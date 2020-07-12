[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on whether Kalani and Asuelu have split or are still together since the blowout fight they had over Kalani's job as a mom on90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?].
Kalani, a 31-year-old from Orange County, CA, and Asuelu, a 24-year-old from Samoa, first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance in 2019.
Kalani met Asuelu in July 2016 when she traveled to his island and stayed at a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director.
The couple kept in touch and after dating a bit long distance, Kalani returned to Samoa and lost her virginity to him, which resulted in an unplanned and unexpected pregnancy.
The surprise pregnancy rocked and initially disappointed Kalani's Mormon family because they never really approved of Kalani dating Asuelu and weren't sure Asuelu could provide for a wife and family.
But Kalani and Asuelu went forward with the K-1 visa process anyways so Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father to their son Oliver, who was five months old when Asuelu arrived in America.
Although Kalani and Asuelu had their fair share of struggles -- such as Asuelu having to adapt to life in the United States and the responsibilities of being a new father -- the pair got married in September 2018.
90 Day Fiance's sixth season ended with Kalani and Asuelu's wedding as well as Kalani learning she was pregnant again.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting their second child together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, which was another big surprise!
Kalani reacted to the pregnancy news poorly at first as shown on an episode of 90 Day Fiance's sixth season and was the target of criticism as a result.
"I had antepartum depression while pregnant with Oliver, to the point that I wanted to kill myself," Kalani explained in her defense in December 2018.
"Once the baby came, I had postpartum depression: I wasn't bonding with him, I cried all the time and wanted to die again. Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I'm pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant."
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of two sons: Kennedy, who was born in May 2019, and Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018.
But life with two young children has proved to be very difficult for Kalani, who feels she has taken on most of the care, cooking and cleaning at home.
In September 2019, Kalani took to her Instagram Stories and posted a poll about gender roles and married life.
While she did not name Asuelu directly in her post, she made it clear she was venting about her husband's alleged laziness and his unrealistic expectations of her as a wife and mother of two.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" Kalani asked in the poll.
"Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?" she added.
Apparently 70 percent of Kalani's followers who participated in the poll answered "No."
However, the couple appeared to be a very happy family at Christmas time in December 2019.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu was shown at work passing out free samples at a frozen yogurt shop.
The couple had been married for one year and three months at the time of filming.
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with Oliver and Kennedy, which made Asuelu feel a bit uncomfortable since he could no longer be the man of the house.
Kalani said she wanted Asuelu to help out more with the babies and also help out more around the house, but Asuelu grew up believing those are the wife's responsibilities.
Kalani argued Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than assist her and spend time with his family.
"If you're not contributing to our household, you don't have the right to leave for hours at a time," Kalani vented to the cameras.
Kalani also complained she and Asuelu hadn't been on a romantic date in four months.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad was "still waiting" for Asuelu to "step up" and told Asuelu there's "no more f-cking around" and he'd get his "ass whooped or sent back to Samoa" if things didn't change for the better.
Asuelu therefore brought Kalani out on a date, but he broke the news that he wanted them to travel to Samoa as a family -- which would cost thousands of dollars in plane fare alone -- and Kalani wasn't thrilled about the idea.
Kalani didn't like how Asuelu's family always allegedly asked for money, and the couple came to discover there was a Measles outbreak in Samoa at the time and children were dying from it.
Asuelu and Kalani's son Kennedy wasn't vaccinated and wasn't supposed to get that MMR vaccine until 12-24 months old, according to his doctor.
Given Kennedy was only seven months old at the time, Kalani was worried and decided to postpone the trip until a later date, which left Asuelu feeling angry, resentful and unsupported.
Instead of going to Samoa, Kalani drove her family to California in order to celebrate Oliver's second birthday, but Asuelu was noticeably in a bad mood.
Kalani said if Asuelu is mad at her or things don't go his way, he'll criticize her and try to make her feel bad about everything she does.
During the car ride to California, Asuelu called Kalani's job as a mother "easy" and then admitted he thinks American women's jobs in general are easy. Asuelu rattled off a list of chores such as cleaning, loading the dishwasher and laundry. He said the kids can watch TV while the mother cooks and cleans.
"Then why don't you do it, if it's so easy?" Kalani asked.
"Because [there's] other stuff I do," Asuelu replied, later adding that women in Samoa don't complain about the tasks they must do. "I think Kalani can't do what mother in Samoa do."
In the car, Kalani told Asuelu that she was the one up all night with both of their sick kids when she was sick too, and Asuelu called her out for being a "lying b-tch."
"I'm the one that planned Oliver's birthday. I do everything for them. It's nowhere near fair, and if it's so easy, why don't you do any of it then?" Kalani asked.
"Because that's a woman job. And the sound of your voice is so f-cking annoying too," Asuelu countered.
Kalani's mother was driving the car and scolded Asuelu for talking to her daughter that way, which only made Asuelu more frustrated.
"I don't know how your husband talk to you when you guys been together. But it's my wife; I can talk whatever," Asuelu said. "Your daughter asks stupid questions."
Kalani's mother called Asuelu "disrespectful," and Kalani felt Asuelu was trying to sabotage the weekend and ruin it for everyone as a way to get back at her for canceling their trip to Samoa.
"It just shows me that he doesn't really care about me and the boys and he's just No. 1 to himself," Kalani complained in a confessional.
Once Kalani, her mother and her husband arrived at their AirBnB in California, Asuleu was quiet and Kalani vented about how she'd never be "subservient" to a man, nor would any other woman in her family.
Kalani wanted everyone to get along for her son Oliver's birthday weekend, but Asuelu was annoyed with everyone and essentially pouting.
Kalani argued that Asuelu basically suggested American women are worthless, but Asuelu said Kalani didn't appreciate what he did either, such as picking weeds around the house.
Kalani pointed out Asuelu's yard work was once a week and she took care of their babies every day, around the clock.
"You're a manipulator. The second I start talking about something and you can't back your way out of it, you change the subject to something else," Kalani told her husband.
Asuelu had trouble understanding such large words, so Kalani said she wanted him to change from a boy into "a man." She was tired of making excuses for Asuelu, such as telling people he was the product of his environment.
Kalani said she longed for "an equal partnership" because she was "doing everything" herself with Asuelu "critiquing" every little thing she did. The pair couldn't reach a resolution, and Asuelu was struggling to express himself.
Asuelu therefore took off with his suitcase and left the house. Oliver followed Asuelu out the door, but he just kept walking.
After walking all the way down the road, Asuelu hopped on a random bus that was apparently heading to Utah, and he said he was going to find a place to stay. Kalani called Asuelu "ridiculous."
Did Kalani and Asuelu's relationship end or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together today?
Based on the couple's social-media activity, they definitely appear to still be together and married.
In early July, Asuelu wished Kalani a happy birthday on his Instagram account by posting a video of his wife and son. He wrote over the video "love of my life."
And in the caption, Asuelu gushed, "My wife's birthday. Cheers for 32nd years my love @kalanifaagata and many more to come."
Not only has Kalani also posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram, but the couple has additionally shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 30, Kalani posted a sweet photo of Asuelu cuddling with their boys on Instagram Stories.
One week earlier, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu, a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair, and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"
On May 24, Kalani posted a video clip on Instagram of Asuelu and herself talking about how they had once walked through a jungle in Samoa and explored a cave together.
The couple was promoting a video they had posted on YouTube.
"In honor of #samoanlanguageweek, we posted a YouTube video where I butcher basic Samoan, and we talk about our dating life in Samoa (pictures included)," Kalani wrote on Instagram.
A couple of weeks earlier on May 8, Kalani and Asuelu posted a YouTube video of how they celebrated Kennedy's first birthday.
Kalani and Asuelu enjoyed many laughs as Kennedy was spoiled with a fun pool day, gifts, cake, bubbles and a pinata.
On April 27, Kalani posted a slideshow of photos with Asuelu and captioned the post, "Pretending we're in Samoa."
And going back to March 1, Kalani uploaded a photo of the married pair, revealing they had met Robyn and Kody from TLC's Sister Wives.
The two couples met each other while enjoying brunch at a restaurant and Kalani mentioned they should double-date soon.