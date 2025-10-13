'90 Day Fiance': Jasmine meets with a lawyer, Brandon's parents flip out, Yara and Jovi hit a "dry spell"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/13/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Jasmine Pineda meeting with a lawyer and fearing deportation, Brandon Gibbs' parents shocked and disappointed in Brandon, and Yara Zaya in a "dry spell" with Jovi Dufren during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort -- and Jasmine also dropping the bombshell that she was pregnant with the child of Matt, who she began seeing when she had convinced Gino to "open" their marriage.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
Below is what happened on Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey and Georgi were still reeling from their fight in Bulgaria about a week later.
Darcey said she could feel tension in her home and she wished she hadn't mentioned the word "divorce" during their argument.
Darcey, who was shown making Georgi one of his favorite dinners in the kitchen, told her husband how she was sorry for leaving Bulgaria with her twin sister Stacey and her husband Florian. She also apologized for the things she had said.
Georgi explained how he didn't want to be Darcey's "punching bag" and she needed to show change in her actions, not just through her words.
Darcey said she wanted to plan a future with Georgi, and he agreed that they both needed to do better and find a way to connect and communicate with more ease.
"I've always been there for you, and I always want to be there for you," Georgi said.
"I'll try to make you feel better. I don't like seeing you like that. It hurts my heart, too," Darcey noted.
Darcey later reunited with her father and two daughters in Connecticut, and she mentioned to them how she might like to move back home. Darcey shared how Miami was really expensive.
Georgi was shocked Darcey brought this up to her family without talking to him first. He thought Darcey was being hypocritical because she had gotten angry at him for mentioning wanting to rent an apartment in Bulgaria.
Darcey's father advised Darcey to make a plan that would benefit both her and Georgi and make them happy. Georgi told the cameras how his opinion needed to matter and Darcey had to take his feelings into account.
Darcey received some advice from her father on how to be happy and work things out with Georgi, and then Darcey and Georgi were headed to New York City for a fashion show for the twins' House of Eleven clothing brand.
Georgi ended up admitting he was "wasting [his] good years" with Darcey, and Stacey thought Georgi needed to step up and stop being a "half ass of a husband."
JASMINE and MATT
Jasmine was extremely upset after her shocking phone call with Gino, who had said he was already in tough with immigration about her potential deportation.
Jasmine therefore leaned on Gino's family member, Michelle, for advice and comfort.
"Just because he said something doesn't mean it's true," Michelle told Jasmine.
Jasmine cried and sobbed, feeling completely overwhelmed, but Michelle attempted to calm her down.
"He made it sound like I just came here for a green card, and you know that's not true!" Jasmine shouted, adding, "He was accusing me like I never loved him... and I owe him $75,000.
Michelle said Gino was very angry and everything looked bad.
"I'm not worried about going back to Panama. It's just I don't want to go through this pregnancy without Matt," Jasmine lamented.
Michelle told Jasmine to talk to a lawyer so she could understand her side of things and what she could do to fix the situation.
Jasmine said she didn't do anything wrong and she had been brought to the U.S. under empty promises. Jasmine insisted she had tried to save her marriage and she trusted people whom she should've never trusted.
Jasmine called Gino "a master manipulator," and she said she felt vulnerable and in danger. She therefore gathered paperwork and alleged evidence and prepared to meet with a lawyer since Gino was accusing her of immigration fraud.
Jasmine wrote down questions about deportation and having to pay Gino money, but Matt was annoyed that Jasmine wasn't more concerned about -- or prioritizing -- getting divorced from Gino.
"I want Jasmine to get divorced before I introduce Jasmine to my mom," Matt said in a confessional.
Matt knew he'd have to take care of Jasmine and their baby, both emotionally and financially, and so he didn't want her to be married while they continued their life together.
When Jasmine met with a lawyer, she shared her whole story with Gino and how Matt ended up taking her into his house. Jasmine's case clearly had a lot of moving parts, especially since she was pregnant.
Jasmine learned that if Gino could show his marriage was a fraud, she would be deported. If that happened before her daughter was born, her daughter would not be a United States citizen.
"F-cking crazy," Jasmine said.
Also, if Jasmine's baby was born and she was still legally married, under Florida law, Gino would be presumed to be the baby's father.
"That's great. Fantastic," Matt complained, adding how the situation was getting "more real and scary" for him.
The lawyer explained how the main problem was that Jasmine was still legally married to Gino. Matt asked what would happen if Jasmine divorced Gino and then married him before their baby was born.
But the lawyer said Matt and Jasmine would never have enough time to accomplish all of that.
The lawyer said Jasmine's first step was going to be to end her marriage to Gino.
Jasmine broke down into tears about how this was going to be so hard for her family to take. Jasmine noted she had a lot to process and would probably have to prepare for the worst case scenario.
"At this moment, I don't know how to fix this. I'm scared to be deported, kicked out of the country like a bad rotten apple," Jasmine cried. "I'm trying to be strong for everyone, but I am just collapsing."
Matt promised Jasmine after the appointment that he would take care of her and do everything in his power to keep Gino away from their baby and keep Jasmine in the United States.
Matt said the couple was going to have some headaches and hard days but he was ready to fight for her and their family, and Jasmine, in turn, said she was going to be strong for her baby girl on the way.
YARA and JOVI, LOREN and ALEXEI, ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Jovi insisted he never meant to call Yara "ugly" when she was younger, but she was still crying and hurt over the joke he had made.
Yara explained how she was bullied when she was younger and so her husband making fun of her was offensive and disrespectful. Yara said Jovi's slam hit her deeply and brought up some of her worst trauma.
"I don't want to get grilled for something I didn't even mean to say," Jovi vented to the cameras.
Jovi apologized to his wife, saying that he thought she was really beautiful now, but that didn't mean she was ugly in the past.
Loren believed that Jovi took jabs at Yara sometimes, but Yara regained her composure and joined the hot tub party.
Andrei noted how Jovi sometimes said stupid stuff, and Jovi didn't deny that. Jovi, however, apparently said a lot of things in jest without intending to rub people the wrong way.
"I think Jovi feels insecure and he'll always make snarky jokes because he wants to put her self-esteem a little down," Andrei told the cameras.
"Yeah, and they call you the 'd-ck' and 'the horrible man,'" Elizabeth complained.
At the end of the night, Jovi told Yara that he was tired of arguing with her and so he was going to drink at the bar. Yara said this is exactly why she didn't want to move back to Louisiana -- because she's be alone and have no one to turn to.
The next day, the guys went snowmobiling and the women went shopping.
Yara admitted she was bad with money but she was "so happy" when she spent money. Loren explained how "retail therapy" is a real thing, and Yara joked about how shopping was better than sex.
"And the way things are going with Jovi, I guess I'm going to buy a lot," Yara quipped.
Even though Elizabeth and Loren were still a little uncomfortable around each other, Yara was thankful to have some girl time.
Yara shared with the ladies how she and Jovi were in a "dry spell," but Loren pointed out how every couple goes through ups and downs. Elizabeth and Loren promised they'd be there for Yara, who said Jovi didn't seem to understand her anymore.
"And maybe I don't understand him either," Yara noted. "I need to figure out if I can accept who Jovi is and what to do with that."
The ladies went out to lunch after shopping, and Loren expressed how she didn't feel she could trust Elizabeth. Elizabeth didn't think she had betrayed Loren so horribly, and she accused Loren of being obsessed with the past.
Yara cut the dispute short and said Loren and Elizabeth just needed more time to get over things and work things out. Elizabeth had also told Loren to talk things out with Andrei, which apparently didn't make much sense to Loren.
BRANDON and JULIA
Brandon and Julia were finally on the same page about going to Europe, but now they had to break the news to Brandon's parents, Ron and Betty.
Brandon revealed that he had quit his job and they were traveling to Europe soon. Julia planned to sell her apartment in Russia, but the couple didn't have that money yet.
"Do you realize how ridiculous this sounds?!" Ron said. "We spent our lives teaching Brandon how to plan and think logically, and this is not my son!"
Ron said he was "so disappointed" in Brandon, who said taking this risk was "absolutely necessary" to save his marriage to Julia.
Julia and Brandon had purchased plane ticket to fly out in a couple of days, and Betty was completely shocked.
"I feel like this is enough. You both need to step back from our family," Julia yelled.
"We are all family. If you don't feel like we are all a family, maybe you do need to go back to Russia!" Betty shouted.
Julia vented in a confessional, "Respectfully, f-ck you."