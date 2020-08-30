Elizabeth and Andrei first met face to face in Dublin, Ireland, where Elizabeth was visiting and Andrei was working as a bouncer at the time.
Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova, when he came to America on a K-1 visa in September 2017.
Although Elizabeth's family didn't really warm up to Andrei because they thought he had a rude and controlling personality, Elizabeth decided to marry Andrei in October 2017.
Elizabeth and Andrei announced they were pregnant with her first child in October 2018, and Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? featured Elizabeth pregnant and stressing about financial issues given Andrei had yet to secure a full-time job.
Elizabeth said she loved married life in Florida despite their financial woes, and then she and Andrei welcomed a baby girl into the world whom they named Eleanor Louise on January 3, 2019.
On a late April episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined on TLC, Andrei, a stay-at-home dad, complained about Elizabeth buying clothes online when they didn't even have money for groceries.
"My dad has basically cut my pay in half each week, and it's really taken a toll on us because this is our main source of income. I am the breadwinner right now in our family," Elizabeth said of her real estate job during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Eleanor was eight months old and Elizabeth and Andrei had been married for three years. Elizabeth was also back working with her father in real estate full-time.
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "dumbfounded" and mad that Andrei had brought the second wedding up prematurely, without talking to her first.
Elizabeth's family was upset about Andrei's expectations and the "unrealistic timing" of his wedding. Elizabeth figured Andrei made last-minute wedding plans in the hope her family wouldn't be able to attend.
Andrei also expected Chuck to pay for the wedding, which shocked and upset Elizabeth.
Chuck agreed to pay because he said he loves Elizabeth and wanted to see her happy, but he wished Andrei had approached him and asked him like a man.
Once Elizabeth and Andrei traveled to Moldova together, Elizabeth noticed that Andrei began acting more macho and alpha-male around his family.
Andrei, for example, suggested women in Moldova are superior to American women because they work and still take care of a household and children.
"But I thought you're a hard worker from Moldova, right?" Elizabeth asked with sarcasm.
"Don't insult me like this in front of my parents. It's good that they don't understand," Andrei said.
Elizabeth said she didn't like this "chauvinistic" side of Andrei, but that was only the beginning of the couple's problems.
Elizabeth and Andrei subsequently toured wedding venues in Moldova to get the ball rolling on their wedding plans, and Andrei snapped at his wife for being "OCD" and "annoying."
"You're f-cking annoying me," Andrei told Elizabeth.
"You're annoying!" Elizabeth yelled back.
"You shut up," Andrei snapped back. "Don't f-cking tell me to do this now."
"You shut up," Elizabeth responded.
The couple, however, fell in love with their second option for a wedding venue and the excitement brought Elizabeth and Andrei back together.
Elizabeth then got baptized in Andrei's church to please his family and Chuck and Charlie arrived in Moldova.
Andrei eventually shared with Chuck and Charlie he once worked as a detective in Moldova. Before he left for Ireland -- where he met Elizabeth -- he was working as a policeman but apparently found the job "hard and stressful."
Andrei said the work conditions were not up to his standards and the force apparently treated people poorly so he came a bouncer in Ireland.
Elizabeth's family asked Andrei why he would leave his home country and family to live somewhere like Ireland, and Andrei replied by saying he had gotten into a little trouble once -- without revealing what he did or what happened.
Chuck acknowledged there were "a lot of red flags" in Andrei's story and he set out to find the truth.
Elizabeth said Andrei had told her that he moved to Ireland because his cousin had a job for him there, so she didn't understand why her husband was being so evasive.
And Andrei complained in a confessional, "Whatever happened in my past is my business, and Chuck and Charlie should leave it alone. I told Elizabeth that I left for Ireland to get a better job. That's what everyone should know, and that's the end of the conversation."
The group then discussed Andrei's being a stay-at-home dad, and Andrei's family didn't like the idea because they believe a man should provide for his family. Chuck said he had offered Andrei multiple jobs that Andrei turned down due to his "pride."
Elizabeth also noted that she wanted Andrei to get a job and his stay-at-home father position was only supposed to be temporary.
Andrei subsequently called Elizabeth "unstable" and suggested her behavior was "dumb" because she should've supported and defended him.
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "over the fighting and the bickering," but she vented how Andrei had become "too comfortable" and "a homebody," which was "not the man [she] married."
Later on, Andrei, Elizabeth and their families went out for a big dinner, and Elizabeth hoped there wouldn't be any "mishaps" because she was already doubting whether to get married for the second time.
But Charlie and Chuck probed more into Andrei's past, which Andrei found "offensive."
Charlie scolded his sister for not speaking up and defending her family, and Andrei told Charlie to "shut the f-ck up," which prompted Charlie to say, "You shut the f-ck up."
Andrei and Charlie then stood up at the table and Andrei asked to take their issues outside. Andrei then got into Charlie's face and the men got physical at the table, with Elizabeth yelling at them both to "stop."
Elizabeth said she didn't know "what the f-ck" was going on but both men were at fault and their behavior was not acceptable or okay.
Charlie couldn't believe Andrei would try to fight him when he had flown around the world to attend his wedding, but Andrei responded with, "It's all about him now... I don't give a f-ck. Go back to your f-cking country."
Elizabeth told her husband not to treat guests in his country that way, and Andrei's brother pointed out the trouble seemed to be alcohol because both men appeared eager for a fight.
Andrei told Elizabeth to tell Charlie and Chuck to pack their bags and go back home, and Elizabeth seemed furious, telling her husband that he was the one misbehaving and the altercation was pretty much his fault.
Chuck and Charlie agreed they were seeing a different side of Andrei that they didn't like.
Elizabeth told Andrei he had ruined the night and his actions were "outrageous and embarrassing," and Chuck called Andrei "classless."
"He's on another f-cking planet right now," Elizabeth cried. "I don't even want to deal with him right now. I feel bad for my dad and my brother... [Andrei] is just ruining their trip."
Andrei in turn called Elizabeth an "idiot" and said, "This is not going to work." Andrei yelled at Elizabeth, saying, "You are not married to your father, okay?!"
Elizabeth considered leaving and canceling her second wedding because she was far from happy.
The next day, Andrei apologized to Elizabeth, but Elizabeth demanded he apologize to her family or else they would leave and she wouldn't marry him in Moldova.
Elizabeth explained speaking to one's parents the way he did was completely disrespectful and he would have flipped out if she ever talked to his parents that way.
"I get your point, Lib. That was too much, so that was my mistake," Andrei said. "But Chuck and Charlie just push my buttons."
When Elizabeth tried to smooth things over with Chuck and Charlie, Chuck put his foot down and said, "If that is the real him, then there is going to be a big problem going forward -- unless we get a sincere apology, with some explanation. I am not staying for this wedding. I am not walking down the aisle or paying for a single thing... and we're leaving."
Andrei later met with Chuck and Charlie and explained "the alcohol happened" and he had "f-cked up" at the dinner.
Chuck told Andrei that Elizabeth shouldn't have had to ask him to apologize, but Andrei admitted he felt embarrassed and wanted to make things better. He said, "I'm sorry," and asked Chuck and Charlie to stay in Moldova.
Chuck worried Andrei was just trying to fix the situation so he'd follow through with paying for the wedding, but Andrei insisted, "We are not discussing finances; we are discussing feelings."
Chuck just wasn't convinced Andrei's apology was sincere, but Elizabeth's relatives decided to stay and give him one more chance.
Andrei begged Chuck and Charlie to forget about the fight because it was "bullsh-t," and Chuck agreed to take things day to day.
Elizabeth and Andrei picked up Elizabeth's sister Jenn, mother Pamela and stepfather Walter at the airport, and Andrei apparently promised Elizabeth he would be nice and behave himself -- even though Andrei said Jenn liked to push his buttons.
The two families got along well that night, but Pamela said it was "disheartening" to hear Andrei had fought with Charlie and Chuck and yelled at them to pack their bags and go home.
Elizabeth's family also still wanted to dive into the details of Andrei's past and find out why he had been acting so shady about his previous move to Ireland.
Elizabeth was then shown shopping for a traditional Moldovan wedding dress with Pamela, Jenn and Andrei's sister-in-law Ina.
Ina admitted she had problems with Andrei in the past and they hadn't seen each other in two years. Ina asked Elizabeth's relatives, "How does she live with him?!"
Jenn agreed that she had no idea how Elizabeth put up with Andrei, and Elizabeth overheard the conversation from inside the dressing room and was frustrated with Jenn trying to "talk sh-t" behind her back to Ina, while using the stylist as a translator.
Jenn was apparently just hurt Andrei had disrespected her dad and brother, but Elizabeth said the fight didn't involve them and so they shouldn't worry about it.
Elizabeth promised her family she had scolded Andrei for his mistakes, and although he sometimes acted like "an assh-le," she still loved him and wanted to be with him. Elizabeth said she could go without a second wedding but was doing it for his family.
Did Elizabeth and Andrei split and call it quits or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
There is no doubt Elizabeth and Andrei are still together, married and going strong as a couple.
In late August, Elizabeth shared photos of Andrei, Eleanor and herself at the beach, and she captioned the slideshow, "My loves," along with a red heart emoji and #thecastravets.
A couple of weeks earlier, Elizabeth shared a few selfies with Andrei in which he was shirtless, and she captioned the images, "A beautiful evening with my shirtless husband. #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #thecastravets #love #sexyhusband."
And Andrei posted a video of the couple running on the beach in matching red swimsuits.
Around that same time, Elizabeth wrote Andrei is her "soul mate" on Instagram, and the couple also posted a new video on their YouTube channel in which they show what they do on a rainy day.
In early August, Elizabeth gushed on Instagram about how her husband had thrown her a surprise 30th birthday party.
"My wonderful husband and family arranged a 30th Birthday surprise party for me and I wouldn't have had it any other way," she captioned multiple videos and pictures from the celebration, which included a lot of balloons and Elizabeth's family.
Andrei also posted about the event on his own account, sharing numerous photos of the couple from her family celebration that eventually turned into a romantic date night out.
"Happy 30th birthday wife! celebrated for a week, it felt amazing for the soul, not so good for the liver...#birthdaygirl #wife #familytime #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #fun #90dayfiancepillowtalk @elizabethpotthast," he wrote alongside the images.
On July 23, Andrei posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he and Elizabeth were in the car and he wished his wife a happy birthday. The video proceeded to show Andrei taking Elizabeth out for a fancy dinner to celebrate.
And several days earlier, Elizabeth shared two photos in which she and Andrei were playfully posing with each other.
In a July 23 joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elizabeth and Andrei said it's been a lot to watch back 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season so far with all of their fights but there are also moments that remind them of their love for each other.
"I don't think I am rude. We are loving each other," Andrei said, before Elizabeth backed her husband by saying men in his culture are very "blunt" and "cutthroat."
Elizabeth said she knew where Andrei was coming from most of the time and understood him.
"I know that it's not a jab at me or intentionally being rude to me. I think that's just his voice and his accent, and him being a man. When you throw that in together, it comes off as him being rude, but I don't take it that way," Elizabeth explained, although she subsequently admitted Andrei can be very rude sometimes.
Elizabeth also acknowledged she and Andrei shouldn't tell each other to "shut up" because talking to each other that way is disrespectful.
"I don't know one couple that will never have a disagreement," Andrei said. "I bet everyone has disagreements and they are so much worse than ours."
Elizabeth agreed no relationship is perfect and people can't be lovey-dovey with each other at all times.
"I know my husband and I know he wouldn't purposely try to put me down. I think he's just such a strong person and he comes off really mean to me at times, but I understand what he's saying," Elizabeth explained.
Andrei pointed out that the editing puts him "in a bad light" because 90 Day Fiance doesn't really show it when Elizabeth treats him poorly.
"She does it too," Andrei said. "She's very stubborn."
When asked to reveal some things about Elizabeth viewers don't already know from watching the show, Andrei replied, "I think she's a sweetheart, I think she's loving. But she can [lose her temper]. I am handling it. I think I have trained her, I guess."
"No, you mean I trained you," Elizabeth argued with a laugh.
"Andrei is such an amazing father and he's super, super sweet and he's actually a really goofy person at heart, and he has such a soft spot for people in his heart that he loves dearly... I feel like you don't see enough of that side."
Elizabeth then pointed out Andrei truly is "a sweet guy" and she called her "baby" romantic as well.
On July 23, Elizabeth posted a video of herself kissing, dancing and flirting with Andrei in their bathing suits on Instagram.
Elizabeth set out to prove to her haters that she doesn't photoshop her photos and they are both fit and look great. She also added the hashtag "#sexyhusband."
Several days earlier, Elizabeth shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself with Andrei and Eleanor, and she captioned it, "Sunday is our favorite day. #thecastravets #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter @andrei19861."