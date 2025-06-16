Loren and Alexei and Gino and Jasmine just starred on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? last year.
Alongside Brandon and Julia, Gino and Jasmine also appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort earlier this year.
The Tell-All event for 90 Day: The Last Resort showed Jasmine pregnant -- with her new boyfriend Matt Branistareanu's baby -- following her breakup with Gino. Jasmine and Gino has unsuccessfully tried to make an open marriage work.
Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will therefore follow Jasmine in her new relationship and Gino testing the dating waters.
But the seven other couples -- Brandon and Julia, Tigerlily and Adnan, Kara and Guillermo, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, Loren and Alexei, and Darcey and Silva -- are all married and hoping to last forever.
Tigerlily and Adnan last appeared on Season 7 of90 Day Fiance, and viewers last saw Kara and Guillermo on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.
Jovi and Yara most recently appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and Elizabeth and Andrei last starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Fans last caught up with Darcey on Darcey & Stacey in 2023. Georgi often appeared on the TLC spinoff as Darcey's husband.
"This season shines a spotlight on the relatable and often chaotic reality of married life. From miscommunication, open relationships, family conflict and new beginnings, viewers will witness the highs and lows that make love so unpredictable," TLC teased of the new season.
"For the first time ever, these couples aren't just facing drama within their own relationships, they're also weighing in on each other's. With intertwining storylines and unexpected interactions, the boundaries between the couples' blur, revealing raw truths and surprising new bonds."