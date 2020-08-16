'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Angela and Michael still together or did the '90 Day Fiance' couple break up?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/16/2020
90 Day Fiance star Michael Ilesanmi has chosen to be with Angela Deem despite the possibility he may never become a father on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did he stick with Angela long-term or did the couple eventually break up -- and are they together now?
ADVERTISEMENT
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Angela and Michael married and whether the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together.]
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, have starred on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? as well as90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Angela and Michael met online and talked for a few months before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria in order to meet her love interest in person and see if they could really have a future together.
Angela, certain Michael's love for her was sincere and not a scam, considered Michael to be the love of her life. However, the more she cared about Michael, the more Angela seemed to struggle with trusting him.
Angela and Michael have gotten into explosive arguments and broken up many times in the last couple of years, but the couple revealed on social media in Fall 2018 they were engaged and Michael planned on moving to the United States.
In May 2019, Angela told a fan she met in New York that she and Michael were getting married and were in the process of filming Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, which subsequently premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela preparing to file for a K-1 visa.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, documented Angela and Michael working to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could finally join her in America and Angela would be able to get married in front of her mother, daughter and grandkids.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, and Angela came to the conclusion it was probably because their romance wasn't convincing given their age difference and unmarried status.
Michael therefore suggested to Angela they get married in Nigeria and apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been vehemently against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country.
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressured her a bit and insisted a wedding in Nigeria would be the fastest way for them to be together.
"If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Shortly before Angela's trip to Nigeria, she had a health scare in which her gynecologist, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, warned Angela she might have cancerous cells in her uterus.
Angela was also told her chance of having a baby on her own with no visible eggs -- without an egg donor or going through in vitro fertilization -- was "essentially zero."
Angela was also dealing with the stress of her mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, not doing very well. Angela feared every moment with her mother could have been her last.
Angela then learned her K-1 visa case had been sent from Nigeria to the United States, which was progress.
"It does scare me if the government thinks there is something in [Michael's] background that they might not ever give him clearance to come to the United States," Angela told the cameras.
Angela's plan as a result was to marry Michael in Nigeria if she didn't hear back on his K-1 visa beforehand.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Michael's aunt Lydia told him that men are allowed to have two wives in Nigeria and so if Angela couldn't carry and give him a child, the second wife could have a baby and place the baby under Angela's care.
Michael insisted Angela would never go for that and wouldn't approve of him having multiple wives, but Michael said it's "very important" for him to have a biological child.
Angela and Michael then finally reunited in Nigeria, and the pair intended to live with each other together during Angela's stay to see how they would work and get along as a married couple.
With only three weeks to plan a wedding, Michael sparked rage in Angela by suggesting she could maybe move to Nigeria and live there with him long-term -- an idea Angela immediately shot down as a "spoiled" American with a family to take care of in the states.
Angela also got angry when Michael sought advice from his friend Dawa about living in America. And to make matters worse, Dawa didn't show up to their scheduled meeting and there were three women instead.
"I'm done... I want to be away from you. There is not going to be a marriage. Tell a woman to tell me what the f-ck is going on in America. F-ck that and f-ck you too," Angela told Michael.
Angela was pissed off and said she wasn't about to marry "a stupid man."
Michael said he understood there was a lot of stress in Angela's life, especially regarding her mother, and there were probably multiple things making Angela upset.
"I'm scared that I might not see my mother again. This trip is to see if Michael is ready to be a husband, my husband, and right at this moment, I don't see it," Angela said.
Angela set out to show Michael what she expected from him, including helping her to cook and clean their household.
Later on, Angela and Michael FaceTimed with Angela's doctor and were thrilled to discover she was healthy and didn't have cancer, but she learned getting pregnant would be a big risk to her health.
Angela asked Michael if he'd stay with her if she couldn't have a baby, and Michael said he needed time to think.
"Maybe we shouldn't get married," Angela noted. "Either you love me enough [to stay with me] or you don't. If the baby is the priority, Michael, we can't get married."
Angela said she had invested three years into this relationship and her grandkids already called Michael "papa." She thought having a baby would be "a gift" but not necessary in order to have a future with Michael.
"You know I don't want anything to happen to you. I am concerned about that, but I can't give you an answer right now," Michael told his fiancee.
Angela said Michael had a big decision to make, and while she didn't want Michael to miss out on being a father, she also didn't want him to waste her time.
Angela said Michael needed to "sh-t or get off the pot" and determine whether he wanted to marry her. Angela wanted to make sure Michael wouldn't regret marrying her if she couldn't have a child with him, and she wanted to hear Michael say that he wasn't having any doubts.
Angela said "having a baby" would mean she must quit smoking, lose weight and more.
"I've got to make sure, Michael, that if I can't do it after we're married and we tried, you wouldn't just leave me because I can't have a baby. I can't take that stress and that anxiety," Angela told Michael.
Michael's dream was apparently to have a child and play with his son or daughter, so he admitted it was "difficult" thinking about being with Angela without becoming a father.
But Michael ultimately told Angela that he loved her deep down and would "stick" by her even if she couldn't give them a child. Michael said, "I love you baby," and Angela replied, "I love you too, Michael."
Angela felt happy and relieved, but Michael was still worried about what his mother was going to think. Michael said he and Angela needed his mother's blessing to get married, and if a baby wasn't going to be in the picture, Michael's mother wasn't going to be happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
Angela hoped Michael's mother would still approve of the wedding, but she said she didn't really "give a sh-t" if his mother disapproved. Michael explained it's the rules of his culture, but Angela snapped at Michael and told him to be a man and defend them as a couple.
"When you're in love, no one is going to stop you -- not even your damn mom," Angela said in a confessional.
"I've gone way beyond for love, and it's time for Michael to sacrifice for me -- and one of those sacrifices might be making his mom mad... [but] she'll get over it."
Angela noted it was sad Michael felt a burden to satisfy and please his family, but Michael told the cameras he truly wanted to have a baby -- and he wasn't just feeling pressure from his loved ones.
Michael assured Angela that she was his priority, but he seemed torn between the woman he loved and his family.
So did Michael and Angela break up or get married? And is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they are now married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sh-t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
In mid-July 2020, Angela posted a video of Michael dancing and captioned it, "My sexy nigerian," along with emoticons of a smiling face with three hearts as well as the blowing-kiss face.
And in the comments section, Angela put five fire emojis with two upside-down smiling faces.
In early July, Angela and Michael captioned a selfie, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Love my. Happy New Month everyone. #staysafe #teamangelamichael #happyeverafter."
ADVERTISEMENT
The pair also posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together one week earlier.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!