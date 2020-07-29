"Watching the show yesterday, I see how people were playing nice in front of me but did everything they could to try to sabotage my relationship behind my back," Jess wrote in a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates, seemingly referring to Debbie.
"Thank God my family only made me proud this entire time. They opened the door of their house, they made tradicional foods and drinks, they gave gifts, they were very nice, however, they still were bad mouth by people who have no idea what family values and family love are."
On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Debbie was shown calling Jess' father Silvio "very weird" and expressing distaste over the food that was being served.
Debbie also announced she thought Jess and her son were "moving too fast" when marriage was discussed at the barbecue.
"Mommy was too worried about her son getting another Brazilian 'to use' him, or the history repeats itself, but she forgot to teach him not to cheat again, manipulate and not to lie again, instead, she was covering his lies and cheating scam this whole time," Jess claimed.
"If I knew the true, I would never introduce them to my family."
Several hours later, Debbie fired back on her own Instagram Stories and appeared to bash Jess, although she didn't name Colt's Brazilian love interest on the 90 Day Fiance series by name.
"There once was an evil villain. This red headed vixen set her eyes on her [prey]. She tracked him down, knowing how vulnerable he was. Her sexuality was very powerful. Her eyes remained on the prize," Debbie wrote.
"Her dream could come true, but only if mommy stepped aside. Will her dream come true she asks herself, my visa, my visa, my k-1 visa."
Debbie and Jess got off to a rough start when they met each other in Brazil on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Debbie was exhausted from her travels and snapped at Jess for trying to talk to her when Debbie just wanted to sleep, so Jess deemed Debbie mean and "rude."
Tension later escalated when Jess invited Colt and his mother to a family barbecue so Colt could meet her family.
Jess' relatives suggested at the table Colt and Jess -- who were already talking about having children together -- could get married right away in their house, but Debbie wasn't having it and voiced, "Why the rush?"
Jess became very defensive because she thought she and Colt were moving at a good speed.
"I don't want him divorced in six months," Debbie said.
"I'm different," Jess clapped back. "You compare me and Larissa."
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, got married to Larissa Dos Santos Lima from Brazil in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, after Larissa moved to the United States on a K-1 visa.
But the couple constantly fought and Larissa accused Colt of cheating on her and failed to get along with Debbie.
An explosive fight in January 2019 was the last straw for Colt when Larissa was arrested for the third time for domestic violence. Colt filed for divorce at the time and the divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019.
Although Debbie assumed Jess was using Colt for a Green Card just like she believed Larissa had been, Jess insisted she loved Colt and depended on him for nothing at all.
Jess and Debbie then began speaking over each other at the dinner table and Debbie felt insulted and disrespected. Debbie told Colt that she was ready to leave the barbecue and "done" with the conversation as Jess kept shouting over her.
At one point, Jess waved her hand near Debbie's face to quiet her, and Debbie couldn't believe it.
Jess then vented, "Son of a b-tch, f-ck you." Colt announced that was quite enough, and Debbie called Jess' behavior "out of line" and "aggressive."
Debbie said the situation reminded her of the past and being around Larissa, and Debbie decided she needed to go back to her hotel.
Colt decided to put Debbie in a cab and make her return to the hotel by herself, which really upset Debbie.
Colt said he felt bad about separating from his mother but the night was about Jess and himself and he needed to spend more time with Jess and her family.
"Jess, she was out of control," Debbie told the cameras, before telling her son the next day, "I'm a little concerned about a few things... like when Jess got very defensive. She put her hand up in my face and all I did was ask why she wants to get married next week."
Debbie told Colt to pay attention to the "signs" and red flags, such as the way Jess acted while drinking.
"I think that he's caught up in a situation where she's taking advantage of him," Debbie said of Jess. "I think Colt is making exactly the same mistake that he made before, and I think she's trying to get a Green Card."
Colt thought his mother was "overreacting" and he felt "caught in the middle" between the two women he loved.
Colt therefore asked Jess to be patient with him and respect his relationship with Debbie given Debbie needed his help and care.
