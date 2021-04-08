90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava is a new dad.

The television personality recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, whose identity he has yet to share.

Nava shared news of the birth Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his girlfriend and their newborn baby.

"There's no Love that can match what I have for my family," he captioned the post. "I Love them more than anything in this world."

Fellow 90 Day Fiance alums Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield were among those to congratulate Nava in the comments.

"Congratulations best feeling in the world! Many blessings for you little family," Paola Mayfield wrote.

In November, Nava announced he was expecting his first child by sharing a sonogram on Instagram.

"Thankful for all of my blessings," he wrote.

Nava told E! News in August that he met his new girlfriend on Instagram.

"It was actually a friendly relationship because it became the relationship that it is today," he said. "When I went out to California to visit my family, we went on our first date and then a week after that, she came and stayed with me and we've kind of been together since."

Nava starred in 90 Day Fiance Season 4 with his ex-partner, Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The TLC reality series follows couples where one partner has or is applying for a K-1 visa.