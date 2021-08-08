'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Brandon and Julia still together? Is the '90 Day Fiance' couple getting divorced? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/08/2021
90 Day Fiance couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina disagree on when to have children as shown on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so are Brandon and Julia still together or did their differences split the couple up? What do the latest 90 Day Fiance spoilers reveal about Brandon and Julia's relationship now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Brandon and Julia are still together now or if the 90 Day Fiance couple has split up.]
Brandon, a 27-year-old pest-control technician who helps to run his parents' farm in Dinwiddie, VA, fell in love with Julia, a 26-year-old go-go club dancer from Krasnodar City, Russia, at first sight and then flew to Russia to meet her.
The pair dated for five months long-distance and then Brandon proposed marriage during a trip to Iceland. He then applied for a K-1 visa, and their love story began playing out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.
When Julia first moved to America, she and Brandon experienced some growing pains.
Julia, for instance, hated being forced to sleep in a separate bedroom from Brandon at his parents' home.
Julia also didn't like how controlling Brandon's mother Betty seemed to be and the fact she had been pushing for Julia to take birth control.
Once she learned how to do chores on Brandon's family's farm in Virginia, Julia realized this wasn't her American dream and she hated the lifestyle -- such as feeding the pigs and waking up early every morning.
Julia threatened to return to Russia multiple times, but she and Brandon still proceeded to plan their wedding amid the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brandon worried about rushing into a marriage in April 2020, especially because Julia already threatened him with divorce during a fight, but he said he wasn't ready to give up on his relationship with Julia.
The couple therefore moved up their wedding day to April 26, 2020, just to be safe, and Brandon and Julia exchanged beautiful, heartfelt vows in each other's languages.
On 90 Day Fiance's Season 8 Tell-All special, Julia revealed there were "more rules" in Brandon's parents' home than ever before and she and Betty were butting heads.
Julia said she wanted to leave the farm and be "the boss" in her own life.
On the sixth-season premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Brandon's father Ron said Brandon had become "submissive" to Julia's every "whim," such as visiting Las Vegas. Ron joked that his son was "whipped" by Julia.
After Brandon was offered a new higher-paying job, Julia suggested to Brandon they should move to Las Vegas, but Brandon laughed and said that wouldn't be realistic for them.
Julia accused Brandon of not living up to his promises and was concerned Brandon may want "the farm life" forever.
The pair ultimately agreed on moving to a smaller city of Richmond, VA, and Julia was happy to compromise.
Julia said she wanted to start working and making money by maybe doing a designer job, but Brandon worried her broken English might hold her back from many job positions.
Julia yelled at Brandon for not supporting her and for trying to break her dreams, but Brandon said he was just trying to be realistic and reasonable.
"Julia views my realistic view on things as pessimistic, but sometimes I think she's also just too much of a dreamer and she may want to bump down her expectations," Brandon said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julia's first interview for her Green Card then came around, and Brandon made it known he really didn't want to move to Russia if everything didn't work out and Julia was forced back to her home country.
"I think I give more [energy] to the relationship... [Brandon] gives more money, but I changed my life for him. If I'm not approved, then I go to Russia and Brandon not go with me, I guess. This is broken. We divorce," Julia complained.
Julia wasn't immediately approved for the Green Card because Brandon needed to come up with more documents, but she technically wasn't denied either. The pair therefore just waited for an update in the mail.
Julia also later learned it would be a lot more difficult to become a wedding or event planner as she had imagined.
After speaking with an industry professional, Julia realized she must do research, gain experience, work on her English, and get to know people in the Richmond, VA community.
Brandon introduced Julia to his friend Melanie so she could have a connection, but the meeting didn't go well and Julia became extremely jealous in thinking Melanie was trying to flirt with her husband.
Brandon said Julia has "a strange jealous streak" and it was "a real problem," and Julia didn't deny having that issue.
Brandon didn't want to have to neglect his friends in Virginia, but Julia asked him to listen to her more and try to understand her better. She wanted Brandon by her side at all times considering she had moved to a foreign country for him.
Julia later received a letter in the mail from the USCIS. It was Julia's work visa so that she could get a job and start making money in the United States.
Brandon's parents suggested Brandon and Julia should have a real wedding with a beautiful dress and family and friends in attendance as a celebration.
Julia, however, didn't seem interested. Julia explained how she and Brandon were already married and had their special day, and she said the only thing that mattered was them being together as a couple.
"I don't trust your mother. I feel she'll do something wrong to make me angry," Julia complained to Brandon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once Brandon and Julia arrived to Ron's party, there were birthday decorations everywhere as well as "Just Married" decor. Brandon and Julia were displeased since they never wanted a post-wedding party or celebration to begin with.
Betty even surprised Brandon and Julia with a beautiful cake and an appearance from their wedding officiant, but it all just made Brandon and Julia angry.
Julia figured Betty had created this whole party to exert her control and show how she can do whatever she wants.
"Who wouldn't want a party and a cake? But that's not the point. I am tired of being treated like a child. I just feel personally disrespected and hurt, and it's not okay," Brandon complained.
Betty couldn't believe Brandon was upset over a party for their family and friends, and she called her son "rude, uncaring and so ungrateful."
Betty added, "Brandon never would have done that if Julia wasn't there. I am really starting to think [Julia] is trying to turn him against us, or against me."
Brandon told his mother that she wasn't respecting his boundaries as a married man, and Julia told the cameras that she was very proud of her husband for standing up to his mom.
With that being said, Julia took Brandon's hand and told Betty that they were going to leave the party early. The couple then began searching for a place of their own.
Betty said she wanted Julia and Brandon to have a place of their own but hoped, in some small way, the couple would want to take over the farm. Ron also called Brandon "unprepared" to pay bills, including $1,200 for rent somewhere.
Ron believed Brandon and Julia were not grateful and living on their own was going to be "an eye-opener" for the both of them. Ron told his child not to look to him for help if he ended up struggling on his own, and Brandon said that was just fine.
While Julia was excited to pack up and move into her new place, Brandon didn't seem very happy. Brandon told the cameras that he loved the farm and wanted his future children to grow up there, but Julia said she wanted to sell the farm and buy a big house with a pool.
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon offered to help his parents on the farm some weekends, but Julia snapped that Brandon would be helping out Ron and Betty alone -- and she'd stay behind by herself at the apartment.
Betty cried about how much she was going to miss her son and Brandon suggested maybe they could visit his parents on Sundays for dinner since they were going to be "broke."
Both Betty and Ron smiled big at that idea, but Julia appeared disappointed and pissed off.
"I'm leaving my home and everything I love for the person I love," Brandon said.
"But it hurts that Julia constantly wants to put separation between me and my parents. I think that leaving the farm is going to solve most problems between Julia and I, but I think it might cause some new ones to start."
Betty and Ron then helped Brandon and Julia move into their new apartment, and Betty was a bit teary-eyed throughout the whole process.
Brandon's parents said Brandon had definitely chose Julia over them, as Julia repeatedly told Brandon to listen to her and do what she wants. Julia seemed thrilled to kick Brandon's parents out and lock the apartment door.
After Brandon and Julia's first night in their own apartment, they planned a housewarming party for his friends.
During the party, Julia made a joke about how she was ready for a little baby, and Brandon's friends warned the spouses about how much responsibility having a child entails. They advised Brandon and Julia against rushing into starting a family.
Brandon told Julia that he should listen to his friends because they wouldn't be able to focus on each other once a baby comes.
"I'm not trying to have kids right now. I'm stern on that," Brandon said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I know what I want and I know what I'm doing, and I'm ready for a baby!" Julia insisted.
Brandon and Julia used to have a common problem, Brandon's parents, and now that they were out on their own, they were realizing their own differences and issues.
Brandon and Julia worried they weren't on the same page about their future together, and then Julia went into a bedroom by herself in the middle of the party.
And based on a preview clip Entertainment Weekly obtained of Part 1 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s sixth-season Tell All event, Brandon appears ready to give up on his relationship with Julia.
Brandon admits Julia "has become a little hard to live with" and her jealous side is "not normal."
"F-ck you, Brandon!" Julia replied.
So did Brandon and Julia last? Did the 90 Day Fiance couple break up or are they still together?
Brandon and Julia definitely appear to still be a happy couple.
Brandon posted a funny video of Brandon and Julia being "sexy" in the pool in early August 2021, and Julia shared a video around the same time of Brandon giving her flowers in bed and taking care of her when she was sick.
"Thank you for being next to me not only when everything is good. #90dayhappilyeverafter #90dayfiance #brandonandjulia," Julia wrote.
On July 22, Brandon posted an adorable video of Julia coming home from Russia and spending time with their dog Simba, and a couple of days earlier, he uploaded a montage of pictures of the lovebirds in a pool.
Around that same time, Julia posted a tribute to Brandon on July 18, writing on Instagram "Love with all my heart. We didn't take Simba to the apartment... [but we] visit him. plans to buy a house and take him with us. #90dayfiance #Brandonandjulia #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon also posted a video pretending to be sad, saying he and Julia had taken a break -- but Julia was clearly dancing around with their dog in the background.
And Brandon shared a cute image of himself and Julia kissing on a blanket outdoors on June 27.
Julia recently returned to the United States after traveling to Russia to visit with her family and friends. Brandon made it clear he missed her while she was gone. He, for example, posted a photo of his dog looking out a window with him.
"We are waiting," Brandon captioned the image, seemingly referring to Julia's return flight to the United States.
On June 10, Brandon posted a video of himself and Julia talking about the K-1 visa process, and on June 9, Brandon took Julia to her first American baseball game.
Just one day earlier, Brandon also uploaded a funny video about Julia wanting pizza all the time and not eating the healthiest foods.
There is a lot of social-media evidence that Brandon and Julia haven't split since filming the Tell-All special.
Brandon wished his mother Betty a happy birthday on June 1 and posted a selfie that featured Julia in it.
On May 25, Brandon lashed out at trolls in defense of his wife, writing, "People please stop telling my wife to go back to Ukraine. She is from Russia.... So say go back to Russia. Or say... You go Russia #90dayfiance #Brandonandjulia #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
Brandon took to Instagram on May 20 and uploaded a sweet photo of Julia and himself embracing each other outdoors.
"We have spent so much time together but it just never feels like enough," Brandon captioned the image.
On May 17, Julia uploaded a funny video on her Instagram of Brandon and herself dancing.
Brandon and Julia apparently took a trip to New York in early May. Brandon posted photos of the couple on a boat and near the Statue of Liberty.
"Enjoying time with my wife. I sure will miss her when she gets her green card #90dayfiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #Brandonandjulia," Brandon joked in his caption.
And Julia gushed about how thoughtful Brandon is considering he had purchased a bag for her that she fell in love with in a store but didn't want to spend too much money on.
Julia also captioned her own New York photos, "Just love life and grateful for everything I have. #90dayfiance#90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #Brandonandjulia #model#newyork #maxim #america #russia."
In late April, Julia posted two photos of the couple and shared, "Today is our first anniversary! in Russia, each anniversary has a name. 1 year - chintz (calico) wedding."
On April 21, Brandon posted a photo of himself giving Julia a piggyback ride and captioned it, "Happy wife - Happy life."
And Julia shared similar photos on her own Instagram account on the same day. She wrote alongside them, "Everyone asks, did I have friends in America? here is my best friend. #90dayfiance #brandonandjulia #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter."
And Brandon and Julia recently took a trip to Miami, FL, together! Julia revealed on Instagram this vacation served as their honeymoon. Coronavirus probably delayed the pair's honeymoon.
On March 8, Brandon uploaded an image of Julia and himself with their arms around each other and wrote alongside it, "Happy International Women's Day," along with multiple flower emojis.
Earlier in the month, Brandon posted a photo standing next to someone in a grey sweatshirt and captioned it, "Hey Julia... The bus is coming."
And Julia posted two photos of herself in a wedding gown around the same time to defend Brandon in light of the fact he had been unenthusiastic and seemingly bored while wedding dress shopping with his fiancee.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Bad omens of a wedding. I do not believe in these signs. do you know how many of them? lots of. the whole world must be divorced, since all superstitions cannot be observed. Brandon didn't want to go to the store, but I insisted," Julia wrote.