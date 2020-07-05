[90 Day Fiance spoilers warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Angela and Michael got married and whether the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together now].
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, previously appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days as well as Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.
The pair met online and got to know each other for several months over the phone and on social media before Angela decided to travel to Nigeria for the first time to advance their romance.
Angela was warned by friends and family she might be getting scammed, but she chose to follow her heart. However, with blossoming love came many arguments and trust issues.
Angela broke up with Michael during the filming of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special after hearing he had called her his "elder."
But in September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.
Days after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.
Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
"We are getting married! We're filming Before the 90 Days right now! He's coming here [to the United States]," Angela told a fan who saw her in New York.
Season 3 of Before the 90 Days premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael's requirement that he have a child with Angela -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, showed Angela and Michael trying to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could move to the United States and they could get married in front of Angela's family in America.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, so Angela then flew to Nigeria to hopefully get to the bottom of things and receive some answers as to what went wrong.
One of the options available to the couple had been to tie the knot in Nigeria and then apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country, mainly because she wanted her elderly mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, to be able to attend.
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressed Angela to just marry Michael in Nigeria and get on with their lives.
During the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Angela gushed she loved Michael and believed they're going to be together, but she was still waiting for Michael's K-1 visa to get approved.
"Michael and I made a deal. If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Angela asked her daughter Skyla to be a witness at her wedding in Nigeria, and Skyla said she'd consider it as long as Angela met with a lawyer to discuss how her finances and assets would be affected if she married Michael in a different country.
Angela was then shown visiting her gynecologist on the show because she was suddenly experiencing a period after three years.
Angela's doctor, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, warned her the bleeding could be the result of a problem, not an actual period, and that the "one egg" a doctor in Nigeria had previously spotted could actually be an ovarian cyst.
"Do you think that it could happen?" Angela asked.
"Honestly, at age 54, it will be much more difficult physically," Dr. Pettigrew admitted.
While doing an ultrasound, Dr. Pettigrew told Angela that she did not have an ovarian cyst but she appeared to have a fibroid tumor that could grow larger in the uterus.
In addition, the doctor so no signs of Angela having any eggs.
"So the chances of you getting pregnant on your own are essentially zero," Dr. Pettigrew told Angela.
"I feel devastated... That could really ruin our relationship," Angela told the cameras.
However, Angela learned she could get pregnant with an egg donor and in vitro fertilization.
But first, Angela, whose uterus was enlarged, needed an endometrial biopsy to make sure she wasn't growing cancerous cells in her uterus.
"If there is an issue with Michael personally, then, at that particular point, neither the fiance visa or the spousal visa is going to be an option; we're not going to get him in," Lou explained.
"I can tell you that he loves me," Angela promised her attorney.
"Michael and I have our issues, but I honestly don't think there's anything in Michael's past that would to make the government not let him come," Angela subsequently told the cameras.
"But it does scare me if the government thinks there is something in his background that they might not ever give him clearance to come to the United States."
Angela said she'd rather go with the K-1 visa and would be willing to go that route right up until the last second, meaning tying the knot with Michael in Nigeria was absolutely her last resort.
Angela wanted to see what Michael would be like around her six grandchildren, daughter and mother. Angela wasn't sure Michael would be able to handle that living situation.
"But if we don't hear back from the K-1, I'll just have to trust Michael enough to marry him in Nigeria and hope he gets his visa to come here to the United States. I need Michael over here as fast I can get him so we can start our life," Angela said.
Angela later told Skyla about how she had met with a lawyer and put together a will like Skyla had asked, but Skyla decided -- after much alleged consideration -- not to go to Nigeria and be a witness for Angela's wedding.
Skyla said she couldn't afford to take time off from work and leave her kids and Angela's mother behind, and Angela called it "bullsh-t." Skyla said Angela's choices affected everyone in the family, not just herself.
Skyla told Angela to wait for the K-1 visa, but Angela FaceTimed with Michael and Michael insisted he needed Skyla. Michael begged Skyla for her help, but Skyla didn't budge. Skyla didn't have much faith in her mother's relationship, saying that while opposites attract, opposites don't last.
"I have a flight booked in two weeks to go to Nigeria. I have to plan for a wedding and now I don't have a witness from the United States. I need for somebody to be a witness or my marriage isn't happening. At this point, it's all falling apart," Angela vented.
So did Angela and Michael's relationship last? Is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together?
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sâ€“t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a mid-June interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
On June 24, the pair posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they are now married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the upcoming fifth season of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!