The show will also star Ed Brown, a 56-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Liz Woods, a 29-year-old from San Diego, CA; Jenny Slatten, a 63-year-old from Palm Springs, CA; and Sumit Singh, a 33-year-old from India; and Kim Menzies, a 51-year-old from San Diego, CA, and Usman "SojaBoy" Umar, a 33-year-old from Nigeria.
The couples who will be returning to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? after starring on Season 6 of the series are Elizabeth and Andrei, Angela and Michael, and Yara and Jovi.
The seventh couple on the show's seventh season will be announced at a later date.
Based on the prior history, the remaining mystery couple is presumably currently appearing on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, which is currently airing in the Sunday night timeslot90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will take over in August.
"As these couples navigate the next chapter of their relationships, they'll be put to the test on everything from emotional affairs to disapproving family to immigration issues. With these couples kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye, are they headed toward happily ever after or happily never after?" TLC teased of the new season.
In a departure from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s original premise -- which was continuing to follow the lives of couples who married after the American resident's foreign partner came to the United States on a K-1 visa -- Usman and Kim are not married, and neither are Ed and Liz (nor is Liz even a foreigner).
Jenny and Sumit are in fact married, according to the network, but their wedding or ceremony never aired on TLC. In addition, the couple are also not living in America but in India, Sumit's home country.
Jenny and Sumit previously appeared on all three seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love.
Kim and Usman appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and the season showed Kim traveling overseas to meet Usman in person for the first time. Usman also previously appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with his prior American partner Lisa Hamme, whom he married in the show's season finale.
Ed and Liz previously appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. A 90 Day Fiancespinoff which airs on discovery+, 90 Day: The Single Life follows 90 Day Fiance franchise alums as they search for new love following the failure of their relationships with their original 90 Day Fiance romantic partners.
Below are TLC's summaries of what 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers will see unfold with each of the announced Season 7 couples during the new season. (AND SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH THE FULL TRAILER!)
Angela and Michael
With his visa issues ongoing, Michael is still in Nigeria and Angela feels he's becoming increasingly neglectful of her. Despite their issues with it in the past, he has reactivated his social media accounts, and even gone so far as to block her, causing Angela to wonder for the first time whether he's scamming her.
Craving attention and in need of support from others, Angela starts a flirtatious friendship with a man she met online, who she considers meeting in person. But with the approval of Michael's visa fast approaching, Angela still wants to give their marriage one last chance.
Can Angela and Michael mend their broken relationship, or will all of their baggage prove to be too much?
Things are looking up for Elizabeth and Andrei. The pair is moving up in the world: they've bought a home, Andrei is settling into work and Libby is considering a career change to pursue her lifelong passion for music.
However, tensions are mounting amidst concerns that Andrei is cutting Libby off from her family. Andrei's relationship with her family has always been rocky, but when an unexpected -- and atypical -- green card interview is demanded of Andrei, the couple is left wondering if someone is trying to sabotage their happiness and potentially get him deported.
Jovi and Yara
While Jovi and Yara love being parents to baby Mylah, Yara is combating postpartum insecurities and their relationship has changed.
Yara is also battling a particularly tough bout of homesickness, and the couple considers a visit to Ukraine -- but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine War breaks out.
Jovi and Yara decide to go to Prague, where Yara's mother lives. Yara is desperate to help her loved ones navigate the crisis and considers her options for bringing them over to the States. Against a backdrop of so much turmoil, will this couple be able to find any peace?
Ed and Liz
Ed and Liz's journey to the altar faces roadblock after roadblock as the couple's lingering trust and control issues resurface. To make matters more difficult, Ed's friends and family remain reluctant to welcome his new fiancee into the fold.
The couple is committed to making their relationship work and are planning engagement parties and looking for homes together. But, between the couple's jealousy and family troubles, everyone wonders: will they or won't they walk down the aisle?
Jenny and Sumit
The cat's out of the bag: Jenny and Sumit are married, and the groom's family is not happy to hear it. Sumit's relatives refuse to acknowledge their nuptials as Jenny grows more and more homesick.
ADVERTISEMENT
With their marriage off to a rocky start, Sumit is focused on finding a way to repair his relationship with his family. The couple is also slowly realizing that their age difference may actually be affecting their relationship -- their visions for married life may not be compatible.
Will Jenny & Sumit be able to find common ground, or are their lives going in separate directions?
Kim and Usman
Kim travels to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman. Unfortunately for her, neither partner's family seems to support the union. Kim's son Jamal worries that she's moving too fast, while Usman's mother frets about him marrying an older woman who is not able to have children.
As her stay in Nigeria continues, Kim learns the hard way that two's company and three's a crowd as the prospect of Usman taking a second wife looms.
Adamant that she must be his first wife, Kim is frustrated by Usman's family's determination to set him up with a younger woman before she marries him. Heated words and milkshakes fly -- will Kim be able to accept Usman's family stipulations on their potential union, or is this relationship doomed to fail?