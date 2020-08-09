'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Colt and Jess still together? Are Colt and Vanessa "just friends" still?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/09/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson said he saw "demons" in Jess Caroline when she got jealous of his friendship with Vanessa Guerra on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did Colt and Jess split up, or are they still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Colt and Jess are still together or whether the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has split.]
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, got his start on 90 Day Fiance by starring on Season 6 with his former wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima. The exes also appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? together.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship was always a struggle. Larissa, for instance, accused Colt of cheating on her, and Colt never felt like he could make his wife happy.
A huge fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with his mother Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time for domestic violence. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, with both former spouses agreeing not to slander or defame either other in the press or on social media.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Colt admitted he was having a difficult time getting over Larissa but was ready for a "Colt 2.0" version of himself.
Debbie thought it was "too soon" for Colt to start dating again, but Colt had already gotten involved with a Brazilian 26-year-old redhead named Jess. Colt gushed about her "rocking body" and beauty.
Colt said Jess lived in Chicago at the time and was working as an au pair, but the pair met while she was partying with friends in Las Vegas.
Colt then visited Jess in Chicago, not long before Jess' J-1 visa was going to expire. Jess had about six months left in America but wanted to stay permanently because the country is "amazing."
The couple gushed about their amazing sexual encounters, but Jess was upset Colt had yet to tell Debbie about her, and Jess' friends thought Colt was controlling when they met him.
Jess also let her friends know Colt had a friend from the gym named Vanessa whom she was worried about. Jess claimed Vanessa called Colt all the time but Colt had promised he'd stop speaking to her, even though Vanessa had helped him through his divorce.
Colt, however, had no intention of dropping Vanessa as a friend. In fact, Colt suggested Vanessa was his top priority.
Knowing her visa was expiring soon, Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa, but he said he could see a future with Jess and didn't want her to live in Brazil.
Once Colt returned home, Colt came clean about his romance with Jess and told Debbie he planned to meet Jess' family in Brazil to take their relationship to the next level.
"Two from Brazil," Debbie scoffed. "As long as Larissa is still in this country or waiting for her deportation, I don't think Colt should be involved with anyone else. It's too fast -- too much, too fast... [And] over my dead body you'll live in Brazil."
Debbie said she didn't understand why Colt was interested in women from different countries and he always lived "in the moment" without "thinking ahead."
To protect her son, Debbie decided to join him on his trip to Brazil.
Fans were then introduced to Vanessa, who was invited to Colt's house for dinner since she agreed to watch his cats while he and Debbie took off to Brazil.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
However, Colt admitted he had sex with Vanessa one time.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Vanessa said she was going through a divorce of her own when she met Colt and Colt had been there for her. She said they were best friends, but Debbie wished Colt and Vanessa would date.
Prior to Colt's trip to Brazil, Larissa actually called Jess on the phone to warn her about how Colt was an alleged manipulator and womanizer.
"Colt is a demon," Larissa told Jess during the call. "I know that everything's perfect with him from the [beginning] but he changes and turns into someone mean."
Larissa called Colt "dangerous" and said he might sabotage Jess' status in the United States given he was trying to deport Larissa.
"Once he doesn't need you anymore, he's gonna try to do the same that he did to me," Larissa told Jess. "I know that I was arrested and I'm a little bit crazy... but I don't want same thing to happen [to you] that happened to me."
Larissa told the cameras that while she was married to Colt, he hid his phone from her and acted "very shady," "trying to talk to other women."
"I believe Colt cheated on me," Larissa continued. "Colt is nasty, so Jessica should be careful and [not] trust him anymore."
Larissa added that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."
Jess was nice to Larissa on the phone but decided not to take her words to heart since she said she really loved Colt and wanted to try to make things work.
After 14 hours of traveling, Colt and Debbie arrived in Barra Velha, where Jess' family lives.
When Debbie first met Jess at the airport, Debbie thought she was "a pretty little girl" and "very voluptuous."
During a car ride to the hotel, Colt and Jess discussed baby names, Dominick for a boy and Katrina for a girl, with Colt saying he'd probably like to have children down the road.
Debbie didn't think Colt ever wanted to have kids, so she was surprised to hear that and began worrying Jess was going to persuade Colt to settle down, get married and have a child just so she could get a Green Card and stay in the United States.
Colt then checked Debbie into a hotel and she was feeling exhausted. Debbie snapped at Jess that she just wanted to be left alone so she could rest, and Jess thought Debbie was "grumpy," "rude" and didn't like her.
"Now I understand why Larissa called me and said, 'Jess, be careful,' because Deb is terrible. She's really bad with me. Scream with me. She's rude and she's not good. [I'm scared] about the rest of [our] vacation," Jess told the cameras.
Colt was afraid Debbie was going to scare Jess off because she wasn't being "a team player." Colt called the trip "a disaster" and he had only been there a matter of hours.
However, Colt scolded his mother for being "an assh-le" and convinced Jess to give Debbie another chance.
Debbie therefore apologized to Jess for coming off upset and mad, but she admitted she was afraid Jess was using Colt for a Green Card.
"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.
At Jess' family barbecue, Jess asked her boyfriend in front of everyone, "What do you want with me?"
"I want a family with you. I want a family with your daughter. I didn't plan on meeting her, but I did, and I fell in love with her immediately. I wasn't looking for a relationship," Colt shared, before telling Silvio, "I think your daughter is the best person I've ever met."
Jess' relatives suggested the pair could get married right away at their home, and that's when Debbie spoke up and said things were "moving too fast." Debbie asked Jess, "Why the rush?!"
Jess became very defensive and said she and Colt were moving at a good speed.
"I don't want him divorced in six months," Debbie said.
"I'm different," Jess snapped back. "You compare me and Larissa."
Jess insisted she loved Colt and depended on Colt for nothing, and she claimed she wasn't trying to get a Green Card.
Jess and Debbie then began speaking over each other at the dinner table and Debbie felt insulted and disrespected. Debbie told Colt that she was ready to leave and was "done" with the conversation as Jess kept shouting over her.
At one point, Jess waved her hand near Debbie's face to quiet her, and Debbie couldn't believe it. Jess then vented, "Son of a b-tch, f-ck you." Colt announced that was quite enough, and Debbie called Jess' behavior "out of line" and "aggressive."
Debbie said the situation reminded her of the past and being around Larissa, and Debbie decided she needed to go back to her hotel. Colt therefore put her in a cab and sent her off.
The next day, Debbie told her son that Jess was "out of control" and she was "concerned" about his well-being in this relationship. Debbie urged that there were red flags or signs Colt was ignoring again, such as how Jess behaved when a little tipsy and could be using him.
Colt felt "caught in the middle" between the two women he loved, but he wasn't ready to give Jess up. In fact, Colt asked Jess' father Silvio for permission to propose marriage to Jess.
Silvio said he liked Colt a lot and Colt had shown good character, so he hoped Colt and Jess would get married -- and soon.
Colt seemingly wasn't ready to tell his mother that he was considering getting married again, and he told Debbie -- in front of Jess -- that he and Silvio had just talked about sports, like football.
Debbie wasn't sure whether she believed Colt and said in a confessional, "That's a terrible mistake and I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it."
While Colt and Jess were out, Debbie FaceTimed with Vanessa from in her hotel room and Debbie expressed her concerns about Jess trying to rush into marriage.
Vanessa said she didn't trust the situation and Colt should have learned his lesson from his failed marriage to Larissa Dos Santos Lima.
"If it's a bad relationship, I will do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship," Debbie told the cameras.
When Colt and Jess stopped by Debbie's room to invite her out to hang out with Jess' friends, Debbie mentioned how Vanessa had sent her a video of their cat Ivy. When Debbie mentioned Vanessa's name, Jess' mouth dropped open and she said, "What?"
Colt told Jess that Vanessa was just watching their cats, but Jess immediately got angry and said, "F-ck you," to Colt.
"You say no talk more to Vanessa. Just friend. And frequents your house," Jess said.
Debbie insisted Vanessa was her friend and offered to watch the cats for her, but Jess yelled out, "Am I crazy?! Vanessa is a b-tch."
"No, she's not," Debbie said. "She's a really good person."
"Good friend [who] wants sex with Colt," Jess countered.
Debbie didn't confirm or deny whether she knew ahead of time that Jess had a problem with Vanessa, but the expression on her face made it seem like Debbie knew what drama mentioning Vanessa would cause.
Jess believed Vanessa was Colt's "friend with benefits," and Colt noted he and Jess seemed to have "trust issues." Debbie agreed if Jess couldn't trust Colt then they were going to have some real problems.
Colt told Jess that she needed to love and trust him, and Debbie added that Jess needed to grow up and not get angry over Colt's friends. Colt admitted Jess could get jealous and "was starting to lose it."
Colt said Vanessa was "just a friend" and he had been "nothing but faithful" to Jess. Colt admitted he was starting to see Jess for who she really is -- someone who supposedly "hides demons" and isn't just a sweet, fun-loving girl.
And it appears Jess and Colt's relationship will implode over his relationship with Vanessa.
In a trailer that was released for the rest of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, a clip shows Jess throwing her shoes at Colt in a hotel room.
"You lied!" Jess shouts. "Again! Vanessa talk. You still friends. You talk every day!"
Jess shoves a phone in Colt's face and yells, "Look at this! You lie!"
Colt appears startled and then yells for Jess to stop and talk to him as she storms out of the room.
Colt and Debbie conducted a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in late July in which they both hinted Colt's romance with Jess might be over.
Debbie expressed how she's not a big fan of Jess and believes Larissa is actually a more trustworthy and better person overall, and Colt called Jess a "rebound" after his divorce from Larissa.
"You're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become," Colt teased of what's to come on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"Rebound central," Colt added, according to ET.
"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."
So did Jess and Colt split up or are they still together? And how about Vanessa?
Colt first sparked dating rumors with Jess in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, the magazine reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and decided to break up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
The pair now appear to be on bad terms, and it seems Jess is furious at Colt.
Jess took to her Instagram Stories in early August and claimed Colt and Vanessa went to the extreme of creating a fake text exchange in which Colt repeatedly told Vanessa to stop contacting him to falsely convince Jess that Colt's friendship with Vanessa was over -- and Jess shared her receipts.
"This is the proof how they lied and manipulated me the entire time. When I started to suspect about their affair, I questioned him and he sent those screenshots to me," Jess wrote.
"He is a liar, a cheater, a [piece] of trash hiding under his mother skirt."
In addition to posting Colt's alleged text messages to Vanessa that made Colt look like he loved Jess and wanted nothing to do with Vanessa, Jess wrote to her followers, "Vanessa told me he called her and both agreed to fake the conversation, this way I would calm down and he could finish the [Happily Ever After] season with me. Then after that they could be together (like they are now)."
Jess accused Debbie of sabotaging her relationship with Colt behind her back and not teaching her son how to treat women, but Debbie reiterated how Jess seemed to be using Colt for a K-1 visa and permanent stay in the United States.
And back in April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
So are Vanessa and Colt dating now, like Jess claimed, or are they really "just friends?"
Following her relationship with Colt, Jess moved on with musician Brian Hanvey and Colt went on to date Vanessa, who was newly-divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
In early July 2020, the @tote_the_memes Instagram account, a 90 Day Fiance fan account, shared screenshots of direct messages Vanessa allegedly exchanged with a follower revealing numerous details about her relationship with Colt.
In the messages, Vanessa alleged she actually lived with Colt "before Jess was in the picture."
Vanessa also reportedly said she was the person who drove Colt to the airport when he flew to see Jess in Chicago -- and she picked him up once he returned to Las Vegas.
However, Vanessa reportedly claimed she was never Colt's girlfriend and they are not dating now.
"Never was an official girlfriend. I couldn't take him seriously," she allegedly wrote in one text message.
"Honestly it was never anything. I could never stop going out with other men which is why he never stopped talking to women."
Vanessa reportedly believes Colt "is not happy with himself," which supposedly "breaks" her heart. However, she insisted Colt is "always going to be family" to her "no matter what sh-tty things he's done."
"I wish he'd get help. I tried to help him, but couldn't. I hope he finds some self worth one of these days."
Colt is not Vanessa's type, according to the alleged exchange, and she "couldn't" see past that. She apparently prefers "bearded tattooed men."
Since Colt apparently didn't fit the bill, Vanessa is reportedly dating someone else now.
The Instagram account also allegedly obtained a photo of Vanessa and her bearded boyfriend and a text message in which Vanessa wrote, "I'm actually dating someone else. Which is why you see [Colt] follow/unfollow me all the time. He's a very jealous person."
And Colt just confirmed in his late July interview with ET that Vanessa is just a friend, and he called themselves "kindred spirits."
"She's someone in my life I can always count on," Colt shared.
Colt also reiterated in an early August interview with Us Weekly that he and Vanessa are still just friends.
"I have no idea what the future holds," Colt told Us.
"I mean, I didn't even think 2020, it would be like this at all. So it's hard to say what tomorrow will be, but Vanessa is a great friend, you know, she's my best friend and right now it's been enough."