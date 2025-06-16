90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has revealed its Season 9 cast of returning couples and premiere date.

ADVERTISEMENT
TLC has announced the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, July 6 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will feature the return of eight memorable 90 Day Fiance couples: Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, Tigerlily Taylor and Adnan Abdelfattah, Kara Leona Bass and Guillermo Castillo, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik, and Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev.

Loren and Alexei and Gino and Jasmine just starred on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? last year.

Alongside Brandon and Julia, Gino and Jasmine also appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort earlier this year.

The Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort showed Jasmine pregnant -- with her new boyfriend Matt Branistareanu's baby -- following her breakup with Gino. Jasmine and Gino has unsuccessfully tried to make an open marriage work.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will therefore follow Jasmine in her new relationship and Gino testing the dating waters.

But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.

Tigerlily and Adnan last appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and viewers last saw Kara and Guillermo on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Jovi and Yara most recently appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and Elizabeth and Andrei last starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Fans last caught up with Darcey on Darcey & Stacey in 2023. Georgi often appeared on the TLC spinoff as Darcey's husband.

"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.

"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's. With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

Based on a preview of what's to come, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? won't be short on drama.

"Now that we are parents, intimacy is not the same," Guillermo says. "At least once per day [I will ask], but then nothing will happen."

Adnan joins Tigerlily in the United States, and she worries how he's going to adapt.

Georgi and Darcey have a trip planned to Bulgaria so Darcey can meet his family for the first time, but Georgi is not sure if his parents will approve of Darcey and her sexy look.

Gino, for his part, takes a bubble bath in the trailer with another woman and boasts, "I am finally exploring my side of the open marriage!"

And Jasmine reveals Gino had kicked her out of his house in Michigan and so she "had no other choice" but to live with Matt, who had been the third person in Jasmine and Gino's open marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT
The cast will also be shown butting heads with each other.

Andrei calls Jovi "a mama's boy," and Loren criticizes Andrei for speaking to people in an "inappropriate" manner.

Alexei agrees with his wife and complains, "It's straight up rude and disrespectful."

But Elizabeth accuses Alexei of talking about Loren's weight and body shaming her.

Gino proceeds to scold Jasmine by saying, "You were cheating on me with Matt for months before I agreed to an open marriage."

"Excuse me?" Jasmine replies to Gino, before telling the cameras, "I never cheated on Gino. This woman put ideas in his mind. I am dying to meet this f-cking b-tch."

Jasmine then meets Gino's new love interest at a bar and an explosive fight breaks out.

RELATED LINK: '90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?' COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER? WHO HAS SPLIT? WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (PHOTOS)

"She's a whore!" Jasmine shouts.

(Many 90 Day Fiance spoiler accounts on social media had incorrectly reported that this footage of Gino and Jasmine was for a new upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life).

Want more 90 Day Fiance spoilers or couples updates? Click here to visit our 90 Day Fiance homepage! 




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?
90 DAY FIANCE BEFORE THE 90 DAYS COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE COUPLES: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
90 DAY FIANCE SPOILERS
MORE 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? NEWS