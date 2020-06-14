[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report contains spoilers revealing if Paul and Karine are still together got married and the latest on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple's relationship].
TLC announced Paul and Karine will be part of Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? in a teaser promo video posted to 90 Day Fiance's official Twitter account in late May.
"After living as a family in Brazil, Paul and Karine are starting over in the states! Follow their journey on the new season of #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, premiering Sunday June 14 at 8/7c," the show tweeted.
In the promo video, TLC teased, "From running wild to baby steps. Guess who's back!"
Meanwhile, Paul was shown saying, "Me and Karine have been through a lot. In a lot of ways, it brought us closer together. We decided to go back to America to start a new life there."
The couple was then shown looking for a place to live, as Paul apparently brought Karine to a trailer park.
After looking at one messy trailer in particular, Karine complained to the cameras, "This place is gross."
Afterward, Paul asked his wife, "So what do you think?"
Karine made a face of disgust and rolled her eyes, which prompted Paul to say, "She's just not being receptive to anything I'm showing her so far."
Paul and Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and then also returned for a new spinoff, the debut season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which wrapped in late October 2019.
Paul and Karine fell in love in Brazil and married in 2017, but their wedding didn't air until the following year on Season 2 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
After two devastating miscarriages, Paul and Karine had another shot at parenthood when they happily announced in October 2018 they were expecting a baby. Later that month, Paul revealed Karine was pregnant with a baby boy.
Right before the couple's son Pierre was born on March 22, however, Karine threatened to file for divorce from Paul because of his ongoing trust issues.
Karine hated how Paul lost his temper during arguments, and the pair's dire financial situation always put more stress on them and created tension.
Karine wanted to feel loved, supported and taken care of, but Paul repeatedly insisted he was doing everything he could to provide for his family and be a good father and husband.
"I really want a divorce. I am tired of what Paul does to me," Karine said in a confessional during one episode of the series.
"He lives in the past and too many fights make a relationship fall apart. There's no more hope. I'm thinking of my son now."
The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season even showed Karine and her mother leaving Paul behind in Tonantins and traveling to Manaus to file to divorce shortly before Pierre was born.
Paul and Karine have had a tumultuous relationship ever since meeting in person, with multiple breakups and makeups along the way.
However, Karine ultimately decided to give Paul another chance when he stepped it up in the delivery room and was very supportive when she gave birth to Pierre.
In a trailer released in late May for90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Paul tells the cameras, "Me and Karine decided to move to America. I'm hoping things go positive, but then again, things could go terribly wrong."
So what happened between Paul and Karine after they moved to the United States together? Are they still a couple?
A few months after Karine gave birth to Pierre, she obtained a CR-1 spousal visa and moved to the United States to live with Paul in Louisville, Kentucky.
Karine and Paul documented their time together in America over the course of several months, and they appeared to be a happy family last summer.
But speculation the 90 Day Fiance couple's volatile relationship was once again on the rocks first began in early September when Paul had made an Instagram Stories posting claiming Karine was threatening him with divorce -- again.
"Doing a poll strictly out of curiosity. For someone I know very well...... Should a wife divorce her husband over his mother buying gifts daily spoiling their son?" he wrote in the Instagram Story.
"Should a grandmother be banned from seeing her grandchildren over spoiling them. And a husband be divorced for defending his mother's actions?"
Although Paul seemingly tried to play it off like the scenario was happening to some other couple, most of his Instagram followers knew better as the couple's social-media postings openly showed they were living near Paul's mother in the Louisville at the time with Pierre.
As a result, it appeared Karine was angry with Paul's mother for "spoiling" her son as well as Paul for taking his mom's side.
Things seemed to go back to normal until late September, when Paul suggested, once again, the couple's marriage was ending and Karine had initiated a divorce.
According to the comments, Karine told Paul that she didn't want him in her life anymore and had retained a divorce lawyer.
Paul revealed the news in a pair of since-deleted Facebook postings from September 27, according to screenshots captured by his followers.
It wasn't the first -- or even the second time -- Karine had threatened Paul with divorce.
"Over the course of our Christmas dinner Paul and Karine broke up, got back together, broke up, got back together, broke up and this just in -- are back together. Stay tuned for more on this developing story," 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates posted on December 25.
In December 2019, Paul alleged Karine had taken off with their baby and was with a new man named Blake. He also said Karine was demanding a divorce again at the time.
Although Paul and Karine have broken up and gotten back together numerous times throughout the course of their relationship, it appears they are still married and living together in Kentucky.
Paul just posted an Instagram video on May 19 of a bike he had purchased and was putting together for Karine.
Paul is nowhere to be seen on Karine's Instagram account in recent months, but it's likely he's been the one taking most of her photos.
It appeared Karine was already several months along into her pregnancy at the time.
It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Karine wanted to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the first few months of her pregnancy considering she has a history of miscarriage and could be superstitious.
The baby's gender and due date have yet to be announced.