerlily complaining and she could do whatever she wanted.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Elizabeth and Andrei had packed about eight suitcases for their trip to Moldova, and Elizabeth had no idea how they were going to carry everything along with their two children.
Elizabeth told Andrei that they needed to look at schools and houses before just packing up all of their stuff and leaving the U.S.
Andrei kept insisting that living in Moldova was going to great, but Elizabeth wasn't convinced this was going to be the right move for her family.
Elizabeth therefore planned to check out Moldova and see what it would be like living there before moving her entire family overseas.
Once Andrei and Elizabeth arrived in Moldova, they were happy to reunite with Andrei's parents. Elizabeth said the flight was a "disaster" with her kids, especially when her son Winston started screaming.
Elizabeth said she was beginning to feel overwhelmed about the idea of potentially moving to an entirely different country. The airport also lost the couple's luggage.
There was going to be one bathroom for six people, and Elizabeth called Andrei's mother "overbearing." Elizabeth also learned more Romanian so she could communicate with Andrei's parents.
Andrei's family fed the couple a big meal, but everyone was adding pressure on Elizabeth by asking her to move to Moldova.
Andrei then revealed he had a surprise for Elizabeth, and it sounded like there was going to be a party.
The next morning, Elizabeth said she felt tired and pissed off because she didn't want to stay with his parents and didn't feel comfortable in their home.
Andrei argued that his parents were so welcoming, but Elizabeth called him a mama's boy.
The surprise party took place that day, and there were many friends, flowers, live music and fireworks.
Andrei was hoping a fun bash would sell Elizabeth on moving to Moldova permanently, but Elizabeth felt a little out of place, like she had just crashed someone's wedding.
GINO and JASMINE
Jasmine was shown sitting on her suitcase outside and crying on the ground. Jasmine said Gino had no evidence of what he was accusing her of.
"He doesn't care. He wants to believe whatever the f-ck he wants to believe!" Jasmine complained.
Gino admitted he didn't like having those kinds of conversations but his breakup with Jasmine needed to be done.
"I believe Jasmine tricked me into this open-marriage idea. She had Matt selected and she proposed an open marriage to cover her ass so that her and Matt no longer had to hide their relationship," Gino told the cameras.
"Who does that?! I just have a hard time believing Jasmine these days because she's lied to me so many times."
Matt came to Jasmine's rescue and picked her up. Jasmine said Gino wanted to divorce her over something that wasn't true.
Jasmine claimed she was friends with Matt and he would give her rides to the gym and so she had a good explanation for those phone calls.
Gino thought Jasmine had been cheating on him since Christmas, and Matt even claimed that Gino was making things up and believing his own stories.
Matt accused Gino of treating Jasmine like "sh-t," and he hoped Jasmine would see that he was the one whom she could rely on. Matt said he was the man supporting Jasmine, and so a part of him hoped Jasmine and Gino would get a divorce.
"He f-cked me over, Matt. He doesn't care about me. He never did," Jasmine said.
"That's Gino for you," Matt noted in reply.
Gino continued to insist he had evidence in writing of Jasmine's affair and he couldn't live with that.
Gino told the cameras there was only a "small" chance of hope for them in the future.
Gino said he wanted to wait for a recession before divorcing Jasmine because he didn't want to give her any money for free. Gino said all the time he had spent with Jasmine was "a waste" and it made him feel sick.
While shopping at a thrift store, Gino FaceTimed with his love interest, Natalie, and tried on different hats for her. He said they had a great connection and enjoyed their time together.
Gino shared the news that he let Jasmine "have it" but she seemingly wanted to reconcile with him.
"I told Jasmine that I want a divorce," Gino revealed. "I think she was a bit shocked about me saying that, to be honest. I don't think she expected me to say that."
Natalie explained how she didn't want to be in the middle of someone's relationship and so it was nice to have some closure in the situation.
Gino insisted that he was ready to move on and had told Jasmine about his trip to Las Vegas to see Natalie.
Natalie then agreed to visit Gino in Michigan.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Kara was preparing for a big performance with backup dancers, and then she was going to travel to Milan to work with a recording label. Kara said her career was taking off and she was "thrilled" and "pumped" for it.
Kara hoped Guillermo would show up to her performance and be supportive.
"Positive energy would be nice, but ultimately, I need more from him if we're going to get back to where we were," Kara explained.
Guillermo explained to his pal at the restaurant where he worked that he didn't enjoy going to Kara's shows because the people -- who were dancing and partying -- were "weird" to hang out with.
Guillermo said he wasn't sure if his marriage was going to work.
"Since three months ago, we've been sleeping in separate rooms. Just the feeling of waking up, it's just so weird. No physical or anything for three months," Guillermo told his friend.
"I just don't know what to do. I want my family back. Every time we talk about it, there is drama and fights."
But Guillermo explained how there was still love in his relationship and that was never going to disappear.
Later on, Kara revealed that she had asked Guillermo to leave.
"A few days ago, Guillermo saw me laughing and writing on my phone, and he legitimately thinks that I'm cheating on him. When he asked me who I was writing, I said it was none of his business, and so now he thinks it was a man. There is zero truth to his accusations," Kara insisted.
Kara said Guillermo was making things up in his mind and so she didn't want to have to deal with his emotional response.
Kara explained how she and Guillermo couldn't even talk without getting into a fight and so it was just "too much" for her to handle.
Kara cried when looking at photographs in her house of happier times with Guillermo. Kara said she loved "the old Guillermo" but she didn't know the "new Guillermo" at all.
"I don't know how we got here," Kara cried.
"But I just feel like we really do need some space to hopefully come back together in a better way, because whatever we're doing now isn't working."