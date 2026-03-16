'90 Day Fiance': Joshua loses Elise's trust, Forrest learns devastating news, Daniel calls Lisa "evil"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/16/2026
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days featured Joshua having sex with Elise and then losing her trust, Forrest receiving devastating news, Daniel calling Lisa "evil," and Jovon and Anna reaching a breaking point during the Season 8 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
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The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days follows eight Americans traveling to the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia to get to know their online partners.
The eight Americans include Elise, a bold and outspoken woman who looked for love on 90 Day: Hunt for Love last year.
In addition to Elise, a 32-year-old from Florida, and Joshua, a 39-year-old from Australia, the show also stars Jovon, a 38-year-old from Alabama, and Annalyn, a 38-year-old from the Philippines, as well as Aviva, a 26-year-old from Arizona, and Stig, a 30-year-old from Belize.
The rest of the couples are Laura, a 47-year-old from Washington, and Birkan, a 26-year-old from Turkey; Emma, a 28-year-old from California, and Ziad, a 27-year-old from Morocco; Forrest, a 32-year-old from Oregon, and Sheena, a 40-year-old from the Philippines; Rick, a 52-year-old from California, and Trisha, a 25-year-old from Madagascar; and Lisa, a 51-year-old from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, a 39-year-old from Nigeria.
In most 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cases, a pair of lovebirds are hoping to get engaged and begin the K-1 Visa process.
Below is what happened on Episode 14 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' eighth season.
ELISE and JOSHUA
Elise had just arrived in Sydney, Australia, and she said she was up every hour of the night coughing. Elise thought she had a sinus infection, and so she asked Joshua to pick up some medicine for her.
Elise admitted she's very "needy," especially when she's not feeling well, and she expected her man to step up and take care of her. Luckily, Joshua was up to the task.
Later that morning, Elise and Joshua went to the beach together.
"It's so natural. There is a lot of sexual chemistry there. We're so touchy-feely, but he seems a little reserved, so I'm just trying to figure him out," Elise told the cameras.
"I do have three weeks here and I came to find my potential husband... so I want to get into the deeper stuff, for sure."
Joshua shared with Elise how he was afraid of opening up to a woman and then her using that information against him. Prior to meeting Elise, Joshua had been in a seven-year relationship in which he "never felt good enough" for the woman.
Joshua said his ex-girlfriend was super successful and put pressure on him to be the same. Since he wasn't meeting her demands, he was always scared she was going to walk away from him.
However, Joshua tried to let his guard with Elise, and she was thrilled that he said he felt safe with her.
After a fun day at the beach, Elise and Joshua "saved water," according to Elise by taking a shower together. They made out the whole time and then Joshua pampered Elise by giving her an oily massage in his living room.
During the sexy massage, Joshua's roommate Chris walked in and saw Elise in nothing but her pink thong.
That night, Elise and Joshua had sex. Elise said she wished they had waited longer but the timing felt right.
"It was missionary and then to the side," Elise gushed. "You didn't even f-ck my doggy style!... It was the first f-ck I had with a man who's uncircumcised."
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Elise said she felt like an old-married couple with Joshua because she was so comfortable around him.
That morning, Elise asked Joshua why he needed to rent the apartment with Chris, and Joshua explained that he had been living with a friend who's a woman. Elise knew this woman, Nat, and thought Joshua's relationship with her was a little weird.
Elise said if nothing was going on between them, Joshua wouldn't have hesitated to tell her the truth.
"She's my friend, and you're my girlfriend. I treat her exactly as I do Chris," Joshua explained. "Maybe there was a part of me who didn't want you to get jealous and back out of this before you got here."
Elise was going to meet Joshua's friend, including Nat, that night, and so she planned to discover all of the skeletons in his closet.
"I want to give Joshua the benefit of the doubt, but I don't fully trust him after this," Elise explained in a confessional.
Joshua's female friends thought Elise was "very Miami" and dressed in skimpy clothing, but they seemed to like her.
Nat assured Elise that Joshua was like a brother to her, but Elise still felt uneasy about their dynamic, especially once she learned Nat was supporting Joshua financially.
Although Joshua called the financial help temporary, Elise told the cameras that she thought their arrangement was "weird and disgusting."
LISA and DANIEL
Lisa had come clean about her past to Daniel, who appeared disturbed and terrified.
Lisa insisted she had no more secrets.
"I'm not lesbian. I'm not straight. I'm not bisexual. I just believe that people should love people... for their soul and what's on the inside, not what's on the outside. I don't think there's anything wrong with that," Lisa explained to Daniel.
Daniel was mostly upset because Lisa had been lying to him for so long, and so he called her "evil."
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Lisa argued that she has a good heart and is a good person, but Daniel apparently disagreed.
"I love you," Lisa cried.
"I don't want to hear that from your mouth again. Don't say that again," Daniel snapped.
Lisa said she could've kept her past a secret from him forever, but that wasn't helping the situation.
"Shut your mouth! You have been touched by a woman! Not even a woman but 'women!' You are a liar," Daniel vented.
"I'm just a person who has been lost," Lisa lamented.
Daniel returned the ring Lisa had given him, and he repeated how she was full of evil and kept vomiting secrets.
Lisa sobbed about how she loved Daniel so much and didn't want to lose him, and while she cried, so did he.
Lisa didn't think Daniel was ever going to trust her again, but she said she wasn't ready to give up hope just yet. Lisa was hoping Daniel would still want to talk to his uncle about potentially getting married now that he knew the truth.
Daniel said he loved Lisa and wanted to be with her but he wasn't sure he could continue their relationship. He apparently needed his uncle to sign off on the romance in order for him to stay in it.
RICK and TRISHA
Trish was about to take Rick to her village to meet her family, but first, she let him know that she didn't appreciate how he had spoken to her during their fight.
Rick apologized, and then Trish promised not to talk about her ex again.
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Rick admitted to the cameras he had overacted the day prior but wanted to be with Trish and give their relationship a real chance.
"There is definitely a strong connection between her and I, and I am glad that Trish is willing to forgive me," Rick noted.
Trish said there were no toilets or running water in her village but Rick was about to meet some beautiful and kind people. Trish said her tribe was very strong and protective.
"Rick thinks he can handle any situation... but I'm worried he doesn't know what he is in for," Trish shared in a confessional.
When Rick arrived at Trish's village, he was pretty shocked about the conditions and was vocal about that. Trish was surprised Rick acted that way in front of her loved ones, but Rick ended up receiving their blessing to date -- but not engaged to -- Trish.
If Trish's father didn't approve of Rick, Trish would apparently have to choose between them.
Trish's father was concerned to find out that Rick was 52-years-old and had been married twice before. Since Rick already has five kids, Trish's dad was also worried that he wouldn't want more children.
"Trish and I have been talking about whether or not we're going to have kids. I'm just not ready to make that decision yet," Rick explained to Trish's family.
Trish's father said Rick needed to respect the Malagasy people and accept their culture.
"I wouldn't accept if Trish doesn't have kids," Trish's dad admitted.
Rick promised that thinking about children would be his priority, but the family pushed for a decision sooner rather than later.
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Rick said he'd decide about kids before proposing marriage to Trish, and so the pressure was on.
"I couldn't picture a life without [Trish] at this point, but I really don't want to have more kids. I don't know how I'm going to make this decision," Rick shared in a confessional.
FORREST and SHEENA
Forrest said he and Sheena were head over heels in love with each other. They were trying to do their own thing since being around Forrest's mother Molly was awkward and she had distanced herself from them.
Forrest had one week left in the Philippines, and so he called an immigration lawyer in Manila to get the ball rolling on Sheena's K-1 visa so she could move to the United States to be with him.
Forrest said he was receiving disability benefits, which was enough to cover an apartment, food and basic necessities.
However, the lawyer told Forrest that disability benefits were not considered an income.
"The annual income for K-1 petitioners for the K-1 visa is more or less $26,500 USD. The lawyer said if Forrest applied for the K-1 visa that day, it would be denied.
Forrest apparently needed to find employment before proceeding with the K-1 visa, and Forrest explained how this was deflating news to learn.
"I am in complete shock right now. I feel devastated... To be honest, because of my autism, I am terrified about working full-time and starting a job," Forrest confessed to the cameras.
"In the past, I had jobs that ended awfully because I didn't understand or I messed up."
The lawyer told Forrest that he'd need a year of employment history and then another year, at least, to have the petition approved in order to bring his fiancee to the United States.
Sheena said she was frustrated because she was the only person in their relationship who was working.
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The pair did have an another option, however.
"If you get married here and [Forrest] comes to the Philippines and lives here, there is... a 100 percent chance the petition will be approved," the lawyer told the couple.
Sheena told Forrest that if he lived in the Philippines with her, she could work and take care of him. Sheena thought that was the best option for them as a couple, but Forrest admitted he wasn't sure he could leave his family behind.
"But what about me? I have been waiting here for the last seven years... I would be the one stranded and hurt [if he left]," Sheena told the cameras.
Forrest said he didn't want to give up his mother and so he felt "stuck" and confused.
"This is probably the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Forrest told the cameras. "I know she's The One for me, and just being with her -- being able to talk and joke -- I don't want to lose that."
JOVON and ANNALYN
Anna said Jovon humiliated her all the time, and so Jovon decided to give his wife some space.
Anna explained how she was "very pissed" because he had promised her a nice date and then ruined the moment.
"I feel hopeless with Anna because I'm putting in massive effort to show that I can be romantic and, you know, she storms out of the nail salon and I'm just real pissed off that she would make a scene in public like this," Jovon told the cameras.
"At this moment, I'm at a crossroads; I don't know how to move forward."
Anna lamented about how Jovon always wanted to be "the man" in their relationship and have the power and control.
Anna said she was tired of Jovon's behavior because she wasn't going to be "the timid and soft-spoken woman" he wanted.
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For Jovon's part, he said nothing he did for Anna was ever enough and so he was ready to give up.
"There is nothing I can do to make you happy," Jovon noted.
"I feel the same way, too, sometimes," Anna countered.
Anna ignored Jovon for a while, but then he asked her to talk.
Anna said it was hard to take his arrogance, and Jovon said he felt like he had to fight to be heard in their relationship.
Anna shared how her mother had been abused in her past marriage and she promised herself that she'd never go through something similar. Anna said her instinct was to stand up for herself because she grew up with an abusive father.
The pair ended up talking things out and making up, and they promised to be better for each other going forward.