'90 Day Fiance': Jasmine attacks Natalie, Guillermo stands Kara up, Andrei allegedly loses $75k and lies
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/11/2025
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Jasmine Pineda attacking Gino Palazzolo's new love interest Natalie, Andrei Castravet allegedly losing $75,000 and lying to Elizabeth Potthast, and Guillermo Castillo disappointing Kara Bass to a point of no return during the Season 9 episode that aired Sunday night on TLC.
Jasmine and Gino were shown broken up on the Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.
"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's."
The network added, "With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."
Below is what happened on Episode 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s ninth season.
GINO and JASMINE
Gino was shown buying flowers for Natalie, who was about to visit Gino in Michigan.
Gino said he deserved to be happy and he shouldn't let his complicated relationship with Jasmine ruin a good thing for him.
Gino then stopped by Natalie's hotel room and the pair took a bubble bath together. Gino praised her big butt, chest, face and lips, but he realized in that moment that she looked a lot like Jasmine.
Since Gino still had Jasmine on his mind, he admitted the situation was a little bit weird.
Michelle revealed at the party, which was held at a bar, that Gino and Jasmine had just gone to dinner together recently. Michelle said Natalie deserved to know the truth and what she was getting herself into.
Gino clarified how he had just met with Jasmine at a bar and they were still planning on getting a divorce. Gino claimed he and Jasmine had made no progress when they reunited.
Gino admitted to Natalie that when he had met up with Jasmine, there was a "slight" chance they could reconcile. This news that there was still "hope" between Jasmine and Gino frustrated Natalie, who felt lied to. Natalie said she didn't want to be in the middle of another relationship.
Jasmine then showed up to the party with Matt, and she vented about how she was angry and pissed about Natalie being there.
"I want to explode. When Gino and I established being in an open marriage, one of the rules was that both of us had to agree on the third person," Jasmine explained in a confessional.
"He agreed on Matt. I don't even know who this b-tch is. I never agreed to her, so she is just a mistress!"
When Jasmine walked into the bar, she introduced Matt as her "roommate" and announced, "Is this a birthday party or a stripper party?"
"It's a birthday party," Natalie responded.
"Then why are we bringing the whores from Vegas?!" Jasmine quipped.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Oh really?" Natalie asked.
As Natalie walked up to Jasmine, Jasmine said, "Don't get close to me!"
The two women then started fighting at the bar. Jasmine called Natalie "a f-cking prostitute," which prompted Natalie to call her a whore.
Natalie then called Jasmine "a disgusting b-tch," and she told Gino that she was going home. Natalie was furious, and Gino apologized on Jasmine's behalf.
"Jasmine is a narcissistic psychopath. I don't even know what to say to Natalie. It was such a disaster!" Gino said.
Natalie told Gino that she wasn't going to put up with that type of disrespect, and she said the fight was 100 percent on Gino because he never made it clear to Jasmine that they were over.
"This is messy... I don't want any part of it! This is not acceptable!" Natalie shouted at Gino.
ELIZABETH and ANDREI
Andrei had surprised Elizabeth with a fireworks show in Moldova and she definitely had a good time at the welcome-home party.
Andrei explained how the people in Moldova were so welcoming because he had already told them that his family was moving there.
"That's not for sure yet! We have obligations and responsibilities. We didn't discuss any of this stuff yet!" Elizabeth told Andrei.
"This was not a decision we had made together as a married couple... This is my life too! We're not just going to up and move without thinking about things."
Andrei told Elizabeth that she wasn't acknowledging his efforts, but she said she didn't appreciate the pressure he was putting on her to move.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I feel like you are being ignorant to your husband right now," Andrei told his wife.
"I feel like you are being stupid because you don't understand my side right now. You cannot be that stupid," Elizabeth fired back.
Andrei accused Elizabeth of being controlling, but she argued, "That's literally you. What are you talking about?!"
Elizabeth said she didn't think anyone moved to Moldova unless they had to, and the couple ended the night on a bad note.
The next day, Andrei surprised Elizabeth again by taking his family to a petting and feeding zoo. Elizabeth was also anticipating the arrival of her father Chuck, who had traveled 24 hours to be there.
Andrei told Chuck that he wanted to move to Moldova, and Chuck figured that Elizabeth would need some moral support. Andrei, for instance, wanted to live with his parents, and Elizabeth wanted more space and privacy for her family.
Andrei talked to Elizabeth and Chuck about his $75,000 investment. He claimed his guys in Moldova were handling all the business.
"This is going to be our livelihood. We're going to be flipping houses and we're going to remain in the real estate industry. So this property is going to prove whether or not that will be possible," Elizabeth told the cameras.
Andrei insisted the property he had invested in had "a lot of potential."
Andrei and Elizabeth then looked at properties, and one of the apartments in a skyscraper met Elizabeth's expectations. It had a beautiful chandelier, a view, and a dishwasher.
Elizabeth thought the place was really nice, but Chuck noticed the oven was small and the apartment didn't look like it was appropriate for kids.
"It looks like a bachelor pad," Chuck noted.
ADVERTISEMENT
The apartment was just over $300,000, and Elizabeth said it would be a great home for her family and they were off to a good start.
The couple proceeded to look at a new construction townhome that Elizabeth also really liked. The house had four levels and many bedrooms, and Elizabeth noted how living in Moldova was looking pretty good at the moment.
"I can definitely see us living in a place like this," Elizabeth told her husband.
DARCEY and GEORGI
Darcey and Georgi were shown walking the streets of Bulgaria together and doing some shopping after a tough night together.
Georgi brought Darcey to a beautiful castle, and he gushed about how she had always been his princess.
Darcey asked Georgi to communicate more and make her feel secure and cared for. She brought up how she had no idea about his promotion at work and she wanted to know more about his professional and personal life.
Darcey explained how she wanted to be in a good place with Georgi when she met his loved ones.
KARA and GUILLERMO
Kara was shown rehearsing for a big performance connected to the release of her new single. While she worked hard, she couldn't take her mind off Guillermo, who she had asked to leave their house.
Kara said she couldn't believe Guillermo had accused her of cheating and so it was best that they were living separately at the moment. However, she insisted that she wanted to talk and hopefully fix things.
"I hope he shows up tonight so that we can talk it through," Kara told the cameras, adding that she wanted her husband to feel excited and proud of her.
Even Kara's friends didn't seem to think that Guillermo was supportive of Kara's dreams.
ADVERTISEMENT
When people started to arrive, Guillermo was not among the crowd. She admitted that if he didn't show up, it would be very hard to come back from that and believe that he truly cared about their marriage.
Guillermo then revealed that he had no intention of going to Kara's performance and he was renting an apartment at the time.
Guillermo was embarrassed, but he said he and Kara weren't in the position to party together. Guillermo said he'd also probably disapprove of Kara's outfit onstage.
"Go do your life. Go do your thing. But I'm not going to be a part of it," Guillermo told the cameras. "Maybe I'm being too dramatic... but I never thought I would be with someone like this, someone I cannot even trust."
Kara said Guillermo really let her down that night.
YARA and JOVI
Yara and Loren went out for drinks with Jovi and Alexei after a long day of work in Miami, FL. Loren had taken photos of Yara and her dog for Yara's new dog accessories brand.
Jovi was excited to go out for drinks because, as a parent, he said he didn't get many opportunities like this very often.
While rehashing Andrei and Loren's fight at Loren's home, Alexei accidentally spilled the tea.
"I can't imagine it's going very well because Andrei has to own up to losing $75,000," Alexei announced to the table.
Jovi said he and Alexei were supposed to keep that a secret.
"I know she knows it's invested [in Moldova] but I don't think she knows it's gone," Loren told her husband.
"Well, she knows now!" Alexei quipped.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alexei explained to the group how Andrei had invested in the construction of a new building in Moldova but, after paying the company, they couldn't be found or reached. Alexei said Andrei went to Moldova to find out what happened.
Jovi said he didn't want to get in the middle of things, but Loren said Andrei better tell his wife about having lost that money, allegedly.
TIGERLILY and ADNAN
Tigerlily told Adnan that she wanted to have her placenta made into pills after giving birth, but Adnan seemed to think that was crazy.
Tigerlily and Adnan met with a doula to talk about the "smoothie," but the idea apparently made Adnan feel a little sick.
"I did it before with the other two... and I am insistent on doing it again," Tigerlily explained.
Adnan said this was not a normal thing in his country
Adnan told Tigerlily to do whatever she wanted but he thought the whole thing was ridiculous and gross.