"I wasn't looking for anything specific, but this gorgeous little red head reached out to me named Jess," Colt shared. "Jess is beautiful. She is 26 years old, she has a rocking body, she has glasses, and she loves cats!"
Colt said while Jess lives in Chicago, they met once in Las Vegas when she was visiting and spending time with some friends. Colt said they really hit it off and she's fun and likes to party.
Colt was heading to Chicago to spend the weekend with her, revealing she's an au pair from Brazil living in the United States on a visa. Colt insisted he had never intended to date another Brazilian like Larissa, but Jess just sort of fell into his lap.
Debbie was "a little suspicious" when Colt suddenly packed his bags for a weekend trip and said he was visiting "friends."
Once Colt arrived in Chicago, he and Jess met up at a restaurant, and Jess wore a sexy little black lace dress. She said her J-1 visa expired in six months but she wanted to stay in America longer because "it's amazing."
Colt called Jess "a breath of fresh air" and was grateful for the new life she had breathed into him.
Colt then asked Jess if she would be up for sex later that night in his hotel room, and the pair chugged beers so they could rush out of there.
"I love Colt and he's my boyfriend now," Jess gushed. "He is good for me."
The couple then headed to Colt's hotel and he said he was "excited to get laid" because it had been a while, but Colt admitted he wasn't ready to announce Jess as his girlfriend to the world yet, especially to his mother.
Jess said it was "a problem" that Colt was hiding her just because she's Brazilian, and Jess insisted she's different from "crazy" Larissa.
"I want to date you, I want to be with you, I want to learn more about you. But I don't want to rush into anything," Colt told Jess.
Jess got angry, but Colt assured her that patience and taking things slowly wasn't necessarily a bad thing.
Colt assured Jess that Debbie didn't know everything about him and he was just trying to be "careful" since his last relationship "almost destroyed" him.
"I'm falling hard for Jess... but I don't really know Jess that well. I don't want to go into another relationship like my marriage was. At the end of the day, I can't do the same thing I did with Larissa," Colt said in a confessional.
Colt said Jess was upset but once they got to his hotel room, they were fine and he said the sex was "great."
During a day of sightseeing, Colt opened up about his marriage to Larissa and the couple bonded, but the situation became tense once Colt met several of Jess' friends at a bar later that night.
Jess revealed to her friends Colt had a friend named Vanessa "from the gym" who called him all the time. Colt said he met Vanessa online and she was "just a friend." Vanessa apparently helped him through his divorce with Larissa, but Jess had a problem with it.
Colt told Jess that he was going to stop talking to Vanessa, but in reality, he had no plans to stop and claimed he felt bad about lying to his new girlfriend.
Colt told Jess that he wanted to spend the night together alone, but Jess wanted to go out with her girlfriends and party. Colt asked Jess to go back to the hotel with him, and Jess' friends called Colt "controlling" and didn't like how he was trying to tell her what to do.
Since this was Colt's first time in Chicago, Jess decided to go back to the hotel with him. Jess' friends believed Jess was making a mistake by being with Colt, but Colt felt great and bragged to the cameras, "I win!"
Colt was done with "caving in" to make women happy, saying that approach had failed with Larissa.
Jess, however, was realizing she and Colt had lifestyle differences because she loved to party but Colt preferred staying home, playing video games and watching cartoons.
Jess asked Colt to respect their differences, but Colt said, "There has to be a limit. You and I come first, always. That's how a relationship works."
"I think Colt's cool, but Colt is boring and no respect women," Jess said in a confessional, with English being her second language. "Maybe now I understand why no work, [Colt's] relationship with Larissa."
The couple argued on the way back to Colt's hotel.
In a trailer that was recently released for the rest of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Larissa was shown enjoying the single life and embracing her newfound confidence and sexuality, while a clip showed Jess throwing her shoes at Colt in a hotel room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Again! Vanessa talk. You still friends. You talk every day!" she said, referring to a Las Vegas woman named Vanessa Guerra.
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and yelled, "Look at this! You lie!"
Colt appeared startled and then yelled for Jess to stop and talk to him as she stormed out of the room.
When did Colt and Jess begin dating? How did their relationship start?
Colt first sparked dating rumors in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, In Touch reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
TLC also filmed Colt taking a trip to Jess' home country of Brazil that will be featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Starcasm reported in April, and the season preview that aired on the show at the conclusion of its June 14 season premiere appeared to show tease footage of the trip.
So are Colt and Jess still together and dating, or has the couple split since the 90 Day Fiance spinoff?
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and were broken up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
In April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
Jess moved on from Colt with musician Brian Hanvey, while Colt went on to date Vanessa -- who was newly divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
Larissa had it out for Vanessa in October when alleged nude photos Larissa had sent to Colt were given to Vanessa's ex-husband.
As for Larissa's love life, she got back together with Eric Nichols following their September 2019 split.
Although Larissa is shown living the single life on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, a trailer shows Larissa is going to want Eric back, followed by footage of the pair fighting.