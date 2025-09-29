'90 Day Fiance': Jasmine threatens to leave Matt, Georgi and Darcey crumble, Jovi disrespects Yara
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/29/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Jasmine Pineda threatening to raise her baby alone, Georgi Rusev appearing to hide wealth from Darcey Silva, Jovi Dufren upsetting Yara Zaya, and Gino Palazzolo feeling depressed and used during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort -- and Jasmine also dropping the bombshell that she was pregnant with the child of Matt, who she began seeing when she had convinced Gino to "open" their marriage.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
Below is what happened on Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
LOREN and ALEXEI, JOVI and YARA
Loren thought Elizabeth was holding anger against her, but she had agreed to a skiing trip with her co-stars. Loren said she and Alexei needed a getaway, although it was probably going to be awkward with Elizabeth.
Loren and Alexei still weren't seeing eye to eye, and she added, "If things go wrong on this trip, Elizabeth and I may never speak again."
Loren and Alexei ultimately decided to go to Lake Placid with Yara and Jovi for a week, but they had no idea how things were going to play out with Elizabeth and Andrei.
Alexei asked Loren to be cordial and careful with Elizabeth, and he was looking forward to Loren unwinding and having some fun without their kids running around.
"There really is no relationship between me and Elizabeth at this point," Loren told the cameras.
"I haven't spoken to her since I've last seen her -- no texts, no nothing. So when Elizabeth and Andrei come on this trip, I know it's going to be really hard for me. It's like picking a scab and opening a wound again."
Loren added in a confessional, "It's hurtful! And it's hard. And do I want to see her? No. But we're all going to be there. I'm going to have to bite my tongue and enjoy the trip with Alexei, at least."
Yara, before reuniting with Elizabeth and Andrei, asked Loren not to fight with anyone during the trip.
When the couples arrived at the inn, they thought it was beautiful and romantic. Jovi was hoping for a "spicy" vacation with his wife since they didn't have to take care of their daughter Mylah.
Loren also looked forward to heating up her room with her husband, without the help of the fireplace.
That night, Loren, Alexei, Yara and Jovi partied with tequila and played "Never Have I Ever."
The two couples enjoyed a lot of laughs until Jovi pointed out how different Yara looks now after all the work she's had done on her face and body. Jovi essentially joked about how Yara looked ugly in the past, and it seemed to hurt her feelings.
Jovi said he never meant to hurt Yara's feelings, and he was upset their first night in Lake Placid took this turn.
Jovi assured Yara that she was still beautiful when she was 18-years-old, and he accused her of getting mad at everything.
Yara told Jovi that he made fun of the one thing that would upset her, but Jovi thought Yara was overreacting.
"You can sit here and be miserable by yourself," Jovi told his wife.
"I'm not miserable," Yara argued.
"You're not a happy person. You can't even be happy on vacation," Jovi countered.
"I am very happy -- when you're not around," Yara quipped.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey, Georgi, Stacey Silva and her husband Florian Sujak participated in a Bulgarian ritual by walking over hot coals to rid the body of negative energy.
Darcey said Georgi was being very sweet and their relationship was strong, and so she hoped their positive vibes would continue back at home.
Georgi mentioned wanting to buy an apartment in Bulgaria, but Stacey said he should focus on buying a home or condo in Miami with Darcey first. Stacey thought Georgi was putting himself first and being selfish.
Stacey shouted at Georgi for not consulting with his wife and prioritizing their needs as a couple. Stacey also thought Georgi was hiding money from her sister and not being transparent about his income.
Georgi told the cameras that Stacey and Florian were "too involved" in his relationship and Darcey never really listened to her.
"That's why I have a hard time of opening up, because of how Darcey overreacts to little things. It's stressing for no reason and can ruin the whole experience," Georgi told the cameras in a confessional.
Darcey wanted to feel included in Georgi's plan to grow their wealth, and so she said she felt used.
"You can take all my money, Georgi. I'll send you a f-cking check tomorrow," Darcey snapped at Georgi in the hotel.
"You have zero money," Georgi countered. "You're always broke, shopping and spending your money on clothes."
Georgi asked Darcey to talk about how much money she made, and Stacey thought that was disrespectful. Stacey yelled at Georgi for treating his wife and her family as if they were "beneath" him, and Darcey refused to ride in the same car to the airport.
Georgi said Darcey always assumed the worst, even when she didn't know any details about the situation. Georgi accused Darcey of running away from him and their problems.
"Same sh-t, different day," Darcey lamented.
While Darcey drove off, Georgi said goodbye to his sister without his wife present.
Georgi wasn't excited to go home to Miami with his wife, and he wondered if his relationship was over.
JASMINE and MATT
Jasmine and Matt were shown shopping for baby clothes. Matt admitted he was feeling a lot of anxiety because he was terrified about becoming a father to a baby girl.
"It's a huge jump for me, so it's a little scary. It's insane. I didn't think this would happen," Matt told the cameras.
As Jasmine selected cute pink outfits, Matt wanted to buy her a camoflauge onesie and more boyish clothes.
Jasmine complained about how Matt was being "ungrateful" for this baby girl.
"Your first baby and you're acting like this, like this is the end of the world because you're having a daughter?" Jasmine vented in a confessional.
"Do you know how many people in this world wish they were experiencing what you're experiencing right now? They would trade everything they have just to be in your shoes, and this is your response?"
Matt, the oldest sibling in his family, explained how he always felt the need to watch out for everybody and so he just assumed his first child would be a boy.
"My father, the second he found out I was a girl, he rejected me and disappeared from my life," Jasmine cried to her boyfriend. "And the fact that you're doing exactly the same thing to my daughter really broke my heart."
Jasmine didn't understand why the men in her life were obsessed with having boys and looked at women as though they weren't worthy of the same love and admiration.
Matt insisted he already loved his unborn child, but Jasmine said she'd be fine with raising the baby alone if he wasn't going to be fully onboard.
"If you don't prove to me that you are father material for my daughter, you're out of my life," Jasmine told Matt.
"Okay, well you need to prove yourself too, then," Matt replied.
Jasmine threw a collection of clothes at Matt and exited the store, and Matt called his pregnant girlfriend "a brat."
Jasmine told the cameras that she felt very sad for her daughter and wouldn't let Matt -- "a f-ckboy" -- ruin her life. Jasmine said a baby with Matt was never supposed to happen.
Jasmine told Matt that Gino would've been happy about having a daughter, but Matt didn't think it was fair for Jasmine to bring up her ex. Jasmine then called Matt a "worse" man than her own father.
Matt accused Jasmine of being angry all the time, and he said, "Low key, this is sounding like the problem you were having with Gino, when you were screaming and yelling all the time, and then he wasn't wanting to sleep with you."
Matt tried to crack a couple jokes and lighten the mood, and he insisted he wasn't trying to be sexist or argue with his pregnant girlfriend.
Matt told Jasmine that he knew parenting wasn't going to be easy and he was just scared he was going to fail. Matt, however, said he wasn't going to reject their baby girl or abandon her.
Matt apologized for hurting Jasmine, but she asked for time to process everything.
BRANDON and JULIA
Julia was angry at Brandon, saying she did everything for him and he never did anything for her.
Julia wanted to sell her apartment in Russia and travel with the money, but Brandon and his parents, Ron and Betty, thought that would be irresponsible. Brandon thought the pair should save money, especially since they were thinking about starting a family.
Julia wanted to escape the drama, and so she told Brandon that she wanted to drive her parents to the airport in New York alone. Julia clearly wanted some time alone, and Brandon granted her just that.
"Think about the situation," Julia snapped at Brandon.
Julia vented about how she felt incredibly stressed, and she was also tired of Brandon taking his parents' side over hers all the time.
"I don't understand that," Julia lamented.
Brandon called Julia "hot headed," adding how she wasn't going to take "no" for an answer when she set her mind on something.
Brandon said he wanted a family more than anything and Julia just expected him to be fine with this whole new plan for their life together.
"I can't think straight. I really don't know what to do," Brandon noted.
GINO PALAZZOLO
Gino was shown meeting up with his nephew and Uncle Marco for an Italian dinner.
Gino said Jasmine's pregnancy totally broke his heart.
"Because I'm the one that was supposed to have a baby with her. There are a lot of thoughts going through my mind right now," Gino explained to the cameras.
"I've been lonely and depressed... but I am so done with Jasmine trying to ruin my life. I need to pick myself up again, spend some time with my family, and get myself back to normal."
When Gino told his relatives that Jasmine was pregnant with Matt's baby and moving to Florida with him, they seemed totally shocked and disturbed.
Marco recalled walking Jasmine down the aisle, and so this news made him cry at the dinner table.
"She cheated on my nephew! I was in love with her! I am crushed! I feel violated. I think about all the times she said she really wanted to be loved by a dad she never had," Marco told the cameras in tears.
"She doesn't realize how she affected a lot of people," he added.
Gino admitted that Jasmine hurt him deeply and he was still trying to recover from the heartbreak.
Gino's relatives advised Gino to write Jasmine a letter to express his thoughts and emotions properly. Gino hoped writing this note would bring him some closure so he could move on and date other women.
"Karma. What goes around comes around. She better watch her step man," Marco said.