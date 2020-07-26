'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Kalani and Asuelu still together? Did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2020
90 Day Fiance star Asuelu Pulaa insisted he's going to apologize to Kalani Faagata and treat her better after a series of fights on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did the couple stay together or break up -- and are they still a married couple now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers revealing whether Kalani and Asuelu are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has split.]
Kalani a 31-year-old from Orange County, CA, and Asuelu, a 24-year-old from Samoa, met in July 2016 when she was visiting a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director. They first starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance in 2019.
The couple remained in contact, and after dating long distance, Kalani returned to Samoa to pursue romance.
Kalani fell for Asuelu quickly and lost her virginity to him, which resulted in an unplanned and unexpected pregnancy that rocked Kalani's whole Mormon family.
Despite her family's disapproval, Kalani went ahead and applied for a K-1 visa so Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father and husband.
When Asuelu moved to America, his son Oliver was already five months old.
Although Kalani and Asuelu had their fair share of struggles -- such as Asuelu adapting to American culture and being a new dad -- the pair got married in September 2018.
90 Day Fiance's sixth season ended with Kalani and Asuelu's wedding as well as Kalani learning she was pregnant again.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting their second child together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, which was another big surprise!
Kalani reacted to the pregnancy news poorly at first as shown on an episode of90 Day Fiance's sixth season and was the target of criticism as a result.
"I had antepartum depression while pregnant with Oliver, to the point that I wanted to kill myself," Kalani explained in her defense in December 2018.
"Once the baby came, I had postpartum depression: I wasn't bonding with him, I cried all the time and wanted to die again. Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I'm pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant."
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with Oliver and Kennedy, which made Asuelu feel a bit uncomfortable since he could no longer be the man of the house.
Kalani said she wanted Asuelu to help out more with the babies and also help out more around the house, but Asuelu grew up believing those are the wife's responsibilities.
Kalani argued Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than assist her and spend time with his family. She also complained they hadn't been on a romantic date in four months.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad Low also wanted Asuelu to "step up" and stop "f-cking around." Low said Asuelu would get his "ass whooped or sent back to Samoa" if things didn't change for the better.
Asuelu therefore brought Kalani out on a fun date, but their happiness didn't last long because Asuelu asked his wife to travel to Samoa with him so their children could see where he grew up.
Not only would the trip cost thousands of dollars in plane fare alone, but Asuelu's sister also told him there had been a Measles outbreak recently and children were dying from it.
Asuelu and Kalani's son Kennedy wasn't vaccinated and wasn't supposed to get that MMR vaccine until 12-24 months old, according to his doctor.
Given Kennedy was only seven months old at the time, Kalani was worried and decided to postpone the trip until a later date, which left Asuelu feeling angry, resentful and unsupported.
Instead of going to Samoa, Kalani drove her family to California in order to celebrate Oliver's second birthday, but Asuelu was noticeably in a bad mood.
Kalani said if Asuelu is mad at her or things don't go his way, he'll criticize her and try to make her feel bad about everything she does.
During the car ride to California, Asuelu called Kalani's job as a mother "easy" and then admitted he thinks American women's jobs in general are easy. Asuelu rattled off a list of chores such as cleaning, loading the dishwasher and laundry. He said the kids can watch TV while the mother cooks and cleans.
"Then why don't you do it, if it's so easy?" Kalani asked.
"Because [there's] other stuff I do," Asuelu replied, later adding that women in Samoa don't complain about the tasks they must do. "I think Kalani can't do what mother in Samoa do."
In the car, Kalani told Asuelu that she was the one up all night with both of their sick kids when she was sick too, and Asuelu called her out for being a "lying b-tch."
"I'm the one that planned Oliver's birthday. I do everything for them. It's nowhere near fair," Kalani said.
But Asuelu insisted "that's a woman job," before telling Kalani that her voice sounded "so f-cking annoying."
Kalani's mother was driving the car and scolded Asuelu for talking to her daughter that way, which only made Asuelu more frustrated.
"I don't know how your husband talk to you when you guys been together. But it's my wife; I can talk whatever," Asuelu said. "Your daughter asks stupid questions."
Kalani's mother called Asuelu "disrespectful," and Kalani felt Asuelu was trying to sabotage the weekend and ruin it for everyone as a way to get back at her for canceling their trip to Samoa.
"It just shows me that he doesn't really care about me and the boys and he's just No. 1 to himself," Kalani complained in a confessional, later adding that she'd never be "subservient" to a man.
During a heated confrontation in the backyard, Kalani called Asuelu "a manipulator" because of his attempts to change the subject every time he wanted to back himself out of an uncomfortable conversation.
Kalani told Asuelu that she wanted him to change from a boy into "a man" and was tired of making excuses for him. She desired "an equal partnership" and felt she was "doing everything."
Since the pair couldn't reach a resolution and Asuelu felt Kalani didn't respect what he contributed, Asuelu took off with his suitcase and left the house. Oliver followed Asuelu out the door, but he just kept walking.
After walking all the way down the road, Asuelu hopped on a random bus that was apparently heading to Utah, and he said he was going to find a place to stay. Kalani called Asuelu "ridiculous."
That night, Asuelu apparently sent Kalani three false locations to drive to in order to pick him up, and once she was ready to give up, he gave his actual location.
Kalani said Asuelu didn't want to talk to her once he got home, and Kalani's sister Kolini said Asuelu "sucked the life" out of her sister and it was hard to see.
Kalani agreed with her family that Asuelu was "in the wrong" and had behaved rudely, and so she hoped Asuelu would come around and apologize. But instead, it appeared Asuelu just wanted to play video games alone in their bedroom.
Once Oliver's party commenced, Asuelu refused to leave their room, and so Kalani didn't even know if her husband was going to attend. Kalani noted it was "typical Asuelu" to make their son's birthday party all about him.
Kalani later talked to Asuelu in the bedroom behind closed doors and essentially begged him to come outside and join the party, but he wouldn't listen and didn't want to budge.
"It's frustrating. It's like talking to a four year old," Kalani vented to her sister.
Kalani's family felt Asuelu was "acting like a little child," and so her father Low decided to pull Asuelu aside for a chat. Low told Asuelu that he needed to put his problems aside because it was his son's birthday and he needed to spend time with his wife and child.
Asuelu nodded his head and agreed to put on a good face, and so he went outside and told his wife that the decorations looked good. Kolini said Asuelu was just "putting on a show for everyone, which is what he does."
"Asuelu is a fine actor. I know his bullsh-t -- but whatever makes him feel better," Kolini told the cameras.
Asuelu felt good about making the babies happy but he didn't apologize to his wife. Kalani said they had a history of sweeping problems under the rug, and so she didn't really know what was happening between them.
A few days after Kalani and Asuelu returned home from California, Asuelu said things between Kalani's family and himself were very "tense" and nobody wanted to talk to him -- probably because he didn't want to talk to any of them either.
Kalani's father Low then invited Asuelu to walk the dog with him so they could talk.
Low acknowledged men in Samoa want to control their wives and that's the culture, but he said he didn't raise his daughters to put up with that behavior and be submissive.
Low told Asuelu it wasn't good for his sons to watch him fight Kalani, and Asuelu agreed. Asuelu added that sometimes what he wants to say doesn't translate into English well and so he ends up swearing at Kalani out of frustration.
Low told Asuelu that swearing at Lisa and Kalani was "unacceptable," and Asuelu confessed to "doing really bad things." Asuelu realized his actions were particularly bad because he was supposed to celebrate Oliver's birthday.
Low pointed out that Asuelu never apologized to Kalani, and he was apparently fed up with giving Asuelu second, third and fourth chances. Low was trying his best "not to get violent," but he demanded, "You need to learn how to treat your wife, because I'm not having that."
Asuelu insisted he was really sorry and intended to be more careful with his words and actions. Asuelu also planned to apologize to Kalani.
Did Kalani and Asuelu's relationship get back on track or did they eventually split up? Is the 90 Day Fiancecouple together now?
Asuelu is still working at the same nutrition store in Utah -- which is near the home he shares with Kalani -- where he was shown passing out free samples on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Also, the pair definitely appear to still be married based on their social-media activity.
In late July, Asuelu posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in the couple's kitchen, and Kalani can be seen in the background preparing food for her family.
Asuelu captioned the video, "Morning routine after riding the bus."
In early July, Asuelu wished Kalani a happy birthday on his Instagram account by posting a video of his wife and son. He wrote over the video "love of my life."
And in the caption, Asuelu gushed, "My wife's birthday. Cheers for 32nd years my love @kalanifaagata and many more to come."
Not only has Kalani also posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram, but the couple has additionally shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 30, Kalani posted a sweet photo of Asuelu cuddling with their boys on Instagram Stories.
One week earlier, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu, a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair, and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"
On May 24, Kalani posted a video clip on Instagram of Asuelu and herself talking about how they had once walked through a jungle in Samoa and explored a cave together.
The couple was promoting a video they had posted on YouTube.
"In honor of #samoanlanguageweek, we posted a YouTube video where I butcher basic Samoan, and we talk about our dating life in Samoa (pictures included)," Kalani wrote on Instagram.
A couple of weeks earlier on May 8, Kalani and Asuelu posted a YouTube video of how they celebrated Kennedy's first birthday.
Kalani and Asuelu enjoyed many laughs as Kennedy was spoiled with a fun pool day, gifts, cake, bubbles and a pinata.
On April 27, Kalani posted a slideshow of photos with Asuelu and captioned the post, "Pretending we're in Samoa."
And going back to March 1, Kalani uploaded a photo of the married pair, revealing they had met Robyn and Kody from TLC's Sister Wives.
The two couples met each other while enjoying brunch at a restaurant and Kalani mentioned they should double-date soon.