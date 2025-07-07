'90 Day Fiance': Kara and Guillermo aren't in love anymore, Andrei gives Elizabeth an "ultimatum," Gino finds someone new
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/07/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Kara Leona Bass and Guillermo Castillo no longer in love, Andrei Castravet giving Elizabeth Potthast an "ultimatum" to move to Moldova or separate, and Gino Palazzolo exploring his side of his open marriage during the Season 9 premiere that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.
"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's."
The network added, "With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."
Below is what happened on Episode 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Elizabeth and Andrei were living in Tampa, FL. They had been together for seven years and welcomed two children together.
While Elizabeth and Andrei were happy in Florida, they had decided to move to Moldova so the kids could get to know their grandparents on Andrei's side.
Elizabeth was beginning to doubt the decision, however, because she would no longer have a dishwasher or a washing machine for her clothes. Elizabeth said she needed certain everyday items to be happy.
Andrei explained he and Elizabeth had decided to relocate because it's very cheap to live in Moldova and they'd be closer to family since Andrei wasn't close with any of Elizabeth's relatives except her father Chuck.
Elizabeth said she needed to scope out their potential living situation in Moldova before making any big moves, and so the couple was planning to visit Andrei's native country in two weeks. Andrei believed Elizabeth was going to love it there, but she wasn't convinced.
But in the meantime, Elizabeth and Andrei had plans to attend Loren and Alexei's housewarming party in Miami. Jovi and Yara were also expected to attend.
While Elizabeth and Loren were close, Andrei and Jovi had clashed in the past. Andrei claimed the pair were on friendly terms but he thought Jovi was a mama's boy.
Elizabeth wanted to ask Yara for her opinion on Moldova since she's from Ukraine, but Andrei was annoyed and said she didn't need anyone's opinion other than his.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey and Georgi were shown having a blast at a carnival, where they played games and ate giant turkey legs.
Darcey was about to turn 50 and so her husband, a 37-year-old from Bulgaria, had planned a day of festivities for her, which Darcey thought was very sweet of him to do.
Darcey and Georgi had broken up and gotten back together multiple times, but Georgi said they had a soul mate connection and had been married for almost one year. Darcey said she was happy to know that the future looked bright for the couple.
"Even though I'm almost 50, I feel like a 20-something-year-old newlywed. I'm happy, I'm horny and I still look good," Darcey shared in a confessional. "I'm sweet, delicious and juicy."
Darcey had been waiting five years to travel to Bulgaria and meet Georgi's family, so the time finally arrived. She said she was excited to ask questions and learn more about Georgi's past.
Georgi had never introduced a woman to his parents before, and so this was a very big deal for both Darcey and Georgi.
Georgi hadn't visited home in 13 years, and so he was admittedly a little nervous about this trip. He said he didn't know what to expect, and he hoped his parents were going to like and accept Darcey into the family.
Georgi wanted Darcey to make a good first impression, and so he suggested that Darcey should dress in a more conservative manner. Darcey explained how she had traveled to Europe many times and so she knew how to dress.
Darcey got a little frustrated because she seemed to think Georgi was "schooling" her and judging her.
"I have enough respect for myself and your family to go there and dress nice... but I'm not going over there to have a makeunder," Darcey told her husband.
Georgi essentially wanted Darcey to cover up her chest, and she assured Georgi that she knew how she needed to look.
Darcey wondered what Georgi had even told his parents about her and what they expected.
"Ever since I've known Georgi, I feel like I can't shake that feeling that he's hiding something. The gut never lies," Darcey lamented in a confessional.
YARA and JOVI
Yara and Jovi had recently moved from Louisiana to Miami, FL, with their four-year-old daughter Mylah.
Jovi said he wanted to have a second child and Yara was onboard. Jovi, however, was ready for Yara to get pregnant right away, and she didn't anticipate conceiving so quickly.
"And sometimes I feel like I already have two kids because of Jovi's behavior," Yara told the cameras.
But Jovi and Yara had been going to therapy and apparently made good progress, but they wanted to make more friends in their lives.
"He's never home. I'm by myself -- a single mother -- six months at a time," Yara complained, adding how she needed a solid friend or two if she was going to have a second baby.
Yara was also about to start a business in fashion accessories for dogs, and so she anticipated being very busy.
Jovi didn't think Yara knew how much work starting a business was going to be.
JASMINE and GINO
Seven months before Jasmine announced she was pregnant with Matt Branistareanu's baby, footage showed Gino meeting up with a beautiful woman named Natalie at the airport while Jasmine reunited with Matt at the airport in Michigan.
Jasmine and Gino's open marriage clearly didn't work out after their stint on 90 Day: The Last Resort.
Jasmine claimed Gino couldn't handle her sleeping with another man and so he kicked her out of his house.
"I still love Gino and we are still married. I want Gino and I to fix our problems... but until we figure it out, I'm getting my physical needs satisfied by my friend Matt," Jasmine explained in a confessional.
Gino said he had a very difficult four months and was heartbroken, but in order to not feel that way anymore, he decided to explore his side of the open marriage.
"Three months ago, Natalie and I connected on social media and we hit it off right away," Gino shared. "She was very calm and cool, and very friendly."
Gino therefore flew to Las Vegas to meet Natalie in person.
Gino said things were "horrible" with Jasmine, adding, "With all the fighting going on, we just lost our connection and I couldn't be intimate with her."
Gino shared how he and Jasmine had tried to work out their problems on The Last Resort and agreed to an open marriage, but there needed to be "guidelines and rules" for them both to follow once they returned home and were going to welcome Matt into the equation.
"Some of the rules were she can see Matt twice per week for two hours max, and no getting close -- no cuddling. But after we got back from therapy, she broke every rule possible in our open-marriage agreement, so I ended up kicking Jasmine out of the house," Gino explained.
"If Jasmine is going to have her fun, I should be able to have the same thing. I want intimacy with a woman; I just can't do it with Jasmine... I should have my needs met so that I can be happy too. And I plan on doing that!"
Jasmine, however, didn't even know that Gino was in Las Vegas at that time.
Once Gino kicked Jasmine out of his house, she moved into Matt's place. Matt had never been in a committed relationship, but Jasmine explained how they were basically roommates who occasionally had sex.
Jasmine claimed she had been following the open-marriage rules but, one day, she went to the gym on the same day she had a two-hour sexual encounter with Matt.
"Gino assumed that the whole time, I was skipping the gym just to go and have seven-hour sex with Matt. I'm too old for that sh-t! Hopefully this is just a Gino tantrum," Jasmine told the cameras.
"I kept thinking, 'He's going to believe me,' because I'm telling him the truth. I still love him; I'm not ready to lose him. He is my husband and the only person I'm in love with."
Gino, for his part, said it was weird to be attracted to someone who wasn't his wife but the open marriage was all Jasmine's idea and maybe he'd actually come to like the arrangement.
Gino called Natalie "hot," and she gushed about how he was adorable. The pair went shopping together and got a little flirty.
But Gino hadn't been totally honest with Natalie. Gino told Natalie that he had kicked Jasmine out, but she had no idea that he was still in an open marriage with Jasmine.
"I need to come clean at some point," Gino told the cameras.
Gino said Natalie made him laugh and smile, and he noted how he felt hot and flustered inside.
Meanwhile, Jasmine went to Gino's house and discovered he had changed the locks. Jasmine cried to Matt about how she still loved Gino, and she was convinced their separation was only temporary.
Jasmine cried about how Gino didn't want to talk to her and she had no idea what he was doing.
"I envisioned my life with him," Jasmine sobbed to Matt. "I feel like this open marriage just ruined everything."
KARA and GUILLERMO
Guillermo said he and Kara had a "beautiful life" in Virginia with their 20-month-old son Nicolas. Kara and Guillermo had been married for three years.
Guillermo, who was working at a restaurant, was trying to make his dream come true of becoming a helicopter pilot.
But Kara acknowledged how it would be very expensive to send him to school and she was the breadwinner of the family working as a realtor. Kara therefore didn't think this was the right time for Guillermo to start a new endeavor.
Kara yelled at Guillermo for trying to start up a landscaping business that failed. She accused him of buying a truck and making business cards, only to do nothing with the business from that point on.
Kara and Guillermo said they were fighting all the time but they tried to hide their issues from their son.
"We sleep in separate bedrooms and are going through a really hard time," Kara revealed, sharing how Guillermo once went three days without speaking to her.
"I think he's not stepping up to the plate as a husband and as a partner. I feel unsupported, and I feel like I have to do everything and plan everything. It just feels like maybe he doesn't love me, because that's not how you treat people you love."
Guillermo was also upset about the state of his marriage, and the pair wished they could be in love again.
"We were in love once... I just don't know exactly what to do to get that back," Guillermo lamented.
Kara said she and Guillermo wanted to reconnect but one prior therapy session had brought out some truths that made Kara feel even more brokenhearted and angry. She apparently left the session in tears.
LOREN and ALEXEI HOST HOUSEWARMING PARTY
Loren and Alexei, who is from Israel, were cleaning their home in preparation for their housewarming-party guests. The pair had been married for 10 years.
Loren showed off her braces, and the pair had recently moved into a new home with a big backyard for the kids.
Loren said she absolutely adored Elizabeth and they talked and texted constantly.
Loren explained how she didn't know Andrei well but he tended to say some inappropriate things.
Once the housewarming party commenced, Jovi wasn't sure if this was going to be a blast or a total disaster.
Loren and Yara were shocked to hear that Elizabeth wanted to move to Moldova, which Elizabeth and Yara called "corrupt." Elizabeth would also have to be a stay-at-home mom with the kids.
"I just feel like I kind of owe it to him," Elizabeth told the women.
"It was our choice to stay here... you don't owe him anything," Yara argued.
Loren didn't think Andrei was taking his wife and kids' needs into account since he basically wanted to move to Moldova for his own support system.
Yara also thought Elizabeth, a "spoiled American," would never like or settle into Moldovan culture.
Meanwhile, Jovi told Andrei, "Your wife is not going to move to f-cking Moldova."
Andrei disagreed and said, "I'm going to give her an ultimatum. It's moving or we'll go our separate ways."
Alexei didn't think that made any sense, and he was afraid of how Elizabeth was going to react to her husband's demand. Alexei called it "straight up rude and disrespectful" to make Elizabeth move against her will.
Andrei ended up feeling "attacked" at the party, and he didn't like how Elizabeth wasn't defending him.
When Elizabeth heard Andrei had used the word "ultimatum," she became very angry. She said if Andrei tried to give her an ultimatum, she'd give him one right back.
Loren yelled at Andrei during the gathering, saying how a mother controls the household and if Elizabeth wasn't happy in Moldova, it would affect the well-being of their children.
A fight broke out at the dinner table, with Loren's loved one calling Andrei "a prick" and "an assh-le of a man."