The pair met when Kalani was visiting a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director, and they continued dating once Kalani returned to America.
Kalani later flew back Samoa and lost her virginity to Asuelu, which resulted in a surprise pregnancy Kalani didn't seem ready for.
Kalani's Mormon family was disappointed given Kalani didn't wait until marriage to have sex and her father Low never wanted one of his daughters to end up with a Samoan man like himself.
Despite her family's concern, Kalani applied for a K-1 visa so Asuelu could move to the United States and become the husband and father she hoped he would be. At the time, their son Oliver had turned five months old.
Once Asuelu moved to the U.S., he and Kalani tied the knot in September 2018, and 90 Day Fiance's sixth season ended with Kalani and Asuelu's wedding as well as Kalani learning she was pregnant with her second child.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting Baby No. 2 together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, which was another big surprise!
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of two sons: Kennedy, who was born in May 2019, and Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018.
In a September 2019 poll on her Instagram, Kalani suggested Asuelu wasn't helping her with the kids and she felt overwhelmed.
While she did not name Asuelu directly in her Instagram post, she made it clear she was venting about her husband's alleged laziness and his unrealistic expectations of her as a wife and mother of two.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" Kalani asked in the poll. "Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?"
Apparently 70 percent of Kalani's followers who participated in the poll answered "No."
However, the couple appeared to be a very happy family at Christmas time in December 2019.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu was shown at work passing out free samples. The couple had been married for one year and three months at the time of filming.
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with the boys, which apparently upset Asuelu because he no longer was the man of the house.
Kalani believed Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than spend time with his family and take some responsibilities off her plate. She also complained they hadn't been on a romantic date in four months.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad Low also wanted Asuelu to "step up" and stop "f-cking around." Low said Asuelu would get his "ass whooped or sent back to Samoa" if things didn't change for the better.
But Asuelu and Kalani's relationship remained tense for a while.
Asuelu was angry with his wife when she turned down an opportunity for them to travel to Samoa and allow their kids to see where Asuelu grew up.
Not only would the trip cost thousands of dollars in plane fare alone, there had also been a Measles outbreak recently -- and children in Samoa were dying from it.
Asuelu and Kalani's son Kennedy also wasn't vaccinated and wasn't supposed to get that MMR vaccine until 12-24 months old, according to his doctor.
Given Kennedy was only seven months old at the time, Kalani was worried and decided to postpone the trip.
Instead of going to Samoa, Kalani drove her family to California in order to celebrate Oliver's second birthday, but Asuelu was noticeably in a bad mood and called Kalani's job as a mother "easy."
"I think Kalani can't do what mother in Samoa do," Asuelu said.
Kalani argued that she was the one up all night with both of their sick kids when she was sick too and did "everything for them," and Asuelu called her out for being "annoying" as well as a "lying b-tch."
Kalani's mother was driving the car and scolded Asuelu for talking to her daughter that way, which only made Asuelu more frustrated.
"I don't know how your husband talk to you when you guys been together. But it's my wife; I can talk whatever," Asuelu said. "Your daughter asks stupid questions."
Kalani's mother called Asuelu "disrespectful," and Kalani felt Asuelu was trying to sabotage the weekend and ruin it for everyone as a way to get back at her for canceling their trip to Samoa.
"It just shows me that he doesn't really care about me and the boys and he's just No. 1 to himself," Kalani complained in a confessional, later adding that she'd never be "subservient" to a man.
During a heated confrontation in the backyard, Kalani called Asuelu "a manipulator" because of his attempts to change the subject every time he wanted to back himself out of an uncomfortable conversation. She desired "an equal partnership."
Since the pair couldn't reach a resolution and Asuelu felt Kalani didn't respect what he contributed to their family, Asuelu took off with his suitcase by boarding a bus to Utah.
That night, Asuelu apparently sent Kalani three false locations to drive to in order to pick him up, and once she was ready to give up, he finally gave his actual location.
Kalani's sister Kolini said Asuelu "sucked the life" out of her sister and it was hard to see, and Kalani's whole family thought Asuelu was "in the wrong" and had behaved rudely.
Asuelu even refused to attend Oliver's birthday party at first and hid in a bedroom.
Low told Asuelu that he needed to be there for his son's birthday and put his issues aside, so Asuelu ultimately joined the party but Kalani's sister Kolini thought he was just "putting on a show for everyone, which is what he does."
A few days after Kalani and Asuelu returned home from California, Asuelu said things between Kalani's family and himself were very "tense" and nobody wanted to talk to him -- probably because he didn't want to talk to any of them either.
Low acknowledged men in Samoa want to control their wives and that's the culture, but he said he didn't raise his daughters to put up with that behavior and be submissive.
Low told Asuelu that swearing at Lisa and Kalani was "unacceptable," and Asuelu confessed to "doing really bad things."
Low was apparently fed up with giving Asuelu second, third and fourth chances. Low was trying his best "not to get violent," but he demanded, "You need to learn how to treat your wife, because I'm not having that."
Asuelu insisted he was really sorry and intended to be more careful with his words and actions.
Asuelu later apologized to Kalani, admitting he was "so wrong in saying that a woman in Samoa is better" than Kalani.
Kalani said Asuelu's apology meant a lot to her but he needed to change his actions. And in order to make Asuelu happier in their marriage, she agreed to visit his mother and two half-sisters in Washington State.
But Asuelu's mother was asking for $1,000, and Asuelu said he didn't have that much money -- and then blamed it on Kalani.
Kalani got upset because she said she hated being the bad guy, and she couldn't believe Asuelu had thrown her under the bus like that.
Kalani agreed to let Asuelu buy $200 worth of gifts, but she only agreed to giving his mother an additional $100 cash. Kalani told Asuelu they needed to be realistic about their finances since Asuelu only worked part-time.
Kalani figured Asuelu was "trying to buy his family's love" and it was no longer "a cultural thing."
Asuelu threw a little fit when Kalani insisted their family spend their first night in Washington State in an AirBnB so their kids could rest, but Asuelu apologized to her off-camera for the outburst.
It had been about a year since Asuelu last saw his mother and sisters Tammy and Rosa, and it didn't take long for the women to bring up money.
Asuelu's mother was shocked he only had $100 for her, and Tammy advised Asuelu to step up like a man and work full-time.
Lesina argued, "Where is your mind?! Kalani's parents have a lot of money. They will take care of the kids."
Tammy told Asuelu they needed to put their parents first "no matter what."
"Well do you send money home?" Kalani asked.
Tammy was quiet for a moment and said, "It's none of your business." But Kalani argued it was her business, suggesting she and Asuelu shouldn't be held responsible for something Tammy didn't even do herself.
Asuelu told the cameras he didn't have money for his family because he had to support his children and wanted to be an American man.
Asuelu said he no longer wanted to act like a Samoan man, and so he went to see his family alone, without his wife, to talk things through.
Asuelu gifted his mother, Lesina, and his sister things he had purchased for them at a store with Samoan clothing, and then he explained how he wanted them to still love him even if he couldn't give them money.
Asuelu's sister Tammy said she sent their parents money all the time, and Lesina said they weren't asking for Kalani's money -- just Asuelu's money. Tammy accused Asuelu of letting Kalani control him.
"I love my family. I love my wife. And I think that I can't have both," Asuelu said.
The next day, Kalani, Asuelu and the kids met Lesina at a goat farm for a day of fun, and Asuelu just hoped for a peaceful gathering.
When Lesina and Asuelu were alone, Lesina said she couldn't work anymore and was too old, but Asuelu said he needed to take care of his kids first and Oliver and Kennedy were his priority.
Asuelu broke down into tears, saying he couldn't support his kids if he sent money to Samoa.
"They will die. I don't want that to happen. I love my family," Asuelu cried to Lesina.
Lesina said she still wanted Asuelu to send money to his parents in Samoa, and Kalani was shocked and called "this b-tch crazy." Kalani told Lesina that Asuelu couldn't give what he didn't have, but Lesina demanded respect.
"I think they must work harder and have money for me, because this is America... We have different minds. But I just want to remind you of the love and the way we grew up in Samoa," Lesina said, suggesting love is money.
Did Kalani and Asuelu survive all the family drama or did they break up -- and is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Asuelu is still working at the same nutrition store in Utah -- which is near the home he shares with Kalani -- where he was shown passing out free samples on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Also, the pair definitely appear to still be married based on their social-media activity.
In late July, Asuelu captioned a series of photos of his family in Pine Valley, UT. They appeared to do some hiking by a lake.
"Family Adventure #blessed #love #utahcheck," Asuelu captioned the slideshow.
Asuelu also posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in the couple's kitchen about a week earlier, and Kalani can be seen in the background preparing food for her family.
Asuelu captioned the video, "Morning routine after riding the bus."
In early July, Asuelu wished Kalani a happy birthday on his Instagram account by posting a video of his wife and son. He wrote over the video "love of my life."
And in the caption, Asuelu gushed, "My wife's birthday. Cheers for 32nd years my love @kalanifaagata and many more to come."
Not only has Kalani also posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram, but the couple has additionally shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 30, Kalani posted a sweet photo of Asuelu cuddling with their boys on Instagram Stories.
One week earlier, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu, a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair, and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"
On May 24, Kalani posted a video clip on Instagram of Asuelu and herself talking about how they had once walked through a jungle in Samoa and explored a cave together.
The couple was promoting a video they had posted on YouTube.
"In honor of #samoanlanguageweek, we posted a YouTube video where I butcher basic Samoan, and we talk about our dating life in Samoa (pictures included)," Kalani wrote on Instagram.
A couple of weeks earlier on May 8, Kalani and Asuelu posted a YouTube video of how they celebrated Kennedy's first birthday.
Kalani and Asuelu enjoyed many laughs as Kennedy was spoiled with a fun pool day, gifts, cake, bubbles and a pinata.
On April 27, Kalani posted a slideshow of photos with Asuelu and captioned the post, "Pretending we're in Samoa."
And going back to March 1, Kalani uploaded a photo of the married pair, revealing they had met Robyn and Kody from TLC's Sister Wives.
The two couples met each other while enjoying brunch at a restaurant and Kalani mentioned they should double-date soon.