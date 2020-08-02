[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Angela and Michael married and whether the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple is still together now].
Angela, a 53-year-old nursing assistant from Hazlehurst, GA, and Michael, a 31-year-old from Lagos, Nigeria, got their start on the 90 Day Fiance franchise by starring on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Angela and Michael communicated online and on the phone for several months before Angela made her first trip over to Nigeria to find out whether she could really have a future with Michael.
Angela was convinced their love was real and set out to prove to her family and friends that Michael's feelings for her were sincere and he wasn't trying to scam her.
But as their relationship progressed, Angela developed insecurities and trust issues. She got very jealous when Michael interacted with other women, and Michael had to do things her way or the highway -- or else Angela didn't seem happy.
Angela broke up with Michael during the filming of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special after hearing he had called her his "elder."
But in September 2018, Michael told a fan who commented on his Facebook page that he was "engaged" and expecting to move to the United States in 2019 under "God's grace" before changing his privacy settings to restrict public viewing of his posts.
Days after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2's Tell-All special aired on TLC in October 2018, Angela also changed her relationship status to "Engaged" on Facebook.
Then, in May 2019, Angela not only confirmed the couple was still together and engaged, but also that they would be returning for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
Season 3 of Before the 90 Days premiered in August 2019 and showed Angela traveling to Nigeria a second time and working through some additional issues in their relationship -- including Michael's requirement that he have a child with Angela, despite her age -- in preparation of Angela filing for Michael K-1 visa.
90 Day Fiance's seventh season, which premiered in November 2019, documented Angela and Michael working to get Michael's K-1 visa approved so he could finally join her in America and Angela would be able to get married in front of her mother, daughter and grandkids.
However, Michael's K-1 visa was denied following his visa interview, and Angela came to the conclusion it was probably because their romance wasn't convincing given their age difference and unmarried status.
Michael therefore suggested to Angela they get married in Nigeria and apply for a K-3 spousal visa, but Angela had been vehemently against the idea of having her wedding in a foreign country.
However, by the time 90 Day Fiance's seventh season ended, Angela had reassessed the possibility after Michael's family pressured Angela a bit and insisted a wedding in Nigeria would be the right decision and the fastest way for Michael and Angela to be together.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth-season premiere, Angela explained she and Michael had made "a deal."
"If I hear anything about the K-1 visa, Michael will come to the U.S. and we'll have our 90 days and have a wedding here," Angela said in a confessional.
"But if the K-1 visa doesn't come through, I'm going to be marrying Michael in Nigeria because I love him and want to do whatever will get Michael over here in the quickest way possible."
Angela then set out to find a person who would be willing to witness her potential wedding in Nigeria in order to make it official and check with her gynecologist on whether she could have a baby.
Angela's doctor, Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, broke the news to Angela that she didn't have any eggs and the chances of getting pregnant on her own -- without an egg donor or going through in vitro fertilization -- were "essentially zero."
Angela also learned she could possibly have cancerous cells in her uterus, and so she had an endometrial biopsy done.
Angela eventually talked to her mother Glenda Faye Standridge about her struggle, and Glenda, who had pneumonia, wasn't doing very well.
Glenda gave Angela permission to marry Michael in Nigeria, and Angela cried over the idea of her mother missing her wedding. A part of Angela also feared her mother wouldn't be alive once she returned to America.
"I try not to think about it, but anything can happen. This could be the last time I see my mom... [but] I have to be a tough leader and act like nothing bothers me, and that's hard," Angela explained in a confessional on the show.
Before leaving for Nigeria, Angela drew up a will so Michael and her grandkids would split all of her money and assets, and then Angela then learned her K-1 visa case had been sent from Nigeria to the United States, which was progress.
"Michael and I have our issues, but I honestly don't think there's anything in Michael's past that would to make the government not let him come," Angela told the cameras.
"But it does scare me if the government thinks there is something in his background that they might not ever give him clearance to come to the United States."
But if Angela didn't hear back from K-1 visa soon enough, she planned to just trust Michael and marry him in Nigeria, even though she wished she could see him interact with her grandchildren.
Meanwhile, Michael's aunt Lydia told him that men are allowed to have two wives in Nigeria and so if Angela couldn't carry and give him a child, the second wife could have a baby and place the baby under Angela's care.
Michael insisted Angela would never go for that and wouldn't approve of him having multiple wives, but Michael said it's "very important" to him to welcome a child.
After Skyla turned Angela down on being the witness for her mother's wedding -- a decision Angela called "bullsh-t -- Angela's best friend JoJo accepted the responsibility.
Angela then traveled to Nigeria and reunited with Michael. The pair intended to live with each other together during Angela's stay to see how they would work and get along as a married couple.
Angela was looking forward to cooking with Michael and just doing normal everyday things with him at the "cute" apartment they'd be staying at, which Michael had picked out for them.
Angela and Michael only had three weeks to plan their wedding and they seemed happy -- until Michael brought Angela to meet his friend Dawa, a Nigerian-born man who lived in the United States before, and some friends.
Angela didn't understand why Michael wanted to ask Dawa questions about living in America when she herself is from America and he'd be joining her life.
It turns out Michael was actually hoping his pals might convince Angela to live in Nigeria longer than initially anticipated. Michael's sudden change of heart was a shock since he's always been so excited to move to the United States.
"I know how it is and I cannot live here. I'll listen out of respect for your friend, but I am not moving here," Angela told Michael, adding, "I love America."
Angela was already upset she had to get married in Nigeria and apply for a spousal visa, so she couldn't believe Michael was essentially asking her to move to Nigeria and leave behind her entire family whom she cares for.
Angela also admitted she's a "spoiled" American who couldn't possibly give up running water and electricity.
When Angela sat down with Michael's friends, it was quiet and awkward because Angela realized she'd be meeting with three women. Angela was furious because she thought she was going to be introduced to a man, so she immediately said, "I'm done," and walked away.
"I want to be away from you. There is not going to be a marriage. Tell a woman to tell me what the f-ck is going on in America. F-ck that and f-ck you too," Angela told Michael.
Michael tried to explain once they got back in the car that Dawa wasn't present at the gathering and he didn't know why, but Angela screamed at him to shut up and "go to hell."
Angela didn't like the idea of Michael going and hanging out with several women when she couldn't be there, and she was incredibly pissed off. Angela didn't even like Michael communicating with women on social media.
"I don't need to marry a stupid man. [Those women] aren't going to tell me anything about my household or about you... So maybe you need to marry one of them, Michael. Hang out with women. When did you think I was going to agree with that?!" Angela shouted.
Skyla then called Angela on the phone and said Angela's grandmother had "lost her mind." Angela explained those are the signs of dementia and Skyla needed to take her "mama" to the hospital.
Michael said he understood there was a lot of stress in Angela's life that was probably making her upset and he didn't mean to upset her. Michael apparently didn't even realize they'd be meeting with women.
"Does he really know what's going on with me as a person at home with my mom's health?" Angela questioned in a confessional.
"I'm scared that I might not see my mother again. This trip is to see if Michael is ready to be a husband, my husband, and right at this moment, I don't see it."
Angela and Michael then invited Michael's mother and aunt over to their apartment for dinner. Angela wanted to introduce Michael's loved ones to her American way of life, so she asked Michael to help her cook and set the table, and the couple ordered a pizza.
"It's time for Michael to learn what I expect from him, and if he's not okay with it, then maybe we shouldn't get married," Angela said.
So did Angela and Michael go through with a wedding, and is the 90 Day Fiance couple together now?
Not only are Angela and Michael still a couple, but they are now married!
In January 2020, Angela decided to marry Michael in Nigeria, despite her previous reluctance, and so they went through with a wedding!
Angela and Michael got married in Nigeria on January 27, according to wedding photos that leaked online.
A pair of crew members were visible in the photos holding boom microphones over Angela and Michael as they exchanged vows, suggesting the ceremony was filmed for future broadcast.
The wedding will presumably air on the fifth season of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
But unfortunately for Angela, her beloved mother passed away at age 77 on February 8 in a hospital in Jacksonville, FL, less than two weeks after Angela's wedding.
It's unclear whether Angela was able to return to America and reunite with her mother prior to Glenda's passing.
On May 10, Angela posted a sweet tribute to her mother on Instagram and wrote, "Mother, I need you so much, I wish you were here. However, it comforts me to know that I did everything I could for you."
"Happy Mother's Day to you in heaven. Also want to wish my Mother in law (Iya bieu) Happy mother's day.. we love you. To all mothers out there!! Happy Mother's day."
Claims that Angela and Michael had decided to attempt to resolve Michael's K-1 visa problems by getting married in Nigeria on January 27 had surfaced online the week prior, when Angela was spotted at a Nigerian airport with a camera crew.
On January 19, a 90 Day Fiance viewer posted a photo showing Angela in the airport's baggage claim area to a Facebook group for 90 Day Fiance.
"A pastor in my fb uploaded this picture yesterday when he arrived from Canada to Nigeria. Look who is in the back lol," the Facebook poster wrote alongside the photo.
The photo unintentionally captured Angela and three crew members filming behind the pastor and showed Angela talking to the camera as two crew members filmed the 90 Day Fiance star with a camera and a microphone pole as a producer stood beside the cameraman.
Michael denied he's with Angela just to get a Green Card in the United States during a late June interview with In Touch Weekly, suggesting they are still together and fighting for their love.
A fan commented on a throwback video posted to the couple's shared Instagram account, "Oh my god. Michael all this sh-t for a green card. Oh lord, this is torture."
Shortly afterward, Michael clapped back.
"Dude. What's your problem? This is Michael," he wrote, according to In Touch.
"Is there something you [are] looking for or someone who hurt you? Why the hate? Please unfollow us OK, if you don't like what you see [shaking my head]. One more silly comment from you, I'll block [your] ass [I don't care]."
Angela admitted during a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight there is a tiny part of her that worries Michael is just after a Green Card, but she apparently manages to talk herself out of that doubt.
"Me being an American, maybe five percent or two percent when we fight thinks, 'Is it that?' But when I get my senses back, I really feel like in my heart that it ain't," Angela shared.
"Now, we won't really know now, will we? Because, you know, I've always thought in past relationships, you know, this is going to work... All I can tell them is to keep watching and if they're right, they're right. If they're wrong, they're wrong. I'm gonna stick by my man and I'm gonna fight for him and that's it."
"If I really thought he was scamming me, my ass wouldn't be going back over there. But he does have a lot to learn because he's young and he's from Nigeria. But I'm really sweet to him at certain times," she added.
Angela said Michael must be in love with her to go through what they've gone through together.
"Getting rid of him is not easy," Angela joked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."
In addition, Angela and Michael often post sweet things about each other on their shared Instagram account, showing they are still an item.
In mid-July 2020, Angela posted a video of Michael dancing and captioned it, "My sexy nigerian," along with emoticons of a smiling face with three hearts as well as the blowing-kiss face.
And in the comments section, Angela put five fire emojis with two upside-down smiling faces.
In early July, Angela and Michael captioned a selfie, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Love my. Happy New Month everyone. #staysafe #teamangelamichael #happyeverafter."
The pair also posted a couple of throwback photos of them sitting in a car together one week earlier.
The post was captioned, "Goofing with my [heart]. #tb #naijamusic #Teamangelamichael."
On May 5, the couple posted alongside a different photo of themselves, "Things work out Best for Those who make the Best of how things work out. #staypositive #allwillbewell #teamangelamichael."
And back on April 18, the pair wrote, "You don't care about materialistic things or how much your partner has to offer. All you know is that you love them unconditionally and you vow to give them your heart. #letlovelead #90dayfiance #stayhealthy #staysafe."
Two days earlier, Angela commented about "how time flies" given a whole two years had passed since she first flew to Nigeria to meet Michael in person.
Angela and Michael appear to be living happily ever after, after all!