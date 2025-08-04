'90 Day Fiance': Julia gets 2nd opinion, Yara expands family, Gino and Jasmine have fiery reunion, Adnan pushes Tigerlily to convert
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/04/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Julia Trubkina getting a second opinion on her fertility, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda reuniting, Adnan Abdelfattah pushing Tigerlily Taylor to covert to Islam, and Yara Zaya expanding her family during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.
"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's."
The network added, "With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."
Below is what happened on Episode 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey and Georgi were shown arriving in Bulgaria with many suitcases. Darcey was wearing a huge fur coat and boasted about how she had arrived in her husband's native country in style.
Darcey said she was about to meet Georgi's parents and also have some "sexy time" on the honeymoon they had been waiting for. Georgi noted how Bulgaria is incredibly romantic, and so Darcey was very excited.
"We really need this honeymoon. It's been a long time in the making... and I hope to connect with Georgi in more ways than one," Darcey told the cameras.
"But there is a part of me that still worries these lingering issues Georgi and I have in our relationship are going to linger here... I hope all of that gets put to ease on this honeymoon and we fall in love all over again."
That night, Darcey and Georgi went out for a romantic dinner, and Darcey said she planned on making some magic that night.
Georgi told Darcey that he was excited to introduce her to his family but his parents had very high expectations for him considering they thought he was a math "genius."
"I don't know if their expectation will be matching my reality and my wife in general. So that, in a way, is stressful," Georgi explained to Darcey.
"Are you embarrassed of me?" Darcey asked.
"I never said that," Darcey replied, before telling the cameras that she Georgi was making her feel judged and unworthy.
Georgi had never told his parents that he was happy in his marriage, and so that perplexed Darcey and caught her off-guard.
"Okay, I get it. You don't really care and you're not proud of me. You are embarrassed," Darcey snapped.
Georgi's dad was apparently a profiler in the military, so Georgi predicted his dad would be tough on his wife. And Darcey wished Georgi could open up to his family about her and their healthy relationship.
TIGERLILY and ADNAN
Tigerlily and Adnan had moved into their cabin about a week ago. While the pair still needed to do a lot of work, Tigerlily was thrilled to be in a house with Adnan and feel like a family.
Adnan also gushed about how great married life was already.
However, Adnan was struggling to quit smoking and vaping, which made Tigerlily feel upset and frustrated. Tigerlily didn't want Adnan to hide his smoking habit from her and lie about it.
Adnan promised Tigerlily that he wouldn't keep anything from her going forward.
Tigerlily then took Adnan to meet her father Steve, who wasn't happy about Adnan being Muslim when the couple had gotten married.
When Adnan met Steve and his wife Brenda, Tigerlily was hoping Adnan would make a great first impression. The group went out for some barbecue, and Adnan admitted that he hated American food and thought it was "disgusting."
Adnan refused to eat pork because of his religion, and so he had a hard time picking out options for food.
However, Adnan ended up loving the barbecue food.
During their meal, Adnan criticized the Bible, and Tigerlily's dad was afraid Adnan was going to want her to convert to Islam.
Steve pointed out how Tigerlily would have to change her appearance and the way she dressed as a Muslim woman, and Adnan spoke up about how he thought there was nothing wrong with wanting to hide his wife's body from other men.
Tigerlily said she wasn't ready to convert and wouldn't change her religion just to make her husband happy, and this news disappointed Adnan, who demanded that his wife listen to her husband.
JOVI and YARA
Yara and Mylah were shown picking Jovi up at the airport, and Yara said she missed the days when Mylah was so small and needed her for everything.
"I really do want another kid, but then I remember how hard it is because Jovi goes to work, and when he goes to work, I don't know how to do that with two kids," Yara told the cameras.
"But with Mylah growing up so fast, I think I'm ready for that chapter. So I have a big surprise for Jovi."
When Yara and Jovi reunited, Yara introduced Jovi to a new poodle puppy named Mila. Yara asked Jovi not to be mad, but the dog was very small and cute.
"I didn't want an animal. I didn't really want a pet. I didn't expect to come home with a pet," Jovi admitted.
Jovi wished Yara would be more focused on expanding their family rather than raising a puppy. Jovi said he and Yara had just bought new furniture and so he was worried the dog was going to pee all over the place.
"Mylah is happy, so you should be happy too. Mylah loves Mila," Yara told Jovi.
"Imagine I start a luxury accessory [business] for dogs... and when my business takes off, you can quit your job because I will be a billionaire and you will be thanking me," Yara told her husband.
But Jovi said he'd rather change a diaper for his child than pick up a dog's poop.
Loren Goldstone then took some professional photos of Yara and her puppy for Yara's new business venture.
After the photo shoot, Loren opened up to Yara about how she was exhausted and Alexei Brovarnik was asking her to be more feminine.
GINO and JASMINE
Gino got together with some family members -- Gino's cousin Dana and his wife Michelle -- and he shared how things were going well with Natalie.
"She does look a little bit like [Jasmine]. There is some resemblance. I guess I have a type," Gino explained.
Gino was planning on having Natalie visit him in Michigan, but there was some awkwardness because Dana and Michelle were still close to Jasmine and hung out with her from time to time.
Gino claimed he had gone through Jasmine's phone records and discovered that she was having a relationship with Matt months before they filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort.
"So it was going on a lot longer than I knew about. So when I found that out, I was like, 'Okay, that's it for me!' I told her I want a divorce," Gino revealed.
"But I don't think that Jasmine cheated. Jasmine says that her and Matt are friends," Michelle noted.
"I think it's a little bit more than friends," Gino clapped back.
Michelle said she had spent time with Jasmine and Matt together and that Jasmine spoke about how she still loved Gino right in front of Matt. Michelle said Jasmine cried to her and regretted ever agreeing to an open marriage.
Gino seemed a little surprised by this news, and Michelle said Jasmine deserved a peaceful conversation.
Dana added how he had seen a lot of progress with Jasmine and would like to see Gino and Jasmine get back together.
Michelle also reminded Gino that he had called his romance with Jasmine "a miracle" because "divorce is forever" and maybe there was still something left between them.
Gino told the cameras that Jasmine had broken his heart but he regretted not allowing Jasmine to speak. Gino admitted he couldn't just turn his feelings off and so maybe a calm and civil conversation with Jasmine would be worth it.
Meanwhile, Matt drove Jasmine to a nail salon, and they both got a pedicure together. Jasmine boasted about how Matt always paid for her nails and also kept her company during her appointments.
Jasmine shared with Matt how Gino had called her and asked to meet up again.
"I don't understand why you're trying to do this again with Gino. You're always looking at the positive, but then there's only negative when you show up. Remember he threw all your sh-t out in the rain in the parking lot?" Matt told Jasmine.
Jasmine anticipated Gino was going to apologize to her, but she worried she was just setting herself up for heartbreak again.
"But if there is a chance to get back together, I'm taking it," Jasmine admitted in a confessional.
But Matt told Jasmine that every time Gino had "done [her] dirty," he was the one left "picking up the pieces."
He added, "Jasmine, I've done more for you in the last four months than that dude has done for you in the last four years."
Jasmine thanked Matt for everything he had done for her, but she said she couldn't compare a friend to a husband.
Matt said it was so hard to watch Jasmine have hope again because every time Gino knocked, she came running. Matt told the cameras that he really cared about Jasmine and he wasn't going to keep playing this game forever.
"He doesn't want to change and he doesn't give a sh-t about your feelings," Matt told Jasmine.
"I will never forgive myself if I don't go to that meeting, but at the same time, I am scared," Jasmine confessed.
Later on, Gino and Jasmine met up at a restaurant, and Jasmine said she was happy to see her estranged husband.
Jasmine told Gino that her feelings for him hadn't changed and she still loved him and wanted to be with him.
Gino recalled having good times with Jasmine, and the pair laughed about how Gino was only eating frozen dinners again.
"The last thing you told me was that you wanted to divorce me," Jasmine noted.
"I blurted out 'divorce' because that's how I was feeling, but I'm not completely sure about that," Gino responded.
"I took it seriously," Jasmine noted. "I was very heartbroken, but I appreciate you taking responsibility in that. It means a lot to me... It is a big decision that shouldn't be taken in any rush."
Gino asked Jasmine how she felt about him in that moment, and she repeated in tears, "I love you, Gino. I do love you. I miss us. I miss you."
Gino expressed concern over how Jasmine was still living with Matt after four months, but Jasmine explained how she didn't have the money to move out.
Jasmine claimed she didn't have another option, but Gino said he thought Jasmine was going to move out in order to prove that she and Matt were "not a thing."
Jasmine insisted she and Matt were not a thing and they were just roommates.
"I'm not in a romantic relationship with him," Jasmine said.
But Jasmine confirmed she and Matt were still being intimate.
"You want to get back together with me but you're f-cking Matt! You're still living with Matt and probably f-cking him every day! What the f-ck is that?!" Gino vented in a confessional.
Jasmine assured Gino that she wanted to have sex with him more than Matt, and then she asked him what would make him happy.
Gino revealed he had met up with a woman in Las Vegas and things went well. Gino shared how Natalie was going to visit him in Michigan and meet his family.
"She is your girlfriend. This is more than an open marriage," Jasmine said.
"No, you broke the rules, so now, I can pretty much do what I want," Gino replied.
Gino didn't think Jasmine had any right to be angry, especially since she was still having sex with Matt.
"This is not what I wanted," Jasmine insisted.
Gino then revealed he had a passionate kiss with Natalie, which appeared to break Jasmine. She couldn't believe Gino enjoyed making out with another woman when she allegedly had to beg him for any type of affection in their marriage.
Gino argued that he always kissed and hugged Jasmine, but she immediately shut him down.
"F-ck you, Gino," Jasmine said, before walking away.
BRANDON and JULIA
Brandon and Julia were shown going to the beach to meet up with some friends.
Julia told the cameras that she wanted Brandon to stop pushing her to get a second opinion about her fertility. Instead, she wanted him to listen to and support her.
"It has been so tough and stressful for me for the last couple of weeks. My parents are coming here and Brandon is pushing me to get a second opinion... so it will be nice to just relax on the beach," Julia explained in a confessional.
There was a baby boy at the gathering, and Julia admitted it was so cute to watch Brandon play and interact with a child.
Brandon explained how he wanted a child so badly, but Julia reiterated how she may not be able to have kids.
"Darling, I love you. Let's go to the second opinion," Brandon told Julia.
"I will do the second opinion," Julia agreed. "But it's not as easy as you think."
Brandon assured Julia that he knew this was going to be hard for her to do it, but Julia decided that she was ready to give it another chance.
Brandon then brought Julia to a fertility clinic where she could have more testing done.
Julia recalled her results in Russia being a knife in her chest, but Brandon anticipated receiving good news that day.
After having an ultrasound, Julia learned she had a polyp, which could prevent sperm from meeting her egg.
"There could be something wrong. This is exactly what I was afraid of. My heart is jumping and I am freaking out," Julia told the cameras.