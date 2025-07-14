'90 Day Fiance': Jasmine cries over Gino's new love interest, Guillermo apologizes, Adnan moves to U.S.
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Jasmine Pineda crying over Gino Palazzolo's new love interest, Guillermo Castillo apologizing to Kara Leona Bass, and Adnan Abdelfattah trying to convince Tigerlily Taylor to convert to Islam during the Season 9 premiere that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.
"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's."
The network added, "With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."
Below is what happened on Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
GINO and JASMINE
Gino gushed to Natalie about how he felt a strong connection with her from Day 1 of their meeting and their first kiss was really nice. Gino admitted he hadn't felt a spark like that in years, even with his wife.
But Gino had yet to tell Natalie that he was still married to -- and in an open relationship with -- Jasmine.
"When is the last time you f-cked your wife?" Natalie asked.
"That really turns me on when you say that word, oh my god. It's been a long time, like, maybe, before marriage, or shortly after," Gino revealed.
Gino apparently went without sex for a year and so he was very turned on by Natalie and the smell of her perfume. Gino expressed how he wanted to jump Natalie's bones, and then the couple kissed again while sitting on his hotel bed.
The next day, Gino said he was "so hot and turned on" by Natalie that he was sweating but she didn't sleep over. Gino said he didn't mind waiting for Natalie to be ready to have sex and he thought she really liked him.
Gino had told Natalie that he kicked Jasmine out of the house, but that was it. And so he felt he owed her an explanation as well as the complete truth.
Meanwhile, Jasmine went shopping with Gino's cousin-in-law, Michelle.
Jasmine shared with Michelle how she was in love with Gino and wanted to make their marriage work. She acknowledged that having an open marriage was a bad idea to begin with, and Michelle agreed.
"He blocked me everywhere, except for emails," Jasmine told Michelle. "He is not responding. He's giving me zero contact, zero communication. So I don't know what's going on."
Michelle was trying to stay neutral since she had become friends with Jasmine, but she let Jasmine know about Gino's new love interest, Natalie.
Michelle said she didn't want to be in the middle of the couple's issues but Gino had met a woman online.
"He traveled to Las Vegas to meet her. She kind of looks exactly like you," Michelle quipped.
Jasmine said this news shocked her because they had agreed for both parties to meet any potential third member in their marriage. Jasmine also claimed she wasn't even dating Matt and didn't want to be with him.
Jasmine told the cameras she felt "angry" and "heartbroken" because she had been wanting to fix their marriage.
"I'm worried he's already moved on, and that scares me," Jasmine lamented in a confessional.
"Loving Gino is the worst thing that's ever happened to me. I can't move on, even if I want."
Jasmine started to cry and added, "How could he just be with another person? I feel so stupid missing him and being so concerned about him when he doesn't give a sh-t about me and he's just living his best life."
During Gino's last day in Vegas, Gino -- who was feeling "happy and joyful" -- informed Natalie about Matt, who happened to be the third person in his open marriage to Jasmine.
Gino explained how he and Jasmine fought so much that he couldn't be intimate with her and so they agreed to an open marriage. Gino acknowledged how fixing his marriage to Jasmine was still a possibility.
Natalie asked how she fit into this equation, and she wasn't happy to hear that Gino was still in this open marriage with Jasmine.
Natalie said Gino should've told her this from the beginning and she didn't want to be a pawn or a third party in Gino's life. Natalie could tell that Gino and Jasmine had a lot of unresolved issues.
Gino was scared to lose Natalie, but he admitted of Jasmine, "I hate her, but I still have love for her. We have to figure out what we're going to do, because this is getting really complicated."
When Gino packed up his belongings later that day for his flight, Natalie said she still had a lot to unpack and digest with him.
Gino explained how he wasn't even speaking to Jasmine and her wanted to get to know her better.
Natalie said if she was going to continue dating Gino, he'd have to tell Jasmine that he was moving on. Natalie suggested that Gino should get a divorce.
"I don't want to be hidden, and I don't want to be a part of your open marriage," Natalie concluded.
"Yeah, that's understandable. I get it," Gino replied.
Gino pictured potentially having a happy and positive life with Natalie, and so he really started to rethink his open marriage with Jasmine. Gino was struggling because he had invested to much into his marriage and life with Jasmine.
LOREN and ALEXEI
At Loren and Alexei's housewarming party, Loren had to calm her best friend Noga down after she had screamed at Alexei and scolded him for being a rude, disrespectful and degrading jerk.
"He's a bad human being," Noga vented to Loren. "He's insulting, he's vulgar. There is no getting through to a man like Andrei."
Andrei claimed he wasn't phased by Noga's behavior because she was like "a small dog" to him. Andrei said Noga didn't even deserve to be called by her correct name.
Loren was worried Andrei was going to ruin her friendship with Elizabeth.
"But she needs to put her foot down with Andrei!" Loren said in a confessional.
Elizabeth had taken Andrei's side in the dispute, saying Noga had to "chill the f-ck out." Elizabeth also didn't appreciate being criticized and questioned by her friends about her decision to move to Moldova.
"As Elizabeth's friend, of course I care and of course I'm concerned. I want her to be happy... but Andrei is going to do whatever it takes to make her move there. So I've got to talk some sense into her -- and fast," Loren told the cameras.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey and her twin sister Stacey were shown getting ready for their 50th birthday in Miami, FL The women had a love-hate relationship, but Darcey said they loved each other and would always have each other's back.
Darcey was excited to embrace their age and feel youthful while partying with friends and family.
Florian joked about how Stacey was "cranky" recently and was probably going through menopause.
Darcey, meanwhile, was excited about her trip to Bulgaria except for the fact Georgi was taking her to cover up and dress conservatively around his family.
Darcey apparently wanted to feel like herself when meeting his family, and he was robbing her of that.
Georgi couldn't attend the party because he was working, and then Florian dropped a bombshell that Georgi had received a promotion and was making more money, about $5,000 per month.
Darcey wondered why Georgi hadn't told her this, and she didn't like the fact Georgi was apparently trying to hide his finances from her.
"It's something Georgi and I have to talk about and work through," Darcey noted.
In the middle of the party, Georgi surprised Darcey by making an appearance. Georgi wasn't wearing his wedding ring, but Darcey decided to let that go since he had an excuse of why he didn't like having it on at work.
TIGERLILY and ADNAN
Tigerlily and Adnan were shown having a fight.
"I want to know what changed and why," Tigerlily said.
"I am the man here. I can do whatever I want," Adnan replied.
Tigerlily claimed Adnan said one thing and did another and so she couldn't trust him.
Four months earlier, Tigerlily was working in her yard. The 41-year-old from Dallas, TX, revealed she was six months pregnant and about to move into her country home in Montana.
The cabin, however, needed to be fully renovated before she and Adnan could live there. The plumbing needed work and the yard needed to be cut, but Tigerlily was excited about the idea of becoming a family with Adnan in the home.
Tigerlily hadn't seen Adnan in three months, but he was finally moving to the United States to be with her.
Tigerlily called her relationship with Adnan a "rollercoaster" over the past several months, especially because Adnan wanted Tigerlily to convert to Islam instead of staying a Christian.
Tigerlily admitted she was blindsided by Adnan's request because the topic of converting never even came up when they got married.
Tigerlily said she was fine with raising her children Muslim but she didn't think she'd have to convert as well.
"There is just some pressure now, and I really don't know what to do," Tigerlily said, adding how Adnan had become "pretty opinionated and vocal about his Muslim faith" lately.
Tigerlily wasn't sure how Adnan was going to react -- and adjust -- to life in the U.S., especially because he was used to living in Jordan with 15 siblings.
Tigerlily and Adnan ended up having a sweet reunion in the airport, with Adnan kissing his wife and also kissing her baby bump. Adnan said he couldn't wait to be with Tigerlily forever and not have to say goodbye to her again.
Adnan insisted on driving the car in Texas, which made Tigerlily a little nervous, especially when it started raining heavily.
Tigerlily said she wasn't sure if Adnan was ready for live in America and his controlling ways weren't going to fly.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Guillermo said he wanted to fix things with Kara and so he thought it would be fun for them to take their son, Nico, to an orchard where they could pick peaches as a family.
Kara explained how it was hard to separate the physical and the emotional aspects of her marriage and so when things weren't going well for the couple, Kara didn't want to have sex.
Kara thought the outing was very nice but that her problems with Guillermo were much bigger. Kara said she wanted more support from Guillermo, especially when it came to her singing and music career.
Kara wondered if she was struggling to connect to Guillermo because she's very passionate about her music career and he allegedly didn't support it at all. Kara had even stopped inviting Kara to her shows.
"I want you to be there, and I want you to be my biggest fan," Kara complained to her husband.
Guillermo insisted that he liked Kara's music but he didn't enjoy the crowd at her shows. Guillermo explained how he just didn't really enjoy that type of scene but he tried harder to show his support.
Guillermo then asked Kara if he could sleep next to her again, and Kara admitted she wasn't ready for that yet.
"What you said in therapy, about not knowing if you loved me or not, that was a really hurtful moment for me. I'm not really sure at the moment I can recover from that," Kara explained to Guillermo.
Guillermo allegedly made that confession during his very first therapy session with Kara, which shocked her and made their relationship spiral.
"I really love you, and I'm sorry if I said something that hurt you," Guillermo told Kara.
"I would never look at you and tell you, 'I don't know if I love you.' You are the father of my kid," Kara cried. "I just would never do that to you."
Guillermo hugged Kara and repeatedly apologized, but Kara still wasn't sure if she'd be able to get over that.
Kara told the cameras that she wasn't sure she could fix something that was so broken -- but she wasn't about to give up any time soon.