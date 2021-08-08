'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' spoilers: Are Yara and Jovi still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance' couple broken up? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/08/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren can't seem to enjoy each other's company and have a good time together on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did their romance fall apart or are Yara and Jovi still together? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Jovi and Yara's relationship now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Jovi and Yara are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has broken up.]
Jovi, a 29-year-old who works in underwater robotics from New Orleans, LA, met Yara, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Kiev, Ukraine, through a travel app.
The couple began traveling the world together, and Yara got pregnant six months into their relationship.
Jovi admitted he was "dumbfounded" at first about the pregnancy and worried Yara was trying to "trap" him in pursuit of a Green Card, but he eventually liked the idea of becoming a father and said the pregnancy actually brought him and Yara closer together.
Jovi therefore proposed marriage to Yara during a trip to Cuba and subsequently applied for a K-1 visa so she could move to America to be with him. However, Yara unfortunately experienced a miscarriage.
Once Yara arrived to America, she and Jovi argued a lot over his partying and drinking habits. Yara even heard that Jovi was a regular at a stripclub and had hooked up with exotic dancers.
Yara wanted to feel loved and respected, and she also wanted Jovi to prove she'd be his top priority in life, especially since she left everything behind for their relationship.
Yara then discovered she was pregnant again and vented in shock to the cameras, "I am not ready yet. I don't even know if I want to get married and live here."
She later added, "I honestly don't even know if [Jovi] wants to settle down with me and [stop] partying all the time. It just makes me feel crazy."
But Jovi pulled it together and shaped up once Yara gave him an ultimatum to either be a better man or watch her move back to Ukraine with their child.
After the couple got married, 90 Day Fiance: Jovi and Yara's Baby Special in early April showed Yara giving birth in a hospital to a daughter, Mylah Angelina, who was born weighing seven pounds and nine ounces.
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 8 Tell-All special, Yara said Jovi had become a loving and caring father, but that doesn't mean the couple was seeing eye to eye.
Yara was angry when Jovi missed Christmas with his family, and then she had to move into a new apartment by herself. (Yara, however, had the help of Jovi's mother Gwen).
Yara picked an apartment about 45 minutes outside of the city of New Orleans, where Jovi said he loved to live. Yara wanted her baby to grow up in a safe and quiet neighborhood where people weren't drinking and partying all the time.
"Before, I was doing everything that Jovi was telling me to do," Yara said.
"I know Jovi won't like that I'm moving so far away from New Orleans, but honestly, I don't care. I sacrificed a lot to be here in America with Jovi, and if he will need to go to work all the time, then he [needs] to sacrifice for me and Mylah."
When Jovi returned home from work, he couldn't believe how much Mylah had grown and how much he had missed. Jovi was also unhappy to learn his new apartment was "in the middle of nowhere" and only had one restaurant and one bar nearby.
"Yara did not consider my opinion. She did not consider my preferences. I understand she moved on her own, but of course I want to live where I want to live too!" Jovi complained.
Jovi worried about being bored in their new location, and he could see Yara changing before his eyes.
"This isn't the marriage I expected, and I think it's going to be really hard to adapt to everything [Yara] has changed now," Jovi admitted.
Yara also disappointed Jovi again when she invited Gwen and his cousin over for a Ukrainian Christmas on January 6 and essentially kicked them out a couple of hours into dinner.
He also wanted Yara to stop having Mylah sleep in their bed.
"Jovi came home from work into Yara's world," Gwen complained.
"He doesn't have any say so at all, so I think that she needs to cut him some slack because it's totally ridiculous that you're going to kick people out. I think that's kind of rude."
Jovi called Yara "f-cking rude" and seemed really upset about missing out on additional time with his family, whom he hadn't seen in a while due to work.
Jovi complained the next day about how Yara had become a totally different woman as a mother. Jovi seemed to miss going to bars with his girlfriend and she being the one wanting to stay out until 4 or 5AM.
Jovi later told his wife that he missed "the old Yara," adding, "You were fun. You're being a good mom, but at the same time, you're not fun anymore."
Yara argued that she was raising a newborn on her own and didn't think it was fair for Jovi to judge her.
"Jovi needs to accept that [this] is his new life, because I will not let him push me around," Yara said.
Jovi and Yara then packed their bags and headed to Miami for a little romantic getaway. They invited Gwen along so she could watch Mylah and give the spouses some time to themselves.
Gwen hoped Jovi and Yara could "reconnect" in Miami because she sensed some distance or tension between the spouses.
"When Yara and I got married, I felt good, like, 'This is the woman I'm going to be with for the rest of my life.' But things changed a lot after we got married. I didn't expect there to be all these arguments and all of this stress," Jovi explained.
"Yara and I were in love before and were having fun. I was thinking after we got married, that was going to continue. So I hope this trip brings things back to the way they were in the past, because if not, the more we're going to keep fighting."
Jovi added, "The more fighting we do, the less sex we have and the worse our relationship gets altogether."
When the pair went out in Miami together, Jovi said his wife looked "hot" and he hoped they could start having sex again. But Yara seemed tired and quiet, which made Jovi note how things had "drastically changed" between them.
The couple enjoyed a nice lunch out with champagne, but Yara admitted she was worried about her baby at the hotel and whether Mylah was hungry. Jovi asked Yara to relax and have fun, and he accused Yara of using Mylah as an excuse to not work on their relationship.
Jovi said Mylah was basically "a barrier" between them and Yara should want him to be happy and feel fulfilled, desire, and satisfied.
Jovi insisted he was thrilled to have a baby but the pregnancy was "unexpected" and he wasn't ready for their lives to totally change. He flat out told Yara that if they continued to have problems once they returned to New Orleans, their relationship was never going to work.
"Jovi, I'm so over. I'm done," Yara lamented, adding, "We're not girlfriend and boyfriend anymore. We are husband and wife and father and mother... Everything is different now."
Yara told Jovi that he was "selfish" and needed to be more responsible.
"I'm kind of worried that Yara doesn't want to be invested in our relationship. Mylah is an excuse, it's her way of just not wanting to focus on me," Jovi explained.
Gwen suggested Jovi should take Yara out to a nice restaurant instead of expecting her to drink and party, and Gwen told the cameras her son was being "very rude" by calling Yara boring because she was just taking her responsibilities as a mother seriously.
Jovi subsequently told Yara when they were out sitting by the pool that she wanted her husband to love, appreciate and be nice to her. Jovi said he'd try to make her happy but she needed to meet him halfway and try to please him as well.
The couple was only in Miami for a few more days, so Jovi said he wanted them to enjoy their time together.
Yara began to worry that she and Jovi had married without really getting to know each other first. She told Jovi that she was just being herself and he needed to accept her for who she is.
Jovi brought Yara to a fancy Russian restaurant, and while they laughed and had fun, she didn't want Jovi to bring her to a stripclub. However, Yara eventually came around to the idea, as long as Jovi wouldn't touch any of the dancers.
Yara wanted to show her husband that she was still fun and could make him happy.
But Yara felt awkward when a naked woman was dancing in front of her husband, and after a little while, Yara said she wanted to leave and deserved better from Jovi.
Jovi, however, wouldn't budge and didn't want to go home, which resulted in Yara slapping her husband and storming out of the stripclub.
Jovi said Yara went from smiling and laughing to "crazy," but Yara said it wasn't okay to blow kisses at another woman and he had acted so selfishly.
Yara felt Jovi had completely forgotten about her at the stripclub, saying he had blown all of their money on one of the dancers when he could have bought her something nice.
"I give you a small bite and then you f-cking bite off my hand!" Yara yelled, adding that she didn't feel respected at all.
Jovi was upset and told his wife, "You have to ruin every night!"
"F-ck you," Yara replied.
So are Jovi and Yara still together now or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split up?
Jovi and Yara are still together and seem very happy based on their social-media activity.
At the end of July 2021, Jovi posted a picture of himself and wrote in part, "I hope everyone is enjoying our story, and watching us change so fast from being carefree to starting our little family!! #tlc #90dayfiance #joviandyara #discovery #discoveryplus #happilyeverafter #worldtraveler #worldtravel #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
And Yara commented, "My sexy men," along with heart-eyes emoticons and fire emojis.
About one week earlier, Jovi conducted a Q&A on his Instagram Stories and one huge fan wrote to Jovi, "I want to tote your next baby."
Jovi wrote in reply, "Easy now, I'm married."
In mid-July, Jovi posted photos with Yara and Mylah in which they were wearing matching outfits.
"Matchinnn. Too cheesy? Love these girls. #polobear #tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter #joviandyara #discovery #discoveryplus #worldtravel @yarazaya @mylah.angelina," Jovi captioned the picture.
And Yara gushed about her family in a July 14 post.
"Love my family so much," Yara wrote alongside a photo of both Jovi and herself kissing Mylah on the cheek.
"After Mylah was born, everything changed, it was as if an ocean of love appeared inside me. ( I never thought that I would love being a mom so much )how many moms I have here? yall guys have kids? or planning? #90dayfiance #tlc #hollywood."
Back on June 26, Yara posted photos of Jovi holding their daughter and swimming in a big pool with white balloons surrounding them.
"Family time with [Jovi]," Yara wrote.
Yara also confirmed her relationship with Jovi was still going strong in June on Father's Day.
"Happy Father's Day to everyone. And happy Father's Day to the best daddy in the world @jovid11. You are the best, the nicest dad for our baby," Yara captioned a selfie of the couple.
"I still remember the moment when she was born and together we began to cry with happiness. You are really the best dad, because only a good dad will worry about his child. But please stop going into her room and check if she is breathing -- you wake her up and then I have to feed her."
Yara continued, "It's so funny when I say jovi please don't go into her room she breathes she is all good, he answers. -- I'm just worried about my bulychkaaa. Bulichkaaa is how we call Maylah. Now I love you even more because you are the best."
On June 14, Jovi wrote on Instagram that he "can't wait to get back to traveling and back to Ukraine" with Yara.
And on June 8, Yara gushed about how Jovi had gifted her an Audi SUV for her birthday.
"Ok y'all, now yall can officially call me gold digger," Yara wrote with crying-laughing emoticons.
"No, not you, not my followers, y'all the best. Other people in the groups. Soon it's Jovi's birthday too, we need to figure out what to give him, I want to give him a good gift, he deserves it. #90dayfiance."
Meanwhile, Jovi wrote on his own page, "Happpy Birthdayyyy to my sexxxy baby momma. You don't look a day older than 26. Thanks for being such a good mom to our little angel!! @yarazaya."
In late May, Jovi planned a big surprise party at a restaurant for Yara's 27th birthday, and she posted photos from the event on Instagram.
"My early birthday. My birthday is June 8, but since Jovi and I are leaving for work on my birthday, he decided to surprise me. It was the best and most unexpected surprise. @jovid11 you are the best love you so much," Yara captioned the video and photos.
Yara also shared with fans that Jovi had gifted her a designer Hermes gold bracelet.
On May 23, Yara gushed about being able to contribute to the household without expecting Jovi to pay all the bills and buy their food, and one day earlier, she posted a cute photo of the pair smiling big for the camera with little Mylah.
Around this time, Jovi uploaded an image of Yara and himself sharing a huge cocktail.
And Jovi gushed about "enjoying the day" with Yara and their daughter on May 16, and one day earlier, Yara posted a family photo with Jovi and Mylah on Instagram and captioned it "family" along with a red-heart emoji.
On April 21, days after Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell-All aired, Jovi posted a selfie with Yara and their sweet baby girl and captioned it, "Just chillin."
And shortly after Part 1 of the Tell-All special aired, Yara took to Instagram and uploaded two photos of Jovi and herself pushing their baby in a stroller on a nice day outside with big smiles on their faces.
"Wonderful day," Yara wrote alongside the images with multiple heart emoticons.
On April 14, Jovi posted a photo of himself holding his daughter and wrote, "I can not commend Yara enough on how healthy she stayed throughout the pregnancy, and how much of a good mom she has been to my baby girl. I could not ask for anything better!"
Yara shared that she was enjoying "family time" on April 11.
The couple haven't been shy about sharing their love for one another on social media for months now.
Yara, for example, posted a picture of a bedside table decorated with candles and flowers in March. It appeared Jovi may have served Yara cake and coffee in bed in honor of International Women's Day.
"Happy International Women's Day, my girls, I hope you made your man buy you flowers," Yara captioned her post.
"In my country, March 8 is a great holiday when women are treated like queens. Women, be sure your man treat you the right way, buy for you flowers, take you to dinner. I do not feel like this is celebrated enough in America."
Jovi simultaneously shared a picture of himself on the same day and advised men to treat their girlfriends or wives the way the women deserve to be treated.
According to a screenshot posted by 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates, Jovi and Yara obtained a marriage license on February 13, 2020, In Touch Weekly reported.
Yara and Jovi reportedly exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, that same month.
Yara told Us Weekly in January 2021 she was "so happy" upon learning she was pregnant because she hoped her baby would look as "handsome" or "beautiful" as Jovi, whom she gushed about being in love with "so much."
Jovi and Yara reportedly welcomed their first child together only a few months before Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancepremiered on TLC in December 2020, according to In Touch.
Yara delivered the couple's child in September 2020.