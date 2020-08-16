Elizabeth and Andrei first met face to face in Dublin, Ireland, where Elizabeth was visiting and Andrei was working as a bouncer at the time. The pair fell fast and hard for each other.
Elizabeth was a 27-year-old from Tampa, FL, and Andrei was a 31-year-old from Chisinau, Moldova, when he came to America on a K-1 visa in September 2017.
Elizabeth's family weren't fans of Andrei from the get-go because they considered him rude and controlling, but Elizabeth was totally smitten and went through with marrying Andrei in October 2017.
Elizabeth discovered she was pregnant with her first child in May 2018, which was about six months after the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance finished airing on television.
Elizabeth and Andrei confirmed pregnancy rumors in October 2018 and then Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Elizabeth pregnant and stressing about financial issues given Andrei had yet to nail down a full-time job.
Elizabeth said married life was everything she had dreamed of as she and Andrei moved into a new home together in Florida together, where Elizabeth's father Chuck was allowing them to stay rent-free until they could figure out their finances.
Chuck felt he was being taken advantage of financially, and so his dynamic with Andrei grew tense over time, especially when Andrei couldn't land a full-time job as a truck driver. Andrei also wouldn't take a job from Chuck so he wouldn't feel indebted to him.
Elizabeth and Andrei welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Eleanor Louise, on January 3, 2019.
"My dad has basically cut my pay in half each week, and it's really taken a toll on us because this is our main source of income. I am the breadwinner right now in our family," Elizabeth said of her real estate job during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Eleanor was eight months old and Elizabeth and Andrei had been married for three years.
Elizabeth was back working with her father in real estate full-time, and Andrei revealed he wasn't working and was a stay-at-home dad.
Their financial situation apparently hadn't improved, but Elizabeth said it was nice they at least saved money on childcare and Eleanor got to spend a lot of time with her father.
The couple seemed happy until Andrei dropped a bomb on Elizabeth's family -- and on Chuck's birthday -- that they'd be having a second wedding in Moldova for his family and friends "in about a month."
Elizabeth couldn't believe Andrei wasn't going to allow more time for her family to plan for the trip so they could attend her second wedding.
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "dumbfounded" and mad that Andrei had brought the second wedding up prematurely, without talking to her first. Elizabeth claimed she had "no idea" Andrei wanted to have a second wedding "so soon."
Elizabeth's family was upset about Andrei's expectations and the "unrealistic timing" of his wedding. Elizabeth figured Andrei made last-minute wedding plans in the hope her family wouldn't be able to attend.
Andrei also expected Chuck to pay for the wedding, which shocked and upset Elizabeth.
Chuck agreed to pay because he said he loves Elizabeth and wanted to see her happy, but he wished Andrei had approached him and asked him like a man.
Elizabeth felt caught in the middle of her husband and family when they began planning their wedding in Moldova.
Elizabeth was also under pressure to convert from Baptist to Christian orthodox in order to marry in Andrei's church, which was a big deal to Elizabeth.
While it was nice for the couple to reunite with Andrei's parents, Elizabeth noticed Andrei began acting more macho and alpha around his family.
Andrei, for example, suggested women in Moldova are superior to American women because they work and still take care of a household and children.
Elizabeth criticized her husband for being "the man of the household" without actually working or having a job, but Andrei countered, "I am [the man of the house]."
"But I thought you're a hard worked from Moldova, right?" Elizabeth asked with sarcasm.
"Don't insult me like this in front of my parents. It's good that they don't understand," Andrei said.
Elizabeth said she didn't like this "chauvinistic" side of Andrei when he spoke about Moldovan housewives and traditional roles considering he's a stay-at-home dad in America. She thought it was too early in their trip to be insulting each other.
But that was only the beginning of the couple's problems.
Elizabeth and Andrei subsequently toured wedding venues in Moldova to get the ball rolling on their wedding plans, and Andrei snapped at his wife for being "OCD" and "annoying."
Elizabeth wasn't happy with the venue they saw during the first stop on their tour, and she said Andrei wasn't being patient with her. When she was trying to explain to the cameras what she wanted out of her wedding, Andrei kept interrupting her and Elizabeth asked him to stop.
"You're f-cking annoying me," Andrei told Elizabeth.
"You're annoying!" Elizabeth yelled back.
"You shut up," Andrei snapped back. "Don't f-cking tell me to do this now."
"You shut up," Elizabeth responded.
The couple, however, fell in love with their second option for a wedding venue and the excitement brought Elizabeth and Andrei back together.
After getting baptized in Andrei's church, Elizabeth and Andrei picked up Chuck and Elizabeth's brother Charlie at the airport in Moldova.
Andrei was worried Elizabeth's loved ones would offend his parents with their outspoken, blunt and outgoing personalities.
Meanwhile, Chuck and Charlie still had "a lot of question marks" about who Andrei is, and they were interested to observe him in his comfort zone and natural environment.
Andrei eventually shared with Chuck and Charlie he once worked as a detective in Moldova. Before he left for Ireland -- where he met Elizabeth -- he was working as a policeman but apparently found the job "hard and stressful."
Andrei said the work conditions were not up to his standards and the force apparently treated people poorly so he came a bouncer in Ireland.
Elizabeth's family asked Andrei why he would leave his home country and family to live somewhere like Ireland, and Andrei replied by saying he had gotten into a little trouble once -- without revealing what he did or what happened.
"Maybe it's me being an overprotective dad, but what I found a little strange was why he would leave his career and move to a foreign country. There are a lot of red flags there," Chuck told the cameras.
Elizabeth said Andrei had told her that he moved to Ireland because his cousin had a job for him there, so she didn't understand why her husband was being so evasive.
And Andrei complained in a confessional, "Whatever happened in my past is my business, and Chuck and Charlie should leave it alone. I told Elizabeth that I left for Ireland to get a better job. That's what everyone should know, and that's the end of the conversation."
The group then discussed Andrei's being a stay-at-home dad, and Andrei's family didn't like the idea because they believe a man should provide for his family. Chuck said he had offered Andrei multiple jobs that Andrei turned down due to his "pride."
Elizabeth also noted that she wanted Andrei to get a job and his stay-at-home father position was only supposed to be temporary.
Andrei told Elizabeth that they had agreed on their situation and she was okay with it up until now, but Elizabeth pointed out she's allowed to change her mind and Andrei was ignoring everyone at the table.
"He's like, 'If you're not happy, then why are you married to me?' And that's just not fair," Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth was clearly upset and told Andrei that she didn't even want a second wedding. Andrei subsequently called Elizabeth "unstable" and suggested her behavior was "dumb." At this point, he didn't know what their future held.
Andrei confronted Elizabeth the morning after her father Chuck and brother Charlie had arrived in Moldova and asked if she wanted a second wedding, and Elizabeth replied, "I just want to be happy."
Elizabeth told the cameras she was "over the fighting and the bickering."
Andrei believed he's the perfect person to stay home with their daughter and told Elizabeth they were doing just fine paying their bills and so she shouldn't care about his job so much.
But Elizabeth thought Andrei had become "too comfortable" and "a homebody" as a result of being a stay-at-home dad.
"That's not the man I married," Elizabeth noted.
Elizabeth was tired of talking about her relationship issues in front of her family, but Andrei said he felt "pursued" by her relatives "all the time." Elizabeth said Andrei was going to be in her family members' lives "forever, hopefully."
Andrei pointed out the word "hopefully" with frustration, as if Elizabeth would be willing to leave him, and then Elizabeth called her husband "impossible." Andrei just dubbed Elizabeth impossible right back.
Elizabeth admitted she'd be okay with skipping the second wedding if it wasn't even going to be enjoyable.
Later on, Andrei, Elizabeth and their families went out for a big dinner, and Elizabeth hoped there wouldn't be any "mishaps."
But Charlie and Chuck probed more into Andrei's past, which Andrei found "offensive."
Charlie scolded his sister for not speaking up and defending her family, and Andrei told Charlie to "shut the f-ck up," which prompted Charlie to say, "You shut the f-ck up."
Andrei and Charlie then stood up at the table and Andrei asked to take their issues outside. Andrei then got into Charlie's face and the men got physical at the table, with Elizabeth yelling at them both to "stop."
Elizabeth said she didn't know "what the f-ck" was going on but both men were at fault and their behavior was not acceptable or okay.
Charlie couldn't believe Andrei would try to fight him when he had flown around the world to attend his wedding, but Andrei responded with, "It's all about him now... I don't give a f-ck. Go back to your f-cking country."
Elizabeth told her husband not to treat guests in his country that way, and Andrei's brother pointed out the trouble seemed to be alcohol because both men appeared eager for a fight.
Andrei told Elizabeth to tell Charlie and Chuck to pack their bags and go back home, and Elizabeth seemed furious, telling her husband that he was the one misbehaving and the altercation was pretty much his fault.
Chuck told the dinner table that Andrei had behaved much differently during his two years in America and Chuck was seeing a different, meaner side of Andrei that he didn't like. Chuck wondered which side of Andrei was his true self.
Elizabeth told Andrei he had ruined the night, and Chuck called Andrei "classless." Chuck also believed Andrei was hiding something since Andrei had been so defensive and tight-lipped about his past.
Elizabeth told Andrei his actions were "outrageous and embarrassing," and Elizabeth acknowledged Andrei had too much to drink. Andrei then threatened to fight Elizabeth's brother again, and she called him "insane" and couldn't believe he was lashing out like that.
Andrei's brother Radu came outside and told Andrei to talk things out or just go home alone, and Andrei felt his brother was on Elizabeth's family's side and that they must have been "manipulating" Radu.
"He's on another f-cking planet right now," Elizabeth cried. "I don't even want to deal with him right now. I feel bad for my dad and my brother... [Andrei] is just ruining their trip."
It appeared no one could talk any sense into Andrei, who scolded his wife for not defending him.
Andrei called Elizabeth an "idiot" and said, "This is not going to work." Andrei yelled at Elizabeth, saying, "You are not married to your father, okay?!"
Elizabeth considered leaving and canceling her second wedding because she was far from happy.
Did Elizabeth and Andrei work out their problems and stay together or has the90 Day Fiance couple broken up since that big fight?
Elizabeth and Andrei are definitely still together, married and going strong.
In mid-August, Elizabeth wrote Andrei is her "soul mate" on Instagram, and the couple also posted a new video on their YouTube channel in which they show what they do on a rainy day.
In early August, Elizabeth gushed on Instagram about how her husband had thrown her a surprise 30th birthday party.
"My wonderful husband and family arranged a 30th Birthday surprise party for me and I wouldn't have had it any other way," she captioned multiple videos and pictures from the celebration, which included a lot of balloons and Elizabeth's family.
Andrei also posted about the event on his own account, sharing numerous photos of the couple from her family celebration that eventually turned into a romantic date night out.
"Happy 30th birthday wife! celebrated for a week, it felt amazing for the soul, not so good for the liver...#birthdaygirl #wife #familytime #tlc #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #fun #90dayfiancepillowtalk @elizabethpotthast," he wrote alongside the images.
On July 23, Andrei posted a video on his Instagram Stories in which he and Elizabeth were in the car and he wished his wife a happy birthday. The video proceeded to show Andrei taking Elizabeth out for a fancy dinner to celebrate.
And several days earlier, Elizabeth shared two photos in which she and Andrei were playfully posing with each other.
In a July 23 joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elizabeth and Andrei said it's been a lot to watch back 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season so far with all of their fights but there are also moments that remind them of their love for each other.
"I don't think I am rude. We are loving each other," Andrei said, before Elizabeth backed her husband by saying men in his culture are very "blunt" and "cutthroat."
Elizabeth said she knew where Andrei was coming from most of the time and understood him.
"I know that it's not a jab at me or intentionally being rude to me. I think that's just his voice and his accent, and him being a man. When you throw that in together, it comes off as him being rude, but I don't take it that way," Elizabeth explained, although she subsequently admitted Andrei can be very rude sometimes.
Elizabeth also acknowledged she and Andrei shouldn't tell each other to "shut up" because talking to each other that way is disrespectful.
"I don't know one couple that will never have a disagreement," Andrei said. "I bet everyone has disagreements and they are so much worse than ours."
Elizabeth agreed no relationship is perfect and people can't be lovey-dovey with each other at all times.
"I know my husband and I know he wouldn't purposely try to put me down. I think he's just such a strong person and he comes off really mean to me at times, but I understand what he's saying," Elizabeth explained.
Elizabeth confirmed in that moment Andrei is still her "husband," and Andrei pointed out that the editing puts him "in a bad light" because 90 Day Fiance doesn't really show it when Elizabeth treats him poorly.
"She does it too," Andrei said. "She's very stubborn."
When asked to reveal some things about Elizabeth viewers don't already know from watching the show, Andrei replied, "I think she's a sweetheart, I think she's loving. But she can [lose her temper]. I am handling it. I think I have trained her, I guess."
"No, you mean I trained you," Elizabeth argued with a laugh.
"Andrei is such an amazing father and he's super, super sweet and he's actually a really goofy person at heart, and he has such a soft spot for people in his heart that he loves dearly... I feel like you don't see enough of that side."
Elizabeth then pointed out Andrei truly is "a sweet guy" and she called her "baby" romantic as well.
There is also a lot of evidence on social media Elizabeth and Andrei are still happily married.
On July 23, Elizabeth posted a video of herself kissing, dancing and flirting with Andrei in their bathing suits on Instagram.
Elizabeth set out to prove to her haters that she doesn't photoshop her photos and they are both fit and look great. She also added the hashtag "#sexyhusband."
Several days earlier, Elizabeth shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself with Andrei and Eleanor, and she captioned it, "Sunday is our favorite day. #thecastravets #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter @andrei19861."
Elizabeth and Andrei also celebrated her nephew's first birthday party together on July 5 and had some family fun on the Fourth of July. Elizabeth captioned a series of photos, "Us."
And going back to June 21, Elizabeth sweetly wished Andrei a happy Father's Day on Instagram along with a red heart emoji.
On June 8, Elizabeth shared a photo of Andrei picking her up in their pool and kissing her.
"Happy National Best Friends Day to my bestest friend ever. My husband. I love you baby!" Elizabeth wrote alongside the image.
Elizabeth's Instagram is filled with family photos going back months and months, from Elizabeth and Andrei taking hikes together to just lounging on their couch with their daughter.
Andrei has similar photos on his own Instagram account, showing he's a happy family man.
In a May 19 video, he and Elizabeth broke it down dancing in their living room, saying they were excited to film 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.