'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Tania and Syngin still together? Has the '90 Day Fiance' couple split?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/28/2020
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are starting to feel financial pressure with the responsibility falling on Syngin after Tania's car accident on Season 5, so did the married couple work through their issues or have they split since filming?
[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Tania and Syngin are still together and the latest on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple's marriage].
TLC announced last month Tania from Connecticut and Syngin from South Africa would be starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premiered June 14, in a promo that aired during an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
"From she shed to big digs, guess who's back!" TLC teased in the promo, before Tania and Syngin were shown arguing.
Tania and Syngin joined the90 Day Fiance franchise when they appeared on Season 7, which concluded in February.
Tania and Syngin met in South Africa when Tania took a spontaneous trip there to meet another guy whom she had met on a dating app.
After her date disappointed, Tania ditched him in the middle of the night and headed to a bar, where she met Syngin, who worked as a bartender at the time.
Tania said it was "lust at first sight" but she fell in love with him after four days and extended her trip in South Africa. What they thought was going to be a one-night stand eventually turned into Syngin moving to America on a K-1 visa.
Once Syngin arrived at a New York airport, he and Tania took in the sights and then moved into the "she shed" behind her mother's home in Connecticut.
Tania and Syngin seemed crazy about each other, but they had a lot of work to do on the shed and disagreed over when to start having children.
Tania told Syngin that she'd be willing to wait three years to have their first child, but Syngin wanted to wait 7-10 more years. Tania also said she wanted to pump out one kid after the next, so Syngin had his fair share of doubts about getting married and whether they were really a perfect match.
"I couldn't be with someone who doesn't want to have kids. I live to have kids, but I also know that I get my way," Tania said in a confessional on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season.
Tania said she'd love to do it all with Syngin but she didn't get her way, she'd have to move on.
"It's almost like you wrote the story and I'm just a character in it," Syngin complained, later pointing out Tania had a "controlling personality."
Tania then traveled to Costa Rica for three weeks in order to learn herbalism. She took a month-long course about natural medicine and natural remedies so she could start her own business with Syngin.
Syngin was left alone with Tania's mother and found himself incredibly bored while his fiancee was away, and Tania and Syngin often fought about Tania's lack of communication and refusal to call him after a night out of partying.
Syngin said he felt "a little abandoned" and didn't think Tania's actions showed that she loved and cared for him, but Tania countered by saying she couldn't meet all of Syngin's demands and needed more breathing room.
"I came here. I have changed my whole life around. You have not changed much about your life at all," Syngin said over FaceTime. "Do you want a boyfriend who doesn't care?"
"You're not my father," Tania complained. "I love that you care... but I can't give you everything that you need."
Once Tania returned home, she and Syngin fought about how he wasn't actively working to pursue his many goals for a life in the United States.
Syngin said he didn't have the money to take classes yet, but Tania wanted the self-proclaimed free spirit to be more focused and responsible considering he had dreamed of being a fireman, policeman or even a woodworker.
The pair also later fought when Tania confessed she didn't feel like Syngin was her soul mate. Tania believed her first love was actually her soul mate, unless a person can have more than one, and Syngin was left feeling sad, stressed out and depressed.
"I don't even really know what I'm doing here right now. I feel bad," Syngin told Tania of being in America, adding that he worried they weren't "compatible."
But Tania apologized and was sure of her love for Syngin, so they decided to go through with a wedding in Connecticut by renting an Air BnB with a big backyard decorated with candles and flowers.
Since Tania loves "breaking boundaries," she decided to wear a black lace wedding dress over pink satin instead of a traditional white gown, and Syngin said his bride "looked absolutely stunning" and the emotional ceremony felt "surreal."
In his handwritten vows, Syngin told Tania that he always knew she was going to be more than just a one-night stand to him when they met in South Africa. Syngin told Tania that he loved and respected her and she brought out the best in him.
In reply, Tania promised to call Syngin as often as possible when drunk and tell him how much she loves him.
Tania vowed to be patient, softer and more vulnerable, and she said she'd continue breaking down her walls for him.
The pair symbolically connected their love through matching tattoos instead of rings. They both had the Sagittarius symbol tattooed on their left hand's ring finger to represent travel and the power of their relationship.
Tania's mother said she couldn't have asked for a better man to marry her daughter.
And Tania was so happy to start a life with Syngin, who said in a confessional, "It's completely insane to ever think meeting that girl and her sliding her number to me would lead to all of this. We did it! I love you... babe."
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tania's foot was in a cast because she had broken a toe bone in a car accident.
After their wedding, Tania and Syngin apparently considered moving away from Connecticut since Syngin would prefer a warmer climate and being near the beach, but then the accident happened. Since Tania has health care in Connecticut, she wanted to stay at home in order to continue her physical therapy.
However, the couple found a new place, a house, to move into, and Syngin joked he and Tania would have multiple rooms in which to have sex.
Tania, who had to stop bartending temporarily because of her foot, got Syngin's work permit expedited, and so Tania said they'd be fine as long as Syngin could find a job and make money for them.
Tania thought her accident happened for a reason because it meant she and Syngin would stick around in Connecticut for a while longer, but Tania's mother was worried all of the responsibility was going to fall on Syngin's shoulders.
Syngin knew their financial situation was going to put a lot of pressure on him and their relationship.
Later on, Tania and Syngin discussed Syngin's career as a bartender, and Tania pointed out Syngin drank before and after work, and so she worried he'd get drunk too often. Tania said Syngin lost his motorcycle before and made mistakes while drinking.
Tania admitted Syngin's drinking "raised a lot of red flags" with her and it was one of her biggest issues with her husband. Syngin, however, snapped, "If I want to have a beer, I'll have a beer!... But I'm not going to sabotage my chance of working in the states."
Tania said she didn't want to be let down, but Syngin made it known he wasn't going to screw up. Syngin said he wanted his wife to trust him and take him seriously.
In a trailer released in May for the rest of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season, Tania was showing telling Syngin, "If we have kids, I definitely want to raise them out here in the states."
"You want me to come here and build a family but you don't even recognize me as your soul mate," Syngin replied.
So are Syngin and Tania still married and together, or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split over their differences?
Based on Tania and Syngin's Instagram activity, they are still a couple.
Not only has Syngin shared some cute, nostalgic throwback photos of the couple in recent weeks, but Tania posted a picture with Syngin on May 25 in which they were camping and dubbed themselves "nature lovers."
"After being here for a day, walking around some, no one recognized us and felt kinda good. Then.. late at night we hear 'Good night Tania and Syngin!' We just laughed yelled back good night {insert random names}! So weird, random, and dont think we'll ever get used to it," Tania captioned the picture.
Three days earlier, Syngin teased the couple's upcoming appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, hinting they're still in love by writing hashtags such as "#crazylove" and "#sexycouple."
"To all the ups and downs and to the next round hahaha. Here we go season 5 of happily ever after, or is it happily ever after. Are you ready???" Syngin wrote.
"I can tell you that there has been a lot of changes and soooo much has happend, its kinda crazy so stay tuned to see what happens..14th of june 8pm ET... #crazylove #gingerhair #goodtimes #filming #couples #sexycouple #instagood #love."
On April 22, Tania posted photos of herself tubing with Syngin, and they clearly had a great time together.
"When we went tubing and we... put champagne in a ginger beer bottle, lost each other for a while, I fell off at the drop and thought I was gonna drown, brought my phone in a ziplock bag inside of a travel liquid clear bag that survived being submerged more times than I could count," she recalled in her post.
"Oh the fun we had that day!!!...#LazyTubing #90dayfiance #Tubing #SummerFun #FunInTheSun #Summertime #LazyRiver #ItWasntLazy #ItWasWork #synginandtania."
One week earlier, Tania gushed about her husband when posting throwback, pre-quarantine photos of their time in New York together.
"One of my favorite things is to watch Syngin experience something for the first time (well really anytime but firsts are special). He doesnt hold back joy, excitement, amazement, or glee!" Tania explained.
"It brings me so much joy watching him in pure wonder. Him seeing the NY skyline at night like this, was one of those times...#CapturedMoments #MakingMemories #Passion #Love #90dayfiance #Polaroid #taniaandsyngin #NewYorkCity #NYC #TBT #BQ Before Quarantine."
Tania also gushed about Syngin on March 6, when she posted a photo of them out to dinner together in New York.
Tania added hilarious hashtags such as "#givemeyoursperm" and "#isaid3years" to her post.
And back in late February, Tania shared photos from their wedding with a caption that seemingly came straight from her heart.
"The day my human and I said 'I do.' From other lives to this life, I'm so happy our spirits met. I'm excited to explore this realm and planet with you in these human bodies," Tania gushed.
"You have brought me so much joy and laughter, adventures and memories, and I couldnt be more greatful for the wonder of it all. I love you alot alot."